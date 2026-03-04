Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Nevada - Golfers' Choice 2026

The desert, mountain and lake backdrops of Nevada are great for public golf. Our rankings guide golfers where to play.
Conestoga Golf Club - No. 3
If you are driving into Vegas from the North, Conestoga Golf Club is a 100-percent, no-brainer, got to stop in Mesquite and play it.

From Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, there's plenty of good public golf to play in Nevada.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Nevada every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Nevada or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Nevada golf courses reviewed in 2025: 58
Reviews of Nevada golf courses in 2025: 3,874

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 3,900 reviews of Nevada golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Nevada

  1. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course

    Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Stateline, Nevada
    Public
    Green fee: $250-$450+
    What they're saying: "Surreal!!! Have you ever played golf inside a forested tree lined track, and along a waterfront lake at the same time? Well this is that place! Haven’t experienced anything like it. Pricey, but worth it for a bucket list check off course. Order a Bloody Mary, you’ll thank me later." - illrawkus

  2. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain Course

    Sun Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort: #1
    Sun Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    Green fee: $169-$280+
    What they're saying: "Amazing facility and best course conditions!! First time playing Sun Mountain. Now played all 3 and they are all amazing shape and fun layouts!! Great staff all around as well as great value and a great test!!! Can’t wait to play again!!!" - Hungryheffer253

  3. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Snow Mountain Course

    Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    Green fee: $169-$280+
    What they're saying: "Just perfect. Greens roll true, sunshine fairway carpet. Awesome experience." - justintime1992

  4. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf Course

    Paiute Wolf - hole 15
    Wolf at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    Green fee: $169-$280+
    What they're saying: "This golf course is a gem! . . If you’re playing golf in Vegas it is a must. Great value and in perfect shape. The course is challenging and the greens were in perfect shape. Probably running 10 or 11 on the stimpmeter. Hole 15 is a replica of 17 at Sawgrass to a tee… a real treat." - Mitchwills

  5. Incline Village Golf Resort - Championship Golf Course

    Incline Village Golf Resort - Championship: #3
    Championship at Incline Village Golf Resort
    Incline Village, Nevada
    Resort
    Green fee: $85-$190
    What they're saying: "My recent round at the Incline Valley Championship Golf Course was a fantastic experience. The course's breathtaking layout was in pristine, impeccable condition from start to finish. What truly elevated the day, however, was being paired with three welcoming locals who made me feel right at home with their friendly banter and helpful tips. It's a must-play for its top-notch conditions and inviting atmosphere." - GolfPass Reviewer

  6. Conestoga Golf Club

    Conestoga GC
    Conestoga Golf Club
    Mesquite, Nevada
    Public
    Green fee: $75-$219
    What they're saying: "First time playing this course, wow not sure how I’ve missed it. A real gem. Played this and wolf creek, have to say I liked Conestoga better. Great condition, great staff, and really nice restaurant to have lunch after." - Katofawn

  7. Coyote Springs Golf Club

    Coyote Springs GC: #13
    Coyote Springs Golf Club
    Coyote Springs, Nevada
    Resort
    Green fee: $90-$140
    What they're saying: "The staff were incredibly attentive. The weather was perfect and the course was in amazing condition. One of the nicest courses I've had the privilege to play. I loved it so much, we are going back for another round in a few days." - Tacomadad22

  8. Angel Park Golf Club - Palm Course

    Palm at Angel Park GC: #12
    Palm at Angel Park Golf Club
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort/Public
    Green fee: $167-$226
    What they're saying: "Played the Palm Course which is their “short course”. Course was in excellent condition! Greens had a “little” sand remaining. Our pace of play was outstanding. Finished in 3-hours 40-minutes. Definitely worth playing here!" - Rickpiette

  9. Palmer at Oasis Golf Club

    Palmer at Oasis GC: #8
    Palmer at Oasis Golf Club
    Mesquite, Nevada
    Resort
    Green fee: $51-$150
    What they're saying: "These are great courses, close in quality to the ultra expensive ones all around them but much better priced. Very fun, hilly, greens are good, holes vary all over. Well worth the trip" - Jimmartin

  10. Rhodes Ranch Country Club

    Rhodes Ranch CC
    Rhodes Ranch Country Club
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Public
    Green fee: $85-$170
    What they're saying: "One of the nicest courses in Vegas. Great mixture of challenging holes and holes you can be aggressive on. Greens rolled extra true." - Mmnessari

  11. Boulder Creek Golf Club

    Boulder Creek GC - Desert Hawk: #2
    Boulder Creek Golf Club - Desert Hawk/Coyote Run
    Boulder City, Nevada
    Public
    Green fee: $150
    What they're saying: "My third time playing this course. Great layout, friendly staff and fantastic value. The course was in excellent shape and the greens were fast. Enjoyed it very much. Will come back." - Smp1634

  12. Canyons at Oasis Golf Club

    Canyons at Oasis GC: #17
    Canyons at Oasis Golf Club
    Mesquite, Nevada
    Resort
    Green fee: $44-$150
    What they're saying: "Always love playing here. Well maintained course and staff friendly as always! Canyon side is always challenging but rewarding at the same time!" - Tejayharper

