Dear Golf Advisor readers,
We’ve got some exciting news on the horizon. Soon we’ll be joining efforts with our friends at GolfPass to create one incredible golf platform for everything you need for your game.
We'll have more details soon, but for now, here's what you can expect over the next couple weeks:
- Everything that is free at Golf Advisor will still be free when we merge with GolfPass.
- Our global course guide and over 1.2 million reviews will move into GolfPass.
- Golf Advisor will redirect to a travel landing page at GolfPass.com, which will have a “Golf Advisor” tab on the header that will take you to all your familiar courses & travel content. This is also where you can find our smart search functions for destinations, content and courses. (All past content will redirect, don’t worry!)
- Yes, the annual Golfers’ Choice lists are coming soon!
When Golf Advisor teams up with GolfPass, we’re going to have more resources than ever before to provide you the best in news and tips for everything you’ve grown to love about both sites: travel, gear, opinion and tips along with GolfPass’ expert instruction, content from Rory McIlroy and other major championships and original content.
Stay tuned,
- Brandon Tucker, Sr. Managing Editor
Play a lot of Golf in central Florida, and Royal St. Cloud is one of the top affordable places to play. Excellent conditions and probably the fastest greens I have ever putted on. Well worth the trip
Must play
little slow play today
I'm never going to want to take golf lessons over the internet, but if Golf Advisor had more access to actual golf, I might bite. Psst - Rory *McIlroy*.
Sounds great Brandon
When do expect this joint venture to occur?
Next week. Stay tuned. Thanks for the support.