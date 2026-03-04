Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Nevada - Golfers' Choice 2026

From Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, there's plenty of good public golf to play in Nevada.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Nevada every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Nevada or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Nevada golf courses reviewed in 2025: 58
Reviews of Nevada golf courses in 2025: 3,874
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 3,900 reviews of Nevada golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Nevada
-
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Green fee: $250-$450+
What they're saying: "Surreal!!! Have you ever played golf inside a forested tree lined track, and along a waterfront lake at the same time? Well this is that place! Haven’t experienced anything like it. Pricey, but worth it for a bucket list check off course. Order a Bloody Mary, you’ll thank me later." - illrawkusPast Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in NevadaDiscover Nevada’s top public golf courses for 2025. Find stunning desert layouts, lakeside layouts and top-rated courses.It's not a gamble to play the best public golf courses in Nevada.Our community of reviewers honor their 25 favorite golf courses in Nevada.These 25 courses were aces in the opinions of thousands of desert golfers in 2021.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.Great golf from Las Vegas to Lake Tahoe abounds in Nevada. View the best courses based on our reviews community.
-
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.8360890856764
Green fee: $169-$280+
What they're saying: "Amazing facility and best course conditions!! First time playing Sun Mountain. Now played all 3 and they are all amazing shape and fun layouts!! Great staff all around as well as great value and a great test!!! Can’t wait to play again!!!" - Hungryheffer253
-
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Snow Mountain CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.8601873388836
Green fee: $169-$280+
What they're saying: "Just perfect. Greens roll true, sunshine fairway carpet. Awesome experience." - justintime1992
-
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.82294760771060
Green fee: $169-$280+
What they're saying: "This golf course is a gem! . . If you’re playing golf in Vegas it is a must. Great value and in perfect shape. The course is challenging and the greens were in perfect shape. Probably running 10 or 11 on the stimpmeter. Hole 15 is a replica of 17 at Sawgrass to a tee… a real treat." - Mitchwills
-
Incline Village Golf Resort - Championship Golf CourseIncline Village, NevadaResort4.7086128356183
Green fee: $85-$190
What they're saying: "My recent round at the Incline Valley Championship Golf Course was a fantastic experience. The course's breathtaking layout was in pristine, impeccable condition from start to finish. What truly elevated the day, however, was being paired with three welcoming locals who made me feel right at home with their friendly banter and helpful tips. It's a must-play for its top-notch conditions and inviting atmosphere." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Conestoga Golf Club
Green fee: $75-$219
What they're saying: "First time playing this course, wow not sure how I’ve missed it. A real gem. Played this and wolf creek, have to say I liked Conestoga better. Great condition, great staff, and really nice restaurant to have lunch after." - Katofawn
-
Coyote Springs Golf Club
Green fee: $90-$140
What they're saying: "The staff were incredibly attentive. The weather was perfect and the course was in amazing condition. One of the nicest courses I've had the privilege to play. I loved it so much, we are going back for another round in a few days." - Tacomadad22
-
Angel Park Golf Club - Palm CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort/Public4.396366782315
Green fee: $167-$226
What they're saying: "Played the Palm Course which is their “short course”. Course was in excellent condition! Greens had a “little” sand remaining. Our pace of play was outstanding. Finished in 3-hours 40-minutes. Definitely worth playing here!" - Rickpiette
-
Palmer at Oasis Golf Club
Green fee: $51-$150
What they're saying: "These are great courses, close in quality to the ultra expensive ones all around them but much better priced. Very fun, hilly, greens are good, holes vary all over. Well worth the trip" - Jimmartin
-
Rhodes Ranch Country Club
Green fee: $85-$170
What they're saying: "One of the nicest courses in Vegas. Great mixture of challenging holes and holes you can be aggressive on. Greens rolled extra true." - Mmnessari
-
Boulder Creek Golf ClubBoulder City, NevadaPublic4.58749584451357
Green fee: $150
