The best and worst airports and airlines in the U.S. for traveling golfers

When it comes to carving out time for a golf vacation, getting to your destination on time is crucial.
Tim Gavrich
In 2022, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) proved one of America's most reliable. That's worth noting for golfers heading out on long-haul trips.

If you fly to golf trip destinations with any frequency, chances are you've had a flight delayed or cancelled before.

It's the worst - especially on the front end of a trip, when a delay can ruin that exciting arrival-day round.

If you're planning to fly to a golf destination in 2023, factoring in the susceptibility of your arrival airport to delays could be the difference between your trip going smoothly or starting with disaster.

The best and worst major airports for golfers in 2022

Based on percentage of flights arriving on time, here are the best three airports from last year (data through November 2022):

#3: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. (MSP) - 82.67% on-time arrivals
Summer golf trippers love the long daylight hours and mild temperatures found in the Gopher State, especially for those headed well north to resorts like Cragun's, Giants Ridge and Fortune Bay.

#2: Atlanta, Ga. (ATL) - 82.79% on-time arrivals
Given how my fellow travelers like to complain about Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, I was surprised to see it so highly ranked for on-time arrivals. Of course, it's often a waypoint en route to other destinations, but if you're connecting through Atlanta on your way to another airport for your trip, it's nice to know that you should make your connection because your flight in should be on time. Or, if Atlanta's your final destination, it puts you close to resorts like Chateau Elan, Reynolds Lake Oconee, Barnsley and others.

#1: Salt Lake City, Utah (SLC) - 85.22% on-time arrivals
Though the St. George's area is better-known for its destination golf, there's plenty of worthy golf within reach of Salt Lake City, too including resorts like Homestead and Park City Mountain Resort, not to mention several acclaimed private clubs.

By comparison, other huge connector airports like Chicago-O'Hare (ORD; 79.91%), Dallas (DFW; 77.79%) and New York-Kennedy (JFK; 72.19%) finished 10th, 16th and 25th, respectively out of 30 major airports surveyed. Bringing up the rear was Newark (EWR), with a dismal 68.59% of on-time arrivals.

The 3 best (and worst) major airlines for golfers in 2022

Allegiant Airlines planes on the tarmac at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) in 2018.

The BTS also breaks down flight delay reliability by carrier, tracking 10 major airlines and, when applicable, their codeshare partners. Overall on-time arrivals plummeted from 81.08% in 2021 to 76.72% in 2022, and no carrier was immune.

Number 1 for reliability last year was Delta Air Lines and their partners. They managed to get passengers to their destinations on time 82.14% of the time. It's no coincidence that the two best airports in the section above - SLC and ATL - are Delta hubs. Alaska Airlines (79.06%) and United Airlines (78.74%) rounded out the top three.

Despite mostly operating along less-trafficked routes and to smaller airports, the least-punctual airline of 2022 was Allegiant Air, with only 63.39% of scheduled flights yielding on-time arrivals. JetBlue (64.63%) and Frontier (66.10%) also saw more than one in every three flights fail to arrive on time.

While the likes of Frontier and Allegiant do offer attractively low airfares, their reliability issues speak to the old adage, "You get what you pay for." Or, in this case, "You don't get what you don't pay for."

(Note: They may not get you to your destination on time, but one statistic in Allegiant's favor surrounds mishandled - "lost, damage, delayed [or] pilfered" per the BTS' definition - baggage. Over the course of 2022, Allegiant only mishandled 10,295 bags out of more than 6.6 million that were stowed on their planes, a rate of 0.16 per 100 bags. Last on this list: American Airlines, which mishandled 0.88 bags per 100, or more than 900,000 out of nearly 105 million.)

Southwest Airlines is popular among golfers because of their generous allowance of two checked bags per guest. They came in sixth in 2010, with an on-time percentage of 73.18% across more than 1.3 million scheduled flights.

Airport advice from a longtime traveling golfer's perspective

Having logged my share of air miles in recent years en route to and from various golf destinations, here are five assorted airport thoughts I'd like to pass along:

1. Favorite airline: Delta, by a mile. Whenever possible, I prefer the Atlanta-based carrier. Even though the in-flight experience across airlines is pretty much the same, the experience with Delta just feels more civilized. I especially like the feature of their app where you can track your baggage along your journey with you.

