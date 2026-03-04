Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 Public Golf Courses in New Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2026

The Land of Enchantment is home to some wonderful public golf courses. Let us show you where.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Pinon Hills G.C. - 9th hole
The ninth at Pinon Hills Golf Course measures nearly 600 yards from the back tee.

New Mexico's desert and mountain backdrops will remind many golfers of Scottsdale.

Where should you play if you're visiting New Mexico? GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in New Mexico every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New Mexico or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

New Mexico golf courses reviewed in 2025: 25
Reviews of New Mexico golf courses in 2025: 423

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 425 reviews of New Mexico golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in New Mexico

  1. New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course

    New Mexico Military Institute GC
    View Tee Times
    New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course
    Roswell, New Mexico
    Public
    4.5555555556
    7
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "This is the course to play to boost your confidence and enjoy a round. Not super challenging, as the holes are, for the most part, right in front of you. Generous fairways and not alot of surrounding trouble. Just go after it!" - GolfPass Reviewer

    Past Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in New Mexico
    Sandia GC: #18
    Top 5 Public Golf Courses in New Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2025
    Discover the top public golf courses in New Mexico for 2025. Find scenic layouts and top-rated courses.
    Black Mesa - hole 11
    Top 5 Golf Courses in New Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2024
    Our reviewers help determine New Mexico's most popular public golf courses.
    Black Mesa - hole 11
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in New Mexico
    These 5 courses in New Mexico won over our community of golfers in 2022.
    Rockwind Community Links: #16
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in New Mexico
    These 5 courses enchanted our community of golfers in 2021.
    Sandia - balloon festival
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in New Mexico
    Las Cruces
    Rockwind Community Links: #16
    Golfers' Choice 2020: Best of New Mexico golf courses
    The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.

  2. Pinon Hills Golf Course

    Pinon Hills GC: #1
    View Tee Times
    Pinon Hills Golf Course
    Farmington, New Mexico
    Public/Municipal
    4.6611205526
    182
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$70
    What they're saying: "Pinion Hills is often rated as the top public course in New Mexico, and it's a well-deserved rating. The tee boxes, fairways, and greens were in tip top condition, and the course presents a variety of challenges with its rolling terrain. I love to play this course whenever I'm in the area." - Sth52853

  3. New Mexico State University Golf Course

    New Mexico State University GC
    View Tee Times
    New Mexico State University Golf Course
    Las Cruces, New Mexico
    Public
    4.4212850987
    466
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$65
    What they're saying: "Course was in good shape and staff was friendly and helpful. We had a good time and will do it again." - Mikefields6369

  4. Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort

    Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort
    Elephant Butte, New Mexico
    Resort
    4.5726495726
    56
    Write Review

    Green fee: $83
    What they're saying: "Great greens. They run true. Challenging, (you) can't just grip and rip. (Golfers) Must use course management to score." - Warfx

  5. Rockwind Community Links

    Rockwind Community Links - Championship: #18
    View Tee Times
    Rockwind Community Links - Championship Course
    Hobbs, New Mexico
    Public/Municipal
    4.4969971205
    95
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$46
    What they're saying: "Rockwind is a true gem! Played the Par 3 course a couple of days before the 18, both are great courses and in good shape. The 18 has a few tricky holes, but is straightforward for the most part. I will be back for sure." - ChiefSpeedy

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in New Mexico

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in New Mexico not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Paa-Ko Ridge GC - Course 1: #1
    Paa-Ko Ridge Golf Club - Course 1
    Sandia Park, New Mexico
    Public
    4.1176470588
    17
    Write Review
    Championship GC At University of New Mexico
    Championship Golf Course At University of New Mexico
    Albuquerque, New Mexico
    Public
    4.3333333333
    12
    Write Review
    Isleta Eagle GC
    Isleta Eagle Golf Course - Arroyo/Mesa Course
    Albuquerque, New Mexico
    Resort
    2.9333333333
    6
    Write Review
    Santa Ana GC: Clubhouse
    Tamaya/Star Course at Santa Ana Golf Club
    Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico
    Public
    4.5
    8
    Write Review

  6. The Links at Sierra Blanca

    Links at Sierra Blanca
    View Tee Times
    Links at Sierra Blanca, The
    Ruidoso, New Mexico
    Public
    4.2781964025
    287
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$65+
    What they're saying: "I loved this course. Amazing lay out. Challenging holes, but forgiving because of the links style. Won't lose as many balls. Some greens have wildlife damage, but they are still great greens for the price. They roll well. Saw horses and elk on the course so that was pretty cool too." - Moonskii

  7. Riverview Golf Course

    Riverview GC
    View Tee Times
    Riverview Golf Course
    Kirtland, New Mexico
    Public
    4.1153518263
    144
    Write Review

    Green fee: $24-$49
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape for this time of year. Played 18 and there are no issues with the course. Back nine is great to play while the front is mainly straight. This is the place to play if you’re on a budget. Great experience." - LValenzuela

  8. Black Mesa Golf Club

    Black Mesa GC
    Black Mesa Golf Club
    Española, New Mexico
    Public
    3.3676470588
    74
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Everything about the course is first class. The fairways are in great shape, the greens rolled true and the staff is super friendly. If this is your first time playing this course, please be prepared to take several pictures. This is the only course that I have ever played where any one of the 18 holes can be considered the "Signature Hole". Play this course, you will not be disappointed." - LorneAPrince

  9. Santa Fe Country Club

    Santa Fe CC: #18
    Santa Fe Country Club
    Santa Fe, New Mexico
    Semi-Private
    3.9333333333
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$75
    What they're saying: "Amongst many wonderful local area golf course options, Santa Fe Country Club ranks among the "most overall Improved" experiences. Course Superintendent Gary Hodge & his crew have done a truly commendable job in restoring this course to its all-time best current conditions -- the greens are fabulous, fairways lush, & holes challenging. For locals and out of town visitors alike, Santa Fe Country Club GC is a great option, as well as value for players at all levels." - AJSequoia

  10. Red Hawk Golf Club

    Red Hawk GC
    View Tee Times
    Red Hawk Golf Club
    Las Cruces, New Mexico
    Semi-Private
    3.9634128003
    719
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$60
    What they're saying: "Course is being totally revamped coming along nice. Club house as well gonna be a classy place soon. Greens super fast. Can’t wait till it’s finished!" - Primetimegolf

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Monarch Beach Golf Links
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Limestone Springs GC
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses
6 Min Read
5 best nuggets of golf travel advice from Golfers' Choice 2026
Articles
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
putting GC lead.png
3 Min Read
Best 10 putting golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club - views
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bully Pulpit GC: #16
1 Min Read
Best 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
jeffersonville-2026-gc-pennsylvania.JPG
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

best-male-competitors-big-break-lead.jpg
2 Min Read
Top 5 male professional golfers in Big Break history
Articles
Kapalua Plantation - hole 18
5 Min Read
10 best spring golf trips
Articles
cobra-optm-accuracy-hero-rickie.jpg
3 Min Read
Are golf equipment manufacturers finally giving up on promoting distance?
Articles
Saddlebrook National - Oak nine - hole 8
5 Min Read
Florida's Saddlebrook Resort unveils $92-million makeover outside Tampa
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in New Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me