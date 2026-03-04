Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 Public Golf Courses in New Hampshire - Golfers' Choice 2026

Despite its small size and population, New Hampshire is home to some of the best public golf courses in New England.
Breakfast Hill GC: #9
A view of green #9 at Breakfast Hill Golf Club

Despite its small size and population, New Hampshire is home to some of the best public golf courses in New England.

GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in New Hampshire every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New Hampshire or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

New Hampshire golf courses reviewed in 2025: 24
Reviews of New Hampshire golf courses in 2025: 400

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed 400 reviews of New Hampshire golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in New Hampshire

  1. North Course at Bretwood Golf Course

    North at Bretwood GC: #18
    North at Bretwood Golf Course
    Keene, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.9666666667
    6
    Green fee: $52-$72
    What they're saying: "Blending beauty with thoughtful design, Bretwood North Golf Course not only impresses by its serene setting; it also delivers hole after hole on which strategic play is rewarded. The clever use of water hazards on many of these holes works well, yet frequently overlooked is the strategic use of bunkering and a variety of tough, first-rate par-5s – a collection that has few rivals across New Hampshire." - AptlyLinked

  2. Maplewood Golf Club

    Maplewood GC: #6
    Maplewood Golf Club
    Bethlehem, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.6260504202
    58
    Green fee: $55-$105
    What they're saying: "Gorgeous setting. Interesting, undulating fairways. Not too many hazards. Not a ton of fairway variety. Was a bit of a drive, but the great round of golf made the trip worthwhile." - Fremontnhdave

  3. Waumbek Country Club

    Waumbek CC
    Waumbek Golf Club
    Jefferson, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.7222222222
    5
    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "Waumbek is my favorite golf course. I love that it is so spacious and challenging. It gives "in the rough " a new meaning. Absolutely fabulous views. I wish I lived closer so I could play there every week." - GolfPass Reviewer

  4. Breakfast Hill Golf Club

    Breakfast Hill GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Breakfast Hill Golf Club
    Greenland, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private
    4.6691738097
    629
    Green fee: $51-$88
    What they're saying: "A great experience in every way. The finest public course on the seacoast and one of the top NH public courses. Staff is fantastic, amenities are great, and course is top notch. A very Donald Ross like course, you have to hit your targets or the course will punish you. It’s a fantastic golf layout. Also, had a hole in one on number 6 so that makes for an even better day on the course" - Jzsenior

  5. Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf Course

    Campbell's Scottish Highlands GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf Course
    Salem, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private
    4.6354959108
    521
    Green fee: $52-$84
    What they're saying: "Love scottish! Great course for a great price. Very forgiving course, open and well kept. Only complaint would be the pace of play, usually slower and the rangers will often nudge you if behind even if not due to your own fault. Otherwise a great place to play some golf!" - Xanderrey

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in New Hampshire

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in New Hampshire not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Mount Washington Hotel & Resort
    View Tee Times
    Mount Washington at Mount Washington Hotel & Resort
    Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
    Resort
    4.4939759036
    83
    Owl's Nest GC
    Owl's Nest Golf Club
    Campton, New Hampshire
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.6
    35
  6. Crotched Mountain Golf Club

    Crotched Mountain GC: #15
    View Tee Times
    Crotched Mountain Golf Club
    Francestown, New Hampshire
    Resort
    4.4006838906
    435
    Green fee: $42-$70
    What they're saying: "We had a very good experience playing at Crotched Mountain. The pro shop personal was very helpful and a round was not rushed or backed up." - Rtheberge

  7. Bill Flynn's Windham Country Club

    Windham CC
    View Tee Times
    Bill Flynn's Windham Country Club
    Windham, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.1817213842
    292
    Green fee: $56-$80
    What they're saying: "Course in nice condition. Hilly but not too bad. Tight fairways lined with trees. Cost more than I like to pay but would play it again if in the area." - Jonespar15

  8. Loudon Country Club

    Loudon CC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Loudon Country Club
    Loudon, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.2975268562
    565
    Green fee: $35–$40
    What they're saying: "Tight course thru the trees…well maintained and a good challenge. Bar staff was very friendly after golf even treating my wife and I to free brownies…" - Pchowse23

  9. Passaconaway Country Club

    Passaconaway CC: #17
    Passaconaway Country Club
    Litchfield, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.0333333333
    6
    Green fee: $49-$80
    What they're saying: "Yes it is flat but play it from the back tees and you will find that there are a lot of decisions to make on laying up or going for it with all the carry areas on many holes that are not necessarily near the Greens. Several bunkers will give you trouble on slightly elevated Greens depending on pin placement. Overall, we like this course because even when you hit a wayward shot you can scramble to save Par." - Capril19

  10. Souhegan Woods Golf Club

    Souhegan Woods GC
    Souhegan Woods Golf Club
    Amherst, New Hampshire
    Public
    4.0294117647
    16
    Green fee: $50-$81
    What they're saying: "This is one of my favorite courses to play, staff is always friendly, course is always kept in great shape, cost is reasonable, pace of play has always been good, I would highly recommend this course to anyone" - GolfPass Reviewer

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

