Forget Topgolf and glow golf.

The only way to play 'real' golf at night is to do it under the lights. Playing golf after dark has always been a novelty, but the rise of Topgolf and the golf boom post-pandemic have created more interest in swinging away after dark.

I've always had an affinity for playing night golf. It's fun and different. Three of my most memorable rounds have been under the lights. When my two children were very young, we spent a vacation at Orange Lake Resort in Kissimmee, Fla., home to multiple courses, including Legends Walk, a unique par-3, 1,581-yard walking course lit for night play. Very few golf shots were played, but everybody had a great time. I remember my daughter playing in a bunker like it was a sand box.

A round after dark in South Korea in 2016 was a bit more exotic. As my foursome watched the sun set across the Seoul skyline, the night lights kicked on, illuminating everything on the North and South nines at the 36-hole Taekwang Country Club. Only one ball hit woefully crooked (not by me!) was lost. We walked, while a female caddie drove a remote-control golf cart, a new technology I discovered at several high-end clubs in this golf-mad nation. It's the most fun I've had in the dark in a long time (cue a bad joke if you must).

Instead of going to the Topgolf El Segundo during a visit to Los Angeles in 2023, I tee it up at the adjacent Lakes at El Segundo, which added lights during a redesign in 2022. The nine-hole par 3 pumps in music to add to the vibe.

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Night golf

A part of me wishes night-lit golf would catch on in America. The reasons why it hasn't are obvious:

1. It's expensive to install and run lights.

2. Staff costs increase when you keep a course open later.

3. Many communities have light ordinances that regulate light pollution after dark.

4. In many states, the weather just isn't conducive to night golf.

5. Many locations aren't near a large enough population of golfers to stay busy after hours.

A few places have tried and failed. The Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, installed lights way back in 1965 on its 3,012-yard back nine. Unfortunately, the lights went dark in 1995 after it was determined the cost to upgrade the system was insurmountable. Europe's first night-lit course, the La Dama de Noche Golf Club in Spain, had a run from 1991 until 2017. The par-3 course was replaced by a new golf school instead.

The Par-3 Course at Crosswinds Golf Club in Savannah, Ga. turned the lights off years ago after maintenance issues. I recall a course in mid-Michigan adding lights years ago, but it quickly vanished. Smaller facilities such as the Island Golf Center in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Terrace Hill in Tampa; and the Dominguez Hills Golf Course in SoCal have gone dark in recent years as well.

That doesn't mean night owls should give up the chase. They can still play golf under the lights in at least 23 states across America. I've scoured the GolfPass database to find more night-lit facilities than I ever imagined - 66 total (65 public) in America and another 23 internationally. I'm sure I missed a few, too. Obviously, California (14), Texas (10) and Florida (9) lead the way. Surprisingly, cold-weather climates like New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois boast at least two apiece.

Now here's the kicker: All but one in America - the Beacon Lakes Golf Club in Dickinson, Texas - and a few on foreign soil are executive courses. Because par-3 facilities attract a wide range of golfers - from beginners to couples and players who only come for the swing oil - reviews on GolfPass can be decidedly mixed. But it's unwise to dismiss these facilities so easily. After all, Tiger Woods got his start at an executive municipal course in SoCal adorned with lights and noted architects like Tom Doak and the late Bob Cupp have designed a few of them. For each facility, I've quoted a relevant GolfPass review to offer a sense of what other golfers think of the place. To help you find them, I've separated them by state, followed by international options.

With the details out of the way, here is the game's most definitive list of courses lit for night-time play:

Find night golf near you

Night golf in California

Arroyo Seco

Comment: The 2,009-yard, par-54 executive course has been serving golfers in South Pasadena since 1954. The lights are only on until 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

GolfPass reviewer: ahirsch62: "Not for the “serious” golfer. Course care is not great, sometimes the fairways are very close together. For the money it was worth it."

Heartwell Golf Course

Comment: Designed in 1962 by legendary William F. Bell in Long Beach, the 2,143-yard course, 35-stall range and a variety of chipping and putting greens provided all the challenge a little Tiger cub would need to eventually become the no. 1 player in the world. I'm guessing Woods probably never competed in Friday Glow Ball, though, a popular event held from May to October.

GolfPass reviewer u090758456: "For a par 3 course this place is great! You tee off from grass not mats, the greens and fairways are in excellent condition. A great place to hone in your short game. Also if I had kids this is where they would golf."

Van Buren Golf Center

Comment: This executive course in Riverside transforms into a 1,468-yard routing at night, home to seven par 3s and two par 4s, compared with five par 4s and four par 3s (2,102 yards) during the day.

GolfPass reviewer u5627136: "I have play(ed) this course five times, four during the day and one time at night. I definitely enjoy playing during the day (best)."

Newport Beach Golf Course

GolfPass reviewer u421785792: "The new owners and management team have made progress turning this course around. The fairways are greener and the greens are much better. They are in the process of improving the tee boxes, going from mats to natural grass. Hazards are next. It is one of my favorite courses for value, practice and a nice driving range. The great staff makes a difference too. Give them another year and it will be a gem."

