Best 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026

The best public golf courses in South Carolina could keep avid golfers busy and satisfied for a long time. From coastal destinations like Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach to inland hidden-gem courses, there is a great deal to love about Palmetto State golf.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina list every January/February thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Unfortunately, The Ocean Course at Kiawah didn't receive enough reviews to qualify this time around; neither did Harbour Town Golf Links, although we can vouch for the quality of its latest restoration work. Nevertheless, there is plenty of great accessible public golf across South Carolina, from Lowcountry gems along stretches of salt marshes to upland courses near larger cities like Columbia and Greenville.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in South Carolina or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

South Carolina golf courses reviewed in 2025: 127

Reviews of South Carolina golf courses in 2025: 6,097

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 6,100 reviews of South Carolina golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.