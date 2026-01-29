10 best golf instruction tips of the year - Golfers' Choice 2026

Daily Video Tips are a pillar of GolfPass instruction that date back to our days as Revolution Golf (if you know, you know). These easily-digestible tips, usually 2 to 4 minutes long, cover all aspects of the game from a variety of voices, including world-famous golf instructors and Rory McIlroy and other touring pros.

Need to finally fix your slice? There's a tip for that. Want to stop blading your chip shots? Tip for that. Need more distance? You'd better believe there are plenty of tips for that. Our archive of more than 1,500 of these expert golf instruction tips is a fantastic resource for all golfers who want to constantly improve their game.

This year, we are unveiling our inaugural Golfers' Choice list of the best Daily Video Tips from the past year. GolfPass members and countless other curious golfers helped create this ranking through what they watched and how they engaged with hundreds of tips we produced and published throughout the year.

To find the best of the best, we used a formula that factored in likes, comments and total views on every tip on GolfPass in 2025. That equates to approximately a 50-percent impact from the number of likes versus 25 percent from comments and views, respectively. We are proud to add this new franchise of content to Golfers' Choice 2026.

Besides this ranking of the 10 best tips, we have also created top-10 lists in four different categories - driving, iron play (ball-striking), short game and putting. Obviously, the top 10 tips in this article will rank highly in these other categories. Wise golfers will use our 40 best golf instruction tips from 2025 featured in all five articles to improve their games from tee to green in 2026.

We noticed some trends in compiling the lists. GolfPass instructors Randall Hunt and Carolin Pinegger were fan favorites in 2025. The two of them combined to have 21 of the top 30 tips in the final rankings. Some of their main focal points include improving ball-striking and hitting the ball farther.

I will admit I am quite proud of our viewers. A putting tip made it into the top 8! Putting tips are usually neglected for the flashier "how to hit it far" tips ... but not entirely! They do say "Drive for show, putt for dough," after all.

To put it simply, these were the best golf instruction tips we created, and you loved, in 2025. Any or all of them can help you play better golf in 2026.

10. Soft hands in the sand

This Randall Hunt bunker tip has 141 likes, the second-most of any Daily Video Tip in 2025. If you struggle with bunker play, this grip pressure bunker advice may lead to you gently clicking the Like button as well!

9. Fix your fairway woods

Fairway wood off the deck tips are less common than other shot types. Perhaps that is why so many members engaged with this "helpful but also fun!" noodle drill from Aimee Cho.

"This is great info and directly dialed in on one of my "club issues" - 5 wood! Will give that drill some practice today. Very helpful. Thanks!" said GolfPass member Kathryn J.

8. Fix your putter path

Randall resonated with our members with this simple tip to improve your putter position at address. One of the over 20 comments on the video came from Brian W.: "This is a great tip. Over the years I've tried all kinds of ways to improve my putting, with the result that my stance and set up has all kinds of moving parts - more of an awkward camel than a sleek race horse. This gives me a good visual to use all the time."

7. Squeeze the orange

Unique visuals are incredibly popular and this Randall Hunt tip, via Jason Day, is no different. More than 140 members liked this video, likely because the concept of making orange juice with your armpit is a little unusual and easy to remember and replicate on the course!

6. The ultimate chipping system

Three ball positions and three hand placements for a total of nine different shots around the green. Members were intrigued enough with this tip that one asked "Carolin, how from the hole can this chipping system work from?"

Coach Carolin responded saying, "Hey Jack, so it works well up to about 60 yards with the higher softer shots but of course gets a bit more challenging as then the "y" will need to get a bit more lose during the backswing but needs to return to that position at impact. The longer the swing gets the more challenging it gets. But anything just off the greens is the simplest to start with."

5. Utilize the bounce

Aimee Cho's "Aimeefied" tips always pique the interest of viewers. Her tip explaining bounce, an often confusing element of wedges, was no exception. James B. commented, "Aimee, You are a joy to watch. You are always so cheerful. Also, the instruction you provide is always so simple and well explained. I look forward to your videos. Many thanks."

4. How to fix early extension

Randall Hunt's early-extension cure sparked the most conversation of any tip on GolfPass in 2025. It helps fix a key swing flaw and, as a result, reduces back pain. It appears many of our members deal with some sort of back pain when they golf. If you struggle physically during and after rounds, check out Randall's full series Pain Free Golf for more.

"Thanks Randall, great information," said GolfPass member Stephen F. "I've dealt with back problems with golf for a long time. I wish I knew this a long time ago, but with this great tip I'm looking forward to trying this and hopefully start enjoying golf without the back pain. Thanks again."

3. Hit higher and longer drives

"Higher" and "longer" are tip-title buzzwords that rarely get skipped over by conscientious golfers. More than 130 GolfPass members found this Blair O'Neal driving distance tip useful and liked it.

2. How to release the club

Carolin Pinegger's club release tip was the most-watched GolfPass Daily Video Tip last year. Its straightforward and understandable approach helped many golfers strike their irons better.

"Hey Carolin - I've read about or heard many different theories on how to teach or learn the concept of release," said GolfPass member David S. "This video is very simple and common sensical, which makes it very easy to understand. I went to the range yesterday after watching it and immediately put it to work. It definitely helped me and I will continue to use this going forward to eliminate the dreaded "wrist flip". Thanks for presenting this in a new way, which is easy to understand and very instructive - well done!"

1. Set up for better iron contact

The competition for the most-liked tip of 2025 was a runaway... Randall Hunt earned 28% more likes on this iron contact tip than the second most liked tip of the year.

GolfPass member Chris S. said, "Invaluable tip from someone with tendencies to pull the ball. Your explanation of hitting the outside of the ball and what that typically means is simlpy awesome. Thank you so much!"