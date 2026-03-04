Best 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026

Of the two Dakotas, North Dakota is the king of great public golf.
GolfPass releases a Top 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
North Dakota golf courses reviewed in 2025: 8
Reviews of North Dakota golf courses in 2025: 23
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 25 reviews of North Dakota golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in North Dakota
-
Bully Pulpit Golf Course
Green fee: $103-$143+
"Course was in good shape. You better hit it straight, as there is no finding your ball if you hit it into the brush. Some spectacular views on the back 9." - Berg8624
-
Bois De Sioux
Wahpeton, North Dakota
Semi-Private
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Very friendly staff and other golfers. Very low key and quiet course. Greens were in great shape and rolling well." - Wentz30
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in North Dakota
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in North Dakota not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
Jamestown Country Club
Jamestown, North Dakota
Semi-Private
Green fee: $80-$100
What they're saying: "I have played this course numerous times over the years and have always found it to be a fun and challenging course. I would easily recommend this this course to all of my fellow golfers." - Jasontray
