Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2026

Pennsylvania is one of the strongest states in America for golf. Each of its major metros of Philadelphia and Pittburgh boasts one of the country's great championship courses: Merion Golf Club's East Course and Oakmont Country Club, respectively.
The state is also home to a raft of solid public courses, from muni gems to more upscale country-club-for-a-day layouts and a handful of quality resort layouts. GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania list every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Nemacolin's two high-profile resort courses didn't receive enough reviews to make the list this year, but we can vouch for them. The same goes for Glen Mills outside of Philadelphia, a fun Bobby Weed design on interesting terrain. And the state's most exciting course renovation project in years, Cobbs Creek Golf Course in Philly, is likely to turn heads when it's ready to be unveiled in the next year or so.
Pennsylvania golf courses reviewed in 2025: 149
Reviews of Pennsylvania golf courses in 2025: 4,343
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 4,350 reviews of Pennsylvania golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Pennsylvania
-
Tyoga Golf Course
Green fee: $66
What they're saying: "This course was absolutely stunning and had some terrific views of the mountains. Every hole offered new challenges and limited flat surfaces to test your skills. The greens were fast, even when damp and were surrounded by sand traps or water to test your aim. Great course and look forward to going back!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Skytop Lodge Golf CourseSkytop, PennsylvaniaResort4.810534389247
Green fee: $110
What they're saying: "Enjoyed playing golf here in a Scottish style course (wide but tall grass with many sand traps). Some holes are long (over 500 yards with Par 4) whereas Par 3 holes (over 200 yards) are very challenging (long and tough). Though it was tough, I liked Hole #18 as their signature hole with an elevated green and hazards (small creek and sands). It was not crowded due to weather (cloudy) but good for me." - hongrim5
-
Jeffersonville Golf ClubJeffersonville, PennsylvaniaPublic/Municipal4.4139514996355
Green fee: $90
What they're saying: "Darn near perfect course, clubhouse, weather, etc. There aren't more than a few more awesome municipal courses in the country. Can't wait to get back out there." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Toftrees Resort
Green fee: $100+
What they're saying: "The weather was marginal with off/on short rain periods. But the course was in great condition and we enjoyed the layout. We will return." - jdrobrecht
-
River Valley Golf ClubWestfield, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private4.805481283428
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "I thoroughly enjoy River Valley golf course. I’ve played there numerous times and it’s always a fun day of golf. Nice start to the round with the first few holes allowing for some scoring opportunities. Get your game in gear by the time you reach #6 (a test for any golfer)." - Clawputter
-
The Club at Twin Lakes
Green fee: $50+
What they're saying: "THE Club at Twin Lakes was a great experience! JT the pro and April (his assistant) were super accommodating and very friendly to my group and every group of golfers that came in! Even was able to book lessons with TJ which I’m super excited for! Will for sure be back." - ScavYB
-
Sugarloaf Golf Club
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "This course was so nice, as was the staff. Will definitely be back. Great well-kept greens as well and beautiful scenic views of the Appalachian mountains in every direction." - romolo42
-
Royal Manchester Golf Links
Green fee: $60+
What they're saying: "This course was a great time. It is well maintained and the staff is friendly and you can tell the management sets a high standard for every aspect of the course. I will be returning." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Talamore Country Club
Green fee: $100+
What they're saying: "Fast greens, plenty of elevation changes, and scenic vistas made for a great round of golf! Course is very tight, so make sure to hit ‘em straight! Conditions were exceptional… you won’t be disappointed!" - campbeg1971
-
Links at Gettysburg
Green fee: $99
What they're saying: "Course was in AMAZING shape! Staff was great, will for sure be back!!!" - Chris7037566
-
Shawnee Inn & ResortShawnee-On-Delaware, PennsylvaniaResort4.682412259197
Green fee: $90
What they're saying: "Beautiful views along the Delaware river. Course layout was traditional with some really neat holes. The 2 par 3's over the river are fantastic. Worth a try if you are in the area" - sboccardo
-
Glengarry Golf Links
Green fee: $52
What they're saying: "Must play. I played in the morning and the pace of play is fast. The course is in great condition. I wished I lived closer so I could play it more." - marion373
