Best 10 Public Golf Courses in New Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2026

New Mexico's desert and mountain backdrops will remind many golfers of Scottsdale.
Where should you play if you're visiting New Mexico? GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in New Mexico every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
New Mexico golf courses reviewed in 2025: 25
Reviews of New Mexico golf courses in 2025: 423
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 425 reviews of New Mexico golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in New Mexico
-
New Mexico Military Institute Golf CourseRoswell, New MexicoPublic4.55555555567
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "This is the course to play to boost your confidence and enjoy a round. Not super challenging, as the holes are, for the most part, right in front of you. Generous fairways and not alot of surrounding trouble. Just go after it!" - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Pinon Hills Golf CourseFarmington, New MexicoPublic/Municipal4.6611205526182
Green fee: $65-$70
What they're saying: "Pinion Hills is often rated as the top public course in New Mexico, and it's a well-deserved rating. The tee boxes, fairways, and greens were in tip top condition, and the course presents a variety of challenges with its rolling terrain. I love to play this course whenever I'm in the area." - Sth52853
-
New Mexico State University Golf CourseLas Cruces, New MexicoPublic4.4212850987466
Green fee: $37-$65
What they're saying: "Course was in good shape and staff was friendly and helpful. We had a good time and will do it again." - Mikefields6369
-
Turtleback Mountain Golf & ResortElephant Butte, New MexicoResort4.572649572656
Green fee: $83
What they're saying: "Great greens. They run true. Challenging, (you) can't just grip and rip. (Golfers) Must use course management to score." - Warfx
-
Rockwind Community LinksHobbs, New MexicoPublic/Municipal4.496997120595
Green fee: $30-$46
What they're saying: "Rockwind is a true gem! Played the Par 3 course a couple of days before the 18, both are great courses and in good shape. The 18 has a few tricky holes, but is straightforward for the most part. I will be back for sure." - ChiefSpeedy
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in New Mexico
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in New Mexico not featured in Golfers' Choice:Albuquerque, New MexicoPublic4.333333333312Albuquerque, New MexicoResort2.93333333336
-
The Links at Sierra Blanca
Green fee: $33-$65+
What they're saying: "I loved this course. Amazing lay out. Challenging holes, but forgiving because of the links style. Won't lose as many balls. Some greens have wildlife damage, but they are still great greens for the price. They roll well. Saw horses and elk on the course so that was pretty cool too." - Moonskii
-
Riverview Golf Course
Green fee: $24-$49
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape for this time of year. Played 18 and there are no issues with the course. Back nine is great to play while the front is mainly straight. This is the place to play if you’re on a budget. Great experience." - LValenzuela
-
Black Mesa Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Everything about the course is first class. The fairways are in great shape, the greens rolled true and the staff is super friendly. If this is your first time playing this course, please be prepared to take several pictures. This is the only course that I have ever played where any one of the 18 holes can be considered the "Signature Hole". Play this course, you will not be disappointed." - LorneAPrince
-
Santa Fe Country Club
Green fee: $38-$75
What they're saying: "Amongst many wonderful local area golf course options, Santa Fe Country Club ranks among the "most overall Improved" experiences. Course Superintendent Gary Hodge & his crew have done a truly commendable job in restoring this course to its all-time best current conditions -- the greens are fabulous, fairways lush, & holes challenging. For locals and out of town visitors alike, Santa Fe Country Club GC is a great option, as well as value for players at all levels." - AJSequoia
-
Red Hawk Golf Club
Green fee: $20-$60
What they're saying: "Course is being totally revamped coming along nice. Club house as well gonna be a classy place soon. Greens super fast. Can’t wait till it’s finished!" - Primetimegolf
