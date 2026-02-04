Best 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026

The best public golf courses in South Carolina could keep avid golfers busy and satisfied for a long time. From coastal destinations like Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach to inland hidden-gem courses, there is a great deal to love about Palmetto State golf.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina list every January/February thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Unfortunately, The Ocean Course at Kiawah didn't receive enough reviews to qualify this time around; neither did Harbour Town Golf Links, although we can vouch for the quality of its latest restoration work. Nevertheless, there is plenty of great accessible public golf across South Carolina, from Lowcountry gems along stretches of salt marshes to upland courses near larger cities like Columbia and Greenville.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in South Carolina or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
South Carolina golf courses reviewed in 2025: 127
Reviews of South Carolina golf courses in 2025: 6,097
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 6,100 reviews of South Carolina golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in South Carolina
-
Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
Green fee: $218-$254
What they're saying: "Every hole is unique, and you must try to be on the correct side of the fairway, for your approach to the green(s). The course is fair but will provide a challenge on wayward shots." - PeterDiehl
-
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson UniversityClemson, South CarolinaPublic4.7925952196472
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "Outside of the private courses in the Upstate of SC, this course is one of the best taken care of. The friendliness of the entire staff was great and welcoming. The greens held true / consistent and rolled smooth and were very fast the day we played. Looking forward to the warmup and practice facilities being completed." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Grande Dunes Resort ClubMyrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic/Resort4.6797385621174
Green fee: $290
What they're saying: "In Myrtle Beach, you have lots of choices where to golf. Grande Dunes is one of the best courses I've played, ANYWHERE! Course is in fantastic shape, great practice facilities and super friendly staff. Certainly will be back again!!" - mikedee32
-
The Links at Stono Ferry
Green fee: $156
What they're saying: "Beautiful public track in Charleston. Fairways are plush and greens reasonably quick. Excellent layout, you must move your ball in both directions off the tee to score. Will definitely go back! Not too far from downtown." - dearl0627
-
Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish ClubConway, South CarolinaPublic4.662878787926
Green fee: $150
What they're saying: "Excellent experience playing at this location. Staff very friendly and the handmade sandwiches were excellent." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Legends Golf Course at Parris IslandParris Island, South CarolinaMilitary4.591372549319
Green fee: $99
What they're saying: "Everyone was so friendly and the course was in very nice shape!! Very enjoyable experience!! I was an MP at PI 55 years ago and met my future bride there!!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Timberlake Country ClubChapin, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.5123537257408
Green fee: $79
What they're saying: "This course has come a long way in the past few years. Staff was A-1 and thinking about becoming a member. Will play here again." - perice9
-
Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country ClubPawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private/Resort4.672096530978
Green fee: $226
What they're saying: "This course is so fun and challenging. The layout isn’t for someone who always grips it and rips it. There’s so many features that it makes is a fun time and still have a great time. Watch for the gators." - GolfPass reviewer
-
The Fort ClubNinety Six, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.3947712418229
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Even though we are beginning to get into fall the course was in really good shape. I really liked the clubhouse. The fairways are tree lined but wide so it’s easy to keep the ball in play. The greens were receptive but very fast. I love greens that have a lot of undulation which these do. We had a really good time. I highly recommend playing The Fort." - blr895
-
Cheraw State Park Golf CourseCheraw, South CarolinaPublic4.677828589448
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "We have played this course a number of times and it was in the best condition that we have ever played. This is a great course to play because of the conditions and course layout. If you are ever in the area, this is a must play course." - collingwood4
-
Mount Vintage Golf ClubNorth Augusta, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.6189345558800
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "Everything about this course is top notch. The conditions were perfect. The course is an amazing layout. Lots of elevation and the greens were spot on perfect." - david5202361
-
