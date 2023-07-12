Golf trip dispatch: Firestone Country Club is part golf retreat, part buddy-trip man cave

Three muscular golf courses, fun accommodations and an all-time-great bartender help make this longtime PGA Tour host club a worthy Midwest destination.
Tim Gavrich
Even though it's been known for decades as a brusque test of championship golf, Firestone Country Club is as much about hanging out as it is playing.

AKRON, Ohio - "Work hard, play hard." It's an ethos golfers readily embrace.

A group of upper-middle-aged guys, satisfied with the day's golf and lubricated by alcohol, are pitching quarters toward the base of a wall in Firestone Country Club's men's locker room, tucked upstairs and away from the main clubhouse. The object of their game: toss your quarter closer to the base of the wall than your opponent, without the coin making contact with the wall. Best five out of nine, $50 per game.

The men are seated in plush, leather recliners in front of a line of big-screen TVs tuned to ESPN and Golf Channel. Behind them, almost close enough for them to reach their drinks without leaving their chair, is a well-stocked bar that is staffed 24/7. To most of the outside world, this is central Ohio. To them, it's hangout heaven.

This scene of carefree relaxation is completely at odds with what most people think of when they hear the words "Firestone Country Club." Followers of professional golf over the last half-century who have watched significant events there have a pretty clear picture of what Firestone is: a big-shouldered, super-serious bastion of competitive golf. Long holes, narrow fairways, deep rough, fast greens, high scores. Unless you're Tiger Woods, who won eight times there, or Hideki Matsuyama, whose course-record 61 at the fearsome South Course in 2017 is one of the best televised rounds in recent memory.

That picture is accurate, but incomplete, as anyone who arrives at Firestone to visit and play some golf quickly learns. And ever since the club opened up to non-members in 2019, word of its dual nature as a haven of good, honest meat-and-potatoes golf and one of America's best stay-and-play buddy-trip setups is gradually getting out.

Golf at Firestone Country Club

Firestone's South Course has some excellent terrain movement that has not translated to television over the years; its famous long par-5 16th winds downhill all the way.

Firestone's three big courses comprise subtle variations on parkland golf. The campus itself was envisioned by Harvey Firestone as the centerpiece of a vast playground for employees of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. The Firestone family owned the club until they sold it to ClubCorp, now called Invited, in 1981.

The South Course is the one you've likely seen on TV countless times. Originally laid out by Bert Way in 1929, it was overhauled by Robert Trent Jones Sr., the dean of midcentury-modern golf design, ahead of the 1960 PGA Championship, won by Jay Hebert. Two more PGAs followed, with Al Geiberger winning in 1966 and Jack Nicklaus capturing the 14th of his 18 total majors in 1975.

In addition to those PGA Championships, the South Course has hosted top-flight professional golf in one form or another since 1954 - the PGA Tour until 2018 and the PGA Tour Champions Kaulig Companies Championship (previously the Senior Players Championship) since 2019. Laid out over the middle third of the club's property, all but two of its holes run north-south. This type of routing might appear monotonous, but some nice movement of the terrain adds more variety to the challenge of the course than might appear to be the case on television. The famous 667-yard, par-5 16th, for example, plays nearly 100 feet downhill.

Still, the South's reputation for difficulty is well-earned: the fairways are narrow and tilted and the rough is fearsome, not just along the landing areas but surrounding the smallish, surprisingly undulating greens. Like many championship courses, Firestone South will tell you exactly where your golf game is at, often with brutal frankness.

Gallery: Firestone Country Club's Fazio, North and Raymond C. Firestone courses
firestone-fazio-12.JPG
The par-3 12th at Firestone's Fazio Course overlooks the majority of the back nine. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone-fazio-16.JPG
The 16th at Firestone's Fazio Course looks down toward the club's iconic water tower. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone-north-14.JPG
Hole 14 on the North Course is one of the toughest par 4s at Firestone. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone-north-17.JPG
The huge Firestone Reservoir must be conquered at the beginning and end of each nine on the North Course. This is the intimidating par-3 17th. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone-north-18.JPG
The par-5 18th at Firestone's North Course winds around the reservoir. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone9-6.JPG
The public "Firestone 9" - a.k.a. Raymond C. Firestone Golf Course - is a fun diversion from the club's three big courses. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

While everyone who visits Firestone appreciates the opportunity to tangle with the South, many club members and guests prefer the North Course, a 1969 Robert Trent Jones original laid out across East Warner Road from the main club complex. The 61-acre Firestone Reservoir is the North's defining feature, coming into play at the beginning and end of each nine. From the reservoir, the course loops uphill to some of the club's more dramatic property before heading back to the water. The par-4 14th is a dramatic dogleg left around a ravine to a small, hellaciously pitched green. At a club full of difficult holes, it might be Firestone's toughest, but also its most fun test.

