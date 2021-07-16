When looking at Greg Norman's career on the golf course, many pundits and rank-and-file fans alike concentrate on the times he came up short, with the 1996 Masters at the forefront of people's memories.

Fair enough, but that focus tends to detract from the fact that Norman did walk through the door to major championship immortality twice, at the 1986 and 1993 Open Championships. The latter was a win at 2021 host Royal St. George's, when Norman blew past Nick Faldo, the #1 player in the world at the time, to win. A very different situation than the one that transpired at Augusta three springs later.

With all due respect to Ben Curtis and Darren Clarke, Norman is the last premium-name player to win a claret jug at Sandwich. So this week seems a perfect time to clean out his club closets for a good cause. The Shark has put more than 200 items up for bid at TheGolfAuction.com through the weekend, including drivers and putters he used in competition at different points in his career. With the sheer number of items available, chances of a steal of a price on at least one or two are high. All the proceeds will go to The First Tee.

For more information and to peruse and bid on some of the items Norman has made available, click here.