Lake Forest Golf and Practice Center

Comment: Mature trees, bunkers and two lakes add a natural feel to the par-29 course in Lake Forest, located where the Interstate-5 and I-405 freeways meet in southern Orange County. A 60-stall range, 9-hole putting green, five-bunker chipping area and 1,115-yard course stay lit until 10:00 p.m. It opened in 1991.

GolfPass reviewer Jonathan1578044: "Course is for beginners and practicing your short game. Fun course overall."

Westchester Golf Course

Comment: Designed in 1965, Westchester in Los Angeles is just two miles from the LAX terminals. This 18-hole 4,364-yard, par-64 golf course was renovated in 2010, adding three new holes on the back nine. Lights allow play until 10 p.m. every day. Good reviews (four and five stars) outnumber bad ones (one and two stars) more than four to one.

GolfPass reviewer u871901800: "Everything was good. Oh, my thing is, lights should get an upgrade, not bright enough."

David L. Baker Memorial Golf Center

Comment: A new 3,000-square-foot Baker's Park Place Banquet Center has been built to accompany the par-62 course of 3,847 yards (1985) and 32-stall range in Fountain Valley. The majority of our reviews are four stars thanks to six lakes and large trees framing the fairways.

GolfPass reviewer JimKinHB: "Baker attracts a lot of beginners and casual golfers. It can play slow and the conditions are far from pristine. There were ball marks all over the greens. (Though maybe the twosome we saw driving a cart across the green were trying to smooth some out). The fairways were baked out in some spots, and very wet in others. If you are just starting out, or teaching a son or daughter to play, this is not bad. Just don't expect too much."

Pico Rivera Municipal Golf Course

Comment: Bell laid out this nine-holer in Pico Rivera in 1965. Its lighted, covered range and 1,504-yard course stay open until 10 p.m. Future plans include adding a second set of tees to each hole.

GolfPass reviewer u416470847: "Had a blast at this course for the first time being there, it surprised me how well maintained the course is and how friendly the staff was. I will definitely will be going back."

Arcadia Golf Course

Comment: Located at the base of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in Arcadia just 20 minutes from downtown LA, this 18-hole, par 54 measures 1,947 yards. Poa annua/bentgrass greens, and numerous bunkers provide the challenges.

GolfPass reviewer u633625328: "The tee boxes have you hit off mats unfortunately. Where are you tried to hit off grass just in front of the mats but got scolded a bit for doing so by the Marshall. The course would be better if there was the option to hit off grass. Some course lights were out so some poor lighting conditions affected our putting here and there. Overall it's a decent little course and you go get 18 holes of golf in. I'd go back for sure."

Van Nuys Golf Course

Comment: All 27 holes in Van Nuys - 18 on the 2,212-yard par-3 course and nine on the 1,574-yard executive course - are lighted.

GolfPass reviewer DPG12: "Executive (course requires) 4 clubs and putter. Nice to practice your 100yd short game. 3 holes allow long iron/driver. Night golf, great for after work. Par 3 (course requires) 2 clubs and putter. Tree lined."

Mission Bay Golf Course & Practice Center

Mission Bay Golf Course features 18 lit holes minutes from downtown San Diego. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Comment: The only night lighted public golf course in San Diego comes with a twist. Only tee boxes and greens are lit, and city laws require all lights turned off by 10 p.m. Only nine-hole rates are charged on the par-54, 2,719-yard course after 6:30 p.m. Of the four par 4s, the 291-yard closer is the longest.

GolfPass reviewer markmorgan: "Greens are good and true. Fairways are well maintained. Rough is sometimes thick but usually just right. Great course to work on your short game and/or iron approach shots off the tee. There are 4 par 4s that some people can reach...eagle putt anyone? When I play I bring my driver, 3 wood, 8, 9 ,P, L, S, and putter. Bring a few extra balls if you play at night. Great course to bring your wife/girlfriend out to play with you. It is not as easy as it looks. I almost parred the course once but shot a 59...usually shoot 60-64. Great range facilities. Walk this course. Don't waste $ on the cart. You won't need it."

The Lights at Indio Golf Course

Comment: The Coachella Valley is golf-crazy with nearly 100 courses, so this 2,777-yard, 18-hole executive course in Indio is a perfect fit. In the summer, when it's blazing hot, playing after dark might be the smartest tee time in town. The par-54 course was built by the city on 46 acres in 1965. It's full of beefy par 3s: Seven longer than 160 yards.

California GolfPass reviewer nicksquire: "Interesting experience playing under the lights. Not a bad par-3 course, three longer holes between 190-230 (yards), along with a good mix of shorter holes. I think I used 8 different clubs to tee off with, so a good place to work on different irons on the course."

Mariner's Point Golf Center

Comment: In addition to a 64-stall range, Mariners Point in Foster City features a challenging 9-hole, par-3 golf course of 1,134 yards lighted along the majestic San Francisco Bay seven days a week. The longest hole is 160 yards. Green fees are $18 for non-residents. You can see it from the plane if you're landing after dark at San Francisco International Airport.

