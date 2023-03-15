How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel

The PGA Tour heads to Austin this week for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. Golf's version of March Madness takes place over 5 days and the field this year features 18 of the top 20 players in the World Golf Rankings.

Wednesday, March 22:

2PM-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1



Thursday, March 23:

2PM-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2



Friday, March 24:

2PM-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3



Saturday, March 25:

10AM-12PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Round of 16

12PM-6PM (NBC/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Quarterfinals



Sunday, March 26:

10AM-2PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals

3PM-7PM (NBC/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Final



Peacock, which traditionally costs $4.99/month for a subscription to its premium coverage of live sports, also features additional golf programming such as golf news and analysis, instruction series such as Cracking The Code, documentaries including Arnie, Jack, Hogan, and St Andrews: The Greatest Golf Story Ever Told, original programming like Big Break, a hub of U.S. Open content, and more.

