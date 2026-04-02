Best 25 Public Golf Courses in New England - Golfers' Choice 2026

Massachusetts dominated our first ranking of the best public golf courses in New England.
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Sunday River Golf Club - mountains
Uneven lies and blind shots are expected on the extreme terrain of Sunday River in the mountains of Maine.

New England is such a special corner of America.

The people and places are bonded by a lifestyle all their own. There's a lot to love, from clam chowder to legendary sports franchises and long winters that give way to beautiful summers. Not to mention the incredible history.

All six New England states are small in stature, yet big in pride. Golfers should be especially proud of their golf scene. It's a diverse collection of courses, one celebrated by our newest addition to Golfers' Choice 2026: the best 25 public golf courses in New England.

The best public golf courses in Massachusetts were the clear winner in our new ranking, landing nine different courses among the top 25. The best public golf courses in New Hampshire fared surprisingly well with five to edge out the best public golf courses in Maine and the best public golf courses in Vermont (four apiece) for second place. Connecticut and Rhode Island also had at least one course make the list.

Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
Articles
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2026 introduces new regional ranking lists to help traveling golfers
April 2, 2026
Our new lists include best public golf courses in the Midwest, Southeast, West Coast and New England.
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By Jason Scott Deegan

We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New England or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed thousands reviews of top New England public golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in New England

New England states in Golfers' Choice 2026

Public golf courses from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont helped create this ranking of New England's best courses for Golfers' Choice 2026. For each state's individual rankings, see below.

Crumpin-Fox Club: #8
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Massachusetts - Golfers' Choice 2026
Our reviewers help to reveal the best public golf courses in Massachusetts.
Sunday River Golf Club - mountains
Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Maine - Golfers' Choice 2026
A short summer season doesn't stop golfers loving the game in Maine.
Jay Peak - views
Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Vermont - Golfers' Choice 2026
Vermont's mountains and ski slopes make for great backdrops for top public golf courses.
Triggs Memorial - hole 18
Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Rhode Island - Golfers' Choice 2026
Don't overlook Rhode Island's public golf scene. There are a handful of top public golf courses if you know where to go.
Breakfast Hill GC: #9
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in New Hampshire - Golfers' Choice 2026
Despite its small size and population, New Hampshire is home to some of the best public golf courses in New England.
manchester-2026-gc-connecticut.JPG
Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Connecticut - Golfers' Choice 2026
Connecticut is small and its golf scene is often overlooked in favor of New York and Massachusetts. But the Constitution State has some strong, value-oriented public golf.

  1. South Shore Country Club

    South Shore CC
    View Tee Times
    South Shore Country Club
    Hingham, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.7065141843
    378
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$80
    What they're saying: "Country Club Quality. Every person we came in contact with was nice. Course was outstanding. Greens were great. Nothing to blame my bad shots on!" - GizMoMo

    Other regional ranking lists from Golfers' Choice 2026
    Apes Hill Club - aerial
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean - Golfers' Choice 2026
    The Caribbean islands are full of wonderful golf experiences if you follow the advice of GolfPass reviewers.
    Gamble Sands Course - hole 2
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses on the West Coast - Golfers' Choice 2026
    It's no surprise that California dominated our list of the best public golf courses on the West Coast.
    Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands Resort & CC: #18
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Midwest - Golfers' Choice 2026
    Wisconsin dominates our list of the best public golf courses in the Midwest.
    Tobacco Road - no. 18
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Southeast - Golfers' Choice 2026
    In somewhat of a surprise, North Carolina dominated our list of the best public golf courses in the Southeast, edging out Florida.

  2. Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course

    Pinehills GC - Nicklaus: #5
    View Tee Times
    Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.820953821
    327
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$165
    What they're saying: "Great Track. Grew up here but this course wasn’t built yet when I moved to AZ. Course is fantastic, 4 hours, excellent. Only surprise, no sand bottles for divots, not a big deal, amazing course!!!" - kingbird47

  3. Manchester Country Club

    Manchester CC
    View Tee Times
    Manchester Country Club
    Manchester, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.6720451055
    335
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$83
    What they're saying: "Always in good shape 3rd time playing here haven't been disappointed. Will come back." - cred1080

  4. Jay Peak Golf Course

    Jay Peak GC
    View Tee Times
    Jay Peak Golf Course
    North Troy, Vermont
    Resort
    4.9327731092
    16
    Write Review

    Green fee: $74-$94
    What they're saying: "Fabulous course in great condition. Lots of forced carries off the tee. Bad ball striking will incur lots of penalty strokes & lost balls. Lots of elevation change." - Robert9226702