Horseshoeing around the South Course, the Fazio Course is the mildest of Firestone's three 18s. Originally laid out by Geoffrey Cornish and Brian Silva in 1989 and called the West Course, it took on a new look in 2002 when Tom Fazio shaped more than 70 deep bunkers of varying amoeba shapes to guard its generous fairways and large, mildly-sloping greens. During the pandemic, the club took the opportunity to enhance the course's playability and cut down on maintenance costs by removing dozens of Fazio's sandy pits and reshaping the rest to be shallower and simpler in shape. Only 41 bunkers remain now, mostly adding visual texture. The real character of the Fazio Course is in its grassy contours, especially on the back nine, which climbs to the property's high point and looks out over most of the club - past its iconic water tower in a northeasterly direction. The long par-3 16th is Firestone's most scenic single hole.

At a time when multi-course facilities are pushing short courses, Firestone has something a little different: Raymond C. Firestone Golf Course, a 3,000-yard nine-holer that sits at the very northern end of the property and functions as a public course attached to a relatively new outpost of "golfertainment" venue BigShots Golf (think Topgolf, but more expansive, with better-quality golf balls). The "Firestone 9" is a fun spot for a late-afternoon emergency nine if playing 36 in a day doesn't appeal, or if you want to stretch a 36-hole day to 45. With an eclectic mix of holes - the steeply uphill short par-4 7th is my favorite - maintained to the same standard as the three other courses, it's a hoot.

South at Firestone CC: #16
South at Firestone Country Club
Akron, Ohio
Private
4.9509833333
18
Write Review
Firestone CC - North: #17
North at Firestone Country Club
Akron, Ohio
Private
4.9509833333
18
Write Review
West at Firestone CC: #13
Fazio at Firestone Country Club
Akron, Ohio
Private
4.9509833333
18
Write Review
Raymond C. Firestone GC
View Tee Times
Raymond C. Firestone Golf Course
Akron, Ohio
Public
3.7457
91
Write Review

Firestone Country Club: Lodging, dining and other notes

firestone-club-rooms.JPG
Each of Firestone's 29 Club Rooms is named after a famous golfer. Naturally, the guy who won there eight times gets an honored spot. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone-villa.JPG
Firestone's 14 multi-bedroom villas provide a wonderful lodging option as well. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone-burger-dog.JPG
The burger dog is a must-have mid-round snack at Firestone. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone-crunchy-cream-pie.JPG
Firestone Country Club's signature sweet is crunchy cream pie. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone-locker-room-south-16.JPG
A fun detail in Firestone's locker room: a tile layout of the South Course's famous par-5 16th hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone-55th-hole.JPG
Fuzz (rear right) tends bar and tells great stories at Firestone Country Club's 55th hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
firestone-bigshots.JPG
Raymond C. Firestone Golf course is home to a location of golfertainment venue BigShots Golf. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

- The "stay" part of the experience is where Firestone really shines. The 29 guest rooms within the men's locker room are a cozy, convivial dorm-style setup that is perfect for a buddies trip. The rooms themselves - each named for a famous golfer - are little more than a comfy place to sleep. Guests shower in the large locker room shower stalls, with excellent water pressure. With big-screen TVs, card tables and the aforementioned bar, the locker room and greater clubhouse are where you want to spend your waking moments off the course. Those looking for more private lodgings can reserve one of 14 four- to six-bedroom villas onsite.

- Though it's an easy ride into Akron from the club, there are more reasons to hang out on campus than there are to leave during a stay, especially at mealtimes. La Vetta is the club's Italian-inspired steakhouse, suitable for paying off a big bet at the end of a trip, while the 1929 Grille serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

- A grab-and-go snack bar sits just off the pro shop, and there's another one in the middle of the Fazio and South Courses that serves a San Francisco treat: the burger dog, reminiscent of the Olympic Club staple. That's because club GM Jay Walkinshaw grew up on the West Coast and resolved to export his favorite golf course snack to his new employer. South Course golfers pass the snack bar twice and are forgiven for taking down a burger dog at each stop.

