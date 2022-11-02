10 best bachelor party destinations for golfers

I don't look back fondly at my bachelor party.

My best man and I were getting married one month apart in 2001 and decided to do a joint party. Unfortunately, his future wife put the kibosh on doing anything "fun," if you catch my drift. We didn't go anywhere for a long weekend of debauchery and drinking. We stuck to a home game of paintball (that was actually cool!) and a very tame evening out. Meanwhile, my wife took a crew of gals to Put-In-Bay in Ohio, one of the Midwest's wildest weekends imaginable for singles.

My loss is your gain, especially if you're a golfer. I'm ready to live vicariously through you by writing this story. I've spent the past two decades scouring the country playing golf and looking for the destinations that deliver the most action after dark. Some of these selections of the best places for a golf-themed bachelor party are obvious, but some aren't. Would it be worth getting remarried 10 times to try them all live and in person? Probably not! On second thought, maybe...