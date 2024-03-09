Reserva Conchal: A zipline, golf and beach paradise in Costa Rica

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica - Am I really doing this?

I'm in flip flops, a swimsuit, a helmet and a harness strapped over my t-shirt: not exactly the perfect outfit to be ziplining in Costa Rica. Has OSHA signed off on this flight?

I jumped hoping all my body parts - mainly the flip flops - remained intact. The quick 'zip' was an adrenaline boost worth the fuss. My landing spot at the W Costa Rica - Reserva Conchal led straight to a bar at Zona Azul Beach Club, where an intimate pool sits mere steps from the most pristine beach at Playa Conchal. A zipline to paradise? That pretty much summed up my most "Pura Vida" moment during my first-ever golf trip to Costa Rica last December.

"Pura Vida" - which translates to "Pure Life" - is a saying Costa Ricans have adopted to mean "live your best life today" - something that's not hard at a place like Reserva Conchal, a 2,300-acre oceanfront development home to real estate, vacation rentals, the W Hotel, the all-inclusive Westin Reserva Conchal and a fantastic Robert Trent Jones, Jr.-designed golf course. It's located along the country's northern coast in the Guanacaste Province an hour from the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (also called Liberia Guanacaste Airport: airport code LIR). I got there in a tiny plane launched from Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose (SJO) that landed at Tamarindo (TRO), the weirdest farm/terminal you'll ever see. However you make the trek, it's worth the journey.

Teeing up the Reserva Conchal Golf Club

My two rounds at Reserva Conchal were part of the Marriott Bonvoy Cup, a new tournament for Bonvoy members that rotates between Reserva Conchal and the Los Suenos Marriott Ocean and Golf Resort, which will host this December (check out that resort profile here). GolfPass offers golf packages to both destinations.

Playing Reserva Conchal delivers a championship-level experience whether or not you're participating in the Marriott Bonvoy Cup. The par-71 course - five par 3s, four par 5s - was in mint condition, and a real test. Hilly terrain set up a number of fun downhill tee shots followed by arduous climbs back up to the greens. Hazards protect most of the other putting surfaces, whether it's the trenches on the first two holes or water on seven more (5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 17 and 18).

On the 14th hole, a family of monkeys walked across the fairway to a grove of trees. My local playing partners were shocked, saying you never see the monkeys on the ground.

Our team didn't win any prizes - there were some great ones, including free airline tickets, new clubs and bags and one million Bonvoy points for a hole in one - but the tournament is so well-run, I'd recommend it to anyone. Although there were a handful of real players in the 100-person field, there was also a wide range of handicaps. Nobody took it too seriously. Morning breakfasts, an evening cocktail party after the first-day scramble and a post-tournament lunch and awards banquet after the final-round individual tournament all synced up nicely for a memorable event. Official dates for the 2024 tournament are to be determined, but if you're interested, you can e-mail LaIguanaGolfCourse@Marriott.com for more information.

Staying at the W Costa Rica - Reserva Conchal

If you've never stayed in a W Hotel, you're in for a treat. I hadn't either, because few of these luxurious properties are affiliated with golf. They're often in major cities or cosmopolitan vacation destinations. I loved the cheeky messages spread throughout the resort, vibrant colors and eclectic furniture and decor.

Between the two pools, biking trails, Away Spa and gorgeous beach, there was plenty to do after golf. The Living Room lobby bar attracts thirsty night owls with live music and a flamboyant circular design. The signature restaurant, Latitud 10° Norte, serves up an epic seven-course dining experience. The Zona Azul Beach Club transforms into a trendy dinner scene and club after dark with a DJ mixing jams as guests eat and later dance the night away.

As soon as I got home, I googled other W Hotel locations around the world. Having spent thousands of nights in hundreds of cookie-cutter hotels, it was nice to find a resort brand that's uniquely one of a kind.

What's been your experience staying at a W Hotel? Let us know in the comments.