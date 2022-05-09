The new golf books to read in 2022

It seems the pandemic left lots of writing time for some prominent authors during shelter in place.

This year's crop of golf books is an impressive one, perhaps the deepest roster of choices I've seen in the 15 years I've been reviewing them.

You've got notable book authors (Shane Ryan and Rick Reilly) and one golfer who's stealing the limelight. Two Phil Mickelson books will shine a light on the popular but polarizing player from two different angles. Tiger and Phil by ESPN's Bob Harig will focus on his relationship with Woods. An excerpt from Alan Shipnuck's book Phil created a stir that led to Lefty's fall from grace earlier this year.

Golf books always make for good summer reading poolside or during a vacation. Here's the latest collection:

Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar

Given the controversy that's already been unleashed, Alan Shipnuck's Phil Mickelson biography is the most anticipated golf book of the year. Courtesy photo

Ever since Shipnuck released Mickelson's controversial comments earlier this year, golf fans have wondered what other dirty secrets might pop in the book. Last week, it came to light that Mickelson might have gambled away as much as $40 million. Cost: $30 by Simon & Schuster.

The Cup They Couldn't Lose

New York Times Best-Selling Author Shane Ryan relives the glorious 2021 Ryder Cup victory by the Americans at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, a celebration that's been a long time coming for a beleaguered U.S. team. Cost: $29 by Hachette Books Group.

Tiger & Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry

Author Bob Harig's new book Tiger & Phil dives into the dynamics of golf's most unique rivalry the past two decades. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Former ESPN Golf Writer Bob Harig dives deep into the rivalry that dominated golf for nearly two decades, talking to hundreds of people close to two of the game's most popular - and polarizing - players. Cost: $25.15 by St. Martin's Press.

Everyone Here Is From Somewhere Else

Author Jeff Wallach continues the adventures of Phillip and Spencer Elliot, the middle-aged brothers introduced in his first novel, Mr. Wizard. Their journey takes them to many places, including the fictitious Irish golf town of Ballydraiocht, as they search for the answer we all do, 'What is my place in this world?'. Cost: $33.95 by Open Books.

Nature of the Game

Mike Keiser shares his golf journey in his new book, Nature of the Game. Courtesy photo

Mike Keiser's impact on the game the last two decades has been profound. In the Nature of the Game, he shares the firsthand account of the journey from founding a greeting card company to bringing links golf to North America – from Bandon Dunes, Cabot Cape Breton, Sand Valley and more. Cost: $40 by Dream Golf.

ClubPro Guy's Other Black Book

As hard as we try not to laugh at the Club Pro Guy's antics on Twitter, we can't help it. There's always an LOL waiting to happen. CPG brings the same belly-laugh humor to this memoir pieced together from his notes on cocktail napkins, the backs of scorecards and legal depositions. Having survived - and thrived? - during Mexico's mini-tour heydays, we're just lucky he's alive to tell the tales. Cost: $34.95.

Arnie and Jack: Stories of My Long Friendship with Two Remarkable Men

The book Arnie And Jack spins tales of two of golf's legends. Courtesy photo

Author Charlie Mechem, an adviser for both Palmer and Nicklaus, shares in great detail what it's been like to be friends for decades with golf's two greatest icons. Cost: $26.95 by Mission Point Press.

Principles of Golf Architecture

Golf course architect Richard Mandell has steadily built an impactful career renovating and restoring several classic golf courses across the country, many municipal layouts and many Donald Ross gems among them. Mandell presents his view of his craft in two ways: as a set of elements and a further set of principles. It's in the distinction that he helps bring the totality of golf architecture's complexity into focus. Cost: $31.00 via Mandell's website.

The Secret Home of Golf

The Secret Home of Golf profiles the beloved Sweetens Cove Golf Club in Tennessee. Courtesy photo

Books that tell the behind-the-scenes tales of really cool golf courses are en vogue. Author Jim Hartsell tells the improbable story of how Sweetens Cove, a little nine-holer in rural Tennessee built by a relatively unheralded architect (at the time) named Rob Collins, has become a coveted stop for any golf traveler. BTW, it's owned by Peyton Manning, Andy Roddick and now sells its own bourbon. Cost: $34.99 by Back Nine Press.

So Help Me Golf: Why We Love The Game

Rick Reilly is back writing about the game he loves with his new book, So Help Me Golf. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Award-winning Author Rick Reilly of Sports Illustrated/ESPN fame can't get enough of writing about the game he loves. Reilly explores it all ... 18 great holes, the quirks and traditions of the game and the stories of famous golfers like Greg Norman to the PGA Tour player who robbed banks by night to pay his motel bills. Cost: $29 by Hachette Book Group.

Swing, Walk, Repeat

The golf book Swing Walk Repeat is a series of essays that exude the love of the game. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Author Jay Revell captures the emotional connection to the game so many of us feel in a series of short observations and essays. It's the ultimate love letter to golf. Cost: $34.99 by Back Nine Press.

