Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2026

From Philly to Erie, golfers appreciated these two-dozen-plus-one Keystone State courses over the past year.
Tim Gavrich
Jeffersonville Golf Club is one of Pennsylvania's proudest municipal courses.

Pennsylvania is one of the strongest states in America for golf. Each of its major metros of Philadelphia and Pittburgh boasts one of the country's great championship courses: Merion Golf Club's East Course and Oakmont Country Club, respectively.

The state is also home to a raft of solid public courses, from muni gems to more upscale country-club-for-a-day layouts and a handful of quality resort layouts. GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania list every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Nemacolin's two high-profile resort courses didn't receive enough reviews to make the list this year, but we can vouch for them. The same goes for Glen Mills outside of Philadelphia, a fun Bobby Weed design on interesting terrain. And the state's most exciting course renovation project in years, Cobbs Creek Golf Course in Philly, is likely to turn heads when it's ready to be unveiled in the next year or so.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Pennsylvania or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Pennsylvania golf courses reviewed in 2025: 149
Reviews of Pennsylvania golf courses in 2025: 4,343

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 4,350 reviews of Pennsylvania golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Pennsylvania

  1. Tyoga Golf Course

    Tyoga CC
    View Tee Times
    Semi-Private
    Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.8977591036
    58
    Write Review

    Green fee: $66
    What they're saying: "This course was absolutely stunning and had some terrific views of the mountains. Every hole offered new challenges and limited flat surfaces to test your skills. The greens were fast, even when damp and were surrounded by sand traps or water to test your aim. Great course and look forward to going back!" - GolfPass reviewer

  2. Skytop Lodge Golf Course

    Skytop Lodge - Poconos GC
    View Tee Times
    Skytop Lodge - Poconos Golf Course
    Skytop, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.810534389
    247
    Write Review

    Green fee: $110
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed playing golf here in a Scottish style course (wide but tall grass with many sand traps). Some holes are long (over 500 yards with Par 4) whereas Par 3 holes (over 200 yards) are very challenging (long and tough). Though it was tough, I liked Hole #18 as their signature hole with an elevated green and hazards (small creek and sands). It was not crowded due to weather (cloudy) but good for me." - hongrim5

  3. Jeffersonville Golf Club

    Jeffersonville GC: #12
    View Tee Times
    Jeffersonville Golf Club
    Jeffersonville, Pennsylvania
    Public/Municipal
    4.4139514996
    355
    Write Review

    Green fee: $90
    What they're saying: "Darn near perfect course, clubhouse, weather, etc. There aren't more than a few more awesome municipal courses in the country. Can't wait to get back out there." - GolfPass reviewer

  4. Toftrees Resort

    Toftrees Resort
    View Tee Times
    Toftrees Resort
    State College, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.7057942058
    127
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100+
    What they're saying: "The weather was marginal with off/on short rain periods. But the course was in great condition and we enjoyed the layout. We will return." - jdrobrecht

  5. River Valley Golf Club

    River Valley CC: #13
    View Tee Times
    River Valley Country Club
    Westfield, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.8054812834
    28
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "I thoroughly enjoy River Valley golf course. I’ve played there numerous times and it’s always a fun day of golf. Nice start to the round with the first few holes allowing for some scoring opportunities. Get your game in gear by the time you reach #6 (a test for any golfer)." - Clawputter

  6. The Club at Twin Lakes

    Iron Lakes CC
    View Tee Times
    The Club at Twin Lakes
    Allentown, Pennsylvania
    Public
    5.0
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50+
    What they're saying: "THE Club at Twin Lakes was a great experience! JT the pro and April (his assistant) were super accommodating and very friendly to my group and every group of golfers that came in! Even was able to book lessons with TJ which I’m super excited for! Will for sure be back." - ScavYB

  7. Sugarloaf Golf Club

    Sugarloaf GC: clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Sugarloaf Golf Club
    Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.9161966156
    82
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "This course was so nice, as was the staff. Will definitely be back. Great well-kept greens as well and beautiful scenic views of the Appalachian mountains in every direction." - romolo42

