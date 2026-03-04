Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Idaho - Golfers' Choice 2026

Snow sports in the winter. Golf, fishing and hiking and more in the summer.
Idaho is a paradise for golfers and lovers of the outdoors.
GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Idaho every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Idaho or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Idaho golf courses reviewed in 2025: 19
Reviews of Idaho golf courses in 2025: 106
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed more than 100 reviews of Idaho golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Idaho
-
Desert Canyon Golf CourseMountain Home, IdahoPublic/Municipal4.83333333332
Green fee: $33-$59
What they're saying: "The Pro gave us yardage books with descriptions of the holes so we could navigate the course. The front nine is similar to most municipal courses, but the back nine was totally different with ravines and sloped fairways. The staff at the Pro shop and restaurant were very pleasant and knowledgeable." - MuddlerZPast Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in IdahoOur Top 5 list showcases Idaho's top public golf courses.Idaho's best public courses always surprise and delight golfers.Our community of reviewers identify the 5 best golf courses in Idaho.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public-access golf courses in the state based on our reviewer community.The best courses in the state that are open to the public.
-
Falcon Crest Golf Club - Championship 18 CourseKuna, IdahoPublic4.95833333336
Green fee: $59-$90+
What they're saying: "Falcon Crest is one of the nicest courses I’ve played, and I’ve played many. Even though the greens had been recently aerated, the experience was unparalleled for me." - Brparky
-
University of Idaho Golf Course
Green fee: $33-$55
What they're saying: "’ve been playing this course for 24 years and have never seen it in better shape. Just an outstanding value. Interesting holes and gorgeous vistas with tee boxes for everyone." - Haese56
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Idaho
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Idaho not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
MeadowCreek Golf Resort
Green fee: $44-$69
What they're saying: "This Course has everything you'd expect form a mountain course! Beautiful views, small and challenging greens, fun layout and beautiful tree coverage. Outside of the Course, there is a swimming pool, 4 pickleball courts, tennis courts and walking trails! This is definitely somewhere you want to bring the whole family." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Highland Golf Course
Green fee: $53-$77
What they're saying: "Beautiful scenery. Course was in really good shape. Very friendly staff. Really good challenge. Worth playing!!" - Gtmatsuwi
Comments (0)