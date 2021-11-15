5 amazing items up for grabs at Youth on Course's annual charity golf auction

Few charitable organizations in and around golf have had as quick and as significant an impact as Youth on Course.

Inherent to their success is an incredibly simple setup: junior golfers join Youth on Course and get access to thousands of golf courses across the country for $5 or less per round.

Rounds are available on more than 1,600 courses in the U.S. and Canada. Green fee subsidies have come in the form of significant direct donations from generous golfers and organizations, as well as an avalanche of micro-donations, including golfers rounding up their tee time purchases through GolfNow to the nearest dollar. Rory McIlroy represented GolfNow and GolfPass by giving a million dollar check to YOC at the Tour Championship earlier this year.

You can help by supportin YOC largest fundraiser - the Youth on Course's annual auction, which started Sunday, November 14. It expires at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 17, meaning time's almost up to bid on what has become one of the year's best golf-related charity auctions.

5 awesome 2021 Youth on Course auction items

A round at an exclusive Alister MacKenzie masterpiece

Crystal Downs Country Club is the crown-jewel of northern Michigan golf. Laid out by MacKenzie in 1929, it is a perennial Top-100 course on major ranking lists. While not long, it boasts one of America's greatest sets of greens. Architect Tom Doak is a member at this club where access can be very difficult.

Click here to bid on a round at Crystal Downs

Initiation + annual membership to a spectacular six-club network

The Dormie Network has grown into one of America's most attractive national memberships, with six clubs in its portfolio, including its namesake Dormie Club outside Pinehurst, N.C. Other clubs: Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Va.; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.; ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Neb.; Briggs Ranch Golf Club near San Antonio, Texas; and Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Click here to bid on Dormie Network membership

Golf at one of the toughest-to-access courses in the world

Silicon Valley has a lot of secretive spaces, courtesy of the security that tends to surround high technology. But most top-secret locations have nothing on The Institute, a golf course that almost no one plays. But an anonymous donor has made available the opportunity to get inside the gates at this course south of San Jose.

Click here to bid on golf at The Institute

Four rounds at sought-after Chicago private golf courses

Why bid on one round of golf when you could potentially win four at once? This item includes rounds at Skokie Country Club, Chicago Highlands Golf Club, Eagle Brook Country Club and the Dunes Club, where Mike Keiser's golf course development career began.

Click here to bid on golf in and around Chicago

Golf for 3 at one of Florida's top clubs

Naples is one of the most packed private-golf markets in the world, and the king club in the area is Calusa Pines, whose golf course was designed by Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry and sits in a lush, completely manmade but natural-looking landscape. Several PGA Tour players play out of the club, which is known for its exclusivity.

Click here to bid on golf at Calusa Pines

These are just a few of the items available through this year's Youth on Course auction. For the full list, available until November 17 at 11 pm ET, click here.