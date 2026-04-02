Best 25 Public Golf Courses in New England - Golfers' Choice 2026

New England is such a special corner of America.
The people and places are bonded by a lifestyle all their own. There's a lot to love, from clam chowder to legendary sports franchises and long winters that give way to beautiful summers. Not to mention the incredible history.
All six New England states are small in stature, yet big in pride. Golfers should be especially proud of their golf scene. It's a diverse collection of courses, one celebrated by our newest addition to Golfers' Choice 2026: the best 25 public golf courses in New England.
The best public golf courses in Massachusetts were the clear winner in our new ranking, landing nine different courses among the top 25. The best public golf courses in New Hampshire fared surprisingly well with five to edge out the best public golf courses in Maine and the best public golf courses in Vermont (four apiece) for second place. Connecticut and Rhode Island also had at least one course make the list.
We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New England or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed thousands reviews of top New England public golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in New England
New England states in Golfers' Choice 2026
Public golf courses from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont helped create this ranking of New England's best courses for Golfers' Choice 2026. For each state's individual rankings, see below.
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South Shore Country Club
Green fee: $60-$80
What they're saying: "Country Club Quality. Every person we came in contact with was nice. Course was outstanding. Greens were great. Nothing to blame my bad shots on!" - GizMoMoOther regional ranking lists from Golfers' Choice 2026The Caribbean islands are full of wonderful golf experiences if you follow the advice of GolfPass reviewers.It's no surprise that California dominated our list of the best public golf courses on the West Coast.Wisconsin dominates our list of the best public golf courses in the Midwest.In somewhat of a surprise, North Carolina dominated our list of the best public golf courses in the Southeast, edging out Florida.
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Pinehills Golf Club - Nicklaus CoursePlymouth, MassachusettsSemi-Private4.820953821327
Green fee: $95-$165
What they're saying: "Great Track. Grew up here but this course wasn’t built yet when I moved to AZ. Course is fantastic, 4 hours, excellent. Only surprise, no sand bottles for divots, not a big deal, amazing course!!!" - kingbird47
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Manchester Country ClubManchester, ConnecticutSemi-Private4.6720451055335
Green fee: $55-$83
What they're saying: "Always in good shape 3rd time playing here haven't been disappointed. Will come back." - cred1080
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Jay Peak Golf Course
Green fee: $74-$94
What they're saying: "Fabulous course in great condition. Lots of forced carries off the tee. Bad ball striking will incur lots of penalty strokes & lost balls. Lots of elevation change." - Robert9226702
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North at Bretwood Golf Course
Green fee: $52-$72
What they're saying: "Blending beauty with thoughtful design, Bretwood North Golf Course not only impresses by its serene setting; it also delivers hole after hole on which strategic play is rewarded. The clever use of water hazards on many of these holes works well, yet frequently overlooked is the strategic use of bunkering and a variety of tough, first-rate par-5s – a collection that has few rivals across New Hampshire." - AptlyLinked
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Maplewood Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$105
What they're saying: "Gorgeous setting. Interesting, undulating fairways. Not too many hazards. Not a ton of fairway variety. Was a bit of a drive, but the great round of golf made the trip worthwhile." - Fremontnhdave
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Meadow Brook Golf Club
Green fee: $47-$85
What they're saying: "I was definitely underwhelmed when I first arrived. However, after I got through 3-4 holes, I immediately realized that the course is in excellent condition. The fairways seemed a little short, but I can't complain too much about that. I preferred the back 9 despite the increase in the amount of water hazards." - KevinCoombs
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Waumbek Golf Club
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "Waumbek is my favorite golf course. I love that it is so spacious and challenging. It gives "in the rough " a new meaning. Absolutely fabulous views. I wish I lived closer so I could play there every week." - GolfPass Reviewer
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Sunday River Golf Club
Green fee: $68-$111
What they're saying: "My wife and I played this course while in the area. It was a wonderful course. The views are amazing and beautiful. The course was in great shape and greens rolled good." - Cmoyer1925
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Stratton Mountain Country ClubStratton Mountain, VermontResort4.9057377049126
Green fee: $99-$259
What they're saying: "Resort course (with 3 separate 9s). You can't go wrong with whichever 9s they put you on. Conditions excellent. Hope to get back soon." - Golf45fw
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Ralph Myhre Golf Course
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Ralph Myhre Golf Course is in great shape again this year. Greens are rolling true. (With) many trees gone, (that is) giving it a very open feel." - Nlaberge
