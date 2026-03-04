Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026

North Dakota's a secretly good golf destination. Let our rankings help you plan a golf trip.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Bully Pulpit GC: #16
A view of the 16th fairway at Bully Pulpit Golf Course.

Of the two Dakotas, North Dakota is the king of great public golf.

Don't know where to play?

GolfPass releases a Top 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in North Dakota or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

North Dakota golf courses reviewed in 2025: 8
Reviews of North Dakota golf courses in 2025: 23

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 25 reviews of North Dakota golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in North Dakota

  1. Bully Pulpit Golf Course

    Bully Pulpit GC: #16
    Bully Pulpit Golf Course
    Medora, North Dakota
    Public
    4.9495798319
    9
    Write Review

    Green fee: $103-$143+
    What they're saying: "Course was in good shape. You better hit it straight, as there is no finding your ball if you hit it into the brush. Some spectacular views on the back 9." - Berg8624

    Past Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in North Dakota
    Bully Pulpit - views
    Top 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2025
    Play the best public golf courses in North Dakota. See our 2025 rankings and plan your next round.
    Dakota Winds GC
    Top 3 Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2024
    Our reviewers help determine North Dakota's most popular public golf courses.
    Bois de Sioux GC
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in North Dakota
    Our community of reviewers chose these 3 layouts as the best in North Dakota.
    Bois de Sioux GC
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in North Dakota
    Reviewers in 2021 chose these 3 layouts as the best in the state.
    Bully Pulpit.jpeg
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in North Dakota
    Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
    Bully Pulpit GC: #16
    Golfers' Choice 2020: Best of North Dakota golf courses
    The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.

  2. Bois De Sioux

    Bois de Sioux GC
    View Tee Times
    Bois de Sioux Golf Course
    Wahpeton, North Dakota
    Semi-Private
    4.7672634271
    32
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Very friendly staff and other golfers. Very low key and quiet course. Greens were in great shape and rolling well." - Wentz30

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in North Dakota

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in North Dakota not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Hawktree GC
    Hawktree Golf Club
    Bismarck, North Dakota
    Public
    4.9428571429
    7
    Write Review
    The Links of North Dakota
    The Links of North Dakota
    Williston, North Dakota
    Resort
    4.75
    4
    Write Review

  3. Jamestown Country Club

    Jamestown CC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Jamestown Country Club
    Jamestown, North Dakota
    Semi-Private
    3.7516339869
    20
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$100
    What they're saying: "I have played this course numerous times over the years and have always found it to be a fun and challenging course. I would easily recommend this this course to all of my fellow golfers." - Jasontray

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Monarch Beach Golf Links
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Limestone Springs GC
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses
6 Min Read
5 best nuggets of golf travel advice from Golfers' Choice 2026
Articles
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
putting GC lead.png
3 Min Read
Best 10 putting golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club - views
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
jeffersonville-2026-gc-pennsylvania.JPG
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
The Canyons at BlackJack Ridge - hills
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Oklahoma - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

best-male-competitors-big-break-lead.jpg
2 Min Read
Top 5 male professional golfers in Big Break history
Articles
Kapalua Plantation - hole 18
5 Min Read
10 best spring golf trips
Articles
cobra-optm-accuracy-hero-rickie.jpg
3 Min Read
Are golf equipment manufacturers finally giving up on promoting distance?
Articles
Saddlebrook National - Oak nine - hole 8
5 Min Read
Florida's Saddlebrook Resort unveils $92-million makeover outside Tampa
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
Best 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me