Best 25 Public Golf Courses on the West Coast - Golfers' Choice 2026

Looking for the best public golf courses on the West Coast?
We ranked 25 top courses across California, Washington, and Oregon based on thousands of real golfer reviews. This new West Coast ranking is a great new addition to Golfers' Choice 2026, pitting top regional courses against one another. Here's who came out on top.
It's no surprise that the best public golf courses in California dominated, with 16 entries in our new top 25 ranking of the best public golf courses on the West Coast. California's representation runs the entire length of the state, from the best golf courses near Los Angeles to the best golf courses near San Diego in southern California all the way to the best golf courses near San Francisco in northern California.
The best public golf courses in Washington state edged out the best public golf courses in Oregon by a 5-4 margin to win the battle ranking the top public golf courses in the Pacific Northwest. It should be noted that Chambers Bay, one of the best links golf courses on the West Coast, finished at no. 1 overall in the U.S. Top 50 Public Golf Courses published in January. Some of the best resort golf on the West Coast is well represented by Gamble Sands, Monarch Beach, Suncadia, Carmel Valley Ranch and others.
We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses on the West Coast or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly thousands of reviews of West Coast golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses on the West Coast
West Coast states in Golfers' Choice 2026
California, Oregon and Washington comprise the West Coast states for this list. Here are the Golfers' Choice 2026 rankings for the best public golf courses in each of these states:
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Chambers Bay
Green fee: $149-$425
What they're saying: "Great Course. This is a true links-style course that is very fun to play. No trees. The waste areas and the undulating greens are the defense. Staff is very friendly. Walking-only course that requires some strong legs and patience as it takes over 4.5 hours with 4 golfers to play even without holdups. When it is busy, expect 5 hours or more. The course is expensive during the good weather but you can get deals off season and play the course as true links conditions." - WesterlyOther new regional rankings from Golfers' Choice 2026The Caribbean islands are full of wonderful golf experiences if you follow the advice of GolfPass reviewers.Wisconsin dominates our list of the best public golf courses in the Midwest.In somewhat of a surprise, North Carolina dominated our list of the best public golf courses in the Southeast, edging out Florida.Massachusetts dominated our first ranking of the best public golf courses in New England.
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Monarch Beach Golf Links
Green fee: $120-$382+
What they're saying: "Amazing! The course was absolutely beautiful and everyone that works there is super friendly and welcoming! Had a fabulous experience! Hope to play there again soon!" - dufferaguilar
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Quail Lodge Resort & Golf ClubCarmel, CaliforniaResort4.8574606313418
Green fee: $225-$300+
What they're saying: "Great layout and well maintained greens and fairways. Loved the course. Fairways are as good as greens and greens are in great shape. I drove all the way from Fremont to play and did not regret the drive." - malhi
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Desert Willow Golf Resort - Firecliff CoursePalm Desert, CaliforniaResort4.701266167793
Green fee: $100-$255+
What they're saying: "Good shape for summer time. Wide open course in good shape for summer, be sure to stay in the fairways and out of the native area. The rolling hills and valleys and uneven lies make it very challenging if you don't." - thairish
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Gamble Sands Golf Club - The Sands CourseBrewster, WashingtonPublic4.925696594425
Green fee: $200-$275
What they're saying: "Everything that's great about golf. The original DMK course at Gamble Sands delivers some of the most fun you'll have on the golf course. Side boards, bouncy fescue turf, stunning views of the Columbia River, risk-reward shots - all the fun stuff is here to entertain golfers." - JasonDeeganGA
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Quail Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$55
What they're saying: "The whole staff was very friendly. All from the clubhouse to the bar/restaurant. They made you feel welcome. Also, the course was in good shape." - GolfPass reviewer
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Poppy Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $80-$175
What they're saying: "Playing in the media day of the new Poppy Ridge was a euphoric moment realizing just how much this course had really improved. Architect Jay Blasi took a "stuck in the past" Rees Jones design and modernized the look and feel of the entire routing. Now it's walkable and endlessly fun and interesting. As an NCGA member, it's a really strong member asset that I wish were closer (it's about 45 minutes from my house in San Jose). If it were closer to San Francisco or San Jose, it would most definitely be on a traveling golfer's rotation of playing Pebble Beach, Pasatiempo, TPC Harding Park and other great Bay Area courses." - JasonDeeganGA
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Gamble Sands Golf Club - Scarecrow CourseBrewster, WashingtonPublic5.03
Green fee: $200-$275
What they're saying: "Scary good on the Scarecrow. When I played a preview round in the fall of 2024, the Scarecrow had no sand in the bunkers. Coming back to see the finished product solidified my original impressions - Gamble Sands is one of the West Coast's best golf resorts, a must-see after Pebble and Bandon and a notch ahead of Black Desert because it offers more golf than Utah's PGA Tour host. We can debate all day if Scarecrow is better than the original DMK course at Gamble Sands. I think it's safe to say Gamble has two alphas featuring incredible views of the Columbia River you don't want to miss." - JasonDeeganGA
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Juniper Golf Club
Green fee: $43-$96
What they're saying: "Great track. Love coming out here, challenging yet fair. Will be back." - Phillygg
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Maderas Golf Club
What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course. Excellent customer service. When I arrived, I was taking my clubs out of my car and an employee met me at my car and dropped off a cart to me. He took my info down and pointed us to the range, which had balls provided at every station. The starter gave us a detailed recap of the course and how to play the 1st hole. There was bottled water provided in the cart and also had random water stations setup at various holes. After finishing the round, we returned the carts and the staff offered hot wet towels to clean ourselves off with. Really nice experience at this course. I forgot to add the course was very challenging, fairways and greens in pristine shape." - piwane
