Best new putters for 2024 from 8 of of the top golf equipment manufacturers

Flatstick. Wand. Best friend. Worst enemy.

Golfers have complicated relationships with their putters. Some change putters like they change underwear. Others find one that works and it stays in their bag for decades.

More so than any golf equipment category other than possibly wedges, putters don't change all that often. However much an equipment manufacturer may argue otherwise, lasting genuine technological improvements are rare. There's a reason why practically every company makes at least one or two putter models that closely resemble the original PING Anser that company founder Karsten Solheim sketched on a 78 RPM record jacket in 1966, and why millions of golfers use some variation of this seminal design.

Mallet putters have become more popular in recent years, and Odyssey's 2-Ball and "fang" styles, as well as TaylorMade's Spider design, have sent Anser-like waves of inspiration throughout the category as well. Otherwise, putter tech seems to be driven mostly by materials and aesthetics. It makes sense; putting is so feel- and confidence-based that golfers inevitably gravitate towards those traits when choosing a putter.

At the same time, the putter might be the most important club in the bag to be custom fitted for - yes, even more important than a driver, in my opinion. Because of the potential for a decades-long relationship with a putter, getting the right fit can unlock years of happiness on the dance floor. My current gamer - the first putter for which I was ever custom-fit - has been in my bag since 2018 and isn't leaving anytime soon.

If you're in the market for a new putter, check out this year's crop:

(Note: PGA Tour Superstore is sponsoring some of our equipment coverage this year, including the videos you'll see below. Their more than 50 locations nationwide are all equipped with the latest technology and staffed with passionate, knowledgeable club fitters to help you dial in your new golf clubs.)

PING PLD putters

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused PING PLD Putters

2024 brings five new models to this family of putters, which features an aggressive milling pattern and a gunmetal finish. Feel, sound and looks are all tour-inspired. $449.99 at PGATourSuperstore.com.

Odyssey Ai One putters

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Odyssey Ai-ONE Putters

Callaway has gotten artificial intelligence input on club design for a few years, and this year infuses it into their putters. $299.99.

TaylorMade Spider Tour putters

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused TaylorMade Spider Tour Putters

The newest putter line from TaylorMade revives two popular original models while iterating on a contemporary classic with two additional new models. $349.99.

Cobra 3D Printed and Vintage putters

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Cobra 3D Printed and Vintage Putters

Cobra began tinkering with 3D-printing technology in its putters a few years ago, and the experiment continues with their latest slate of futuristic-looking flatsticks. $349.99.

Cleveland HB SOFT 2 putters

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Cleveland HB SOFT 2 Putters

Cleveland has been making some of the best bang-for-your-buck putters for years, and their latest HB models continue in that tradition. $149.99.

Mizuno M-Craft OMOI putters

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Mizuno M-Craft OMOI Putters

"Omoi" means "weighty" in Japanese and Mizuno's newest line of putters features finely-tuned weighting, including milled-out ports where lighter or heavier individual weights can be inserted. $349.99.

Titleist Scotty Cameron Phantom putters



Cameron's more recent mallet-headed putters have been very popular on tour, and 2024 brings further focus on the category, with a total of 10 models whose designs are focused on optimized alignment, sound and feel.