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Miacomet Golf Course
Green fee: $70-$292
What they're saying: "Miacomet is always on point. Greens were lightning (in a good way) and the overall conditions were amazing. Only critique is the price point, but that’s Nantucket for you." - Timmorrill
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in New England
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in New England not featured in Golfers' Choice:Manchester, VermontResort4.4985652798200
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The Ledges Golf Club
What they're saying: "Fantastic golf course. The greens are fastest I've played on public courses in New England. They are fast and true. Can't ask for anything better." - Mcconnellas2
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Woodstock Country Club
Green fee: $79-$175
What they're saying: "Early morning tee time, great pace of play! Greens and fairways in excellent condition! Starter Peter was amazingly friendly and offered some great course management advice! Definitely will be back to play again!" - Dean3342
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Crumpin-Fox ClubBernardston, MassachusettsSemi-Private4.7976649413623
Green fee: $79-$99
What they're saying: "Played this course for the first time after seeing many people speak highly of it. Caught it for a good price and can’t beat it. Greens were in good shape and so were the fairways. For fall time they had the leaves tamed but that could have been the wild winds. Will be back for sure!" - GRogers25
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Cranberry Valley Golf CourseHarwich, MassachusettsPublic/Municipal4.659867172767
Green fee: $50-$90
What they're saying: "A true test of golf. Great layout. Course in great shape. Tee times spaced out 10 minutes. Great practice facility. Highly recommend" - F1TZY
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Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Green fee: $75-$140
What they're saying: "I am playing there pretty much every day so I can’t keep reviewing the course every day. I think it is good value for your money and the course is in very good shape. The support staff, starter, and everyone involved is doing a great job. Well done." - Rterryrret
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The Ranch Golf Club
Green fee: $85-$125
What they're saying: "The staff was great from the moment I arrived. I was paired with two members that were extremely helpful and gave me tips as this was my first round at The Ranch. Well worth the 45 minute drive and greens fees. Pace of play and course conditions were top tier for a public course." - Cwendler
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Wintonbury Hills Golf CourseBloomfield, ConnecticutPublic/Municipal4.6932038661400
Green fee: $62-$79
What they're saying: "As advertised, Wintonbury Hills is a beautiful course. Immaculately kept, every hole seems scenic and is challenging. Links style course front 9 and the more classic tree lined back 9. Greens are challenging. This was my first time here and I am sure to be back frequently. Worth the greens fees, no question." - KFitz24
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Acushnet River Valley Golf CourseAcushnet, MassachusettsPublic4.5961225302682
Green fee: $55-$80
What they're saying: "Heard a lot about this course. It did not disappoint. Green through and through. Not overpowering. I played from the whites and maybe could have handled the blues. Greens were in great shape. Design is nice. Tight on the front, a little more open on some holes in the back." - MikeyB24NMW
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Breakfast Hill Golf ClubGreenland, New HampshireSemi-Private4.6691738097629
Green fee: $51-$88
What they're saying: "A great experience in every way. The finest public course on the seacoast and one of the top NH public courses. Staff is fantastic, amenities are great, and course is top notch. A very Donald Ross like course, you have to hit your targets or the course will punish you. It’s a fantastic golf layout. Also, had a hole in one on number 6 so that makes for an even better day on the course." - Jzsenior
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The Cape Club
Green fee: $80-150
What they're saying: "Very nice course. Interesting layout. The greens were in great shape. A little pricey, but the staff obviously cares and it was worth it. The pace of play was excellent." - JohnJKelly
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Ledgemont Country Club
Green fee: Membership but occasional GolfNow tee times
What they're saying: "Course always in tip top shape. It being a private course it is well manicured from tee to green. Generous fairways to land in and the greens are always in great shape. A great opportunity to play a course that is very well maintained and challenging to all levels. Look forward to coming back as a treat to play on a championship course" - Ludwikmaz
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Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf CourseSalem, New HampshireSemi-Private4.6385287108522
Green fee: $52-$84
What they're saying: "Love scottish! Great course for a great price. Very forgiving course, open and well kept. Only complaint would be the pace of play, usually slower and the rangers will often nudge you if behind even if not due to your own fault. Otherwise a great place to play some golf!" - Xanderrey
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Martindale Country Club
Green fee: $56-$94
What they're saying: "It's a little bit out in the country but it's a fun place to play. A better deal than some of the more coastal "tourist" courses. Good variety of holes." - Branedamog
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