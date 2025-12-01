Is Palmetto Hall Plantation Hilton Head's best-kept golf secret?

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. - There's so much good golf on Hilton Head Island and in nearby Bluffton on the mainland that it's hard for visiting public golfers to decide where to play.

It all starts with the 54-hole Sea Pines Resort, including the newly refreshed Harbour Town Golf Links, although that's a big spend for many of us. Golfers looking for more reasonable green fees should point their compass toward Palmetto Hall Plantation, a 36-hole semiprivate facility on the north end of the island.

I had never heard of Palmetto Plantation Hall until I spent consecutive days playing its Robert Cupp and Arthur Hills Courses in November. What a pleasant surprise discovering two high-four-star courses in a natural Lowcountry setting not over-saturated with homes and condos. Sure, both type of residences exist along the fairways, but there are many holes without homes or they are set well back from the playing areas hidden behind the Spanish-moss-lined trees.

The Heritage Golf Group bought Palmetto Hall Plantation in 2022 and has pumped millions of dollars of reinvestment into improving the conditioning. In October 2024, the Hills Course debuted newly renovated greens and new Better Billy bunkers, a renovation plan that is on tap for the Cupp Course as well. Palmetto Hall Plantation is now part of the 117-hole Heritage Golf Collection on Hilton Head, joining the 27-hole Shipyard Golf Club, the 36-hole Port Royal Golf Club and Oyster Reef Golf Club. There's an argument to be made that it could be the best of the bunch.

Measuring the Cupp vs. the Hills

Answering the question - 'What's the best course at Palmetto Hall Plantation?' - is not easy. They're completely different 1990s-era playing experiences.

The Cupp Course's rating (75.2) and slope (149) are tougher than the Hills (73.7/136), although I think a lot of that is yardage related. Both have gotten tougher over the years as the trees have grown up around Palmetto Plantation Hall's perimeter, pinching landing zones and blocking sections of the greens. Both regularly earn four and five star reviews on GolfPass, proving that the conditions and quality service from the staff are consistent from season to season.

The Cupp Course (4.1 stars), which opened in 1993 two years after the Hills, is my favorite. I found Cupp's imaginative greens (some might call them 'wild') to be fun and engaging. Water intrudes on 10 different holes and ended up stealing three of my balls. Between the greens and these hazards, the Cupp can sneak up on unsuspecting golfers.

GolfPass golfer 'eschwartz67' gave the Cupp 5 stars after a round in June.

"Great course. But tough," he wrote. "Don't let the par rating and the slope being the same as the Arthur Hills course fool you into thinking that this course is similar difficulty. It's not. It's a lot more difficult. There are many greens that are protected by water. There are many greens that are protected by multiple bunkers. The fairways are protected by trees that are very close to the edge of the fairway. Fairway bunkers are restrictive in getting out of them with larger lips. And the greens are lightning fast with a lot of slope and undulation. That being said, it's an amazing course and you won't lack for opportunities to take pictures to show your friends. It's absolutely gorgeous. In perfect shape."

The 6,918-yard Hills (3.9) is slightly older (dating to 1991) built was built on an old Civil War garrison. Ponds are a concern on roughly a third of the holes, including many of the most memorable ones.

What I found most difficult on the Hills were the aprons into the greens. I like to run the ball into hole locations (not unlike many seniors who play in Hilton Head). That's not possible with the pronounced mounding and rough protecting the front edges. While it doesn't fit my game, many golfers still favor the Hills over the Cupp. That debate will always rage on.

GolfPass golfer 'drewmantel' awarded the Hills five stars after his fall round in September.

"Great course. Great staff," he wrote. "Course was in very good shape for the end of the heavy play season. Staff was wonderful. Very friendly, very helpful. Great design. Would play again."

I think we all can agree on that sentiment.

What public courses do you prefer playing on Hilton Head Island? Let us know in the comments below.