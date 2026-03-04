Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Idaho - Golfers' Choice 2026

Natural beauty enhances the best public golf courses in Idaho. Find out where to play with our rankings.
University of Idaho GC
A view from University of Idaho Golf Course.

Snow sports in the winter. Golf, fishing and hiking and more in the summer.

Idaho is a paradise for golfers and lovers of the outdoors.

GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Idaho every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Idaho or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Idaho golf courses reviewed in 2025: 19
Reviews of Idaho golf courses in 2025: 106

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed more than 100 reviews of Idaho golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Idaho

  1. Desert Canyon Golf Course

    Desert Canyon GC
    View Tee Times
    Desert Canyon Golf Course
    Mountain Home, Idaho
    Public/Municipal
    4.8333333333
    2
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$59
    What they're saying: "The Pro gave us yardage books with descriptions of the holes so we could navigate the course. The front nine is similar to most municipal courses, but the back nine was totally different with ravines and sloped fairways. The staff at the Pro shop and restaurant were very pleasant and knowledgeable." - MuddlerZ

  2. Falcon Crest Golf Club - Championship 18 Course

    Falcon Crest GC - Championship 18: #10
    View Tee Times
    Falcon Crest Golf Club - Championship 18 Course
    Kuna, Idaho
    Public
    4.9583333333
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59-$90+
    What they're saying: "Falcon Crest is one of the nicest courses I’ve played, and I’ve played many. Even though the greens had been recently aerated, the experience was unparalleled for me." - Brparky

  3. University of Idaho Golf Course

    University of Idaho GC
    View Tee Times
    University of Idaho Golf Course
    Moscow, Idaho
    Public
    4.6237161531
    26
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$55
    What they're saying: "’ve been playing this course for 24 years and have never seen it in better shape. Just an outstanding value. Interesting holes and gorgeous vistas with tee boxes for everyone." - Haese56

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Idaho

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Idaho not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Circling Raven GC: #12
    Circling Raven Golf Club
    Worley, Idaho
    Public/Resort
    4.8862745098
    20
    Write Review
    Coeur D'Alene Resort GC
    Coeur D'Alene Resort Golf Course
    Coeur D Alene, Idaho
    Resort
    4.5
    16
    Write Review
    White Clouds at Sun Valley Resort: #9, #1
    White Clouds at Sun Valley Resort
    Sun Valley, Idaho
    Resort
    4.8571428571
    7
    Write Review
    Sun Valley Resort - Elkhorn: #2
    Elkhorn Golf Club at Sun Valley
    Sun Valley, Idaho
    Resort
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    View from Sun Valley Resort
    Trail Creek Course at Sun Valley Resort
    Sun Valley, Idaho
    Resort
    4.8571428571
    7
    Write Review
    Tamarack Resort - Osprey Meadows GC
    Tamarack Resort - Osprey Meadows Golf Course
    Donnelly, Idaho
    Resort
    4.0
    1
    Write Review

  4. MeadowCreek Golf Resort

    Meadow Creek Golf Resort: #1
    View Tee Times
    MeadowCreek Golf Resort
    New Meadows, Idaho
    Resort/Public
    4.9166666667
    4
    Write Review

    Green fee: $44-$69
    What they're saying: "This Course has everything you'd expect form a mountain course! Beautiful views, small and challenging greens, fun layout and beautiful tree coverage. Outside of the Course, there is a swimming pool, 4 pickleball courts, tennis courts and walking trails! This is definitely somewhere you want to bring the whole family." - GolfPass Reviewer

  5. Highland Golf Course

    Highland GC
    View Tee Times
    Highland Golf Course
    Pocatello, Idaho
    Public/Municipal
    4.8571428571
    7
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53-$77
    What they're saying: "Beautiful scenery. Course was in really good shape. Very friendly staff. Really good challenge. Worth playing!!" - Gtmatsuwi

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