GolfPass reviewer BirdieBoy91: "I think this course is good for short game and practicing. It has wonderful holes and has a good driving range. If you are very skilled and like playing long holes this is not your course. I think they have a good price point for grown-ups and kids. I've heard seniors and juniors love this course."

Lakes at El Seguno

Comment: When the Topgolf El Segundo was built, this nine-hole par 3 was designed and outfitted with lights, opening in 2022. A couple ponds interact with several holes.

GolfPass reviewer u314163903202: "First time and won't be my last. I finally got a chance to play this course after noticing it on a trip to TopGolf El Segundo. It's perfect for working on my 7 irons and up."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Shots in the Night at Indian Wells Golf Resort - a lighted, glowing driving range and night putting experience in Indian Wells - wasn't included because it's not a "real" round of golf on a course, but it's definitely worth your time.

Night golf in Hawaii

Ke'alohi Golf Course/Hickam Par 3 Golf Course

Comment: The only lighted course in the Hawaiian islands is tucked away from public view on the Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu in Oahu. Holes range from 112 yards to more than 200 yards long on this 1,435-yard nine-holer.

GolfPass reviewer 999gonzo: "This course is great for beginners or others just wanting to get a quick round of golf in."

Night golf in Arizona

Li'l Wick at Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club

Comment: The final four holes and putting green of this nine-hole par-3 course are lit so players can enjoy night golf with music playing from built-in speakers and drinks flowing from the adjacent Watering Hole bar and grill. Unfortunately, the lights are rarely used and public play is limited in 2021 as the course slowly becomes private.

GolfPass reviewer 'u00000720331': "First let me say the conditions at Lil Wick are just like those of Big Wick...outstanding! From tees, to greens to hammocks, sitting areas & music-all wonderful and ready for a par 3 party."

Night golf in Utah

Timpanogos Pasture Par 3 Course

Comment: Timpanogos has just re-emerged from a major redesign and a name change, creating an innovative city-owned municipal facility in Provo, according to deseret.com. There's a Championship course with waste bunkers, three new par 5s and an island green on a par 3; a nine-hole course with lights for night golf and a seven-hole beginner course that can be played with tennis balls.

Night golf in Texas

Beacon Lakes Golf Club

Comment: This 6,777-yard layout built in 1996 - located in Dickinson equidistant from Houston and Galveston - is the only full-length, lighted course in the United States. Mike Meyer, the course's clubfitter, said only one nine is currently lit, but that should change by the end of February. "I shot 6-under at night. It's not too hard (playing golf under the lights)," he said. "You have to stay down the middle. If you are spraying it, you are in trouble. The trees have grown the past 20 years. It's darker than it used to be."

GolfPass reviewer akallus: "Wish they would put some money back into the course. Especially for the prices they charge."

Hillcrest Golf Club

Comment: This par-33 2,592-yard nine-holer in Alvin served as the inspiration behind Beacon Lakes. It is owned by the same couple, Charles and Anita Wilson. It was designed by the spectacularly named architect Shorty Plaster in 1969. It's the rare night-lit course with a par 5 and a range that's all grass.

Melrose Golf Course

Comment: Besides the 18-hole, 1,917-yard executive municipal course in Houston, there's also a lighted driving range with a grass hitting area, chipping green, practice bunker and practice putting green. Holes range from 70 yards to 145 yards.

GolfPass reviewer HolmesJS: "Great course to go practice your wedge game. Small greens help you focus on your wedges and targets."

The Links at Green Caye

Comment: You gotta love the course description of the 1,426-yard nine-holer in Dickinson on its Website: "The Links at Green Caye is not a PGA Tour-caliber golf course and we don’t pretend to be. We’re an affordable, fun, family-friendly, laid-back course. We don’t require set tee times or ask that you wear certain golf attire."

GolfPass reviewer JDNJTX: "I really enjoyed the course. I expected a very basic pitch and putt, but found a thoughtful little course that circles around the driving range. Holes range from 113 to 216, so you get a good workout through your bag."

San Pedro Driving Range & Par 3 Golf Course

Comment: This 944-yard, par-27 nine-holer has been around since 1960s but was recently renovated, according to the course website, and is the only lighted course in San Antonio.

GolfPass reviewer MarkGreer: "The course layout has been updated and is very good for a short par 3. Holes range from about 60 yards to 150 yards. The driving range is grass (no mats). There is a large putting green and chipping green. The club house has been completely rebuilt and is very nice. There is a full bar and bar food (burgers, wings, etc.)"

Benbrook 3 Par Lighted Golf Course

Comment: This 929-yard, par-27 nine-holer in Benbrook is one of several lighted options in Dallas/Fort Worth (see Lake Park below).

GolfPass reviewer MKD423: "Fairly easy course for the most part but this is a really nice place to work on your short game. The longest hole is around 180 yards so you will only need a few clubs to play a round here. The greens are bentgrass, surprisingly. They are pretty slow but are well maintained considering the summer heat and this being a family-owned course."

