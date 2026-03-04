Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2026

Pennsylvania is one of the strongest states in America for golf. Each of its major metros of Philadelphia and Pittburgh boasts one of the country's great championship courses: Merion Golf Club's East Course and Oakmont Country Club, respectively.

The state is also home to a raft of solid public courses, from muni gems to more upscale country-club-for-a-day layouts and a handful of quality resort layouts. GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania list every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Nemacolin's two high-profile resort courses didn't receive enough reviews to make the list this year, but we can vouch for them. The same goes for Glen Mills outside of Philadelphia, a fun Bobby Weed design on interesting terrain. And the state's most exciting course renovation project in years, Cobbs Creek Golf Course in Philly, is likely to turn heads when it's ready to be unveiled in the next year or so.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Pennsylvania golf courses reviewed in 2025: 149

Reviews of Pennsylvania golf courses in 2025: 4,343

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 4,350 reviews of Pennsylvania golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.