Best 10 Public Golf Courses in New Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2026

New Mexico's desert and mountain backdrops will remind many golfers of Scottsdale.

Where should you play if you're visiting New Mexico? GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in New Mexico every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New Mexico or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

New Mexico golf courses reviewed in 2025: 25

Reviews of New Mexico golf courses in 2025: 423

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 425 reviews of New Mexico golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.