Executive course at Lake Park Golf Club

Comment: This regulation course, run by Arcis Golf, and lighted 1,724-yard nine-holer sit in Lewisville near the shores of Lake Lewisville. Both get mostly four star reviews on GolfPass.

GolfPass reviewer u456616393: "My friend and I are very new golfers and this was great for us. Challenging enough to make you work, but not so much to frustrate you. I think this is an outstanding value and fun to play."

Willow Creek Golf Center

Comment: The 1,163-yard nine-holer in Abilene features four short tee shots over water, a lakeside green and a no. 1 handicap of 194 yards. Its course and range stay open late until midnight.

Futures Course at the Courses at Watters Creek

Comment: This six-hole course of 461 yards in Plano is meant for beginners and stays lighted to 8 p.m. depending upon the season.

Preston West Par 3

Comment: This 18-hole executive course in Amarillo plays as a par 55 of 2,024 yards. It offers night golf year-round until midnight.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The par-3 Playgrounds at Bluejack National in Montgomery - where 10 holes are lighted - was not included because it's private.

Professional golf at night The Dubai Moonlight Classic used to be played under the lights on the Faldo course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai from 2019-21. Courtesy photo There's an interesting history of professional golf events being contested at night. It was a regular thing during golf's glory days under Tiger Woods. Remember when the Monday night golf matches involving Tiger, Phil, Sergio, Annika and others at the Battle at Bighorn (2000-2002) and the Battle at the Bridges (2003-05) were must-see TV in southern California? The DP World Tour (aka the European Tour) has made a habit of trying new things, experimenting with night golf under the lights at the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai. Tournament officials installed state-of-the-art floodlighting around the ninth and 18th greens of the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club to ensure that all 132 players finished their round before darkness became an issue. In 2019, the Ladies European Tour (LET) gave night golf a go at the Dubai Moonlight Classic on the Faldo course at Emirates GC. Multiple rounds were played under LED lights that have been an integral part of the course's layout since a Nick Faldo redesign in 2006. The tournament returned in 2020 (Minjee Lee won) and 2021 (Bronte Law) before fading to black for good. Most recently, the most anticipated version of Capital One's The Match featuring Woods against Mickelson ended under the lights at Shadow Creek Golf Club in 2018 with Lefty taking home all the cash.

Night golf in Las Vegas

Cloud 9 at Angel Park Golf Club

Comment: This great 12-hole par-3 course complements two championship courses by Arnold Palmer. It will keep you away from the slots and out of trouble on the Las Vegas Strip every night. Designers Bob Cupp and John Fought built copycat holes inspired by some of the most famous holes in the world, highlighted by the "Island Green" (Players Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass), "Valley of Sin" (the Old course at St. Andrews), "Postage Stamp" (the Old course at Royal Troon) and "Riviera" (complete with the bunker in the middle green like Riviera Country Club). It gets overwhelmingly good reviews on GolfPass.

GolfPass reviewer Jason6541798: "I'm not sure what I was expecting; perhaps a merging of regular golf and miniature, especially under the lights. But let me tell you it was as challenging as I needed it to be! It really makes you focus on the short game and if you have trouble estimating distances, this one will have you cursing. I found myself in the bunkers plenty of times and they were pretty solid packed. My wife and I plan on going back as it was great for the cost and quality of the course."

Angel Park Golf Club in Las Vegas boasts a lighted putting course, short course and driving range. Courtesy of Angel Park G.C.

Las Vegas Golf Center

Comment: Also designed by Cupp, this nine-holer, a par 30 of 1,230 yards, is part of a larger entertainment experience with a bar, club-fitting, two-tiered lighted range and more right near the Las Vegas Strip. GolfPass reviews are mixed.

GolfPass reviewer Ajwhite60: "I always play this course the first day of my Vegas golf outings. I use this as a warmup round when a group of friends (meet up) in Las Vegas. The course is in good shape and plays fast. The staff was helpful and friendly."

Night golf in Oklahoma

Par 3 at LaFortune Park Golf Course

Comment: The 2,461-yard, 18-hole short course complements the 6,938-yard regulation course in Tulsa. With two bunkers and small bentgrass greens, it's no pushover.

Oklahoma GolfPass reviewer Mikemilburn: "My wife and I play here sometimes on Monday nights and it's really fun for her and good practice for me. The whole place is lighted and you can even rent a cart. Grab a few brews and play 18 under the lights when it's cool out. The greens are kind of funky and hilly. But they have to add some kind of challenge to it. The greens are kind of slow but are in good shape. You just have to go for it when you get on the green. Well worth the experience and not overpriced at all."

JR's Pub & Grill Golf Course

Comment: The 1,221-yard, par-27 nine-holer is the only night-lit course in Oklahoma City, according to its website. It stays lit seven days a week in July and August.

