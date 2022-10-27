Ben Cowan-Dewar, Tom Doak bring their magic golf touch to Cabot Highlands in Scotland

The newly branded golf resort in the Scottish Highlands is building a new course and resort accommodations to complement Castle Stuart.
Is there a more beautiful links in Scotland than Castle Stuart?

INVERNESS, Scotland - Wherever Tom Doak and Ben Cowan-Dewar go, big expectations follow.

Now imagine the possibilities with two of the hottest names in golf working together in one of game's most revered, if untapped, golf destinations.

Doak, who has designed more World Top 100 courses (7) than any other architect, and Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot, are embarking on a project that will forever alter the golf landscape of the Scottish Highlands. Cowan-Dewar announced in June the purchase of Castle Stuart - one of Scotland's most scenic and beloved links - and the hiring of Doak to design a second course. The property has been renamed Cabot Highlands, continuing an impressive brand expansion led by Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs, the top two resort courses in Canada, and emerging golf communities in British Columbia (Cabot Revelstoke), Florida (Cabot Citrus Farms) and the Caribbean (Cabot St. Lucia).

Castle Stuart has always been ripe for bigger things. At one point, former Castle Stuart Owner and Co-Designer Mark Parsinen tabbed Arnold Palmer Design to build the second course and lead fundraising efforts for the new resort accommodations, but with the passing of Palmer (2016) and Parsinen (2019), the deal fell apart.

Enter the dynamic duo of Doak and Cowan-Dewar, who have known each other for years but never worked together. Doak understands the importance of the second course, not just to Cabot but the Highlands. In early October, I got a chance to see the land and hear Doak wrestle with the tough decisions in creating an engaging links that will interact with Castle Stuart's 400-year-old castle, the Moray Firth and a pronounced ridge overlooking it all. The final routing has not been released to the public yet.

Doak teased that he could build a course with 150 bunkers or none at all. He's just trying to maximize every inch of an intriguing but tricky piece of land.

"I'll hit Ben over the back of the head if he tells me he wants one of the top 10 courses in Scotland ... It's really hard to think about it that way," Doak said.  

Staying and playing at Cabot Highlands

Castle Stuart already has a lot going for it. The links might be the highest-ranked course close to a public airport in the world. Within minutes of landing at Inverness Airport from London Heathrow, I was inside the clubhouse ready for golf. Our media group started by playing the new, yet-to-be-named nine-hole short course, which will officially debut next year. Its wild greens were created as an homage to the Himalayas putting green in St. Andrews. With every hole less than 100 yards, all golfers need is a wedge, putter and a drink. It will be a focal point and free amenity of the real estate component of Cabot Highlands.

Plans call for fewer than 100 cottages with upscale, modern touches. When the owners are not in residence, their homes will be available as luxury accommodations for visiting guests. More retail, restaurants, communal gathering points and a clubhouse expansion are part of the project. Just like many premier resorts in the United Kingdom, Cabot Highlands will eventually start offering outdoor excursions such as hiking, cycling, fishing, falconry, horseback riding and more.

Castle Stuart clubhouse - ninth green
Castle Stuart's nautical-themed clubhouse adds a unique backdrop to the ninth and 18th holes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Castle Stuart - hole 10
Get out your phones and camera on the 10th tee: There's scenery wherever you look at Castle Stuart. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Castle Stuart - hole 13
Shadows creep on the 13th green at Castle Stuart. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Castle Stuart - sunset
The sun sets over the Moray Firth at Castle Stuart. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Castle Stuart short course
Check out the tiny punchbowl within a green on Castle Stuart's new, yet-to-be-named short course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

No matter what comes next, it will be hard to top a day on Castle Stuart, which was co-designed by Gil Hanse. It might be the most fun links in Scotland outside of North Berwick in East Lothian. It's so dynamic, built on shelves of land along the coast that deliver Firth views throughout the round. I'm not sure I've experienced a more "playable" championship links. It's equally adept at hosting the Scottish Open (from 2011-13) as it is your buddies group.

Doak said he's not too concerned with building a course to complement Castle Stuart, so long as he designs a links that becomes part of the playing rotation of visitors. There's lots of local competition.

"People come to Scotland to play a variety of golf courses," he said. "They are all seaside and the wind is a factor at all of them, but the featuring is very different from one to the next. I don't think we have to be overly concerned at the beginning that we have to be overly different (than Castle Stuart). As long as it fits in Scotland, whether it's a little more or a little less than (what's here), I don't think it makes a big difference. But we've talked through some interesting twists on concept." 

Ground will break next spring, and due to construction restraints, work can only be carried out within a six-month window from April 1 to October 1. Clyde Johnson will be the man in the dirt. The hope is for a soft opening in 2024.

Cabot Highlands - Tom Doak course
Tom Doak's new links at Cabot Highlands breaks ground in spring 2023 with a tentative opening date of 2024. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cabot Highlands - Castle Stuart views
The 400-year-old Castle Stuart will play a prominent role in Tom Doak's new links at Cabot Highlands. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The allure of the Highlands

I've long touted the Highlands to be every bit as worthy as St. Andrews for your first golf trip to Scotland. Coupled with Aberdeenshire - home to Trump International Golf Links Scotland, Cruden Bay and Royal Aberdeen's Balgownie Links - we rated the Scottish Highlands 18th in our World Top 100 Golf Destinations in 2021. I last visited in 2015, playing many of the coveted local links - Royal Dornoch's Championship and Struie courses, Nairn, Brora, Tain and Castle Stuart. This time, I checked off The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle - the most expensive tee time in the United Kingdom - and the lesser known but equally inspiring links at Golspie and Fortrose & Rosemarkie. I've still got the 36-hole Moray Golf Club and Nairn Dunbar to see next time. That's how deep the roster of links really is within an hour's drive of Cabot Highlands. GolfPass even offers our own package to see many of these places.