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Cinnabar Hills Golf ClubSan Jose, CaliforniaPublic4.70534667961094
Green fee: $80-$150
What they're saying: "Great course, great conditions and always a good time. And hard." - pologuy173
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Carmel Valley Ranch ResortCarmel, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort4.7388043606395
Green fee: $98-$195
What they're saying: "Such a nice course and it’s in amazing condition. Talked with a fella named Jack on the first tee and he was super nice and welcoming and had a few jokes for our group! Thank you Carmel Valley Ranch for a great experience across the board." - Troll15
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses on the West Coast
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses on the West Coast not featured in Golfers' Choice:Pebble Beach, CaliforniaResort4.851428571430La Jolla, CaliforniaPublic/Municipal3.074605451943La Jolla, CaliforniaPublic/Municipal4.534Pullman, WashingtonPublic4.6562532Shelton, WashingtonPublic3.9461338991209
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Journey at Pechanga
What they're saying: "Everything about the experience was top notch. The staff was incredible, the course was in great shape and the facilities were incredible. Worth the green fees and highly recommended to anyone willing to spend a little." - nyk247
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Pine Mountain Lake Golf CourseGroveland, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.8486575823189
Green fee: $31-$64
What they're saying: "In my top 10 for sure. Great course, lots of wildlife and views to see. Will definitely play here again." - njones44
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The Cedars at DungenessSequim, WashingtonPublic/Resort4.749019607867
Green fee: $51-$80+
What they're saying: "The Cedars is a fun and forgiving course. Wide fairways leading to challenging greens surrounded by sand make for an interesting round of golf. The terrain is varied with crossings over gullies, uphill and downhill fairways plus challenging par 3 holes keep you on your toes. Enjoyed my round. We stop to play here when spending the night in Sequim or Port Townsend." - Bobg2025
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Suncadia Resort – Prospector CourseCle Elum, WashingtonResort4.6177946447176
Green fee: $99-$139+
What they're saying: "Amazing layout. Great course and great conditions. Will play again." - Dutchanfernee
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Indian Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $38-$90
What they're saying: "Beautiful fairways, Beautiful scenery. Played the back 9 for the first time and not going to lie, it was exciting. Each fairway was unique and had its own challenges. Was able to dine at the restaurant afterwards to finish off the day with great staff and fine drinks and food. Can’t wait until next time!" - ChristinaW123
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Mount Shasta Resort
Green fee: $40-$85
What they're saying: "Third time playing Mt. Shasta. Course was in excellent condition, although the rough was a little extreme. Overall, I like the challenge of the course and there are a lot of blind tee/approach shots. Greens were in good condition and there are challenges that are hard to read. Only detraction was the pace, which is understandable since it's a resort and some are not up the challenge the course presents. I'll play again." - Reeko
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Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek Casino ResortBrooks, CaliforniaPublic4.7148888387971
Green fee: $141-$252
What they're saying: "It’s always such a pleasure to play this golf course, from the beginning when you drop your clubs off, to checking in, going out to their many faceted practice areas. To the starter greeting you with a smile and wishing you an enjoyable round. The staff, and experience, matches the beauty of the golf course." - Rkeith17135
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The Resort at the MountainWelches, OregonResort4.3205099854367
What they're saying: "This is a delightful course with well kept fairways and greens. Staff were friendly and pace of play just right. While not as challenging as some we've played, this course offers a solid round of golf and lots of fun!" - gkhoury
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Pasatiempo Golf ClubSanta Cruz, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.7534106699284
Green fee: $425-$470
What they're saying: "If you are wondering if this course is worth it, stop. It is. They could charge way more. They don’t need to - (because of) member play. We are all lucky to play it. Just pay up, say thank you, and ENJOY." - Lbergen
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Coyote Moon Golf Course
Green fee: $120-$205
What they're saying: "I’ve played here a few times before but I have never seen the course conditions this perfect! It’s been a couple of years since the last time but this was one of my must-play courses! There was absolutely nothing to complain about! Friendly staff, inside & out! I forgot why I made Coyote Moon was one of my favs in Truckee! Check it out! You won’t be disappointed and I can assure you, you will be back again and again!" - golfinskier
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Bear Valley Country Club
Green fee: $150
What they're saying: "The best golf course in the high desert area by far. Very green, well maintained and designed. You forget you’re in the desert playing here. Staff is super nice and inviting and it’s a nice and relaxed vibe." - tjxlewis
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Nakoma Golf Resort - Dragon CourseClio, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.6661837149224
Green fee: $89-$149
What they're saying: "From the moment you arrive, the ambiance sets a tone of elegance and quiet retreat. The clubhouse is notable. It’s the only golf clubhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The surrounding forest, deep canyon edges, and mountain backdrops make for a dramatic arrival. In many ways, the course feels like a secret — tucked away from highway traffic, yet still accessible from the Tahoe/Truckee area." - itsmandrew
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Apple Mountain Golf Resort
Green fee: $60-$83
What they're saying: "A challenging but fun course. Weather was perfect and the course was in great shape other than the tee boxes, which need leveling and reseeding." - Iammybrotherskeeper
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