Oklahoma GolfPass reviewer HackerStu: "Usually pretty empty so the pace is great. Greens are usually in very good condition. Distances range from under 100 (yards), to just over 200 (yards). It's kind of built around a 'lake'/larger pond, so water comes into play on several holes. If you're needing some work on your short game, it's a great place to play. Playing single, I can walk 9 in about an hour."

Night golf in Florida

The Links of Naples

Comment: The Links of Naples is the only lighted golf course and aqua range in Naples. As a par 64 of 4,005 yards, it's also the third-longest course in America offering night golf, sporting four par 4s longer than 300 yards. Night golf is only available seasonally November through April, Wednesday through Saturday until 11:00 p.m. It costs $25 for 18 holes. GolfPass reviews skew toward positive, although the rare review about night golf warns of mosquitos.

GolfPass reviewer Erin8819195: "I decided to take one of the last tee times for night golf, and I'm glad I did it. That being said, I wouldn't do it again. No amount of insect repellant is enough to avoid being eaten alive. Playing under the lights is an experience that every golfer should get. The greens were hard as a rock, and the fairways had quite a bit of weeds on them. The course is very short, and playing from the tips I was only able to hit my driver on 17, and I drove the green."

Champions 9 Golf Course at ChampionsGate

Comment: Most GolfPass reviews are poor because customers didn't realize this lighted nine-holer is only 600 yards long. With two recently renovated Greg Norman golf courses, the ChampionsGate resort is one of the best in Orlando, however.

GolfPass reviewer DragonGolfer14: "I was extremely disappointed as the website did not say that this was a executive 9 hole with no holes longer than 99 yards. I was looking forward to a decent 9 holes on vacation and what I found was a course that was set up for an introduction or first round of golf ever. It wasn't even a part of the actual golf course. It's located by the pools of the resort and (I) had to get bussed out to it."

Duran Golf Club Short Course

Comment: Duran's short course winds around the practice range, which sits across the road from the 7,151-yard Championship Course that gets rave reviews on GolfPass. Chip Powell designed both the main course (2005) and the 30-acre practice facility and short course (2006) in Viera.

Suncoast Golf Center & Academy

Comment: Manatee and Sarasota Counties’ only stadium-quality, LED-lighted course is a short 893-yard par 27 with a driving range in Sarasota. New G-Angle white sand decorates all 19 bunkers. There are no bad reviews on GolfPass since new management took over in 2014.

GolfPass reviewer u393223168: "The greens were the best part, cut short, and fairly fast. The remainder of the course was basically unkept and there are not very definitive fairways. The course is very short. Just bring short irons and putter."

West End Golf Course

Comment: The scorecard of the 3,886-yard par-60 in Gainesville reads: "World's Largest Fully Lighted Golf Course", although that's not true. The website indicates that during the winter only nine holes tend to be lit.

GolfPass reviewer Troy5945443: "Staff was super nice and friendly. The course however was a disaster. The first hole tee box was like hitting out of a litter box."

Jo Daddy's Lighted Golf Course

Comment: Night golf has been out of commission for several years on the 1,1470-yard, par-29 course in Palm Bay, but, according to an employee who answered the phone in January 2018, could be restored eventually.

The Cove of Rotonda Golf Center

Comment: Located on the Cape Haze Peninsula Port Charlotte in southwest Florida, The Cove measures 3,630 yards and has an aqua range. Lights stay on until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday during high season from November until May. The three most recent GolfPass reviews from 2016 and 2015 are two- and one-star reviews.

GolfPass reviewer rapshaw: "This is an average par 3 course for this part of Florida. The grass is okay with no (rough) to hurt you. There is plenty of water and swamp to lose some balls, especially if the wind picks up, which it did."

Holiday Golf Club

Comment: A million-dollar renovation completed in July of 2014 enhanced the 6,800-yard championship course (built in 1964) and parts of the 1,003-yard executive course (added in 1993) in Panama City Beach. The range and par-3 course are lighted for night play until 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Legends Walk at Orange Lake Resort

Comment: Kids golf for free any time, day or night, at Orange Lake Resort in Kissimmee. Reviews at GolfPass are decidedly mixed, however: 35 five stars compared with 12 two- and three-star reviews.

GolfPass reviewer ednorz: Really nice little course if you want to get in a little golf before heading to one of the area's other attractions. It's not a pitch and putt. They are real par 3s in very nice shape."

Legends Walks at Orange Lake Resort, a nine-hole course lighted for night play, is great for families and beginners. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Night golf in Georgia

Peachtree Golf Center

Comment: Five ponds and two holes that run parallel to the Chattahoochee River give the par-54, 2,604-yard course in Duluth some personality.

GolfPass reviewer bujajuja: "The title says it all - par 3 on every hole from 100 to 183 yards long. Great way to work on the short game. Literally impossible to lose a ball here. The course has lights, so I’m assuming for night golf, which is awesome. Beware (if) you are walking. Everything took about 2 hours to complete the entire course. The range is a lot of fun (and) has a car in the center to target."