What they're saying: "My third time playing this course. Great layout, friendly staff and fantastic value. The course was in excellent shape and the greens were fast. Enjoyed it very much. Will come back." - Smp1634
-
Canyons at Oasis Golf Club
Green fee: $44-$150
What they're saying: "Always love playing here. Well maintained course and staff friendly as always! Canyon side is always challenging but rewarding at the same time!" - Tejayharper
-
Golf Summerlin - Palm Valley Golf CourseLas Vegas, NevadaSemi-Private4.4131110815583
Green fee: $111-$170
What they're saying: "This course is a must-play for anyone who loves a tropical twist. The palm trees scattered throughout add such a cool, lush vibe, contrasting beautifully with the desert surroundings." - Ranex1979
-
Toiyabe Golf Club
Green fee: $60-$90
What they're saying: "Played from the tips which was a good challenge, lots of interesting holes and beautiful backdrops. Overall course was in very good shape. Snagged a hot deal which made the green fee a steal" - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Wolf Run Golf Club
Green fee: $60-$95
What they're saying: "What a wonderful experience! We found a great deal online, but what we got blew away our expectations. Fantastic staff, great layout, and excellent rental clubs! Would definitely come back again!" - GolfPass Reviewer
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Nevada
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Nevada not featured in Golfers' Choice:Boulder City, NevadaPublic3.957516339934Mesquite, NevadaPublic4.833195706174Henderson, NevadaResort3.9649588868175
-
Bali Hai Golf Club
Green fee: $149-$399
What they're saying: "I made a last‑minute tee time booking during my vacation in Vegas, and I’m so glad I did. The course is in excellent condition, green is spectacular although it is fast. It took me a while to get used to it. the views are gorgeous, and the staff is very friendly. I had a great time. Highly recommended for the golfers visiting Vegas." - Bzhang2002
-
Red Hawk Golf and Resort - Hills Course
Green fee: $97-$172
What they're saying: "My sister and I enjoyed red hawk from the beginning to the end. The staff was amazing. Everyone we encountered were friendly and had great insights on the course. Will be visiting the course in the future." - Saera1999
-
Golf Summerlin - Highland Falls CourseLas Vegas, NevadaPublic4.3425077896728
Green fee: $111-$170
What they're saying: "10 handicap and played from the white Tee boxes. Distance was very fun to play. I will come back. Course was in great condition." - Jackola3
-
Mojave Resort Golf Club
Green fee: $68-$99
What they're saying: "I can’t wait to come back! This golf course was in great shape and the course provides a fun but challenging layout. The final three holes could all be signature holes at many other courses and make you feel like you are playing a PGA tour championship course. The staff could not have been more accommodating. We were all very impressed!" - TroyBayliss46
-
Siena Golf Course
Green fee: $135-$175
What they're saying: "Played here for the first time and was very impressed. Course layout and conditions were excellent. Staff friendly, greens beautiful, fairways excellent. Loved the course and will be back. Place I had to myself." - Rusty3
-
Arroyo Golf Club
Green fee: $115-$189
What they're saying: "This course never disappoints. The pro shop staff is helpful and friendly. The carts are in great condition, the course is always in great condition, pace of play is monitored so minimal waiting at each tee box." - Pachcarl
-
Chimera Golf Club
Green fee: $50-$159
What they're saying: "We started in the back nine and only played nine. Course was in great shape but couldn’t finish due to weather. It was a bummer no rain check with hot deals from GolfNow. Bummer! Definitely will recommend a must play and hope to get another chance." - Jimmy1969
-
Angel Park Golf Club - Mountain CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort/Public4.1848007265375
Green fee: $167-$226
What they're saying: "Beautiful course (that is) very well maintained. Greens are super fast. Pace of play was great. We finished 45 minutes ahead of schedule." - Jharris
-
TPC Las Vegas
Green fee: $159+
What they're saying: "It’s a truly beautiful and well-maintained course, kept in top condition. The staff are friendly, and above all, the practice facilities (including the driving range and short game area) are excellent. Tee times are set at 9-minute intervals, and I’ve never experienced any pace-of-play issues." - Elite512
-
Eagle Valley Golf Course - West CourseCarson City, NevadaPublic4.0970030645520
Green fee: $25-$50
What they're saying: "For the end of January the golfing was great. The greens are in amazing shape and the course is looking very good. We had a great time out there today. It looked like everyone was having fun and had a good hot deal. All the way around good times!" - Stovetop23
Comments (0)