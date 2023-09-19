Gil Hanse rejuvenates the Lake Course at The Olympic Club

SAN FRANCISCO - Expansive city views greet golfers stepping onto the first tee at the famed and fearsome Lake Course at The Olympic Club.

Many of the towering Monterey Pines and Cypress trees that blocked the scenery are gone, opening up views of the new Lombard Putting Course and other holes that unfurl upon the hilly landscape below. It's quite the introduction to the striking year-long renovation carried out by Gil Hanse, one of the game's hottest golf course architects.

A grand re-opening Monday introduced a more modern and member-friendly Lake Course, where expanded fairways, widened runways into greens and larger greens overall give golfers more room to miss. For elite players, the never-ending challenge - including those dreaded reverse-camber doglegs - remains intact for a busy calendar of championship events ahead. The new and improved 7,050-yard, par-71 Lake Course will host the 2025 U.S. Amateur, the 2028 PGA Championship, the 2030 U.S. Women's Amateur and the 2033 Ryder Cup Matches.

"The level of precision required to score at The Olympic Club is still going to be very high for the players who are setting out to score," Hanse said. "But the level of precision to just go out and play golf and enjoy yourself is a little bit lower, because of those demands on the approach shots."

An easier - notice I didn't say easy - Lake Course might have been sacrilege at one point in time in the club's storied history. This is, after all, a place that has hosted five U.S. Opens, one U.S. Women's Open and two PGA Tour Championships. It was a badge of honor among everyday golfers to be brutalized by the course. Count Jim Furyk (2012 U.S. Open) and Lexi Thompson (2021 U.S. Women's Open) among its many victims.

Club President Jim Murphy admitted that some members approached the work with trepidation. Many have already been converted.

"There was a great degree of uncertainty," Murphy said. "Once the project was started, and we saw Gil's plans, there was a great degree of anticipation. Once we opened, a week ago Friday, and getting the feedback from the members, I guess I would characterize it as a great degree of jubilation. This is just a fantastic golf course. It will only get better as it matures."

The Lake Course's architectural history is a complex one. Originally laid out by Willie Watson in 1927, the Lake Course was altered by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1955. As the trees grew and multiplied over the years, fairway bunkers became obsolete, so they were removed. At one point, only one remained. With the trees trimmed back - both during the project and by ferocious storms that knocked down more than 100 last winter - Hanse reintroduced a number of new fairway bunkers. The most noticeable ones run along the right side of the par-5 17th hole and the both sides of the famous par-4 18th.

A new 7th hole created by Hanse was used to reconnect the routing to the par-3 eight hole that was moved in 2009. At 316 yards, it's a welcome breather where birdie is attainable and par readily available. Like the old 7th, the fairway climbs uphill. A new bunker up the left side 50 yards short of the green provides the risk-reward. Players who can carry it will be able to feed the ball off a down slope toward the green, which is flanked by three of the course's smallest bunkers on the left and another front right. "It is a much more compelling tee shot," Hanse said.

Clubhouse improvements and the addition of the Lombard Putting Course were also part of the process. The Lombard Putting Course is almost as hilly as its namesake street in downtown San Francisco. It's wildly entertaining trying to solve its humps and hollows. The word 'fun' wasn't always a word tossed around by many people after a day of golf at The Olympic Club in the past. Hanse has changed all that with both the putting course and the 'big' course.

The Olympic Club's new Lombard Putting Course provides entertainment for members and guests of all ages. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

He's certainly on a roll out West. His restoration at Alister MacKenzie's nearby Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City has been heralded a success. Just last week Pebble Beach Resorts tapped Hanse to lead a complete redesign of The Links at Spanish Bay on the Monterey Peninsula.

"(I love) the trees, the Cypresses, the pines. Just the scale of the golf courses and the variety of the architecture," he said of working in northern California. " ... The landscapes in California are so different among those three. We are excited about all of them."

Check out more photos of the Lake Course from the grand re-opening day.

First Hole: 534 yards

The green on the par-5 first hole on The Olympic Club's Lake Course was expanded to become the largest on the course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Second Hole: 436 yards

The second hole of The Olympic Club's Lake Course features an expanded fairway that climbs uphill to this green, which is framed in back by a new bunker with a turf island inside it. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Third Hole: 227 yards

The par-3 third green on The Olympic Club's Lake Course has been expanded, and the back bunker that was removed in 2016 has returned. Courtesy of Kirk Rice

Green surrounds

Architect Gil Hanse concentrated many of his changes on the green surrounds on The Olympic Club's Lake Course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

New Seventh Hole: 316 yards

Golfers who can carry this fairway bunker will likely roll onto the 7th green of The Olympic Club's Lake Course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Eighth Hole: 201 yards

The current eighth hole on The Olympic Club's Lake Course was redesigned in 2009. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Ninth Hole: 444 yards

The ninth hole of The Olympic Club's Lake Course features a nearly square green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

12th Hole: 421 yards

The approach to the 12th hole on The Olympic Club's Lake Course is slightly downhill and open in front, allowing for running approach shots. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

13th Hole: 199 yards

The front bunker of the par-3 13th of The Olympic Club's Lake Course was shifted left, providing a narrow window to bounce tee shots onto the green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

15th Hole: 157 yards

Two bunkers were added in back to surround the par-3 15th hole on the The Olympic Club's Lake Course, but thankfully, the front bunker was made more shallow. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

17th Hole: 523 yards

The par-5 17th hole of The Olympic Club's Lake Course climbs uphill. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

18th Hole: 349 yards

The top of the flag peeks out above the slew of bunkers on the famous 'IOU' 18th hole on The Olympic Club's Lake Course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

View from the renovated clubhouse