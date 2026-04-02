Golfers' Choice 2026 introduces new regional rankings to help traveling golfers

Our new lists include best public golf courses in the Midwest, Southeast, West Coast and New England.
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Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
A view from Woodhaven Course at Glade Springs Village

Every year, we try to make our powerful Golfers' Choice franchise bigger and better.

It's not bragging to say that Golfers' Choice 2026 is our best effort yet when it comes to ranking golf courses and other content on GolfPass. Consider the following:

* New this year is our "Editor's Choice" sections within every Golfers' Choice state and international list we published. We realize that golfers don't always understand the methodology behind our course rankings. They just can't accept that the usual suspects like Bandon Dunes, Pinehurst No. 2 and Pebble Beach Golf Links rarely make our lists for various reasons (they score poorly in value or don't get enough reviews, etc.). We are filling in the gaps by nominating our favorite public and resort courses that haven't made the cut. Now more than ever, Golfers' Choice lists cover the full spectrum, from bucket-list courses to hidden gems that everyday golfers love.

* Also new this year is our Golfers' Choice rankings of the best GolfPass instruction content and video tips created in 2025. We curated our best video tips for driving, putting, short game and iron play, plus an overall top 10, in five different easy-to-peruse articles. If you want to improve your game, you should bookmark these rundowns so you can return to them easily.

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3 Min Read
Best 10 driving golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
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3 Min Read
Best 10 putting golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
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4 Min Read
Best 10 iron and ball-striking golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
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3 Min Read
Best 10 short game golf instructions tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
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5 Min Read
10 best golf instruction tips of the year - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
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* Personally, I'm most excited about the five new regional lists we've added to Golfers' Choice 2026. Our new Best Golf Courses in the Caribbean published in February, but the four others all published recently - the Best Public Golf Courses in the Midwest, New England, West Coast and the Southeast. They're a great resource for traveling golfers who love to do road trips by car. These four lists pit the best golf courses in each region, head to head, so golfers can compare and contrast courses from neighboring states. I'm going to comment a bit more about each new list below.

Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands Resort & CC: #18
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Midwest - Golfers' Choice 2026
Wisconsin dominates our list of the best public golf courses in the Midwest.
Gamble Sands Course - hole 2
Best 25 Public Golf Courses on the West Coast - Golfers' Choice 2026
It's no surprise that California dominated our list of the best public golf courses on the West Coast.
Sunday River Golf Club - mountains
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in New England - Golfers' Choice 2026
Massachusetts dominated our first ranking of the best public golf courses in New England.
Tobacco Road - no. 18
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Southeast - Golfers' Choice 2026
In somewhat of a surprise, North Carolina dominated our list of the best public golf courses in the Southeast, edging out Florida.

Best public golf courses in the Midwest

As a native Michigander, I was a bit disappointed that Wisconsin ended up as king of the Midwest with eight different courses ranking among the top 25. I'm not surprised, though. Many golfers believe that the Dairy state has overthrown Michigan as the top dog in the Midwest region. It boasts two major championship venues open to the public at Whistling Straits and Erin Hills, plus arguably the top two resorts in the Midwest in Sand Valley and The American Club in Kohler. A steady diet of underrated gems - many that populate our ranking - just adds another level of sophistication to Wisconsin's golf scene.

Individual Midwest state rankings
Alpine at Boyne Mountain Resort: #13
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Michigan - Golfers' Choice 2026
Michigan's best public golf courses are located throughout the Mitten state, plus a few in the rugged Upper Peninsula.
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Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin - Golfers' Choice 2026
From great-value local courses to a major championship host, there's a lot to like about golf in the Badger State.
Shepherd's Crook GC: Aerial
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Illinois - Golfers' Choice 2026
Want to play the best public golf courses in Illinois? Let our reviewers explain where.
Swan Lake Resort - Black: #14
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Indiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
The Hoosier state is a haven of top public golf courses. Let our rankings show you where to play.
The Jewel GC: #2
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Minnesota - Golfers' Choice 2026
The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a haven for top public golf courses.
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026
Want to play the best public golf courses in Iowa? Let GolfPass reviews be your guide.
Cumberland Trail golf course - 16th
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio - Golfers' Choice 2026
The best public golf courses in Ohio are spread throughout the state from Cleveland, Akron and Columbus down to Dayton and Cincinnati.
Tatanka GC: #5
Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Nebraska - Golfers' Choice 2026
Top golf courses line the prairies and sand belt of Nebraska. Our rankings show golfers where to play.
Cherry Oaks GC
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Kansas - Golfers' Choice 2026
Head to the heartland to experience the best public courses in Kansas.
Branson Hills Golf Club
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Missouri - Golfers' Choice 2026
The best public golf courses in Missouri can make for a great golf getaway. Our reviewers show you where to go.