  5. North at Bretwood Golf Course

    North at Bretwood GC: #18
    North at Bretwood Golf Course
    Keene, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.9666666667
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$72
    What they're saying: "Blending beauty with thoughtful design, Bretwood North Golf Course not only impresses by its serene setting; it also delivers hole after hole on which strategic play is rewarded. The clever use of water hazards on many of these holes works well, yet frequently overlooked is the strategic use of bunkering and a variety of tough, first-rate par-5s – a collection that has few rivals across New Hampshire." - AptlyLinked

  6. Maplewood Golf Club

    Maplewood GC: #6
    Maplewood Golf Club
    Bethlehem, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.6260504202
    58
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$105
    What they're saying: "Gorgeous setting. Interesting, undulating fairways. Not too many hazards. Not a ton of fairway variety. Was a bit of a drive, but the great round of golf made the trip worthwhile." - Fremontnhdave

  7. Meadow Brook Golf Club

    Meadow Brook GC
    Meadow Brook Golf Club
    Wyoming, Rhode Island
    Public
    4.6470588235
    12
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47-$85
    What they're saying: "I was definitely underwhelmed when I first arrived. However, after I got through 3-4 holes, I immediately realized that the course is in excellent condition. The fairways seemed a little short, but I can't complain too much about that. I preferred the back 9 despite the increase in the amount of water hazards." - KevinCoombs

  8. Waumbek Golf Club

    Waumbek CC
    Waumbek Golf Club
    Jefferson, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.7222222222
    5
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "Waumbek is my favorite golf course. I love that it is so spacious and challenging. It gives "in the rough " a new meaning. Absolutely fabulous views. I wish I lived closer so I could play there every week." - GolfPass Reviewer

  9. Sunday River Golf Club

    Sunday River GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Sunday River Golf Club
    Newry, Maine
    Public
    4.7868712702
    85
    Write Review

    Green fee: $68-$111
    What they're saying: "My wife and I played this course while in the area. It was a wonderful course. The views are amazing and beautiful. The course was in great shape and greens rolled good." - Cmoyer1925

  10. Stratton Mountain Country Club

    Stratton Mountain CC
    View Tee Times
    Lake/Mountain at Stratton Mountain Country Club
    Stratton Mountain, Vermont
    Resort
    4.9057377049
    126
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99-$259
    What they're saying: "Resort course (with 3 separate 9s). You can't go wrong with whichever 9s they put you on. Conditions excellent. Hope to get back soon." - Golf45fw

  11. Ralph Myhre Golf Course

    Ralph Myhre GC
    Ralph Myhre Golf Course
    Middlebury, Vermont
    Public
    4.9470588235
    23
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Ralph Myhre Golf Course is in great shape again this year. Greens are rolling true. (With) many trees gone, (that is) giving it a very open feel." - Nlaberge

  12. Miacomet Golf Course

    Miacomet GC
    View Tee Times
    Miacomet Golf Course
    Nantucket, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.8382352941
    53
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$292
    What they're saying: "Miacomet is always on point. Greens were lightning (in a good way) and the overall conditions were amazing. Only critique is the price point, but that’s Nantucket for you." - Timmorrill

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in New England

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in New England not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Red Tail GC: #9
    Red Tail Golf Club
    Fort Devens, Massachusetts
    Public
    2.9305418719
    147
    Write Review
    George Wright GC: #1
    George Wright Golf Course
    Hyde Park, Massachusetts
    Public/Municipal
    4.1176470588
    17
    Write Review
    Sugarloaf
    Sugarloaf Golf Club & Resort
    Kingfield, Maine
    Resort
    4.9285714286
    14
    Write Review
    Samoset Resort GC: #12
    Samoset Resort
    Rockport, Maine
    Resort
    4.0555555556
    4
    Write Review
    Keney Park GC: #10
    Keney Park Golf Club
    Hartford, Connecticut
    Public
    2.9978354978
    35
    Write Review
    Shennecossett GC: #10
    Shennecossett Golf Club
    Groton, Connecticut
    Public/Municipal
    4.1388888889
    36
    Write Review
    GC at Equinox
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club at Equinox
    Manchester, Vermont
    Resort
    4.4985652798
    200
    Write Review
    Stowe Mountain Club
    The Mountain Course at Spruce Peak
    Stowe, Vermont
    Resort/Private
    4.7222222222
    18
    Write Review

  13. The Ledges Golf Club

    Ledges GC
    The Ledges Golf Club
    York, Maine
    Semi-Private
    4.9
    11
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Fantastic golf course. The greens are fastest I've played on public courses in New England. They are fast and true. Can't ask for anything better." - Mcconnellas2

  14. Woodstock Country Club

    Woodstock CC
    View Tee Times
    Woodstock Country Club
    Woodstock, Vermont
    Resort
    4.8194880584
    200
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79-$175
    What they're saying: "Early morning tee time, great pace of play! Greens and fairways in excellent condition! Starter Peter was amazingly friendly and offered some great course management advice! Definitely will be back to play again!" - Dean3342

