Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026

America's heartland is more than just farms and prairie.
Iowa's land rolls gently, especially near the Mississippi River, proving plenty of compelling landscapes for good public golf courses. Population centers like Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport provide pockets of public golf. Where should you play?
GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Iowa golf courses reviewed in 2025: 29
Reviews of Iowa golf courses in 2025: 173
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 175 reviews of Iowa golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Iowa
Spring Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $34-$49
What they're saying: "Meticulously maintained course in rural setting. The course is difficult but fair with tree-lined fairways, well-groomed fairways and bunkers, and gently-sloped greens that roll true. There are many water hazards on course, but generally avoidable unless you hit a bad shot." - GolfPass ReviewerPast Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in IowaIowa isn't all cornfields: Check out our list of the top public golf courses in Iowa.Our reviewers help determine Iowa's most popular public golf courses.Our community of reviewers honor the top 10 golf courses in Iowa.Some of the Heartland's best golf courses are represented in this top-10 list.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
The Legacy Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$72
What they're saying: "Great course, great staff, wonderful experience. I would argue the best public course in Des Moines." - Rwynne3
Blue Top Ridge At Riverside
Riverside, Iowa
Green fee: $75-$109
What they're saying: "Great course and extremely well kept! We had a group of 3 and played in 3 hours and 40 minutes. Great tee selections for any golfer. Purple 500 tees played pretty long and provided plenty of challenge for group! Will absolutely be back." - Cthomas7
Highland Park Municipal Golf Course
Green fee: $25-$30
What they're saying: "Front 9 is short with many old oak trees. Need precision more than power. Trees have been thinned and trimmed up in the last few years making it more enjoyable. Back 9 is longer, more open and quite different than front. 15 is scenic (often see deer or turkey) straight away par 5 that’s reachable with a good drive. Great patio and shaded clubhouse." - GolfPass Reviewer
The Legacy Golf Course at the 19
Mason City, Iowa
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Great changes to what used to be MCCC. Many unnecessary trees have been removed. Probably best sand in the bunkers of any course I’ve played. New greens are starting to roll similar to existing ones. Par 5 #6 so much better than before with bunkers on left. #11 new short par 3 over a pond is fun addition. Green fees are high for the area." - GolfPass Reviewer
Rice Lake Golf & Country Club
Lake Mills, Iowa
Green fee: $39-$45
What they're saying: "Rice Lake Golf & County Club came to me highly recommended as a hidden gem in North Central Iowa, and it didn't disappoint." - GolferJake78
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Iowa
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Iowa not featured in Golfers' Choice:
Okoboji View Golf Course
Green fee: $46-$79
What they're saying: "Okoboji View Golf Course provides a challenge for all golf levels. It has many tea boxes to adapt to a players golf abilities. The course is well-maintained and matured. The course staff is very accommodating." - Golf1701
Otter Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $33-$61
What they're saying: "WOW… if you want a challenge, this is a tough course. Beautiful course to play and the course is in great shape. Wish my golf game was better." - GolfPass Reviewer
Briggs Woods Golf Course
Green fee: $23-$50
What they're saying: "Course was super busy but pace of play was fast. As always the course was well maintained and the Staff is super nice." - Timmernka1
Grand Falls Casino Resort
Larchwood, Iowa
Green fee: $75-$85
What they're saying: "Course was in good shape, but the greens had been plugged, which we knew. Course can play long, as we played the Gold tees, 4th fartherest back out of 5. Love the course!" - GHarmelink
