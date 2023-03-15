How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel

The par-3 17th hole at Austin Country Club.

The PGA Tour heads to Austin this week for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. Golf's version of March Madness takes place over 5 days and the field this year features 18 of the top 20 players in the World Golf Rankings.

Watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Peacock with a GolfPass+ Membership

Stream the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Golf Channel and Peacock this week. There is no better time to join GolfPass+ and get one year of our Peacock offer included. Plus, enjoy tee time savings on GolfNow.com, unlimited instructional videos from the best instructors in the business and hundreds of hours of live golf tournament coverage.”

Watch the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel

Wednesday, March 22:
2PM-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1

Thursday, March 23:
2PM-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2

Friday, March 24:
2PM-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3

Saturday, March 25:
10AM-12PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Round of 16
12PM-6PM (NBC/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Quarterfinals

Sunday, March 26:
10AM-2PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals
3PM-7PM (NBC/Peacock): WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Final

Peacock, which traditionally costs $4.99/month for a subscription to its premium coverage of live sports, also features additional golf programming such as golf news and analysis, instruction series such as Cracking The Code, documentaries including Arnie, Jack, Hogan, and St Andrews: The Greatest Golf Story Ever Told, original programming like Big Break, a hub of U.S. Open content, and more.

To learn more on the terms and conditions of this partnership, click here. To join GolfPass and watch the featured groups, click here.

