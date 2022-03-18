Helping Ukraine is a Cool Golf Thing

The golf world can sometimes be sluggish to react to certain trends, but many sides of the industry - from major institutions to brands to individuals - have stepped up to offer aid to Ukraine. Here are a few notable steps that have been taken, stories that have arisen and ways you can get involved.

Last Tuesday, at The Players Championship, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the tour's participation in Golfers for Ukraine, a fundraising effort meant to direct funds from the golf industry toward global aid organization UNICEF's own activities in the country beleaguered by Russia's ongoing invasion and attacks. GolfersForUkraine.com had raised more than $625,000 in its first week, with more donations flowing in daily. Click here to visit the site and donate.

Golfers for Ukraine is not the only way to funnel funds in this direction. Golf apparel brand Linksoul has partnered with Sunflower of Peace, a medical and humanitarian aid organization that specifically seeks to help orphaned children and other Ukrainians displaced by the war. Linksoul is selling a version of its "Make Par / Not War" t-shirt integrated with the image of a sunflower ($40 for adult sizes, $25 for kids), with all sales proceeds going toward Sunflower of Peace. In the first 24 hours, they took in more than $10,000 for the effort and have gathered more than $47,000 since launch. Click here to learn more.

Amid unimaginable pain came a point of light amidst the crisis last week, as prominent golf instructor David Leadbetter helped to coordinate the journey of Ukrainian junior golf prospect Mykhailo "Misha" Golod from Kyiv to Orlando, Fla.