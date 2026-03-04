Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play the best public golf courses in Iowa? Let GolfPass reviews be your guide.
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
A view from the tee box at The Falls Course

America's heartland is more than just farms and prairie.

Iowa's land rolls gently, especially near the Mississippi River, proving plenty of compelling landscapes for good public golf courses. Population centers like Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport provide pockets of public golf. Where should you play?

GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Iowa or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
 
Iowa golf courses reviewed in 2025: 29
Reviews of Iowa golf courses in 2025: 173

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 175 reviews of Iowa golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Iowa

  1. Spring Valley Golf Course

    Spring Valley GC
    Spring Valley Golf Course
    Livermore, Iowa
    Public
    5.0
    2
    Green fee: $34-$49
    What they're saying: "Meticulously maintained course in rural setting. The course is difficult but fair with tree-lined fairways, well-groomed fairways and bunkers, and gently-sloped greens that roll true. There are many water hazards on course, but generally avoidable unless you hit a bad shot." - GolfPass Reviewer

  2. The Legacy Golf Club

    Legacy GC
    The Legacy Golf Club
    Norwalk, Iowa
    Public
    4.9215686275
    9
    Green fee: $55-$72
    What they're saying: "Great course, great staff, wonderful experience. I would argue the best public course in Des Moines." - Rwynne3

  3. Blue Top Ridge At Riverside

    Blue Top Ridge At Riverside
    View Tee Times
    Blue Top Ridge At Riverside
    Riverside, Iowa
    Public/Resort
    4.8725490196
    80
    Green fee: $75-$109
    What they're saying: "Great course and extremely well kept! We had a group of 3 and played in 3 hours and 40 minutes. Great tee selections for any golfer. Purple 500 tees played pretty long and provided plenty of challenge for group! Will absolutely be back." - Cthomas7

  4. Highland Park Municipal Golf Course

    Highland Park GC: #17
    Highland Park Municipal Golf Course
    Mason City, Iowa
    Public/Municipal
    5.0
    1
    Green fee: $25-$30
    What they're saying: "Front 9 is short with many old oak trees. Need precision more than power. Trees have been thinned and trimmed up in the last few years making it more enjoyable. Back 9 is longer, more open and quite different than front. 15 is scenic (often see deer or turkey) straight away par 5 that’s reachable with a good drive. Great patio and shaded clubhouse." - GolfPass Reviewer

  5. The Legacy Golf Course at the 19

    Legacy Golf Course at the 19
    View Tee Times
    Legacy Golf Course at the 19
    Mason City, Iowa
    Semi-Private
    4.8333333333
    3
    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Great changes to what used to be MCCC. Many unnecessary trees have been removed. Probably best sand in the bunkers of any course I’ve played. New greens are starting to roll similar to existing ones. Par 5 #6 so much better than before with bunkers on left. #11 new short par 3 over a pond is fun addition. Green fees are high for the area." - GolfPass Reviewer

  6. Rice Lake Golf & Country Club

    Rice Lake GCC
    View Tee Times
    Rice Lake Golf & Country Club
    Lake Mills, Iowa
    Semi-Private
    4.9166666667
    3
    Green fee: $39-$45
    What they're saying: "Rice Lake Golf & County Club came to me highly recommended as a hidden gem in North Central Iowa, and it didn't disappoint." - GolferJake78

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Iowa

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Iowa not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Spirit Hollow GC: #1
    Spirit Hollow Golf Course
    Burlington, Iowa
    Public/Resort
    4.7619047619
    21
    Amana Colonies GC
    Amana Colonies Golf Club
    Amana, Iowa
    Public
    4.0732600733
    40
    Tournament Club of Iowa
    Tournament Club of Iowa
    Polk City, Iowa
    Public
    1.9841269841
    19
  7. Okoboji View Golf Course

    Okoboji View GC
    View Tee Times
    Okoboji View Golf Course
    Spirit Lake, Iowa
    Public
    4.6941930618
    36
    Green fee: $46-$79
    What they're saying: "Okoboji View Golf Course provides a challenge for all golf levels. It has many tea boxes to adapt to a players golf abilities. The course is well-maintained and matured. The course staff is very accommodating." - Golf1701

  8. Otter Creek Golf Course

    Otter Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Otter Creek Golf Course
    Ankeny, Iowa
    Public/Municipal
    4.5310258023
    237
    Green fee: $33-$61
    What they're saying: "WOW… if you want a challenge, this is a tough course. Beautiful course to play and the course is in great shape. Wish my golf game was better." - GolfPass Reviewer

  9. Briggs Woods Golf Course

    Briggs Woods GC
    View Tee Times
    Briggs Woods Golf Course
    Webster City, Iowa
    Public
    4.5672268908
    37
    Green fee: $23-$50
    What they're saying: "Course was super busy but pace of play was fast. As always the course was well maintained and the Staff is super nice." - Timmernka1

  10. Grand Falls Casino Resort

    Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
    View Tee Times
    Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls Course
    Larchwood, Iowa
    Resort
    4.4094117647
    34
    Green fee: $75-$85
    What they're saying: "Course was in good shape, but the greens had been plugged, which we knew. Course can play long, as we played the Gold tees, 4th fartherest back out of 5. Love the course!" - GHarmelink

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