Night golf in Massachusetts

Fore Kicks Golf Club

Comment: This is mostly a sports complex in Norfolk with basketball and volleyball courts and soccer fields, although Brian Silva added 1,003 yards of nine-hole golf in 2002.

Night golf in Connecticut

Highland Greens Golf Course

Comment: This 1,398-yard nine-holer in Prospect celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017. An article in the local paper by golf writer John Torsiello noted that bunker renovations, a new tee, irrigation system improvements, light upgrades and clubhouse enhancements are either in the works or already completed. "It’s like a Field of Dreams for golf. If you light it, they will come,” Managing Partner George Sabo was quoted as saying.

Night golf in New York

Newfane Pro-Am Par 3 Golf Course

Comment: The 1,415-yard nine-holer in Newfane is the only lit course in Niagara County. It features three ponds that are in play on five holes, ranging in distances from 125 to 200 yards. The Blarney Stone Restaurant & Pub serves cold drinks and food before or after the round.

Flushing Meadows Pitch & Putt

Comment: According to its website, this is the only lighted golf course in NYC. The 990-yard par 54 is located inside Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens next to Shea Stadium and the United States Tennis Center in Flushing. This truly is a "Pitch & Putt".

GolfPass reviewer CaddyShacked: "This place is great for hanging out with your buddies, beginners, experienced players and family. If you're looking for something spectacular or your country club field, this is not for you. I'm from NYC (and) to have this in my back yard is amazing. The price sucks. It is very expensive. The best thing (though) is the cheap beers and you can play at night being that it has stadium lights all over. Last tee time is 11 p.m. So if you have a argument with the wife and need a hour or two to yourself at night, this is the place to be. I like the trees, the bunkers, all the obstacles."

Bob-O-Link

Comment: Night golf begins mid May and ends in mid October on this 2,315-yard, par-54 course in Orchard Park in upstate New York.

GolfPass reviewer isch45: "Great course for beginners and those just wanting to get out for a very quick 18. Hole 9 and 18 are over water but other than that a very easy course to negotiate.

Night golf in North Carolina

The Saddle at GlenCove

Comment: The 12-hole, par-3 course, which debuted in October 2019, is part of a private golf club membership in Cashiers. However, resort guests of the Old Edwards Inn & Spa and sister properties, 200 Main and Half-Mile Farm, can play the 1,601-yard design by Beau Welling during their stay.

Knights Play Golf Center

Comment: This fully-illuminated 2,581-yard, par-54 course and 60-station driving range in Apex outside of Raleigh is open from morning (8 a.m.) to midnight. Night rates are slightly higher ($17 for 18 holes after 5 p.m. vs. $14 before).

GolfPass reviewer FrugalGolfDad: "You can play during a weekday for around a buck a hole (a little more or less depending on cart use and how many holes), which is a great bargain. Greens are nice and they have a nice driving range. The only negatives are slow play due to lots of families on the course (though if you want to play with your family this is probably a plus), and the course is mostly open fields, so there is not much shade in the summer and there is some road noise to deal with."

Bur-Mil Park Golf Course

Comment: Distances on this 875-yard nine-holer in Greensboro ranges from 63 yards to 134 yards. It is part of a 250-acre county park adjacent to Lake Brandt that was purchased in 1989.

Night golf in Virginia

Par Three at Windy Hill Golf Course

Comment: Windy Hill Sports Complex in Midlothian was built in 1989 on 30 acres of land at the highest point in Chesterfield County. The facility began with a driving range, batting cages and miniature golf. Over the years, the property grew to 150 acres, including the 2,830-yard regulation nine-holer and the 1,028-yard, lighted par-3 course. A quarter-mile go-kart track and FootGolf offer more fun.

GolfPass reviewer on the Lakes course hershgolf: "This is a very nice 9-hole course with three par 3s, four par 4s and 2 par 5s. It is not so long that average length hitters have trouble reaching the greens in regulation, yet long enough that most clubs in the bag will be used."

Night golf in South Carolina

Tupelo Bay Golf Complex

Comment: Both the 18-hole executive course of 3,172 yards and nine-hole par-3 of 785 yards - which has oversized cups, footgolf and disc golf - are lighted facilities in Murrells Inlet near Myrtle Beach.

GolfPass reviewer BigTimeFreddyG: "This is a good course for the average player with a mix of challenging and easy holes. Water comes in to play quite a bit. Most of the fairways were tight, so a straight tee shot is a welcome tool. Good experience and will return to Tupelo Bay on our next trip to Myrtle Beach."

Harbour View

Comment: Everything is lighted at this golf complex in Little River near Myrtle Beach, from the 18-hole par-3 course (which includes FootGolf) and the 36 holes of mini-golf. The two most recent reviews (2015 and 2016) on GolfPass are its lowest, both two stars.

GolfPass reviewer JClemonsGC: "The very narrow, tree-lined fairways keep this course challenging and exciting. Since I typically play in the winter, the greens are almost always covered in pine needles and a little overgrown. But for the price, I think can look past that. The tee boxes are artificial. However you can stand to the side or in front of most of them if you choose to. There are a few holes around 150 yards but most are in the 90-110 (yard) range. You should only need about three clubs for this place as there aren't many bunkers, either."

