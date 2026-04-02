Best 25 Public Golf Courses on the West Coast - Golfers' Choice 2026

It's no surprise that California dominated our list of the best public golf courses on the West Coast.
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Gamble Sands Course - hole 2
The short par-4 second hole on Gamble Sand's original course tumbles down toward the Columbia River.

Looking for the best public golf courses on the West Coast?

We ranked 25 top courses across California, Washington, and Oregon based on thousands of real golfer reviews. This new West Coast ranking is a great new addition to Golfers' Choice 2026, pitting top regional courses against one another. Here's who came out on top.

It's no surprise that the best public golf courses in California dominated, with 16 entries in our new top 25 ranking of the best public golf courses on the West Coast. California's representation runs the entire length of the state, from the best golf courses near Los Angeles to the best golf courses near San Diego in southern California all the way to the best golf courses near San Francisco in northern California.

The best public golf courses in Washington state edged out the best public golf courses in Oregon by a 5-4 margin to win the battle ranking the top public golf courses in the Pacific Northwest. It should be noted that Chambers Bay, one of the best links golf courses on the West Coast, finished at no. 1 overall in the U.S. Top 50 Public Golf Courses published in January. Some of the best resort golf on the West Coast is well represented by Gamble Sands, Monarch Beach, Suncadia, Carmel Valley Ranch and others.

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By Jason Scott Deegan

We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses on the West Coast or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly thousands of reviews of West Coast golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses on the West Coast

West Coast states in Golfers' Choice 2026

California, Oregon and Washington comprise the West Coast states for this list. Here are the Golfers' Choice 2026 rankings for the best public golf courses in each of these states:

Monarch Beach Golf Links
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026
California's best public golf courses live in various ecosystems from the desert to the rocky coast and even in the mountains.
Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Nicklaus Course - hole 13
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Oregon - Golfers' Choice 2026
Oregon's best public golf courses expand beyond the borders of Bandon Dunes.
Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Resort playgrounds and one major championship host dominate our list of the best public golf courses in Washington state.

  1. Chambers Bay

    Chambers Bay
    View Tee Times
    Chambers Bay
    University Place, Washington
    Resort
    4.9049773756
    101
    Write Review

    Green fee: $149-$425
    What they're saying: "Great Course. This is a true links-style course that is very fun to play. No trees. The waste areas and the undulating greens are the defense. Staff is very friendly. Walking-only course that requires some strong legs and patience as it takes over 4.5 hours with 4 golfers to play even without holdups. When it is busy, expect 5 hours or more. The course is expensive during the good weather but you can get deals off season and play the course as true links conditions." - Westerly

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    Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands Resort & CC: #18
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Midwest - Golfers' Choice 2026
    Wisconsin dominates our list of the best public golf courses in the Midwest.
    Tobacco Road - no. 18
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Southeast - Golfers' Choice 2026
    In somewhat of a surprise, North Carolina dominated our list of the best public golf courses in the Southeast, edging out Florida.
    Sunday River Golf Club - mountains
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in New England - Golfers' Choice 2026
    Massachusetts dominated our first ranking of the best public golf courses in New England.

  2. Monarch Beach Golf Links

    Monarch Beach Golf Links
    View Tee Times
    Monarch Beach Golf Links
    Dana Point, California
    Resort
    4.4027272694
    257
    Write Review

    Green fee: $120-$382+
    What they're saying: "Amazing! The course was absolutely beautiful and everyone that works there is super friendly and welcoming! Had a fabulous experience! Hope to play there again soon!" - dufferaguilar

  3. Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club

    Quail Lodge Resort & GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club
    Carmel, California
    Resort
    4.8574606313
    418
    Write Review

    Green fee: $225-$300+
    What they're saying: "Great layout and well maintained greens and fairways. Loved the course. Fairways are as good as greens and greens are in great shape. I drove all the way from Fremont to play and did not regret the drive." - malhi

