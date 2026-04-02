Golfers' Choice 2026 introduces new regional rankings to help traveling golfers

Every year, we try to make our powerful Golfers' Choice franchise bigger and better.

It's not bragging to say that Golfers' Choice 2026 is our best effort yet when it comes to ranking golf courses and other content on GolfPass. Consider the following:

* New this year is our "Editor's Choice" sections within every Golfers' Choice state and international list we published. We realize that golfers don't always understand the methodology behind our course rankings. They just can't accept that the usual suspects like Bandon Dunes, Pinehurst No. 2 and Pebble Beach Golf Links rarely make our lists for various reasons (they score poorly in value or don't get enough reviews, etc.). We are filling in the gaps by nominating our favorite public and resort courses that haven't made the cut. Now more than ever, Golfers' Choice lists cover the full spectrum, from bucket-list courses to hidden gems that everyday golfers love.

* Also new this year is our Golfers' Choice rankings of the best GolfPass instruction content and video tips created in 2025. We curated our best video tips for driving, putting, short game and iron play, plus an overall top 10, in five different easy-to-peruse articles. If you want to improve your game, you should bookmark these rundowns so you can return to them easily.

* Personally, I'm most excited about the five new regional lists we've added to Golfers' Choice 2026. Our new Best Golf Courses in the Caribbean published in February, but the four others all published recently - the Best Public Golf Courses in the Midwest, New England, West Coast and the Southeast. They're a great resource for traveling golfers who love to do road trips by car. These four lists pit the best golf courses in each region, head to head, so golfers can compare and contrast courses from neighboring states. I'm going to comment a bit more about each new list below.

Best public golf courses in the Midwest

As a native Michigander, I was a bit disappointed that Wisconsin ended up as king of the Midwest with eight different courses ranking among the top 25. I'm not surprised, though. Many golfers believe that the Dairy state has overthrown Michigan as the top dog in the Midwest region. It boasts two major championship venues open to the public at Whistling Straits and Erin Hills, plus arguably the top two resorts in the Midwest in Sand Valley and The American Club in Kohler. A steady diet of underrated gems - many that populate our ranking - just adds another level of sophistication to Wisconsin's golf scene.

Best public golf courses on the West Coast

Conversely, it's no surprise that California dominated with 16 different courses ranked among the top 25 public golf courses on the West Coast. Not only does the sheer size of the state, population and number of golf courses give it a massive advantage, so does its incredible variety of ecosystems, from the desert, mountain, oceanfront cliffs to the foothills and flatlands of the central valley.

Best public golf courses in New England

The reveal of this list hit me in the feels. One of my first golf press trips was to Maine in 2003 and I've always wanted to go back. A family vacation to Boston and Cape Cod in 2012 is another trip I'd love to revisit. New England is such a special part of the country - especially in summer and fall - and I want to explore it further, especially its golf courses. I've never played in Vermont or New Hampshire, either, so there's so much more to see.

Best public golf courses in the Southeast

The list of the best golf courses of the Southeast is no doubt the hardest regional to crack as the competition is fierce. Think of all the top courses in the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia and beyond that deserve recognition. Any course that made our top 25 deserves a major pat on the back for this honor.