3's Greenville Golf and Grill

Comment: 3's Greenville, formerly CrossWinds, might be the world's most interesting par 3 based on its back story. In 1997, architect John LaFoy recruited some of his famous architect friends to design holes, ranging from 84 to 210 yards. You'll recognize the names ... Pete Dye, Tom Fazio, Rees Jones, Dan Maples, Bob Cupp and others. In 2020, Architect Jeff Lawrence redesigned it, shrinking the footprint to 12 holes and adding a 17,000-square-foot "Humps & Bumps" putting course, a short-game practice area and even a toddler par 3.

GolfPass reviewer Cdanthrasher: "I thought the course was excellent. Greens and fairways were very good. This was my first time playing here but will definitely not be my last. Staff was friendly and informative. Great par 3 course."

Night golf in Michigan

Cuff Links Executive Par-3 at Boyne Highlands Resort & Country Club

Comment: I've actually played this nine-holer in Harbor Springs in northern Michigan during daylight a decade ago when my young son made his first par. I chronicled his chip-in in my Travelgolf.com blog from 2008. It's a little scruffy, but its location (right behind the Day Lodge) and price (free!) are right. It's only lit Fridays and Saturdays in high season.

Night golf in Pennsylvania

Manor Valley Golf Course

Comment: Only the front nine of the 6,327-yard course in Export is lit for night play. The lights were installed for the 1964 golf season and upgraded to 118 all new Metal Halide Bulbs in 2012.

GolfPass reviewer Carlsbadgolf: "Lot of fun to play under lights."

Chip N' Putt at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort

Comment: Normally, we wouldn't bother listing a six-hole chip-n-putt, but when it's designed by Tom Doak, it's worth mentioning. Each hole is modeled after the greens and bunkering of other famous A.W. Tillinghast-designed courses, including the San Francisco Golf Club, Winged Foot and Baltusrol. The resort's claim to fame is hosting an early PGA Championship, and the fact that 24 of the 27 holes on its regulation course (originally done by Tillinghast) sit on an island in the Delaware River in Shawnee-On-Delaware.

Night golf in Wisconsin

Vitense Golfland

Comment: This funland in Madison includes mini-golf, FootGolf, batting cages, an arcade, climbing wall and a year-round covered range in addition to its 1,127-yard nine-hole course that was the state's first lighted course.

GolfPass reviewer Chris7737972: "This is a great course for the guy or gal getting their other half into golf. The bar is very nice with premium drinks and an outstanding menu of great food. My girlfriend and I love this place. From hitting a few balls on a huge driving range to a nice par 3 round on a great little course. The only downside is that it can get busy there. I highly recommend checking it out!!!"

Night golf in Minnesota

Eagle Lake Youth Golf Center

Comment: The 9-hole, lighted, par–27 pitch-and-putt Birdie Course is really short at 575 yards, even shorter than the par-31 Eagle course at 1,808 yards. The visitor center within Eagle Lake Regional Park in Plymouth doubles as the clubhouse with lockers, concessions and computerized golf handicapping. The 40–station, lighted range is all grass.

GolfPass reviewer keeley2: "Freshly aerated greens and a surly proshop clerk. Bad combination!"

Night golf in Indiana

Riverside Golf Academy

Comment: The nine-holer in Indianapolis is only 1,085 yards, but there's a nice mix of other facilities: 16 covered stalls with gas heaters, 18 outdoor mats, two grass chipping/putting greens, another putting green, two practice bunkers, a covered teaching bay and an indoor bay and putting green.

GolfPass reviewer sethatate: "This course is awesome to warm up for a round or night golf!!!!"

Night golf in Illinois

Shiloh Yorktown Golf Course

Comment: A lighted par 3 course associated with Pete Dye? Yes, this 2,257-yard, par-54 layout in Belleville has ties to Dye and Bob Goalby dating to the 1960s and was recently purchased by the Village of Shiloh.

GolfPass reviewer u000004243036: "We love this three par course. The staff is friendly and the pace of play is excellent. They continue to make improvements to the course: Last year all new bridges and this year new hole markers. Some areas are a little roughy in the fairways and tee boxes, but they continue to work on those, and the greens continue to get better since they are vigilant in trying to improve them. Overall, this course is great, especially if you want to work on your short game or are a beginner."

Golf Center Des Plaines Par-3 Course

Comment: The 1,050-yard nine-holer by Rick Jacobson opened in Des Plaines in 1997. Watch out for a lake, berms and prairie grass as hazards.

Night golf in Missouri

Pallo's Par 3 Golf Course

Comment: The 1,210-yard, nine-hole par 3 in Bonne Terre opened in 2007 as a labor of love by retired teacher Stephen Pallo. It is currently for sale according to its website.

