The best Masters-themed golf apparel, shoes and fashions

Get ready for a barrage of spring colors on the golf course.

The spring golf season has officially hit a feverish pitch with The Masters right around the corner. More and more apparel and shoe companies are leaning hard into the vibrant colors of Augusta National - the bright white of the bunkers, the pink hues of the blooming azaleas, the blue skies (hopefully) and the lush greens of every blade of manicured grass. Some brands theme their entire spring releases around the colors associated with The Masters while others drop special collections with a nod to golf's most famous 'toonament'.

Of course, you can wear these styles any time, but they take on a special meaning this time of year. Let's look at some cool recent brand releases that celebrate everything about The Masters.

Bobby Jones: Augusta Collection

No name is more synonymous with Augusta National than Bobby Jones. Courtesy photo

While many golf fashions are seemingly trending pink this year, I like that the Augusta Collection from Bobby Jones focuses on differing shades of green, a color that looks great on and off the course. The Augusta Collection is complemented by a broader Spring/Summer 2026 lineup that revolves around classic style with modern performance mixed in. Golfers can shop the unconventional, buying the Augusta Armed Forces Camo Jersey Polo ($105), or go traditional, opting instead for the Augusta Contour Print Jersey Polo ($110). Representing the broader spring catalog, the Performance Patron Stretch Trouser ($160) and Performance Patron Stretch Short ($110) come in six different colors to mix and match appropriately with any polo. Lightweight layering pieces, such as merino quarter-zips and cashmere pullovers, protect against the unpredictable weather spring can bring.

Reebok Nano Golf ‘Azalea’ shoes

The Reebok Nano Golf ‘Azalea’ shoes feature bright pink for guys on the golf course. Courtesy photo

Reebok leans into the old adage that "real men wear pink" with the release of this new colorway for its popular Nano golf shoes. Reebok Ambassador Bryson DeChambeau will reveal the look to the world at The Masters. When you hit it 350 yards off the tee, you can wear whatever color you want. I believe the Nano is the best casual golf shoe in the $140 price point. I've been wearing the pair that originally launched last year almost daily on and off the course. They go on sale at www.Reebok.com and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores on April 6.

Johnnie-O 2026 Azalea Collection

The Johnnie-O 2026 Azalea Collection features T-shirts, polos, belts, hats and more. Courtesy photo

Few have such a robust variety of Masters-themed apparel as Johnnie-O's 2026 Azalea Collection. You wouldn't think a company known for the SoCal surfing life would go all-in on the deep south motif, but Johnnie-O's creativity makes it work. I love how the surfboard of the famous brand logo is exploding with azaleas. The pink-speckled Azalea Cotton Stretch belt ($128) provides a complementary accessory to wear with it or one of the polos. The patterns of the $105 Performance Jersey Polos range from flowers (Zalea) to drinks (the Signature or the Petal Punch).

Sun Day Red Spring Traditions

Sun Day Red's Icon Classic Polo is decorated with Georgia peaches. Courtesy photo

It's unfortunate that golf fans won't get what they hoped for - seeing Tiger Woods wearing the new Traditions Collection, which was inspired by azaleas and the deep greens of a pristine course, at Augusta in April. How Tiger's legal troubles and bad press after another car accident impact Sun Day Red remains to be seen as he steps away from the game. Whatever your opinion about Tiger's current situation, Sun Day Red will likely remain a popular choice for many golfers. For those looking for an authentic tie to The Masters, the Icon Classic polo shows off a custom Georgia peaches print. The Legend Polo throws it back to a style worn by Tiger in 1991. The limited-edition shoes named Osprey ($185) and Pioneer Willow ($275) offer subtle floral accents against a bold white body.