  13. Golf Summerlin - Palm Valley Golf Course

    Golf Summerlin - Palm Valley: #10
    Golf Summerlin - Palm Valley Course
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $111-$170
    What they're saying: "This course is a must-play for anyone who loves a tropical twist. The palm trees scattered throughout add such a cool, lush vibe, contrasting beautifully with the desert surroundings." - Ranex1979

  14. Toiyabe Golf Club

    Toiyabe GC
    Toiyabe Golf Club
    Washoe Valley, Nevada
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $60-$90
    What they're saying: "Played from the tips which was a good challenge, lots of interesting holes and beautiful backdrops. Overall course was in very good shape. Snagged a hot deal which made the green fee a steal" - GolfPass Reviewer

  15. Wolf Run Golf Club

    Wolf Run GC
    Wolf Run Golf Club
    Reno, Nevada
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $60-$95
    What they're saying: "What a wonderful experience! We found a great deal online, but what we got blew away our expectations. Fantastic staff, great layout, and excellent rental clubs! Would definitely come back again!" - GolfPass Reviewer

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Nevada

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Nevada not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Cascata: #6
    Cascata
    Boulder City, Nevada
    Public
    Wynn Golf Club: #12
    Wynn Golf Club
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Public/Resort
    Wolf Creek GC: #3
    Wolf Creek Golf Club
    Mesquite, Nevada
    Public
    Rio Secco: #17
    Serket
    Henderson, Nevada
    Resort
  16. Bali Hai Golf Club

    Bali Hai GC: #11
    Bali Hai Golf Club
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    Green fee: $149-$399
    What they're saying: "I made a last‑minute tee time booking during my vacation in Vegas, and I’m so glad I did. The course is in excellent condition, green is spectacular although it is fast. It took me a while to get used to it. the views are gorgeous, and the staff is very friendly. I had a great time. Highly recommended for the golfers visiting Vegas." - Bzhang2002

  17. Red Hawk Golf and Resort - Hills Course

    Hills at Red Hawk
    The Hills Course at Red Hawk
    Sparks, Nevada
    Resort
    Green fee: $97-$172
    What they're saying: "My sister and I enjoyed red hawk from the beginning to the end. The staff was amazing. Everyone we encountered were friendly and had great insights on the course. Will be visiting the course in the future." - Saera1999

  18. Golf Summerlin - Highland Falls Course

    Highland Falls GC: #10
    Golf Summerlin - Highland Falls Course
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Public
    Green fee: $111-$170
    What they're saying: "10 handicap and played from the white Tee boxes. Distance was very fun to play. I will come back. Course was in great condition." - Jackola3

  19. Mojave Resort Golf Club

    Mojave Resort: 16th green
    Mojave Resort Golf Club
    Laughlin, Nevada
    Public/Resort
    Green fee: $68-$99
    What they're saying: "I can’t wait to come back! This golf course was in great shape and the course provides a fun but challenging layout. The final three holes could all be signature holes at many other courses and make you feel like you are playing a PGA tour championship course. The staff could not have been more accommodating. We were all very impressed!" - TroyBayliss46

  20. Siena Golf Course

    Siena GC: #17
    Siena Golf Course
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Public/Resort
    Green fee: $135-$175
    What they're saying: "Played here for the first time and was very impressed. Course layout and conditions were excellent. Staff friendly, greens beautiful, fairways excellent. Loved the course and will be back. Place I had to myself." - Rusty3

  21. Arroyo Golf Club

    Red Rock Country Club, Arroyo Course - #14
    Arroyo Golf Club
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Public
    Green fee: $115-$189
    What they're saying: "This course never disappoints. The pro shop staff is helpful and friendly. The carts are in great condition, the course is always in great condition, pace of play is monitored so minimal waiting at each tee box." - Pachcarl

  22. Chimera Golf Club

    Chimera GC: #5
    Chimera Golf Club
    Henderson, Nevada
    Public
    Green fee: $50-$159
    What they're saying: "We started in the back nine and only played nine. Course was in great shape but couldn’t finish due to weather. It was a bummer no rain check with hot deals from GolfNow. Bummer! Definitely will recommend a must play and hope to get another chance." - Jimmy1969

  23. Angel Park Golf Club - Mountain Course

    Mountain at Angel Park GC: #2
    Mountain at Angel Park Golf Club
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort/Public
    Green fee: $167-$226
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course (that is) very well maintained. Greens are super fast. Pace of play was great. We finished 45 minutes ahead of schedule." - Jharris

  24. TPC Las Vegas

    TPC Las Vegas: #18
    TPC Las Vegas
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Public
    Green fee: $159+
    What they're saying: "It’s a truly beautiful and well-maintained course, kept in top condition. The staff are friendly, and above all, the practice facilities (including the driving range and short game area) are excellent. Tee times are set at 9-minute intervals, and I’ve never experienced any pace-of-play issues." - Elite512

  25. Eagle Valley Golf Course - West Course

    Eagle Valley Golf Course panorama
    West at Eagle Valley Golf Course
    Carson City, Nevada
    Public
    Green fee: $25-$50
    What they're saying: "For the end of January the golfing was great. The greens are in amazing shape and the course is looking very good. We had a great time out there today. It looked like everyone was having fun and had a good hot deal. All the way around good times!" - Stovetop23

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