Castle Stuart golf course
Scotland Highlands and Aberdeen Stay & Play Package
FROM $707 (USD)
INVERNESS, SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Kingsmill Hotel at Inverness and Chester Hotel in Aberdeen and 5 rounds of golf at Castle Stuart, Royal Dornach, Cruden Bay, Royal Aberdeen, and Trump International.

The landforms and water that make the golf so good in the Highlands also translate into incredible outdoor adventures like hiking, boating and fishing. I didn't catch anything fly-fishing the River Ness just minutes from downtown Inverness, but the setting was so glorious that not even a steady rain could dampen the experience. A luxurious lunch of crab legs, seafood paella and wine in the Ness Castle Lodges fishing lodge warmed our bellies and souls afterward. A fishing adventure like this will fit right into the Cabot portfolio as a wonderful day away from the course for golf groups.

It's been a childhood dream of mine to see Loch Ness, so it was a treat to stop for a quick selfie at a small beach on its shores, even if we didn't see infamous monster they call Nessie. Lake cruises - another item to add to my bucket list - are popular in summer time.

Ness Castle Lodges - fishing guide in the Scottish Highlands
A guide with Ness Castle Lodges explains the art of fly fishing on the River Ness on the outskirts of Inverness. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Castle Stuart - Tomatin whiskey tasting
Tasting whiskey like Tomatin is a staple of a golf trip to the Scottish Highlands. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands
Looking for Nessie on Loch Ness is one of the popular tourist attractions in the Scottish Highlands. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

A trip to the Highlands, of course, wouldn't be complete without some whiskey. We sampled a selection of smooth-drinking Tomatin in a private event on the third floor of the Castle Stuart's unique nautical-themed clubhouse. There are dozens of other distilleries in the Highlands to tour and taste. I drove by the Glenmorangie Distillery at least three times while visiting Tain and Dornoch, the legendary birthplace of Donald Ross.

Once you get a taste of the Highlands - whether it's the whiskey, the golf or something else - the culture, scenery and people will stick with you, beckoning a return. Thanks to the investment by Cabot, it will become even more welcoming for golfers in the near future.

Castle Stuart Golf Links - hole 8
Articles
Trip Dispatch: A mix of links in the Highlands of Scotland
7 Min Read
Cruden Bay Golf Club
Articles
Savoring Aberdeenshire and the Scottish Highlands
5 Min Read
Castle Stuart Golf Links
Articles
Scotland Beyond St. Andrews: The Highlands boast rugged and stunningly beautiful courses
4 Min Read
Royal Dornoch Golf Club
Articles
Nearly 400 years in the making, golf in the Highlands of Scotland continues to thrive
5 Min Read
Boat of Garten Golf Club - 6th
Articles
Beautiful courses highlight the Scottish Highlands
3 Min Read
Castle Stuart Golf Links in Inverness - No. 13
Articles
Castle Stuart: New Scottish links on its way to becoming golf capital of the Highlands
4 Min Read
Skibo Castle - Great Hall
Articles
The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle elevates the Scottish Highlands golf experience
3 Min Read

GolfPass NewsTrips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Wilson Staff Model Putter - Complete Collection
Articles
3 Min Read
October 2022: GolfPass Gear Report
October 24, 2022
We offer news and reviews of new equipment, fall fashions and more in this month's column.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Linksoul 2Man - Pronghorn Resort
Articles
6 Min Read
Embracing golf competition and camaraderie at the Linksoul 2Man
October 17, 2022
The LS2Man golf tournaments help elevate the Linksoul brand, while fostering a love of the game.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Cabot Highlands - new Tom Doak course
Articles
4 Min Read
A new golf course construction boom is spreading across the world
October 16, 2022
Golf's post-pandemic resurgence has spurred on developers looking to invest in building new golf courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Best rangefinders of 2022
Articles
4 Min Read
The best new golf rangefinders of 2022
October 6, 2022
From simple, straight-up distance lasers to new bells and whistles, more rangefinder companies than ever are competing for a coveted spot in your golf bag.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Finn Scooter - golfer
Articles
3 Min Read
Easy riding on a Finn Scooter at Tetherow
October 6, 2022
Golf's version of a motorcycle will crank up the fun for your next round.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Youth On Course Premier 100 Hole Hike - The Hay
2 Min Read
5 reasons to join a Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike
October 6, 2022
Hiking 100 holes is more fun than you might ever have on the golf course.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
scottie-Golfforever-2.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
How the GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer can help you play golf better, and for longer
October 24, 2022
This new training aid offers a full membership program with videos and more to help you groove your game.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Montrose coastline
Articles
3 Min Read
Erosion threatens to wash away 460-year-old golf course
October 15, 2022
Golf course news and notes: October, 2022.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
titleist-tsr-hero.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
Reviewed: Brand-new Titleist TSR drivers and fairway woods
October 11, 2022
Traditional looks collide with a new way for golfers to think about their fairway woods.
Tim Gavrich
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Tim Gavrich, Drake Dunaway
shorehaven-first-tee-carver-center-2022.jpeg
Articles
6 Min Read
How private golf clubs can step up to grow the game
October 10, 2022
From lending their facilities to The First Tee to hosting amateur tournament golf, private clubs have more opportunities to open their gates than ever before.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Ben Cowan-Dewar, Tom Doak bring their magic golf touch to Cabot Highlands in Scotland
Search Near Me