GolfPass story comment from Ben Adams: "The owners have done a tremendous job over the years transforming this cow pasture into a very nice, fully lit, par 3 course open until midnight. I am, admittedly, new to golf, but I enjoy playing this course at night, especially in the summer, to stay out of the 100 degree daytime heat combined with the very high Missouri humidity. This course can easily be walked, but they also offer 2 and 4 person carts and often offer specials, like a couples night that includes 9 holes, a cart and a bottle of wine for $30."

Pheasant Run Golf Course

Comment: The par 57 in O'Fallon stretches to 3,210 yards and unlike other lighted courses, provides three sets of tees. Other features include a large driving range with natural grass tees, a putting green and “The Roost”, a full-service Bar & Grill.

GolfPass reviewer fizzhogg: "This little executive course is one of StL's golf secret gems. It's simply the best designed golf course at Par 60 or under I have ever played. Most every one of the 18 holes is designed like a championship golf hole. The only difference is yardage. There is not a better course for juniors or beginners to learn on. The course - like a championship layout - gets tougher from the longer tees, and while it's only about 3,300 yards from the tips, it is a serious challenge. Water and excellent bunkering make it a great test of golf. ... I've played golf in 16 states around the country, for over 30 years, and this is truly the best Executive length track I've ever played."

Betty Allison at Oscar Blom Golf Course

Comment: This nine-hole 1,407-yard course in Springfield is owned by the county, costing a mere $10 to play (no carts).

GolfPass reviewer u000005215143: "This is a very fun par 3 course that has received a great upgrade. The course is lit and has surprisingly little traffic. The night I went, I took my two boys and they both played free. This is a great place to work on your iron game. Highly recommended."

Night golf in Kentucky

Par 3 at Bright Leaf Golf Resort

Comment: This golf resort in Harrodsburg outside of Lexington offers 27 holes, plus the lighted, nine-hole par-3 course of 649 yards that is seasonal from April to September.

GolfPass reviewer pteeter: "Course was wide open - hard to lose a ball. Greens were good. Short course with little trouble. Several drivable par 4's."

Night golf in Ohio

Mill Creek Metroparks Par 3 Golf Course

Comment: This short 18-hole par 3 course of 1,540 yards in the Wick Recreation Area of Youngstown is only open for night golf from 8-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It's super cheap, costing less than $10 for night golf. The longest hole is 126 yards and most are less than 100. Players tee off on mats.

INTERNATIONAL: NORTH AMERICA

Night golf in Canada

The Nest at Cabot Cape Breton

Comment: The new 10-hole par-3 course by Rod Whitman and Dave Axland is lit for night-play, giving visitors to Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, another engaging place to play.

Orchard Greens Golf Club

Comment: This par-32 nine-holer of 2,000 yards in Kelowna, B.C., only offers lighted night golf on Friday and Saturday nights June through September.

GolfPass reviewer HaveClubsWillTravel1: "If you have never played at night, it's an such an interesting way to play. Glow balls that hit like a ball from the 1900s but the amount of booze you can drink on a Friday night at 10:30 p.m. golfing makes up for it. You don't want to hit it too far! Haha. Favorite course to play when I only have $30, and I want to have a great walk. No range. No cart girl. Nothing special. But the patio, and a beer in between nines, super unique. If I could buy a course, this would be it."

Thunderbird Golf Club

Comment: From reading the reviews from our community, many parents and grandparents have taught young golfers the game on this nine holer of 1,074 yards in Kanata, Ont., near Ottawa.

GolfPass reviewer MikeRichling: "Though I'm a regular golfer, my partners were new and it was a great test for them. Green size and speed was great. Course was lush, and well managed. Only thought would be nice to have 100yd markers to help figure distances for the newer people who are short of the green. A great test, even for me. I will be back."

Night golf in Mexico

The Lakes at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta

Comment: This 10-hole lighted par 3 in Nayarit opened in 2017 to give Mexico's largest golf resort a unique mix of facilities, including Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman courses.

INTERNATIONAL: MIDDLE EAST, EUROPE AND ASIA

The first hole on the North golf course at Taekwang Country Club looks good in daylight and maybe even better after dark. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Faldo course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Garden course at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

par-3 Academy course at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, UAE..

the Par 3 Course at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club in Dubai, UAE.

The Track Meydan Golf in Dubai, UAE.

Al Hamra Golf Club (holes 1-7 and 17-18) in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

Royal Golf Club Bahrain (back nine on the Montgomerie and Wee Monty Par 3 course), Bahrain.

Carya Golf Club in Turkey.

Oceanico Academy Course at the Oceanico Amendoeira Resort in Portugal.

Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia.

Emerald Lakes Golf Club in Australia.

Bouznika Bay Golf Club in Morocco.

North and South nines at the 36-hole Taekwang Country Club.

Summit Windmill Golf Club in Thailand.

Rachakram Golf Club and Resort in Thailand.

Pinehurst Golf Club in Thailand.

Laem Chabang International Country Club in Thailand.

Summit Green Valley Chiang Mai Country Club in Thailand.

Star Dome Golf Club in Thailand.