-
Linden Hall Golf Course
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Linden Hall is an excellent condition for this time of year. The greens are fast and true, and the hospitality of the people at the course and the restaurant is very pleasant" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Wyncote Golf Club
Green fee: $110
What they're saying: "Wyncote is very nice, is well maintained with a property and layout that is pretty unique. The heathland style is nice and is a rare find with only one hole where there is a tree line that can come into play if you go left off the tee. The course just rerouted its holes to reportedly follow what the architect had originally designed, but the owner changed when opening the course. Wyncote is a real local gem." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Omni Bedford Springs ResortBedford, PennsylvaniaResort4.8237724842141
Green fee: $259
What they're saying: "One of the nicest, parkland designs you’ll ever play. Always windy, greens are quite challenging with heavy undulation, but the scenery and immaculate conditions more than make up for the extra 10 strokes on your score card. Probably my sixth or seventh time playing this course, and the conditions have never been anything less than perfect. Maintenance staff needs a fat bonus." - Ltrunkle
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Pennsylvania not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
Mound Grove Golf ClubWaterford, PennsylvaniaPublic4.571423266390
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Very fun course. I really enjoyed the layout. It’s not just back and forth like a lot of courses. Great variety of holes with uphill down hills etc. I think it is now my other favorite course in Erie PA area." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Pinecrest Country ClubBrookville, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private4.669574341776
Green fee: $100+
What they're saying: "Really nice course, conditions were great during a period of very heavy rain for days preceding my round. Poured several times during my round, course held up well. It doesn’t feel like a short course as the yardage indicates. The par 3s were challenging and fun. Play this course if in the area!" - ddrisc
-
Applecross Country Club
Green fee: $100+
What they're saying: "Decided to play a round of golf on Fourth of July last minute. Found a round available at Apple Cross which I did not realize had openings for the public. Had a great day and really enjoyed the course. Definitely planning to come back" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Deer Valley Golf CourseHummelstown, PennsylvaniaPublic4.5844133487597
Green fee: $60+
What they're saying: "This is my 2nd experience at Deer Valley. For October and very dry conditions, the course was green and in great shape. The only issue is that it's an hour+ drive. BUT, I pass numerous other golf courses to get there because I am enjoying the place. On my 1st experience, I was joined by my nephew from SW Virginia. He's coming back this time bringing his 2 sons along. We're booked in 2 weeks..." - nelson4124980
-
Moccasin Run Golf Course
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "This course is one of the best in the area. Great conditions and very attractive scenery. Its a course we like to play often. The price has escalated in recent years, but hopefully they will strive to keep this affordable for seniors in particular who support this course regularly." - mikenderle
-
Iron Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "Very nice conditions! Solid course but the layout was weird to me. The front nine and back nine are vastly different layouts. Would certainly play here again!" - Donald1772416
-
Jack Frost National Golf CourseBlakeslee, PennsylvaniaPublic4.6806261023562
Green fee: $95
What they're saying: "I always enjoy our trips to play Jack Frost. The course is surrounded by trees, which makes it feel very private. It's usually in good condition and the course is sufficiently challenging. One of my favorites." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Highlands Golf Club (Seven Springs)Seven Springs, PennsylvaniaResort4.27450980398
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "The last time I played here was 1984. Glad to come back. The course is even more beautiful than I remembered." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Mountain Valley Golf Course (Mountain)Barnesville, PennsylvaniaPublic4.72222222229
Green fee: $54
-
Mountain View Country ClubBoalsburg, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private4.7048273855198
Green fee: $79
What they're saying: "Saturday morning, 11:00 tee time, course was empty. Great shape, a bit windy, but a great day for golf. Our foursome finished in 3:10 minutes, which makes it even better!" - thoutz1
Comments (0)