  15. Crumpin-Fox Club

    Crumpin-Fox Club
    View Tee Times
    Crumpin-Fox Club
    Bernardston, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.7976649413
    623
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79-$99
    What they're saying: "Played this course for the first time after seeing many people speak highly of it. Caught it for a good price and can’t beat it. Greens were in good shape and so were the fairways. For fall time they had the leaves tamed but that could have been the wild winds. Will be back for sure!" - GRogers25

  16. Cranberry Valley Golf Course

    Cranberry Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Cranberry Valley Golf Course
    Harwich, Massachusetts
    Public/Municipal
    4.6598671727
    67
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$90
    What they're saying: "A true test of golf. Great layout. Course in great shape. Tee times spaced out 10 minutes. Great practice facility. Highly recommend" - F1TZY

  17. Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort

    Point Sebago
    View Tee Times
    Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
    Casco, Maine
    Resort
    4.8076008232
    176
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$140
    What they're saying: "I am playing there pretty much every day so I can’t keep reviewing the course every day. I think it is good value for your money and the course is in very good shape. The support staff, starter, and everyone involved is doing a great job. Well done." - Rterryrret

  18. The Ranch Golf Club

    Ranch GC
    View Tee Times
    The Ranch Golf Club
    Southwick, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.7349323687
    529
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$125
    What they're saying: "The staff was great from the moment I arrived. I was paired with two members that were extremely helpful and gave me tips as this was my first round at The Ranch. Well worth the 45 minute drive and greens fees. Pace of play and course conditions were top tier for a public course." - Cwendler

  19. Wintonbury Hills Golf Course

    Wintonbury Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Wintonbury Hills Golf Course
    Bloomfield, Connecticut
    Public/Municipal
    4.6932038661
    400
    Write Review

    Green fee: $62-$79
    What they're saying: "As advertised, Wintonbury Hills is a beautiful course. Immaculately kept, every hole seems scenic and is challenging. Links style course front 9 and the more classic tree lined back 9. Greens are challenging. This was my first time here and I am sure to be back frequently. Worth the greens fees, no question." - KFitz24

  20. Acushnet River Valley Golf Course

    Acushnet River Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Acushnet River Valley Golf Course
    Acushnet, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.5961225302
    682
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$80
    What they're saying: "Heard a lot about this course. It did not disappoint. Green through and through. Not overpowering. I played from the whites and maybe could have handled the blues. Greens were in great shape. Design is nice. Tight on the front, a little more open on some holes in the back." - MikeyB24NMW

  21. Breakfast Hill Golf Club

    Breakfast Hill GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Breakfast Hill Golf Club
    Greenland, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private
    4.6691738097
    629
    Write Review

    Green fee: $51-$88
    What they're saying: "A great experience in every way. The finest public course on the seacoast and one of the top NH public courses. Staff is fantastic, amenities are great, and course is top notch. A very Donald Ross like course, you have to hit your targets or the course will punish you. It’s a fantastic golf layout. Also, had a hole in one on number 6 so that makes for an even better day on the course." - Jzsenior

  22. The Cape Club

    The Cape Club: #11
    View Tee Times
    The Cape Club
    North Falmouth, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.5796640294
    156
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-150
    What they're saying: "Very nice course. Interesting layout. The greens were in great shape. A little pricey, but the staff obviously cares and it was worth it. The pace of play was excellent." - JohnJKelly

  23. Ledgemont Country Club

    Ledgemont CC
    Ledgemont Country Club
    Seekonk, Massachusetts
    Private
    4.7908496732
    46
    Write Review

    Green fee: Membership but occasional GolfNow tee times
    What they're saying: "Course always in tip top shape. It being a private course it is well manicured from tee to green. Generous fairways to land in and the greens are always in great shape. A great opportunity to play a course that is very well maintained and challenging to all levels. Look forward to coming back as a treat to play on a championship course" - Ludwikmaz

  24. Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf Course

    Campbell's Scottish Highlands GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf Course
    Salem, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private
    4.6385287108
    522
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$84
    What they're saying: "Love scottish! Great course for a great price. Very forgiving course, open and well kept. Only complaint would be the pace of play, usually slower and the rangers will often nudge you if behind even if not due to your own fault. Otherwise a great place to play some golf!" - Xanderrey

  25. Martindale Country Club

    Martindale CC
    View Tee Times
    Martindale Country Club
    Auburn, Maine
    Semi-Private
    4.5964020615
    117
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56-$94
    What they're saying: "It's a little bit out in the country but it's a fun place to play. A better deal than some of the more coastal "tourist" courses. Good variety of holes." - Branedamog

Golfers' Choice 2026
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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