  4. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Firecliff Course

    Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    View Tee Times
    Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    Palm Desert, California
    Resort
    4.701266167
    793
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100-$255+
    What they're saying: "Good shape for summer time. Wide open course in good shape for summer, be sure to stay in the fairways and out of the native area. The rolling hills and valleys and uneven lies make it very challenging if you don't." - thairish

  5. Gamble Sands Golf Club - The Sands Course

    Gamble Sands GC: #1, #18
    View Tee Times
    Gamble Sands Golf Club - The Sands Course
    Brewster, Washington
    Public
    4.9256965944
    25
    Write Review

    Green fee: $200-$275
    What they're saying: "Everything that's great about golf. The original DMK course at Gamble Sands delivers some of the most fun you'll have on the golf course. Side boards, bouncy fescue turf, stunning views of the Columbia River, risk-reward shots - all the fun stuff is here to entertain golfers." - JasonDeeganGA

  6. Quail Ridge Golf Course

    Quail Ridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Quail Ridge Golf Course
    Baker City, Oregon
    Municipal
    4.7058823529
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$55
    What they're saying: "The whole staff was very friendly. All from the clubhouse to the bar/restaurant. They made you feel welcome. Also, the course was in good shape." - GolfPass reviewer

  7. Poppy Ridge Golf Course

    Poppy Ridge Golf Course - 18-Hole: #17
    Poppy Ridge Golf Course - 18-Hole
    Livermore, California
    Public
    5.0
    2
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$175
    What they're saying: "Playing in the media day of the new Poppy Ridge was a euphoric moment realizing just how much this course had really improved. Architect Jay Blasi took a "stuck in the past" Rees Jones design and modernized the look and feel of the entire routing. Now it's walkable and endlessly fun and interesting. As an NCGA member, it's a really strong member asset that I wish were closer (it's about 45 minutes from my house in San Jose). If it were closer to San Francisco or San Jose, it would most definitely be on a traveling golfer's rotation of playing Pebble Beach, Pasatiempo, TPC Harding Park and other great Bay Area courses." - JasonDeeganGA

  8. Gamble Sands Golf Club - Scarecrow Course

    Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
    View Tee Times
    Gamble Sands Golf Club - Scarecrow Course
    Brewster, Washington
    Public
    5.0
    3
    Write Review

    Green fee: $200-$275
    What they're saying: "Scary good on the Scarecrow. When I played a preview round in the fall of 2024, the Scarecrow had no sand in the bunkers. Coming back to see the finished product solidified my original impressions - Gamble Sands is one of the West Coast's best golf resorts, a must-see after Pebble and Bandon and a notch ahead of Black Desert because it offers more golf than Utah's PGA Tour host. We can debate all day if Scarecrow is better than the original DMK course at Gamble Sands. I think it's safe to say Gamble has two alphas featuring incredible views of the Columbia River you don't want to miss." - JasonDeeganGA

  9. Juniper Golf Club

    Juniper GC
    View Tee Times
    Juniper Golf Club
    Redmond, Oregon
    Semi-Private
    4.8225681664
    402
    Write Review

    Green fee: $43-$96
    What they're saying: "Great track. Love coming out here, challenging yet fair. Will be back." - Phillygg

  10. Maderas Golf Club

    Maderas GC
    View Tee Times
    Maderas Golf Club
    Poway, California
    Public
    4.8083038123
    1044
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course. Excellent customer service. When I arrived, I was taking my clubs out of my car and an employee met me at my car and dropped off a cart to me. He took my info down and pointed us to the range, which had balls provided at every station. The starter gave us a detailed recap of the course and how to play the 1st hole. There was bottled water provided in the cart and also had random water stations setup at various holes. After finishing the round, we returned the carts and the staff offered hot wet towels to clean ourselves off with. Really nice experience at this course. I forgot to add the course was very challenging, fairways and greens in pristine shape." - piwane

  11. Cinnabar Hills Golf Club

    Canyon at Cinnabar Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Cinnabar Hills Golf Club - Lake/Canyon
    San Jose, California
    Public
    4.7053466796
    1094
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$150
    What they're saying: "Great course, great conditions and always a good time. And hard." - pologuy173

