Dear Golf Advisor readers,

We’ve got some exciting news on the horizon. Soon we’ll be joining efforts with our friends at GolfPass to create one incredible golf platform for everything you need for your game.

We'll have more details soon, but for now, here's what you can expect over the next couple weeks:



Everything that is free at Golf Advisor will still be free when we merge with GolfPass .

. Our global course guide and over 1.2 million reviews will move into GolfPass.

Golf Advisor will redirect to a travel landing page at GolfPass.com

Yes, the annual Golfers’ Choice

When Golf Advisor teams up with GolfPass, we’re going to have more resources than ever before to provide you the best in news and tips for everything you’ve grown to love about both sites: travel, gear, opinion and tips along with GolfPass’ expert instruction, content from Rory McIlroy and other major championships and original content.

Stay tuned,

- Brandon Tucker, Sr. Managing Editor

