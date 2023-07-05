5 fairway wood and hybrid tips for beginner golfers

Fairway woods and hybrids are the longest clubs that you will hit off the ground. For that reason alone, they tend to be some of the hardest clubs to hit consistently for beginners.

But if you know the proper technique, they can help you escape a lot of tough situations and score well on long par 4s and par 5s. To expedite the process toward fairway woods and hybrids becoming your favorite clubs in the bag, we pulled together five of the best tips for beginning golfers.

1. Fairway woods and hybrids

As Martin always does, he simplifies and explains all the keys to hitting fairway woods and hybrids in this segment. He includes a saying that you will remember on the course to improve your fairway wood play – touch down before liftoff. The 4-ball Ken Venturi drill that he demonstrates in the middle is wonderful as well.

2. Sean Foley – How to hit fairway woods

Sean Foley perfectly describes the technique needed to hit great fairway wood shots in this tip. It’s a little technical for beginner golfers, but the nuts and bolts are fantastic. He dispels the commonly used thought that you need to sweep your fairway woods and explains how the swing should not be all that dissimilar from irons.

3. Find better contact with your fairway woods

Don’t try to help the ball get airborne! One of the main issues I see with beginners using fairway woods is topped shots. As John and Aimee explain in this segment, that comes from trying to help the ball up. They use a pool noodle and a two-tee drill to help you feel the proper angle of attack needed to hit high fairway woods shots.

4. How hybrids are helpful

For starters, hybrids are far easier to hit than long irons. They also tend to prevent the slice better than most clubs due to their upright lie angle. They really are a dream come true for beginner golfers! In this tip, Nathalie Sheehan explains why she has 3 hybrids in her bag and gives tips on how to hit them properly.

5. Solid contact with fairway woods and hybrids

Solid Contact with Fairway Woods and Hybrids

There is a common theme in all these tips, and that is that you must hit down on the ball with hybrids and fairway woods. Debbie reiterates that again in this tip from Build A Better Game: Solid Contact. The additional part of this tip that I like is that with practice swings, you should take a little dirt. You don’t need to do it all the time (for course conditions sake), but I’ve had times where I tell friends to take a divot and they physically cannot! If you are one of those people it is good to practice making some nice club-turf contact.