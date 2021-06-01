SAN FRANCISCO - The Olympic Club has long been on the USGA's short list of go-to clubs for its championships.

When there's not a pandemic, a USGA Championship at Olympic is sure to attract more interest from spectators and TV viewers and more respect from the players than most venues. Its thick air is rarefied indeed.

The legacy of the club will only grow by hosting its first women's major championship, the U.S. Women's Open, June 3-6. The championship will be televised by Golf Channel and NBC. Limited spectators will be allowed on the grounds, provided they wear a mask and prove their vaccine status.

The club has long supported the women's game. Golf Channel Announcer Kay Cockerill, a two-time U.S. Women's Amateur champion who played on the LPGA Tour for nine years, is one of the talented women club members who have competed in 75 different USGA championships. "We value women's golf here at The Olympic Club," Cockerill says.

Who better to share all the secrets of @TheOlympicClub than a long-time member and resident of San Francisco?

@KiraDixon catches up with @GolfChannel's @KayCockerill to discuss all things #USWomensOpen on this week's episode of #TheTapIn. pic.twitter.com/BRIKfPYLGF — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) April 21, 2021

The Lake Course itself is familiar to veteran golf fans who tuned in for the 2012 U.S. Open, the most recent of its five U.S. Opens. It also hosted the first U.S. men's Four-Ball in 2015. In an interesting plot twist, The Olympic Club will host its first PGA Championship in 2028. Maybe a ploy to get a future Ryder Cup? Left-coasters can only hope.

The reverse-canted fairways at holes 4 and 5 - where the hole bends one way, but the ground kicks balls in the opposition direction - are the layout's signatures. At roughly 6,610 yards on the championship scorecard and lined with juicy rough, it will be more a fight for survival than a shootout. Whoever is playing, men or women, it's the U.S. Open way.

"It's a tough course," said Michelle Wie-West, the 2014 U.S. Women's Open champion who now lives 15 minutes from the course. "You have to be able to shape the ball here. Famously, the course runs opposite from where it's going. You have to be able to be good on uneven lies."

Take a hole-by-hole tour of one of golf's most iconic venues.