  8. Royal Manchester Golf Links

    Royal Manchester Golf Links: Clubhouse
    Royal Manchester Golf Links
    Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.5132209235
    311
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60+
    What they're saying: "This course was a great time. It is well maintained and the staff is friendly and you can tell the management sets a high standard for every aspect of the course. I will be returning." - GolfPass reviewer

  9. Talamore Country Club

    Talamore CC
    Talamore Country Club
    Ambler, Pennsylvania
    Private
    4.7445129368
    79
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100+
    What they're saying: "Fast greens, plenty of elevation changes, and scenic vistas made for a great round of golf! Course is very tight, so make sure to hit ‘em straight! Conditions were exceptional… you won’t be disappointed!" - campbeg1971

  10. Links at Gettysburg

    Links at Gettysburg
    View Tee Times
    Links at Gettysburg
    Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.6834755863
    437
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99
    What they're saying: "Course was in AMAZING shape! Staff was great, will for sure be back!!!" - Chris7037566

  11. Shawnee Inn & Resort

    Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort - Blue Course - hole 7
    View Tee Times
    Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
    Shawnee-On-Delaware, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.682412259
    197
    Write Review

    Green fee: $90
    What they're saying: "Beautiful views along the Delaware river. Course layout was traditional with some really neat holes. The 2 par 3's over the river are fantastic. Worth a try if you are in the area" - sboccardo

  12. Glengarry Golf Links

    Glengarry Golf Links
    View Tee Times
    Glengarry Golf Links
    Latrobe, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.6652222186
    293
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52
    What they're saying: "Must play. I played in the morning and the pace of play is fast. The course is in great condition. I wished I lived closer so I could play it more." - marion373

  13. Linden Hall Golf Course

    Linden Hall GC
    View Tee Times
    Linden Hall Golf Course
    Dawson, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.6645696044
    366
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Linden Hall is an excellent condition for this time of year. The greens are fast and true, and the hospitality of the people at the course and the restaurant is very pleasant" - GolfPass reviewer

  14. Wyncote Golf Club

    Wyncote GC
    View Tee Times
    Wyncote Golf Club
    Oxford, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.751921421
    760
    Write Review

    Green fee: $110
    What they're saying: "Wyncote is very nice, is well maintained with a property and layout that is pretty unique. The heathland style is nice and is a rare find with only one hole where there is a tree line that can come into play if you go left off the tee. The course just rerouted its holes to reportedly follow what the architect had originally designed, but the owner changed when opening the course. Wyncote is a real local gem." - GolfPass reviewer

  15. Omni Bedford Springs Resort

    Bedford Springs Old GC
    View Tee Times
    Omni Bedford Springs Resort - Old Course
    Bedford, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.8237724842
    141
    Write Review

    Green fee: $259
    What they're saying: "One of the nicest, parkland designs you’ll ever play. Always windy, greens are quite challenging with heavy undulation, but the scenery and immaculate conditions more than make up for the extra 10 strokes on your score card. Probably my sixth or seventh time playing this course, and the conditions have never been anything less than perfect. Maintenance staff needs a fat bonus." - Ltrunkle

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Pennsylvania not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    The GC At Glen Mills
    Glen Mills Golf Course
    Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.0392156863
    44
    Write Review
    Olde Stonewall GC
    View Tee Times
    Olde Stonewall Golf Club
    Ellwood City, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.5379506641
    66
    Write Review
    Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
    Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Mystic Rock Course
    Farmington, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.0789473684
    20
    Write Review
    Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock GC
    Nemacolin Woodlands Resort - Shepherd's Rock Golf Course
    Farmington, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    3.9404761905
    15
    Write Review
    Cranberry Highlands GC
    Cranberry Highlands Golf Course
    Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
    Public/Municipal
    4.0
    16
    Write Review
    New Castle CC
    View Tee Times
    Avalon Field Club at New Castle
    New Castle, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    3.6274509804
    5
    Write Review
    East at CC of Hershey
    East at Country Club of Hershey
    Hershey, Pennsylvania
    Private
    5.0
    2
    Write Review
    West at CC of Hershey
    West at Country Club of Hershey
    Hershey, Pennsylvania
    Private
    4.5
    2
    Write Review