Best public golf courses on the West Coast

Conversely, it's no surprise that California dominated with 16 different courses ranked among the top 25 public golf courses on the West Coast. Not only does the sheer size of the state, population and number of golf courses give it a massive advantage, so does its incredible variety of ecosystems, from the desert, mountain, oceanfront cliffs to the foothills and flatlands of the central valley.

Individual West Coast state rankings
Monarch Beach Golf Links
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026
California's best public golf courses live in various ecosystems from the desert to the rocky coast and even in the mountains.
Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Nicklaus Course - hole 13
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Oregon - Golfers' Choice 2026
Oregon's best public golf courses expand beyond the borders of Bandon Dunes.
Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Resort playgrounds and one major championship host dominate our list of the best public golf courses in Washington state.

Best public golf courses in New England

The reveal of this list hit me in the feels. One of my first golf press trips was to Maine in 2003 and I've always wanted to go back. A family vacation to Boston and Cape Cod in 2012 is another trip I'd love to revisit. New England is such a special part of the country - especially in summer and fall - and I want to explore it further, especially its golf courses. I've never played in Vermont or New Hampshire, either, so there's so much more to see.

Individual New England state rankings
Crumpin-Fox Club: #8
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2026
Our reviewers help to reveal the best public golf courses in Massachusetts.
Sunday River Golf Club - mountains
Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Maine - Golfers' Choice 2026
A short summer season doesn't stop golfers loving the game in Maine.
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Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Connecticut - Golfers' Choice 2026
Connecticut is small and its golf scene is often overlooked in favor of New York and Massachusetts. But the Constitution State has some strong, value-oriented public golf.
Breakfast Hill GC: #9
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in New Hampshire - Golfers' Choice 2026
Despite its small size and population, New Hampshire is home to some of the best public golf courses in New England.
Triggs Memorial - hole 18
Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Rhode Island - Golfers' Choice 2026
Don't overlook Rhode Island's public golf scene. There are a handful of top public golf courses if you know where to go.
Jay Peak - views
Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Vermont - Golfers' Choice 2026
Vermont's mountains and ski slopes make for great backdrops for top public golf courses.

Best public golf courses in the Southeast

The list of the best golf courses of the Southeast is no doubt the hardest regional to crack as the competition is fierce. Think of all the top courses in the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia and beyond that deserve recognition. Any course that made our top 25 deserves a major pat on the back for this honor.

Individual Southeast state rankings
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Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2026
From the Panhandle to Miami, competition was fierce to make our annual list of the top Florida courses according to your reviews.
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Best 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026
A mix of top college, resort and daily fee courses make North Carolina an enticing golf destination for golfers.
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Best 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026
The Palmetto State is one of America's richest in quality accessible golf courses.
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 15
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia - Golfers' Choice 2026
Georgia is famous for hosting the Masters every April, but its public golf scene is top-shelf, too.
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Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Arkansas - Golfers' Choice 2026
The courses of Bella Vista Country Club dominate the rankings of the best public golf courses in Arkansas.
Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
Want to play the best public golf courses in Louisiana? Use our rankings to plan your next golf trip.
Gaylord Springs GC aerial
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Tennessee - Golfers' Choice 2026
Looking to play the best golf courses in the Volunteer state? Our top-20 list can help.
Limestone Springs GC
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Alabama might be the home of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, but there are also dozens of other top public golf courses spread throughout the state as well.
Park Mammoth GC
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Kentucky - Golfers' Choice 2026
Tour the top public golf courses in the Bluegrass State with our rankings.
Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center - view
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Mississippi - Golfers' Choice 2026
From the Gulf Coast to the delta, Mississippi is home to some of the best public golf courses in the south.
Other top Golfers' Choice 2026 lists
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses
5 best nuggets of golf travel advice from Golfers' Choice 2026
The Golfers' Choice lists always reveal some interesting trends about where you should play golf this year.
Apes Hill Club - aerial
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean - Golfers' Choice 2026
The Caribbean islands are full of wonderful golf experiences if you follow the advice of GolfPass reviewers.
Chambers Bay - hole 9
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
More than 226,000 GolfPass reviews over the past year helped us determine America's top 50 public golf courses according to everyday golfers like you.
Brooks Bar and Deck at Edgewood Tahoe
Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2026
Really good amenities like a wonderful clubhouse restaurant or putting course can enhance your golf experience.

TripsTravel Tipstravel
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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