2. Tag your golf bag. Even when flying Delta or the other airlines that offer bag-tracking, there's no excuse not to toss a Tile or Apple AirTag tracker in your golf bag. The horror stories from last summer about people's clubs languishing for weeks in the bowels of Heathrow and other European airports scared me straight.

3. Two hours early is on time. I always arrive at the airport 120-plus minutes before my flight departs, and to date (knock on wood) I have never had my golf bag misplaced. The way I see it, it gives my airline time to misplace my bag for an hour or so before recovering and getting it into the plane on time.

4. Southern hubs preferred. In my experience, connecting through the major airports across the southern half of the U.S. has yielded better luck for me than their northern counterparts. Atlanta (ATL) on Delta trips and Charlotte (CLT) and Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) when flying American have been good to me on recent trips.

5. Pop a wheelie. I swear by my Sun Mountain ClubGlider golf travel bag. Its retractable second set of wheels makes it easy to get from parking to check-in with no hassle at all. That said, baggage handlers being less

#AskMattyG: Best golf resort near major airport?
Articles
America's best golf courses near busy airports
There is quality golf close to many of the nation's busiest airports. Here are some great places to tee it up before or after your flight.
5 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Travelers arrive for their flights at Long Beach Airport as the Thanksgiving holiday getaway
Articles
For A No-Stress Golf Vacation, Use These Regional Airports
Taking to the skies in order to get to your next golf vacation destination? Before you default to big, crowded airports, check out these alternatives.
6 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Travel TipsGolfPass News
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
PGA TOUR - 2005 The Presidents Cup - Practice Round - September 21, 2005
Articles
9 Min Read
Golf ball manufacturers, pros and architects react to the USGA and R&A golf ball rollback
March 16, 2023
The 19th-hole debates are part of what makes golf fun. The game's two ruling institutions just gave millions fodder for months.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
GOLF: MAR 12 PGA - THE PLAYERS Championship
Articles
7 Min Read
Breaking News: USGA, R&A announce golf ball rollback for 'elite competitions' starting in 2026
March 14, 2023
Stricter test parameters for golf balls will cap distance at 317 yards under new launch conditions.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
baths-blackwolf-run-hundred-hole-hike.JPG
Articles
3 Min Read
Play major championship venues and other classics during the Youth on Course's 100 Hole Hike
March 12, 2023
Golf course news and notes: March, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Articles
3 Min Read
Winner's wear, reviewed: Kurt Kitayama captures Arnold Palmer Invitational in Italian golf apparel brand Chervò
March 6, 2023
Originally a ski brand, Chervo makes small-batch, high-end golfwear.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club
Articles
3 Min Read
Myrtle Beach golf news: PGA Tour event set to start in 2024 and a beloved golf course gets a long-awaited refresh
February 27, 2023
Summer-long project at Jack Nicklaus-designed Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club promises to bring the late-1980s design in line with contemporary golfers' needs.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Honda LPGA Thailand - Final Round
Articles
1 Min Read
5 great tips for golfers who struggle from tight lies
February 27, 2023
Rory McIlroy, Hale Irwin and some of the world's best golf instructors are here to take some of the anxiety out of this situation for you.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
OluKai golf shoes
Articles
2 Min Read
Reviewing the new OluKai golf shoes
March 8, 2023
The new OluKai golf shoe might be the game's most versatile shoe, boasting a collapsible heel, which provides a comfortable, sandal-like component that's true to the brand.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Golf custom tees
Articles
3 Min Read
Golf's newest collectable: custom logoed tees
February 23, 2023
Are golf tees too common an item to be worth adding to your golf collection?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Rancho de los Caballeros - roping lessons
Articles
6 Min Read
Golf the cowboy way out West
March 8, 2023
These eight special golf resorts west of the Mississippi River mix the thrills of the wild west with the spoils of a high-end golf retreat.
By Jason Scott Deegan
st-johns-gc-12-choice-destinations-ne-fl.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
Choice Destinations: Golf in northeast Florida from Jacksonville to St. Augustine
March 6, 2023
The coastal stretch from Jacksonville to St. Augustine features plenty of strong value golf courses near the home of the Players Championship and PGA Tour headquarters.
By GolfPass Staff
Read More
Now Reading
The best and worst airports and airlines in the U.S. for traveling golfers
Search Near Me