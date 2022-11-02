10 best bachelor party destinations for golfers

I don't look back fondly at my bachelor party.
My best man and I were getting married one month apart in 2001 and decided to do a joint party. Unfortunately, his future wife put the kibosh on doing anything "fun," if you catch my drift. We didn't go anywhere for a long weekend of debauchery and drinking. We stuck to a home game of paintball (that was actually cool!) and a very tame evening out. Meanwhile, my wife took a crew of gals to Put-In-Bay in Ohio, one of the Midwest's wildest weekends imaginable for singles.
My loss is your gain, especially if you're a golfer. I'm ready to live vicariously through you by writing this story. I've spent the past two decades scouring the country playing golf and looking for the destinations that deliver the most action after dark. Some of these selections of the best places for a golf-themed bachelor party are obvious, but some aren't. Would it be worth getting remarried 10 times to try them all live and in person? Probably not! On second thought, maybe...
Honorable Mention: Big-time golf resorts offer self-contained bachelor party fun
Ripping around a particular city can be a great idea for a bachelor party with non-golfers or those only casually interested, but if you're really interested in integrating golf into the experience, the best one-off resorts are built for it. Bandon Dunes, Sand Valley an Pinehurst are the obvious choices here, but if your party falls toward the fall or winter, then Streamsong Resort might be perfectly suited. Their cluster of 12 rooms right above the Red and Blue courses include access to a sweet common area with food, drink, poker table, pool table, putting green and on-call butler service.
Las Vegas
Viva Las Vegas! The world's premier adult playground ranks higher on our World Top 100 Golf Destinations (No. 27) than you probably think. When you're not raving at a pool party or losing your honeymoon cash in the casino, playing golf at the Wynn Las Vegas, Cascata or Shadow Creek will be a memory for a lifetime. Just remember: When it comes to your pending marriage, it's not wise to tempt fate. Don't mess with the slogan "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas". Have fun. Just not too much.
Scottsdale, Arizona
Obviously, there are some deterrents about picking the Valley of Sun for your bachelor party getaway: the blistering temps in the summer, the high prices during snowbird season from January through April, the spotty conditions during the overseeding windows after spring and fall. However, between the dozens of quality golf courses, bars/restaurants, hiking trails and striking desert sunsets, it can definitely deliver whatever you desire.
Bend, Oregon
Bend's become one of the West Coast's hottest weekend benders, whether you're looking for craft breweries, golf or even whitewater rafting. The high-desert temps get toasty in summer and cold come winter, but spring and fall are ideal for golf with minimal rain. Your buddies will love unique experiences like riding a Finn Scooter at Tetherow or the pure country-club conditions at Pronghorn. The fun Juniper Golf Course in Redmond is perfect on arrival or departure day just minutes from the airport.
Miami, Florida
South Beach. Need I say more? This is clubbing heaven for the young and (almost) free. It's probably wise to build in a day at the beach, even though there's plenty of golf to keep you busy. The Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, the Biltmore Miami Coral Gables by Donald Ross and Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne are the must-dos.
Atlantic City
Atlantic City is one of those no brainers. It's within driving distance for much of the population of the East Coast. The golf scene is under-appreciated, and you've got the casinos, beaches and boardwalk to entertain your party after hours. Golf groups won't go wrong at Atlantic City Country Club, Seaview's Bay Course (host of the LPGA Tour's Shoprite Classic), Twisted Dune and others.
New Orleans
Much like Nashville, New Orleans doesn't boast Bandon Dunes-level golf, but there's too much vibe to Bourbon Street after dark to skip out on a weekend fun-fest here. Plus, between TPC Louisiana, English Turn, Audubon Park and newly redesigned Bayou Oaks South Course at City Park, golfers will still get their fill. Just don't make too early of a tee time. Those Hurricane drinks are almost as dangerous as the storms themselves.
Austin, Texas
A college town known for live music, Texas BBQ and college football? Sign me up. Most of Austin's best public golf lies farther away from downtown in the Texas Hill Country. I just spent five days at Horseshoe Bay 75 minutes from the airport and not only was the golf good, but the bar scene might be the best I've ever seen at a golf resort. The Whitewater 360 Sports Club was packed every night with golfers, sports fans watching the Houston Astros trying to make the World Series and visitors in town for conventions.
Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is two destinations in one. South Lake Tahoe is a tourist hub of casinos and beaches, plus the great Edgewood Tahoe, one of the most scenic courses in the world. Halfway around the lake lies Truckee, Calif., and Incline Village, Nev., two more mountainous locales highlighted by Incline Village's Championship Course and Old Greenwood in Truckee, the host of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship. All three places feature nice restaurants, good golf and outdoor adventures like hiking, mountain biking and watersports on the lake.
San Diego
The great allure of San Diego is so much to do and not having to worry about the weather. Golfers can host their own U.S. Open at Torrey Pines or head out toward the outskirts to find Sycuan Casino Resort or Barona Resort & Casino for golf during the day and gambling at night. Carlsbad, the home of TaylorMade and Callaway, offers a number of nice golf resorts - Park Hyatt Aviara, the Westin and Sheraton Carlsbad resorts and Omni La Costa. I haven't even mentioned the beaches, craft beer scene, pro sports or night golf yet.
Nashville, Tennessee
While Nashville might lack in terms of bucket-list golf - Gaylord Springs Golf Links and the General's Retreat and President's Reserve courses at the Hermitage Golf Club are your best bets - it makes up for that shortcoming after dark. As the hometown of country music, Nashville's love of live tunes and line dancing amps up the bar scene. I've never met a person who didn't come home raving about a visit.