  12. Carmel Valley Ranch Resort

    Carmel Valley Ranch Resort - hole 16
    View Tee Times
    Carmel Valley Ranch Resort
    Carmel, California
    Private/Resort
    4.7388043606
    395
    Write Review

    Green fee: $98-$195
    What they're saying: "Such a nice course and it’s in amazing condition. Talked with a fella named Jack on the first tee and he was super nice and welcoming and had a few jokes for our group! Thank you Carmel Valley Ranch for a great experience across the board." - Troll15

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses on the West Coast

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses on the West Coast not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Pebble Beach GL at Pebble Beach Resorts
    Pebble Beach Golf Links™
    Pebble Beach, California
    Resort/Public
    4.9751552795
    47
    Write Review
    Spyglass Hill GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Spyglass Hill™ Golf Course
    Pebble Beach, California
    Resort
    4.8514285714
    30
    Write Review
    Bandon Dunes: #9
    Bandon Dunes
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.5579150579
    39
    Write Review
    Pacific Dunes: #14
    Pacific Dunes
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.6428571429
    35
    Write Review
    Old Macdonald: #4
    Old Macdonald
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.0248447205
    24
    Write Review
    Sheep Ranch: #5
    Sheep Ranch
    Bandon, Oregon
    Resort
    4.4285714286
    7
    Write Review
    The South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego - No. 13
    South at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course
    La Jolla, California
    Public/Municipal
    3.0746054519
    43
    Write Review
    The North at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego - hole 15
    North at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course
    La Jolla, California
    Public/Municipal
    4.5
    34
    Write Review
    Palouse Ridge GC at Washington State University
    Palouse Ridge Golf Club at Washington State University
    Pullman, Washington
    Public
    4.65625
    32
    Write Review
    Salish Cliffs GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Salish Cliffs Golf Club
    Shelton, Washington
    Public
    3.9461338991
    209
    Write Review

  13. Journey at Pechanga

    Journey at Pechanga
    Journey at Pechanga
    Temecula, California
    Public/Resort
    4.7816062472
    311
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Everything about the experience was top notch. The staff was incredible, the course was in great shape and the facilities were incredible. Worth the green fees and highly recommended to anyone willing to spend a little." - nyk247

  14. Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course

    Pine Mountain Lake CC
    View Tee Times
    Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course
    Groveland, California
    Semi-Private
    4.8486575823
    189
    Write Review

    Green fee: $31-$64
    What they're saying: "In my top 10 for sure. Great course, lots of wildlife and views to see. Will definitely play here again." - njones44

  15. The Cedars at Dungeness

    Cedars at Dungeness
    View Tee Times
    The Cedars at Dungeness
    Sequim, Washington
    Public/Resort
    4.7490196078
    67
    Write Review

    Green fee: $51-$80+
    What they're saying: "The Cedars is a fun and forgiving course. Wide fairways leading to challenging greens surrounded by sand make for an interesting round of golf. The terrain is varied with crossings over gullies, uphill and downhill fairways plus challenging par 3 holes keep you on your toes. Enjoyed my round. We stop to play here when spending the night in Sequim or Port Townsend." - Bobg2025

  16. Suncadia Resort – Prospector Course

    Suncadia Resort - Prospector: #10
    View Tee Times
    Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course
    Cle Elum, Washington
    Resort
    4.6177946447
    176
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99-$139+
    What they're saying: "Amazing layout. Great course and great conditions. Will play again." - Dutchanfernee

  17. Indian Creek Golf Course

    Indian Creek GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Indian Creek Golf Course
    Hood River, Oregon
    Public
    4.6995884774
    90
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$90
    What they're saying: "Beautiful fairways, Beautiful scenery. Played the back 9 for the first time and not going to lie, it was exciting. Each fairway was unique and had its own challenges. Was able to dine at the restaurant afterwards to finish off the day with great staff and fine drinks and food. Can’t wait until next time!" - ChristinaW123

