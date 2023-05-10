This van down by the golf course is a Cool Golf Thing

160,000 miles and counting.
Tim Gavrich
Along with his son, golf course architect Bill Bergin drives his 2018 Mercedes Airstream Interstate van to his various design and renovation projects across the South.

The life of a golf course architect is a nomadic one. For most, it's a maze of flights, long days in the dirt and a grab-bag of hotel rooms.

But Atlanta-based architect Bill Bergin has tossed aside continental breakfasts and jet engines in favor of wheels. Over the past four years, he has logged more than 160,000 miles in his 2018 Mercedes Airstream Interstate.

Before you ask: yes, the van has a name, and yes, it's golf-related: Albie, short for "Albatross."

"It's truly a mobile office," Bergin says of Albie. In addition to ample storage for all the tools of Bergin's trade, Albie is equipped with work, shower and sleep spaces. "When it is on the road," he says, "one of us is in the back working."

By "us," Bergin means himself and his son, Matt, who has been part of his dad's architecture firm, Bergin Golf Designs, since 2016. Like the Joneses, the Dyes and the Fazios before them, the Bergins keep the family tradition of golf course design alive.

Zigzagging across the Southeast, Bill and Matt split the driving. "I probably get more done in the back [of the van] than I do in my regular office," Bill says. So far, they've driven Albie to three dozen design and renovation projects across 10 states.

Albie has been especially busy in 2023; Bergin Golf Designs' website lists 13 current projects in different stages of work. There are renovations to existing courses in his native Georgia, at Valdosta Country Club and the Palmetto Course at The Landings Club outside Savannah. In the far northwest corner of the state, Bergin is building a brand-new mountaintop layout at McLemore Club, on the heels of a major renovation of the property's original Highlands Course. He is also overhauling two munis: The Links at Audubon in Memphis, Tennessee; and Indian Pines Golf Course in Auburn, Alabama. He has other projects as far south as Fort Myers, Florida; and as far north as Richmond, Virginia.

Equal parts workhorse, home-away-from-home and father-son bonding place, Albie continues to chug along, helping the Bergins make the golf courses of the South more exciting each year.

cgt-walking.jpeg
Cool Golf Things
Browse our not-too-long essays about cool things in golf.
Forest Dunes Golf Club
Architecture
Want to know why golf holes and courses are the way they are, and why you love some and hate others? Learn all about golf course architecture here.

Cool Golf ThingsArchitecture
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
PGA Championship - Preview Day 1
Articles
2 Min Read
17 PGA Championship courses you can play
May 9, 2023
Famous layouts and some hidden gems are part of the championship's storied history.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2015 Australian Open - Previews
Articles
7 Min Read
How to find the best junior golf camps and summer programs for your beginning young golfer
May 8, 2023
Whether through an organization like First Tee or via your home golf course, there are many ways to get your favorite young golfer excited about the game this summer.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Corica Park - North Course - hole 2
Articles
4 Min Read
Robert Trent Jones, Jr. picked to finish renovation at California's legendary Corica Park municipal golf complex
May 7, 2023
Golf course news & notes: May, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
tpc-craig-ranch-ranch17.png
Articles
4 Min Read
Will the AT&T Byron Nelson's new stadium-style par 3 spice things up?
May 4, 2023
TPC Craig Ranch's new-look 17th hole is the latest TPC Scottsdale imitator. Is this what professional golf needs?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
General Views Pebble Beach Golf Links
Articles
5 Min Read
10 influential American golf courses you can (and should) play
May 1, 2023
Take a trip through time by playing some of the country's most historic courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
biion-murray.jpg
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: April 2023
April 26, 2023
Our latest golf fashion and equipment roundup features a sock company with a heartwarming tale, a new putter with a unique look and feel and some summer fashions.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
beginner-putting-tips-lede.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 easy putting tips for beginner golfers
May 10, 2023
Putting is so easy in theory, but it can be quite frustrating, especially for beginners. Use these 5 tips from the GolfPass archives to avoid that frustration and become a consistent putter.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Cape Wickham - hole 18 panoramic
Articles
5 Min Read
Is Tasmania's King Island the king of all golf islands?
May 10, 2023
The duo of Cape Wickham and Ocean Dunes puts the remote isle on a level not even more famous golf islands in Hawaii and the Caribbean can match.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Cape Wickham - lighthouse
Photo Galleries
27 Images
Is Cape Wickham the world's most scenic golf course?
May 9, 2023
Cape Wickham on Tasmania's King Island features a towering lighthouse and miles of coastline.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Headley Golf Club - bridge
20 Images
April 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
April 26, 2023
April inspired you to MASTER your game.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Read More
Now Reading
This van down by the golf course is a Cool Golf Thing
Search Near Me