Is this the most expensive 'golf package' of all time?

Las Vegas is not for the faint of heart...or wallet.

Sin City doesn't own the concept of being a high-roller by any means, but it might be the place with the fewest limits on what funny-money can buy.

With the prestige and wealth that surrounds Formula 1 racing coming to town next year, one of the Strip's top properties is testing the limits on what money can buy in the world of sports.

Tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale last weekend, and Wynn Las Vegas, a "Founding Partner" of the race, is offering a "Million Dollar All-Access Experience" for a group of six people throughout the weekend of the race, Nov. 16-18, 2023.

The occasion of Formula 1's return to Las Vegas sets the stage for what may be the most expensive 'golf package' of all time. Alex Bierens de Haan/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Here's what the package includes:

$100,000 donation to Las Vegas-based philanthropic efforts

Four nights' accommodations in Wynn's Encore Three-Bedroom Duplex, which includes 24-hour butler service, daily breakfast and "custom in-room amenities"

A welcome gift that includes a Jeroboam (3 liters) of Dom Perignon champagne and selection of caviar

VIP access to the race's opening ceremonies, including a Red Carpet and after-party

Dinner for six at the exclusive Delilah, located within Wynn's Tower Suites enclave, curated by executive chef Josh Smith

Priority access to race-week events

"Wynn Elite" VIP tickets to see Awakening , a new show in residence at the Wynn

, a new show in residence at the Wynn Luxury transportation, including to and from the Paddock portion of the race complex

Concierge service to assist with priority dining and nightlife reservations

Lifetime membership in Wynn's invitation-only Private Access program

Complimentary Spa and Salon treatment

A round of golf for each guest at Wynn Golf Club

Okay, so golf may not exactly be the centerpiece of this package. But if there's golf in it, it's a golf package, and by far the most expensive one I have ever come across. For golfers of a certain wealth level who are crazy about Formula 1 racing, this might be a bucket-list experience. If the $1 million price tag seems a little difficult to justify, just think of it this way: split six ways, it's only $166,666.66 per person!

If you want to squeeze in an extra round during your stay, it feels likely the hotel will work with you on rates. You might even run into Formula 1 racers like Carlos Sainz, Jr. and Lando Norris, who are avid golfers themselves.

3 other high-roller golf packages and experiences

Those areas next to the ropes are for sitting, not standing, made even better with an official Masters folding chair. Mike Bailey/GolfPass

2023 Masters VIP Ticket packages

Sure, you probably missed out on the annual ticket lottery like the rest of us, but where there's a will, plus thousands of dollars, there's a way onto the property at Augusta National Golf Club in early April. Companies like On Location and RoadTrips offer single- and multi-day packages including tickets, accommodations and other hospitality. RoadTrips' 2023 single-day prices start at $2,825 per person for practice rounds and $4,575 for tournament round days.

Golf Cruises

Cruises are like Marmite - people are either not fans of them at all, or they're obsessed with them. For people who fall into the latter camp who are also golf nuts, there are companies like Kalos Golf, which has put together some of the most lavish golf-themed cruises for nearly 30 years. In June 2023, they offer a British Isles golf cruise that will convey passengers to links like Royal County Down and Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland; Machrihanish, Royal Dornoch and several other famous courses in Scotland. Per-person rates for the 10-day voyage begin at $16,175. Of course, if you're looking for something more substantial, Kalos also offers a 22-day multi-continent private-jet golf tour that hits courses in Australia, Asia and the Middle East. Safe to say the costs of that trip might rival Wynn's million-dollar Formula 1 package.

PXG's Ultimate Fitting Xperience

Bob Parsons' maverick golf equipment company started off as an ultra-high-end concern but has morphed to bring more budget-conscious golfers clubs they can buy, all with an extensive network of capable clubfitters. But luxury is still well within PXG's wheelhouse. Their over-the-top, three-day fitting and club-buying experience brings high-roller clients to Arizona to hang out at Parsons' Scottsdale National Golf Club, get a full fitting with clubs delivered the morning after, and practically free run of the club's two big courses, plus the outrageous Bad Little Nine short course. Pricing for this one-of-a-kind club fitting experience starts at $30,000.