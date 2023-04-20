Swinging away day and night at Indian Wells Golf Resort

Few golf resorts can match the energy and amenities of this unique 36-hole destination in California's Coachella Valley.
Flowers add a splash of color to the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - Most golf resorts turn into funeral parlors after dark.

Make an age joke about golf's white-haired mafia if you must, but the truth is most golfers go to bed at a reasonable time to make sure they're ready for 100 more swings (give or take) tomorrow. The life of the party, they are not.

Hence, most golf resort bars are dead by 9 p.m. Indian Wells Golf Resort has found a way to bring the concept of a golf bar outside and make swinging a club or a putter interactive and fun after dark.

Golf by day AND night?

Indian Wells, operated by Troon Golf, has you covered with two dreamy courses to play in the daylight and the really cool 'Shots in the Night' experience when the sun goes down. It's all available at the Indian Wells Golf Resort's lavish 53,000-square-foot clubhouse in a sprawling resort community home to four different hotels. I stayed at The Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, in April, acting like a snowbird seeking the sunny skies of the SoCal desert after a long soggy winter in NorCal.

Golf and dining at Indian Wells Golf Resort

The Players Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Players Course - hole 17
The 17th hole on the Players Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort shimmers at dusk. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Players Course - hole 14
The par-5 14th hole of the Players Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort features a nice mountain backdrop. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Players Course - hole 16
The 16th hole of the Players Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort plays slightly downhill to a cool green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Players Course - hole 18
The finishing hole on the Players Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort is guarded by a desert wash. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Here's the part where I try to convince you that Indian Wells is a 36-hole municipal course owned by the city. Yeah, they do muni golf a little different out in the Coachella Valley. Most of the seven cities in Greater Palm Springs boast their own golf courses to attract residents, while vacationers pay much higher green fees. Valet parking is part of the commitment to service at most of these 'super muni' facilities.

Indian Wells might be the most complete facility of the bunch thanks to those hotels and that stylish clubhouse, home to the Vue Grille & Bar upstairs. The food is as good as at any clubhouse in America, public or private. The patio view across the courses is especially electric at dawn and dusk when the sun dances in shades of pink, orange and yellow while reflecting off of the clouds and the Santa Rosa Mountains.

The Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - shadows
Morning shadows creep on the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - hole 5
The par-5 fifth hole on the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort ends with a difficult approach over water. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - hole 6
Water lurks right on the par-3 sixth hole of the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - hole 9
The ninth hole on the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort plays 442 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - hole 10
The 10th hole of the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort is guarded by multiple bunkers. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - hole 12
At 258 yards from the tips, it's time to swing away from the 12th tee of the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - hole 14
The par-5 14th hole on the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort is a beauty and a beast. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - hole 16
A flag on the 16th green of the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - hole 17
A pond and bunkers protect the 17th green of the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - hole 18
The 18th hole of the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort is water-logged with trouble. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

I had a notion that the two courses might be too similar to tell apart, but that's not true at all. They're close enough in presentation, though, that it's hard to pick a favorite. Clive Clark's Celebrity Course, host of the LG Skins Game in 2007-08, tends to get ranked higher on GolfPass than John Fought's Players Course (4.7 to 4.5) because it's slightly more scenic and a couple shots easier. Both feature multiple Native American burial grounds, hence the name of the property.

A few holes at Indian Wells stand out - both on Celebrity. I love that everybody - and by everybody I mean me - has a shot to drive the 258-yard 12th hole. I just wrote a story listing the world's longest par 3s - all of which are all longer than this short par 4. The 388-yard finishing hole is full of risk-reward drama with water up the left side and surrounding much of the green.

Indian Wells Golf Resort - Shots in the Night
Shots in the Night at Indian Wells Golf Resort offers an interactive putting experience. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Shots in the Night driving range
The Shots in the Night driving range stays busy after dark at Indian Wells Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Shots in the Night lights
The Shots in the Night lights up after dark at Indian Wells Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Vue Grille & Bar
The Vue Grille & Bar requires reservations during peak season at Indian Wells Golf Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Don't be surprised if more golf resorts adopt a concept similar to Indian Wells' pioneering Shots in the Night concept. For now, it's one of a kind. Shots in the Night is a great way to get all ages and skill levels - from beginners to avid players - enjoying golf after dark.

I saw children and families enjoying the laser-fueled Putting Experience powered by Nextlinks, while herds of young adults - many of whom probably aren't regular golfers - were hanging out and hacking away on the Glow Golf Range. That scene had a very Topgolf-like vibe with golfers mingling in individual hitting bays stocked with comfortable seating and a fire pit. TVs were visible nearby.

Music and flashing light displays on the surrounding hillsides keep the energy up. It seems there's always a line at the food truck. A corporate group bought out the entire operation one night, proving once again that drinks and golf are the best bonding agents.

Staying at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

Staying at the Hyatt felt like a flashback to my younger days as a parent. Families with children on spring break from school were everywhere, splashing away at the main pool, floating around the lazy river and racing down the water slides. Thankfully there's an adult-only pool for those of us looking to escape the madness.

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa - big chair
A big chair for photo shoots sits out front of the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa - adults-only pool
The adults-only pool at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa allows an escape from screaming kids. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa - lazy river
The lazy river and water slides are a hit with families at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa - pool
A deejay plays music poolside during spring break at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Our room, one of 530 at the hotel, also felt very private and spacious because of a step-down living area with a couch and desk, plus an outdoor deck. With the Citrus Marketplace and Cafe just off the lobby, Lantana restaurant, Agave Sunset bar and lounge, more drinks and dining poolside, villas for rent and a spa, we could have easily spent a week or more and felt right at home.

As much as I'd love to come back and sample the experiences staying at the other three resorts - the Indian Wells Resort Hotel; the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton; and the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa - I'd gladly return to the Hyatt in a heartbeat. Even an old geezer like me can still have a little fun floating down a lazy river.

Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course
Resort
Indian Wells Golf Resort Players Course - No. 18
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Players Course
Resort

What's your favorite golf experience in the Coachella Valley? Let us know in the comments below.

Resort Review
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
