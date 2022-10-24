How the GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer can help you play golf better, and for longer

This new training aid offers a full membership program with videos and more to help you groove your game.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
World No. 1 and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has recently been announced as a Brand Ambassador for GOLFFOREVER.

Golf fitness and wellness is an ever-changing space that continues to get more specialized towards the golf swing to help you swing faster and safely. I recently tried one of the newer programs for golf fitness, the GOLFFOREVER Training System. GOLFFOREVER, which works with Justin Leonard and has a partnership with former world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, is a swing trainer tool and fitness instruction membership designed to help you play better for longer. The company recently partnered with Invite (formerly know as ClubCorp), which is an owner-operator of more than 200 private clubs in North America.

Scheffler is convinced it can help anybody. "Part of my success is no doubt due to the hard work I’ve put in with GOLFFOREVER," he said in a statement. "It’s a tool and approach that is critical to my preparation for the PGA Tour."

Getting started

The program is centered around the use of the GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer, which cost $199 and comes with a 30-day free trial to the video instruction. Video membership after the 30 days comes in at either $24.99 monthly or $199.99 annually. The videos are informative, but the membership is certainly not cheap, given you've already paid $200 for the Swing Trainer.

I was excited to use the Swing Trainer because I am always looking to swing a little faster and desperately could use some improvement to my flexibility and balance, which are the three aspects the tool/program are designed to help with the most. Speed is my biggest strength as a golfer, but similar to most golfers, I like to improve my strengths instead of focusing on my weaknesses (I should really practice more 100-yard wedge shots!)  

GOLFFOREVER has a great app that is super intuitive when signing up for the first time. When getting started, it asks you questions about what equipment you have access to, what physical component you want to work on most (strength, flexibility, speed, etc.) and how often you plan on working out. It then uses those answers and a few brief physical assessments (for mobility and strength) to design a workout plan for you.

I have done a handful of workouts so far. Every day, it has assigned me two different workouts to complete, totaling around 30 to 40 minutes. In addition to these assigned workouts, there is also a complete library of hundreds of workouts and exercises that cover everything from pre-round warmups to cardio workouts and injury-prevention exercises.

The Swing Trainer
The GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer is the physical piece of equipment that is the focus of most of the workouts. The 44.5-inch bar, the training cord and all of the other attachments were my favorite part of the experience. I loved using the Swing Trainer and believe it will improve clubhead speed some over time. The combination of push and pull exercises with off-center tension really forces you to concentrate on your core and maintain balance. It’s a great combination of small movements, where the hard part is keeping the body still, and explosive golf moves. You do every workout from both sides, which is something people often don't know is critical to creating more speed in the swing.

Here is a look at all the pieces that come with the GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer.

I do the workouts in my single car garage, which almost wasn’t enough room. The training cord is fairly long, so you need a good amount of space to create the right amount of tension to complete all of the exercises (probably 200 square feet to feel comfortable).

The weighted attachments are nice and good to use when training, but I personally do not see myself grabbing the swing trainer from the gym to take to the course for warm up purposes like they suggest.

fitnessGear
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
0 Comments
More from the author
titleist-tsr-hero.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
Reviewed: Brand-new Titleist TSR drivers and fairway woods
October 11, 2022
Traditional looks collide with a new way for golfers to think about their fairway woods.
Tim Gavrich
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Tim Gavrich, Drake Dunaway
putting-tips-image.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
5 putting tips to help make more putts
October 2, 2022
Whether it's 3-putt avoidance or holing more knee-knockers, we've compiled a list of GolfPass putting tips to help you improve your putting.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
bunker-tips-lede.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
6 bunker tips to help you save shots from the sand
September 14, 2022
Become a better bunker player with the help of our best tips from the GolfPass archives.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
chipping-and-pitching-tips.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
8 chipping and pitching tips that will turn your short game into a strength
August 24, 2022
From the bump-and-run to the high flop, we've gone through the GolfPass archives and found the best short-game tips for all golfers.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
NCR Country Club - South Course
Articles
5 Min Read
Inside the gates at NCR Country Club, host of the 2022 U.S. Senior Women's Open
August 22, 2022
Major championship golf returns to southwest Ohio with legends like Annika Sorenstam teeing it up.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
shot-shaping.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
6 golf tips to help golfers shape shots on command
August 1, 2022
We've dug through the GolfPass archives for the top tips on shaping the ball more effectively.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Popular
Best rangefinders of 2022
Articles
4 Min Read
The best new golf rangefinders of 2022
October 6, 2022
From simple, straight-up distance lasers to new bells and whistles, more rangefinder companies than ever are competing for a coveted spot in your golf bag.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Montrose coastline
Articles
3 Min Read
Erosion threatens to wash away 460-year-old golf course
October 15, 2022
Golf course news and notes: October, 2022.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cabot Highlands - new Tom Doak course
Articles
4 Min Read
A new golf course construction boom is spreading across the world
October 16, 2022
Golf's post-pandemic resurgence has spurred on developers looking to invest in building new golf courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2022 U.S. Senior Women's Amateur
Articles
5 Min Read
All the right moves in 2022 for the United States Golf Association
September 25, 2022
The USGA knocked it out of the park with a new event, unique championship venues in 2022.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
How the GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer can help you play golf better, and for longer
Search Near Me