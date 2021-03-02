Join Arnie's Army: Play the public golf courses where Arnold Palmer won on the PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer - Royal Birkdale stone plaque
The stone at the point beside the fairway on the par 4, 16th hole where Arnold Palmer hit a memorable shot on his way to winning the 1961 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Getty Images
Arnold Palmer - 1968 Ryder Cup at Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Arnold Palmer in action during his Ryder Cup match at the Royal Lytham and St Anne's Golf Club. Getty Images
Memorial Park Golf Course
Arnold Palmer won the 1957 Houston Open at Memorial Park, which is ranked among the top municipal golf courses in the country. Mike Bailey/GolfAdvisor
Royal Troon Golf Club - Old Course - 11th
The Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club hosted Arnold Palmer's six-shot victory in 1962 Open Championship. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfAdvisor
Harbour Town Golf Links
Arnold Palmer won the 1969 Heritage Golf Classic at Sea Pines Resort's Harbour Town Golf Links. Courtesy of Sea Pines Resort

The PGA Tour schedule looked a whole lot different during Arnold Palmer's heyday in the 1950s and '60s.

Most of the public golf courses that host tournaments in this modern era -- such as the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass and the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale -- weren't even built by the time Palmer captured his 62nd and last official PGA Tour title, the 1973 Bob Hope Desert Classic.

Palmer wasn't done on foreign soil, winning twice more on the European Tour in 1975 and at the 1980 PGA Championship of Canada. After 10 more trophies on the Senior PGA Tour (now PGA Tour Champions) in the 1980s, he topped off his career earnings with three "silly season" victories in the Senior Skins Game at Royal Kaanapali in Maui in 1990, 1992 and 1993.

Most of us never got to experience the euphoria of joining Arnie's Army, the movement that breathed life back into golf. Why not march in Palmer's footsteps for a trip down memory lane? Palmer's longtime home clubs, Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando and Latrobe Country Club in Pennsylvania, are obvious places to celebrate the King. But he left his mark all over. Die-hard fans will enjoy playing the public courses where the King ruled court back in the day, winning tour events and the hearts of fans everywhere.

Summer Swing: Tour Latrobe Country Club with Arnold Palmer

Mount Pleasant Golf Course

The Eastern Invitational Open spent its first nine years at this Mount Pleasant Golf Course, a par-71 municipal course in Baltimore. Palmer started the tournament in 1956 by hooking his first tee shot onto Hillen Road, prompting him to say the unthinkable: "That's it. I quit." His playing partner, Doug Ford, calmed him down by reassuring him, "Arnold, you can spot this field a couple shots and still win." Palmer re-teed with an iron and went on to win the tournament by two strokes over Dow Finsterwald, his third win as a professional.

Royal Birkdale Golf Club

In Southport, England, Royal Birkdale's famous clubhouse was build in 1935.

Palmer's special victory in 1961 remains the turning point when the Open Championship began attracting the globe's best players again, specifically Americans. His one-shot victory along England's "Golf Coast" north of Liverpool cemented Royal Birkdale Golf Club's lofty status among Open venues.

Royal Lytham & St. Annes - Clubhouse
Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club

Palmer's six-shot romp in 1962 to defend the Claret Jug attracted surging crowds, overwhelming course stewards and ultimately changing the dynamics for all future Opens, which required more personnel and fencing to better control spectators. The first six holes on the Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club gently hug the Firth of Clyde along Scotland's Ayrshire Coast before diving into the dunes and gorse. Palmer overwhelmed the famous "railway hole" at no. 11, making two birdies and an eagle.

Harbour Town Golf Links


Once again, Palmer's influence on the modern game is evident at one of golf's most iconic courses. Palmer won the inaugural Heritage Golf Classic in 1969, introducing the world to Harbour Town Golf Links, a unique collaboration between Jack Nicklaus and a young Pete Dye. A tradition was born that day on Hilton Head Island, S.C., a laid-back golf party the week after the Masters that PGA Tour pros savor to this day.

Sea Pines Golf Resort
Azalea City Golf Course

Back when Palmer won the 1960 Mobile Sertoma Open Invitational, Azalea City Golf Course was known as the Mobile Municipal Golf Course near Alabama's Gulf Coast. This tree-lined classic offers lake views and old-school golf.

Memorial Park Golf Course

A VIP tees off the first hole of Memorial Park on opening day, Nov. 4, 2019.

The new Memorial Park Golf Course , redesigned by Tom Doak last year in order to begin hosting the PGA Tour again after a long hiatus, looks nothing like the course where Palmer won the Houston Open in 1957. A historic course, Becks Prime Restaurant in the clubhouse and a lighted driving range all draw golfers into downtown or keep them there after work.

Pasadena Yacht and Country Club

Palmer won the 1958 St. Petersburg Open at what was then called the Pasadena Country Club in Gulfport, Fla. He would later redesign the original Pasadena Yacht and C.C. layout. Walter Hagen served as the club's first golf professional from its opening in 1924 to 1925. The 6,588-yard course, which allows limited outside play on Mondays, is laced with water.

Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort

The famous 18th hole on the Catalina course at Omni Tucson National Resort begins with a difficult tee shot played between two water hazards.

Palmer secured his milestone 50th win at the 1967 Tucson Open Invitational at what was then called the Tucson National Golf Club. The Catalina Course features eight lakes, tree-lined fairways and traditional bunkers, giving it a more parkland feel than a desert track.

Riverwalk Golf Club

Palmer won the San Diego Open Invitational twice, in 1957 and 1961, at the old Mission Valley Country Club, which changed its name to Stardust Country Club in the 1960s and was later completely transformed into the 27-hole Riverwalk Golf Club. Maybe it's a stretch to say this SoCal course belongs on our tour, although it's still worth checking out a slice of PGA Tour history before the tournament moved north to Torrey Pines.

SilverRock Resort golf course - hole 8
4 Min Read
The King and I: Arnold Palmer's best designs
Arnold Palmer may not be considered an iconic golf course architect -- certainly not compared to his legacy as a player. That's a disservice to the King, Jason Scott Deegan writes. Here is Deegan's dozen, his favorite 12 Palmer designs.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Updated 3/2/21, 02:56 PM: This article has been updated to reflect new information since its original publish date in 2014.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed more than 1,000 courses and golf destinations for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
2 Comments
Default User Avatar
Commented on

You may want to add the Cleveland Open played at Highland Golf course in the 1950's and 1960's. The course was then owned and operated by the city of Cleveland Ohio. Palmer was stationed at Cleveland when he was in the Coast Guard!

Default User Avatar
Commented on

You could have included the Rancho Park course in Los Angeles, Ca. A really busy public course that hosted both the Los Angeles Open but also the Senior Ralphs Classis. A wonderful layout and one that can be played today.