  16. Mound Grove Golf Club

    Mound Grove GC: Clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Mound Grove Golf & Recreation
    Waterford, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.5714232663
    90
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Very fun course. I really enjoyed the layout. It’s not just back and forth like a lot of courses. Great variety of holes with uphill down hills etc. I think it is now my other favorite course in Erie PA area." - GolfPass reviewer

  17. Pinecrest Country Club

    Pinecrest CC
    View Tee Times
    Pinecrest Country Club
    Brookville, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.6695743417
    76
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100+
    What they're saying: "Really nice course, conditions were great during a period of very heavy rain for days preceding my round. Poured several times during my round, course held up well. It doesn’t feel like a short course as the yardage indicates. The par 3s were challenging and fun. Play this course if in the area!" - ddrisc

  18. Applecross Country Club

    Applecross CC: #9
    Applecross Country Club
    Downingtown, Pennsylvania
    Private
    4.6168643928
    111
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100+
    What they're saying: "Decided to play a round of golf on Fourth of July last minute. Found a round available at Apple Cross which I did not realize had openings for the public. Had a great day and really enjoyed the course. Definitely planning to come back" - GolfPass reviewer

  19. Deer Valley Golf Course

    Deer Valley GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Deer Valley Golf Course
    Hummelstown, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.5844133487
    597
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60+
    What they're saying: "This is my 2nd experience at Deer Valley. For October and very dry conditions, the course was green and in great shape. The only issue is that it's an hour+ drive. BUT, I pass numerous other golf courses to get there because I am enjoying the place. On my 1st experience, I was joined by my nephew from SW Virginia. He's coming back this time bringing his 2 sons along. We're booked in 2 weeks..." - nelson4124980

  20. Moccasin Run Golf Course

    Moccasin Run GC: Aerial view
    View Tee Times
    Moccasin Run Golf Course
    Atglen, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.5051062092
    78
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "This course is one of the best in the area. Great conditions and very attractive scenery. Its a course we like to play often. The price has escalated in recent years, but hopefully they will strive to keep this affordable for seniors in particular who support this course regularly." - mikenderle

  21. Iron Valley Golf Club

    Iron Valley GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Iron Valley Golf Club
    Lebanon, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.6500527093
    396
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "Very nice conditions! Solid course but the layout was weird to me. The front nine and back nine are vastly different layouts. Would certainly play here again!" - Donald1772416

  22. Jack Frost National Golf Course

    Jack Frost National GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Jack Frost National Golf Course
    Blakeslee, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.6806261023
    562
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "I always enjoy our trips to play Jack Frost. The course is surrounded by trees, which makes it feel very private. It's usually in good condition and the course is sufficiently challenging. One of my favorites." - GolfPass reviewer

  23. Highlands Golf Club (Seven Springs)

    Highlands GC - Seven Springs
    View Tee Times
    Highlands Golf Club - Seven Springs Course
    Seven Springs, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.2745098039
    8
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "The last time I played here was 1984. Glad to come back. The course is even more beautiful than I remembered." - GolfPass reviewer

  24. Mountain Valley Golf Course (Mountain)

    Mountain Valley GC - Mountain: #6
    View Tee Times
    Mountain Valley Golf Course - Mountain Course
    Barnesville, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.7222222222
    9
    Write Review

    Green fee: $54

  25. Mountain View Country Club

    Mountain View CC
    View Tee Times
    Mountain View Country Club
    Boalsburg, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.7048273855
    198
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79
    What they're saying: "Saturday morning, 11:00 tee time, course was empty. Great shape, a bit windy, but a great day for golf. Our foursome finished in 3:10 minutes, which makes it even better!" - thoutz1

Golfers' Choice 2026
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

