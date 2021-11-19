Playing hooky is a Cool Golf Thing

Cut class, tee it up and get some food, just like the old days.
Tim Gavrich
The Golf Club at Texas A&M shares space more intimately with its campus than just about any American college golf course.

I was a conscientious college student, but I won't lie: there were a couple (just a couple!) times when I may have ended up on the golf course when I might have otherwise been in class. Sometimes working on your long irons takes precedence over Existential Philosophy, right?

That familiar feeling came over me this week, more than 1,000 miles from my own alma mater. I found myself in College Station, Texas, playing the on-campus Golf Club of Texas A&M.

A&M might have the ur-college golf course. It is literally in the midst of the campus. Among the landmarks in constant view are the university's meteorology school, which lords over the land like an airport's air-traffic control tower, and Kyle Field, the university's 102,733-seat football stadium, the fourth-largest in the country. No doubt current wannabe-pro-golfer-Johnny Manziel made the short trip between the course and the field several times during his storied Aggie career.

The course was good - open off the tee but heavily bunkered, making for some nervy shots, especially in a healthy 20-mile-per-hour wind for much of the round - but what followed really tied the college-throwback experience together nicely. When I asked for a post-round lunch recommendation, the friendly young ladies working the pro shop directed my friend Kyle (no relation to the stadium) and me to the promised land: Layne's, a College Station institution. With a tiny menu and spectacular food quality, Layne's is to chicken fingers what In-N-Out is to burgers. The simple pleasure of such a lunch was the only fitting follow-up to the memory of hiding from textbooks in a classroom of a greener hue.

No golf day at Texas A&M seems complete without a stop at Layne's, a College Station chicken finger institution. Their house-made creamy, peppery dipping sauce is spectacular.
fenwick-2.jpg
Cool Golf Things
March 22, 2019
300 words or less, every Friday.

Cool Golf Things
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
General Views of the Brautarholt Golf Course
Articles
2 Min Read
Resurrection of Nicklaus course in South Carolina points to golf real estate strength
November 15, 2021
Golf course news and notes: November, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
rory-mcilroy-chipping-tip
Articles
2 Min Read
Fix your chipping once and for all with these 5 essential short-game tips
November 15, 2021
Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and world-class instructors help you get up-and-down more often.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cgt-boulder-pointe-no-pin-open.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
Taking the flagsticks out is a Cool Golf Thing
November 12, 2021
No pins? No problem.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
national-links-trust-symposium-hero.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
National Links Trust Symposium on Municipal Golf: The Munaissance comes to Washington
November 11, 2021
The D.C.-based community golf organization's first-ever Symposium on Municipal Golf brought industry heavy hitters and passionate golfers alike to brainstorm the future of golf’s foundational facilities.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pelican-17.jpeg
Articles
11 Min Read
Pelican Golf Club seeks to become a bastion of women's professional golf
November 8, 2021
Pelican Women's Championship host golf course seeks to mount a major championship-quality test in a changing LPGA Tour landscape.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Columbia Golf
Articles
1 Min Read
Reviving this old-timey match-scoring system is a Cool Golf Thing
November 5, 2021
Some things 125 years old are new again.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
cool-golf-things-gcsaa-championship 2.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
This championship four-peat is a Cool Golf Thing
October 22, 2021
Green grass and low scores forever.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Big Easy Ranch
Articles
4 Min Read
Inside the new 18-hole championship course at Big Easy Ranch in Texas
October 21, 2021
What began with just a par-3 course and learning center, this 2,000-acre sporting ranch between Austin and Houston is finally going all-in with an ambitious championship course.
By Brandon Tucker
Sunset in New York City
Articles
5 Min Read
Ask GolfPass: Bad U.S. big cities to live in for golf?
November 2, 2021
Some U.S. cities have frighteningly few public-access courses for its residents. If you like variety, you may not want to live in these metros.
By Brandon Tucker
U.S. Amateur Championship
Articles
5 Min Read
What the USGA and R&A's simplified new Rules of Amateur Status mean for you
October 27, 2021
Sponsorships, higher prize limits and the ability to win money in certain amateur golf tournaments feature among several significant changes.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Playing hooky is a Cool Golf Thing
Search Near Me