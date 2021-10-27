The modern golfer's bag has way more than 14 clubs, balls and tees. Nowadays, there is also space in the bag for tech accessories for both game improvement and entertainment.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are great accessories for golfers because they are versatile and can be enjoyed well beyond the course at a barbecue or the beach. Plus, you can spend about as much or as little as you want. They also make great gifts for golfers because the gifter doesn't really need to know the golfer's shoe size or their swing speed. Everyone likes music, right?

Another perk is that these speakers should last awhile. In a modern age with plenty of rapid obsolescence in tech, Bluetooth, which connects your smartphone to an array of compatible devices, has become a decade-old standard that doesn't appear to be on its way out of favor anytime soon. Bluetooth is particularly effective outside, where the connected range between devices can stretch 30-plus feet unobstructed. More and more portable Bluetooth speakers are being built to withstand water and drops, too.

Before we get into detail about some of the best Bluetooth speakers for golfers, some notes about proper speaker etiquette on the course:

- First off, if you want to play music during your round, feel out the rest of your group and make sure they are okay with it. Some old-school clubs may frown upon it too. Most meaningful golf competitions won't allow them, either.

- The volume of the speaker should be moderate. No one besides the people in your group should be able to hear it. If you're on one side of the fairway and I'm on the other and I can still hear the speaker pretty well, it's probably too loud. Besides, if the music is too loud, you won't hear "fore!" from another group and could put your buddies in harm's way.

- I once met up with a buddy whose playlist consisted of 80's hair metal anthems. I'm sorry, but on what planet is Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar On Me" compatible with golf in any form? And speaking of awful etiquette, could you imagine getting paired up with Tiger Woods and playing the round with your AirPods in like Mark Wahlberg?

Specs to look for in a Bluetooth speaker for golf

Now that I'm off my soapbox, let's talk specs. What makes a good speaker on the golf course?

Sound quality might not be paramount - we're not expecting Carnegie Hall acoustics here - but if the music has scratchy highs and absent lows, why play it at all? Portability is big and you want the speaker to fit somewhere easily attached to your golf bag or somewhere in the cart. Battery life matters, too; it'd be great to not have to charge it multiple times during a weekend buddies trip. Also, more and more speakers are waterproof these days so you can relax at the beach worry-free.

I've curated a sampling of seven Bluetooth speakers with a wide range of features and price points from $40 to $180 that will amp up your golf round. I've shared what sets them apart in each section.

Bushnell Wingman

Bushnell's new Wingman speaker combines tunes with yardage. Bushnell

Highlights: Feature-rich, great sound quality.

Lowlights: Not waterproof, more options/apps to navigate.

The Bushnell Wingman is a unique offering for golfers in the space and judging by how many foursomes I've been in over the last year where one of these was deployed, it's become pretty popular. The Wingman will play your tunes, yes, but it also can provide yardage to the hole on command via the Bushnell app. It has a microphone so you can take those work calls on the course and has Bushnell's "Bite" technology that sticks to the golf cart siding magnetically. The sound quality is quite good and competes with the top audio brands in the space. | $149.99 at GolfBalls.com

Sonos Roam

The Sonos Roam works as part of your home Sonos multi-component system, or on its own on the course using bluetooth. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Highlights: Great sound, battery life, pairs with home setup, Alexa/Google integration.

Lowlights: No clip or magnet provided to mount; Only worth the money if you have other Sonos equipment.

Golfers who are Sonos fanboys/girls at home need look no further. The company's latest addition to its smart-home speaker lineup is even more portable than the larger-but-portable Sonos Move that came out in 2020. The Sonos Roam is small, waterproof and has that same quality, full Sonos sound, with bass and lows that are superior to other Bluetooth speakers. When at home on WiFi, you can add the Roam to your total home system, and when it's time to go to the course (or anywhere) it toggles to Bluetooth easily. The Roam also has the option to add your IoT Alexa or Google voice command and has a 10-hour battery life, and can last up to 10 days on standby. | $179.99 at Sonos.com

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

The wonderboom 2 is compact, powerful and comes in an assortment of colors. Courtesy Ultimate Ears

Highlights: Durable, battery life.

Lowlights: Wide shape not cup-holder-friendly.

Here's a model I'm seeing more and more of on the course, and rightly so because the sound quality and durability is quite good. The Wonderboom 2 by Ultimate Ears has a unique short and stubby shape with giant volume buttons on the side. It's fully waterproof and will even float. Two devices can connect to it at the same time, in case your match involves who gets to pick the tunes after winning a hole. Its shape might not fit some cupholders, and in others it might sit mostly below the rim, muffling the sound a little. My recommendation: attach it to your bag instead via its hanging loop. Nevertheless it's a great-sounding, durable and versatile device. | $99 at B&H

Puma PopTop Mini

The Puma Pop Top Mini speaker is waterproof and designed to fit in your pocket. Courtesy GolfBalls.com

Highlights: Fun features, waterproof.

Lowlights: Shortish (5-hour) battery life.

It makes sense for the youthful Puma lifestyle brand to get into Bluetooth speakers to match their outerwear, and they've delivered an economical model with a unique set of features. Their Puma Pop Top Mini is designed to fit in the pocket of your board shorts and comes with some party tricks like a bottle opener, waterproof construction (up to three feet deep) and a ball marker on the bottom side. You can even pair it with another Puma speaker to get the party going. | $39.99 at GolfBalls.com

JBL Clip 3

Don't settle for boring black. The JBL Clip 3 has a wide assortment of colors. Courtesy JBL

Highlights: Compact, affordable.

Lowlights: Basic sound quality.

As its name implies, the JBL Clip 3 is small and easy to clip onto your golf bag, not much bigger than a hockey puck. Golfers who walk and still want tunes can utilize the heavy-duty clip to attach it to a bag or push cart. It's very affordable but is nevertheless waterproof. The sound quality is just okay - it won't do justice to any songs that are too funky or bass-heavy. But aesthetically, it comes with one of the widest variety of colors to choose from on the market. | $49.95 at JBL.com

Sound Caddy

Highlights: Fun design, high-quality sound.

Lowlights: Large size.

Whereas a lot of Bluetooth speakers are designed for the beach or the park as much as the course, the Sound Caddy is unmistakably shaped for golfers. Rather than attach to the cart or your golf bag, it has a speaker shaped like a golf club attached to a small, light pole that fits right in your bag alongside your other clubs. It's larger size gives it solid sound quality, has large buttons, more than 10 hours of battery life and dual USB charging ports, and you can take calls on it with the speaker phone feature. | $49.96 at BudgetGolf

Rokform G-Rok portable golf speaker

An array of mounting options, including a powerful magnetic case, is a selling point of the G-Rok Wireless Golf Speaker from Rokform.

Highlights: 24-hour battery life, durable.

Lowlights: Heavy, lower sound quality compared to other premium models.

The G-Rok from Rokform is a relatively new addition to the space and elbows its way into the notable models thanks to an incredibly long battery life of up to 24 hours and a variety of mounting options, including a magnetic case that will attach to the side of the golf cart. If you're old-school and anti-streaming services, it also has an optional SD card slot so you can store music right on the device. You can also pair it with a second speaker for those who want tunes on both sides of their personal golf cart. The powerful battery does give it more weight than the other speakers mentioned in this article and while its wattage makes it plenty loud, a lot of online reviewers suggest the total sound quality lags behind that of Sonos or Bose. | $99 at Amazon.com