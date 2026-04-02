Best 25 Public Golf Courses on the West Coast - Golfers' Choice 2026

Looking for the best public golf courses on the West Coast?

We ranked 25 top courses across California, Washington, and Oregon based on thousands of real golfer reviews. This new West Coast ranking is a great new addition to Golfers' Choice 2026, pitting top regional courses against one another. Here's who came out on top.

It's no surprise that the best public golf courses in California dominated, with 16 entries in our new top 25 ranking of the best public golf courses on the West Coast. California's representation runs the entire length of the state, from the best golf courses near Los Angeles to the best golf courses near San Diego in southern California all the way to the best golf courses near San Francisco in northern California.

The best public golf courses in Washington state edged out the best public golf courses in Oregon by a 5-4 margin to win the battle ranking the top public golf courses in the Pacific Northwest. It should be noted that Chambers Bay, one of the best links golf courses on the West Coast, finished at no. 1 overall in the U.S. Top 50 Public Golf Courses published in January. Some of the best resort golf on the West Coast is well represented by Gamble Sands, Monarch Beach, Suncadia, Carmel Valley Ranch and others.

We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses on the West Coast or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly thousands of reviews of West Coast golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.