10 of golf's best walking bags

We consider ourselves fairly open-minded golfers, but there is one popular piece of golf gear we will never own:

A cart bag.

We've never understood the appeal of those boxy, bulky things. Not only are they heavier and generally tougher to deal with than traditional golf bags with stands, they're less functional and more expensive. Sure, they might average a little bit more storage space, but in our experience, that's most often an excuse for stowing too much unnecessary often forgotten stuff inside. Anyone who has discovered a rotten sandwich or decayed energy bar in some deep, dank pocket knows what we're talking about.

We love walking the golf course whenever we get the chance, so we favor something relatively lightweight that still has room to store the essentials, up to and including a rain suit if there's the threat of precipitation.

Both of us have been rocking carry-friendly bags in recent years - Jason Scott Deegan a Jones bag and Tim Gavrich a Shapland Stand Bag. Gavrich's "gamer" bag since late 2020 is patterned on the PING L8 model of stand bag that countless college and high school teams have used over the years. It is sturdy and attractively simple - no excess artwork, just navy with leather accents. Shapland owner Henry Rowland continues to refine his brand's offering, which now includes three different stand bag models. Priced between $420 and $440, they are on the higher-end side, but Gavrich expects the 2020 model - similar to Shapland's Elate ($420) model - to continue to serve him well for several years.

This story featuring 10 of the best golf bags for walkers continues our summer-long theme promoting walking while playing.

More walking golf bags to consider

Jones Sports Company - Players Series R

The Players Series R golf bag by Jones comes in multiple colors. Courtesy photo

The Portland-based Jones Sports Company has been making classy carry bags since 1971, ranging from $150 to $500, depending upon the style and fabric. The Players Series R is a best-selling, mid-priced offering ($200). Deegan has been traveling with an Original Jones bag ($160) because it was so much easier to lug through an airport, but the R series feels like an upgrade thanks to better storage. Of the three pockets, the enhanced mesh sleeve now fits larger water bottles or other important items (like rain gear).

PING - Hoofer Craz-E Lite, Moonlite

Before his Shapland, Gavrich used PING golf bags as far back as he could remember, including for high school and college golf. The PING Hoofer is an all-time great bag for a reason - like PING's golf clubs, it has always prioritized solid function over flashy form. Its silhouette has scarcely changed since it was introduced in the 1980s, and its name is a nod to its utility for walking golfers. Available in six different variations, the 7-pocket Hoofer Craz-E Lite ($290) is the lightest of all of them, at a feathery 3.25 pounds - more than 2 pounds lighter than the 5.5-pound, 16-pocket Hoofer.

PING has also been a leader in ultra-light, no-stand bags, thanks to its Moon bag series. The current version, the Moonlite ($155), is just 2.5 pounds. With just four pockets and no stand, it's clear that some compromises need to be made to save as much weight as possible, but for a round when you can be sure of pleasant weather, you'll be hard-pressed to find something slimmer or more functional. Where early versions had just one shoulder strap, the Moonlite features the same backpack-style two-strap setup that most contemporary stand bags incorporate.

Sun Mountain - 2.5+ Stand Bag

Sun Mountain's 2.5+ golf bag features stand legs, a luxury many light-weight carry bags don't offer. Courtesy of Sun Mountain

Sun Mountain's vast offering runs the gamut from this sub-3-pound walker's companion ($249.99) to an old-school, high-end full-leather stand bag for just under $700. The workhorse 2.5+ is available in eight different colorways and includes six pockets. Like all of Sun Mountain's bags, it is assembled in Montana.

The MacKenzie Golf Bag

The MacKenzie Golf Bag was inspired by a trip to Scotland in 1985 and continues to be coveted by purists and enthusiasts who love to walk. All MacKenzie bags are custom-made from four different fabrics - either leather, waxed or treated canvas and nylon - that determine the cost, ranging from $455 to $1,120. Designed with only one pocket or two, they're meant to be light and easy carries.

Titleist - Players 4 StaDry, Premium Carry

The same sense of stability and dignity that defines Titleist's clubs and golf balls carries over to their golf bags, including the new Players 4 StaDry ($295), which uses seam-sealed zippers to bolster its waterproof bona fides, all in a 3.7-pound package. Like PING, Titleist has been making slim, minimal sling-like bags for decades. Their current version, the Premium Carry ($155), is just 2.8 pounds and comes with a double-strap setup and a pair of short, retractable legs, saving the main body of the bag from moisture on damp or dewy days.

Seamus Golf - Hiwahiwa Aqua Sunday Bag

The Hiwahiwa Aqua Sunday Bag shows off the style and craftsmanship of Seamus Golf. Courtesy photo

Best known for its high-quality, hand-crafted golf accessories, the Oregon-based Seamus Golf makes stylish Fescus Sunday carry bags, including the very unique floral Hiwahiwa Aqua Sunday Bag ($595). Weighing less than two pounds, it can fit 14 clubs but 9 to 12 is more ideal. A zippered pocket, a scorecard slip pocket, bungee straps for a towel or speaker, and a magnet secured pocket ideal for a range finder, water bottle or flask fit more accessories than you'd expect.

STITCH - SL2 Fadeaway Golf Bag

The North Carolina-based apparel and accessories manufacturer's simple, classy-looking golf bags have become particularly popular of late, and the SL2 Fadeaway ($398) represents the latest evolution, weighing just under 5 pounds and coming in nine different colorways.

Sunday Golf - El Camino

This Southern California brand started out making super-skinny pencil-type bags exclusively, primarily meant for less than half of a golfer's full complement of 14 clubs. Their El Camino model ($189.99) occupies an interesting niche, built for golfers who are game to carry 10 or fewer clubs. It weighs in at 3.9 pounds.