- Saving room for dessert is a must at Firestone for one three-word reason: crunchy cream pie. The adaptable confection - served slightly differently at the different eateries - is a club staple and favorite of Ohioan Jack Nicklaus. Think vanilla pudding with the consistency of cannoli filling with crushed-up Heath Bar candy sprinkled throughout. The indulgence softens the blow of getting beaten up by the golf courses.

- As fun as the golf, lodging and food are, as with any great place - golf or not - the people make it better, and Firestone's got some great people. Aforementioned GM Jay Walkinshaw keeps a friendly, all-seeing eye on things, but the main character of the club is Fuzz, a self-described "Ohio hillbilly" who tends bar at The 55th Hole, perched at the top of the clubhouse overlooking the 9th and 18th greens on the South Course. His drink-pouring acumen is strong, but his greatest talent is dishing out abuse to anyone - member, guest or professional golfer - who dares cross the threshold of his bar. To be ribbed by Fuzz is to be truly welcomed by Firestone, and everyone is welcomes. If you get in his good graces, you'll find he's a first-rate storyteller, each and every one of them as hilarious as they are unprintable. There's nothing like playing fun golf courses, but encountering good folks like Fuzz is what makes exploring the golf world memorable and worthwhile.

To learn more, visit www.firestonecountryclub.com.

South at Firestone CC: #16
Ohio Golf Resorts
Firestone Country Club
Originally envisioned as a place of recreation for employees and guests of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, Firestone Country Club has evolved into one of the great golf clubs of the Midwest. Recently opened to non-members for stay-and-play visits, it represents a chance for avid golfers to walk in the footsteps of the game's greatest players and stay onsite, either in one of 14 villas or 29 Club Rooms contained within its impressive locker room.
Cape Wickham - lighthouse
Trips
July 27, 2018
Looking for inspiration for your next golf trip? Read our latest dispatches, destination features and expert travel tips.

TripsResort Review
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
230711-amazon-prime-day-2023-1.png
Articles
3 Min Read
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 golf deals
July 10, 2023
Save hundreds by stocking up on the most deeply-discounted golf clubs, apparel and accessories during Amazon's annual two-day event.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
black-desert-opening-brian-oar.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
Brand-new golf course ends 60-year PGA Tour drought in Utah
July 5, 2023
Golf course news and notes: July, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Whiteface Club & Resort - fall colors
Articles
31 Min Read
The top 100 walking golf courses in America: the other 75
June 30, 2023
Beyond the top 25 walking courses in America, we offer 75 other great walkable, publicly-accessible golf courses from affordable munis to high-end resort courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Pasatiempo Golf Club - hole 1
Articles
15 Min Read
The top 100 walking golf courses in America: The 25 best public and resort courses
June 30, 2023
Our Top 100 walking courses in America culminates with our top 25, an illustrious group among the country's most coveted, public tee times.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
david-toms-slice-tips.png
Articles
1 Min Read
5 golf instruction tips that will help you fix your slice for good
June 26, 2023
It's arguably the most common swing flaw in golf, affecting millions. If you're one of them, get ready to hit it farther and straighter than ever.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PING G430 LST 3-wood
Articles
3 Min Read
Look, feel and play better during and after your round of golf
June 25, 2023
A new PING fairway wood, Therabody muscle-relaxing sleeves, Beckett Simonon shoes and Ashworth apparel highlight the June 2023 GolfPass Gear Report.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
picture.gif
Articles
4 Min Read
What to expect when buying your children their first set of junior golf clubs
July 9, 2023
We turn to First Tee experts to figure out what to look for when buying clubs for aspiring young golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
golden-horseshoe-2-williamsburg-hero.JPG
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip dispatch: Early American history and modern American golf collide in Williamsburg, Virginia
June 21, 2023
From 18th-century taverns to a trip through golf's modern era, there's a great deal to mark the passage of time.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
U.S. Women's Open media day
Articles
3 Min Read
What Pebble Beach's U.S. Women's Open means to women's sports
July 2, 2023
A trio of female sports stars share their perspectives on the growth of women's sports thanks to efforts by the USGA and others.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Payne's Valley Cup
Articles
4 Min Read
Big Cedar Lodge building a third par-3 golf course
June 13, 2023
Golf course news and notes: June, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Golf trip dispatch: Firestone Country Club is part golf retreat, part buddy-trip man cave
Search Near Me