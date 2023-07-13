SAN JOSE, Calif. - There are two inherent - and completely opposite - truths regarding golfers who walk public and resort courses in America.

Walking is, no doubt, on the rise, and, yet, we still can't help but wonder: Why do so few American golfers walk on a regular basis?

Researching the Top 100 Walking Courses in America - the latest Top 100 list from GolfPass - was enlightening, frustrating and encouraging all at once. In case you missed this ground-breaking project, here are the two stories again for you:

After reaching out to dozens of publicly-accessible courses to find out what percentage of golfers walk, we discovered that walking has never been more prevalent in America thanks to the post-pandemic golf boom. We heard the same thing over and over from staff at courses around the country: they are seeing more and more golfers walk. These walkers are armed with new and better-designed equipment such as lightweight carry bags or elaborate push and pull carts that make walking more attainable and enjoyable for all ages and fitness levels. That's encouraging.

What's also positive is four new courses that made our list have debuted within the past couple months - The Lido at Sand Valley, Fields Ranch East and Fields Ranch West at the Omni PGA Frisco and The Park West Palm - continuing the trend of modern architects designing courses meant to be walked with caddies. That's an epic shift from the many difficult-to-walk, cart-riddled facilities built during the last golf boom of the 1990s and early 2000s. Hopefully, this trend is here to stay.

We all know that walking is better for your health and, in many ways, a more enjoyable experience. All these findings are good signs for the game.

On the flip side, however, we discovered some painful truths that show the American golf industry still mostly discourages walking and is overly dependent upon carts, both for revenue and to get golfers around the course faster. Consider:

1. Many past and present PGA Tour venues and Top 100-caliber public courses that are very walkable - courses we assumed would make our Top 100 before doing the research - have virtually no "walking culture" at all. Yes, you can walk at places like TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course and Old White at The Greenbrier, but very few people do. I understand why golfers don't walk in the heat of Arizona's summer, but there's no excuse for skipping out on a pleasant stroll from October through March when the temperatures are more ideal.

2. It was REALLY disappointing to hear from staff at a number of prominent public courses that their facilities a) require carts; b) restrict walking to off-peak times; or c) build the cart fee into their green fees structure, so everyone rides. A number of the staff members noted that carts help with pace a play, which is a misconception that feels like a cop out.

3. Perhaps the biggest disappointment is the disparity of price points for golfers who want to walk. All but one of our Top 25 selections - the Charleston Municipal Golf Course - are walking-only facilities that cost several hundred dollars to play. This business model was created by Bandon Dunes and Whistling Straits in the late 1990s and copied by Chambers Bay, Streamsong, Sand Valley, Erin Hills, etc., and continues on with the opening of Omni PGA Frisco in May. Conversely, 40% of our 'other 75' selections are classic and affordable munis built more than a century ago.

In essence, if you're a public golfer who wants to walk in this country, you either have to break the bank for $200+ a round or fight the masses to play on a rough-and-tumble $50 muni. Where are all the semi-private facilities or mid-priced public facilities that offer good walking experiences? They just don't exist.

The other place to find a walkable golf course is at colleges and universities, where the golf population tends to be younger, fitter and/or wants to play for less money without paying the cart fee.

The final conclusion remains the same as it ever was: walking is still an afterthought for the majority of golfers in America. Too many casual players believe they need a cart to transport their bodies, beers and buddies around the course in unison. Coupled with the fact that so many clubs depend on cart revenue to survive, neither side of the equation - management or players - has any incentive to change old habits.

I shouldn't be surprised. Every time I visit my home course - the municipal Santa Teresa Golf Club in south San Jose - I see most groups in carts, even though I've never once taken one in more than 50-plus rounds. Too bad - it's an enjoyable and easy walk.

It's clearly too much to ask that Americans adopt the walking game like golfers overseas. The British Isles have so many major advantages - easily walkable links and cooler temperatures, plus a walking mentality that is clearly ingrained into their culture, to the point where several courses only have a handful of golf carts on hand, reserved solely for golfers with a documented medical need for one.

But, if we've learned anything from this project, it's that there is hope. Walking is increasing and hopefully gains even more momentum moving forward. I'd urge you to get out and walk more. It's worth it.

Are you a walking golfer? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments below.