  18. Mount Shasta Resort

    Mount Shasta R: clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Mount Shasta Resort
    Mount Shasta, California
    Resort
    4.7496917631
    87
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$85
    What they're saying: "Third time playing Mt. Shasta. Course was in excellent condition, although the rough was a little extreme. Overall, I like the challenge of the course and there are a lot of blind tee/approach shots. Greens were in good condition and there are challenges that are hard to read. Only detraction was the pace, which is understandable since it's a resort and some are not up the challenge the course presents. I'll play again." - Reeko

  19. Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek Casino Resort

    Yocha Dehe GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek Casino Resort
    Brooks, California
    Public
    4.7148888387
    971
    Write Review

    Green fee: $141-$252
    What they're saying: "It’s always such a pleasure to play this golf course, from the beginning when you drop your clubs off, to checking in, going out to their many faceted practice areas. To the starter greeting you with a smile and wishing you an enjoyable round. The staff, and experience, matches the beauty of the golf course." - Rkeith17135

  20. The Resort at the Mountain

    Resort at the Mountain
    View Tee Times
    Thistle/Foxglove at Resort at the Mountain, The
    Welches, Oregon
    Resort
    4.3205099854
    367
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "This is a delightful course with well kept fairways and greens. Staff were friendly and pace of play just right. While not as challenging as some we've played, this course offers a solid round of golf and lots of fun!" - gkhoury

  21. Pasatiempo Golf Club

    Pasatiempo GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Pasatiempo Golf Club
    Santa Cruz, California
    Semi-Private
    4.7534106699
    284
    Write Review

    Green fee: $425-$470
    What they're saying: "If you are wondering if this course is worth it, stop. It is. They could charge way more. They don’t need to - (because of) member play. We are all lucky to play it. Just pay up, say thank you, and ENJOY." - Lbergen

  22. Coyote Moon Golf Course

    Coyote Moon GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Coyote Moon Golf Course
    Truckee, California
    Public
    4.6567502914
    159
    Write Review

    Green fee: $120-$205
    What they're saying: "I’ve played here a few times before but I have never seen the course conditions this perfect! It’s been a couple of years since the last time but this was one of my must-play courses! There was absolutely nothing to complain about! Friendly staff, inside & out! I forgot why I made Coyote Moon was one of my favs in Truckee! Check it out! You won’t be disappointed and I can assure you, you will be back again and again!" - golfinskier

  23. Bear Valley Country Club

    Bear Valley CC
    Bear Valley Country Club
    Victorville, California
    Private
    4.2777777778
    12
    Write Review

    Green fee: $150
    What they're saying: "The best golf course in the high desert area by far. Very green, well maintained and designed. You forget you’re in the desert playing here. Staff is super nice and inviting and it’s a nice and relaxed vibe." - tjxlewis

  24. Nakoma Golf Resort - Dragon Course

    Dragon at Nakoma Golf Resort: #18
    View Tee Times
    Nakoma Golf Resort - Dragon Course
    Clio, California
    Public/Resort
    4.6661837149
    224
    Write Review

    Green fee: $89-$149
    What they're saying: "From the moment you arrive, the ambiance sets a tone of elegance and quiet retreat. The clubhouse is notable. It’s the only golf clubhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The surrounding forest, deep canyon edges, and mountain backdrops make for a dramatic arrival. In many ways, the course feels like a secret — tucked away from highway traffic, yet still accessible from the Tahoe/Truckee area." - itsmandrew

  25. Apple Mountain Golf Resort

    Apple Mountain Golf Resort
    View Tee Times
    Apple Mountain Golf Resort
    Camino, California
    Resort
    4.5909139267
    775
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$83
    What they're saying: "A challenging but fun course. Weather was perfect and the course was in great shape other than the tee boxes, which need leveling and reseeding." - Iammybrotherskeeper

Golfers' Choice 2026
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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