Focusing on what (and who) matters is a Cool Golf Thing

The latest round of PGA Tour-LIV Golf upheaval reminds us who our favorite golfers really are.
Tim Gavrich
Faced with this shot, how could anyone think of anything but staying out of the water?

I played golf last week at TPC Sawgrass, just a 7-iron away from PGA Tour headquarters. I hadn't planned it that way, but my tee time coincided with not just the USGA and R&A's resolution to modify the golf ball but the peak of the rumor-mill lead-up to golf superstar Jon Rahm's decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

For all the stern memos and snarky tweets flying around, I expected the flags at Sawgrass to be at half-mast. The deepening schism between pro golf defectors and loyalists is terrible for those of us who enjoy lazy Sunday afternoons on the couch watching the world's best golfers hit shots we can only dream about. It would make sense for there to be a somber atmosphere at the home of the PGA Tour's flagship event.

But as soon as I was greeted by the nice people working the bag drop, I realized how foolish I'd been to think so negatively. No matter the depths of its ties to pro golf's establishment, TPC Sawgrass is, at its core, a public golf facility. People turn up, pay their fees, hit some shots, take some photos, celebrate small triumphs, agonize over their failures and go home. Sure, it's nicer than most and more expensive than almost all, but once I stepped onto the practice tee, there simply wasn't room to fret over what professional golf will look like in 2024 or beyond. I had to figure out how to fit a drive into the slender first fairway.

From that moment on, the only golfer I found myself thinking about was the one who, no matter who goes LIV or stays on the PGA Tour, will always be my all-time favorite golfer:

Me.

cgt-walking.jpeg
Cool Golf Things
March 22, 2019
Browse our not-too-long essays about cool things in golf.

Cool Golf ThingsOpinion
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
panther-national-hero.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
Panther National Golf Club is Florida's new-maximalist golf playground
December 11, 2023
Golf course news and notes: December, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Best new golf courses in 2023
Articles
3 Min Read
Best new golf courses we reviewed in 2023
December 10, 2023
New courses in Minnesota, Portugal, Texas and more caught our eye.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
Articles
9 Min Read
What the USGA and R&A golf ball rollback means for millions of golfers
December 6, 2023
After a lengthy comment period, golf's governing bodies have resolved to rein in the distance the golf ball travels for the longest hitters. Here's what they plan to do, and what it means for golfers and the game at large.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pawleys-plantation-16-13-drone.jpg
Articles
7 Min Read
Anatomy of a golf course renovation
December 4, 2023
Pawleys Plantation, a popular Myrtle Beach-area golf course, recently reopened from a months-long renovation project. How did it go?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Old Course St Andrews
Articles
3 Min Read
One of golf's rarest opportunities will be (slightly) more accessible in 2024
November 30, 2023
For six days in early spring, The Old Course at St. Andrews will open its "reverse" routing, offering a completely different experience at one of the world's great golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Screenshot 2023-11-29 at 4.13.13 PM.png
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: December, 2023
November 30, 2023
Last-minute golf gift ideas rule our final roundup of the year.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
AT&T Byron Nelson - Matt Every - club throw
Articles
2 Min Read
Why it's never a good idea to throw a golf club in anger
November 20, 2023
Golf is a game of control and composure. Don't lose yours by tossing a club.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2023 best new golf products
Articles
4 Min Read
Best Golf Equipment and Accessories of 2023: Our Top 10 Recommendations
December 4, 2023
From shoes to clubs and apparel, we've played golf with some really cool new gear that ranks among the best golf equipment in 2023.
By GolfPass Staff
hoiana-shores-15.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
December 2023: Secrets From The World of Golf Travel
November 30, 2023
We share travel tidbits from Asia, London, Greater Zion and more in our latest column.
By GolfPass Staff
The Netflix Cup
Articles
4 Min Read
TV review: Was Netflix's first-ever live sports broadcast a Cool Golf Thing?
November 15, 2023
The streaming giant picked golf as the medium for its foray into live sports. How did it go?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Focusing on what (and who) matters is a Cool Golf Thing
Search Near Me