Willbrook Plantation Golf ClubPawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.5082916145131
Green fee: $171
What they're saying: "We had a great experience! Course was slightly challenging which is what we were looking for. Absolutely beautiful layout. The course was well maintained. We saw some alligators. The starter Don added to our wonderful experience. Very informative and attentive as we saw him a few times making sure pace was being kept. Round was right at 4.5 hours which I was actually surprised with how busy they were. The staff was friendly and made you feel welcome. We will definitely be back next year. Thank you Willbrook!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Pine Ridge Country ClubEdgefield, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.5700182443731
Green fee: $39
What they're saying: "PineRidge is a great course and is always fun to play. As a beginner golfer, it has become my go-to course. Out of the 5 CSRA courses in the $40 range that I’ve played, PineRidge ranks #1. Kurt is top notch and the rest of the staff are very friendly and helpful. The pro shop is well stocked and has comparable prices to big box stores. The facility is clean and the food and drinks are great. The layout of the course was very well thought out. The clubhouse, carts, practice range/green, and first tee are all close, which makes getting on the course, a breeze. The course has its challenges, but is forgiving enough for a beginner like me. The course is always very well manicured from the tees to the greens. Many of the holes are breathtaking and help you appreciate the beauty of the rolling hills throughout this county’s landscape." - jreemi
-
Man O'War Golf CourseMyrtle Beach, South CarolinaPublic4.5392280442608
Green fee: $169
What they're saying: "Played this course with our normal golf trip foursome and all loved this course. Conditions were excellent, staff was friendly and great layout. A lot of water but more for scenery than true trouble until the closing holes on the back. 5 stars and would have conditions up there with any course we have played in Myrtle. Great rate, lunch and 2 beers included and can bring your own cooler." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Wild Dunes Golf Links - Harbor CourseIsle of Palms, South CarolinaResort4.3855143383443
Green fee: $259
What they're saying: "What a great course! It’s narrower than the Links course but that made me focus and hit good shots. The back 9 goes along the [Intracoatal] waterway and the views were amazing. I would play this again." - rustyshaffer
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in South Carolina
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. GolfPass senior writer Tim Gavrich has spent a lot of time in South Carolina in his life; here are some of his favorite courses outside of this year's best-in-state selections.
-
The Country Club of South CarolinaFlorence, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.3788595898100
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "Very well maintained. A few tee boxes could use improvement. Alot of dog legs and greens quick. This is 1-1/2 hours from home, but worth the drive. Would definitely plan on returning." - gabrieent
-
Links O'Tryon
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape, actually the best I've ever seen it, which is saying quite a lot since it's almost always in excellent condition. Greens were the best I've seen on a course in months, rolling perfect with no bad spots to speak of. Love Links O'Tryon." - Goku4416
-
Cobblestone Park Golf ClubBlythewood, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.5538187303431
Green fee: $95
What they're saying: "I didn't know of this course until a buddy of mine booked it and we played it. Wow. Beautiful course. The tee boxes, the fairways, the bunkers, and the greens were just in perfect condition. Rolling terrain makes finding a flat spot challenging. I just loved the layout. Elevation, protected greens, etc. Par-5s are rather short but usually protected with water...Probably my favorite course that I've played in SC so far." - Rthomas34
-
Chickasaw Point Golf CourseWestminster, South CarolinaPublic4.3900016586146
Green fee: $68
What they're saying: "Was really surprised how nice the course was, a few rough patches here and there but overall great. Greens were in great shape. Ground in some areas is pretty tough and ball will bounce. Not much room for error and I imagine course knowledge goes a long way because more than a few shots you can't see the pin/fairway you're hitting too because of elevation changes. Nice staff, but since we were the first tee time we ran into maintenance crew a few times while playing. All in all had a great time and would play again" - SaintFox
-
Santee National Golf CourseSantee, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.5002454773656
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Santee National Golf Club is one of South Carolina’s finest courses. Greens are always true and the challenging course plays fair. Not far from Charleston or Columbia and lots of great winter golf for snowbirds!" - coachaumend
-
Edgewater Golf Club
Green fee: $77
What they're saying: "Always a fun track. Course has been doing many upgrades. The greens were rolling nice. Fairways and tees were in good condition. We played in 3 hours. Highly recommend." - Skwahder
-
River Club
Green fee: $150
What they're saying: "Very good day. Thought it would be slow round but after couple holes it was (a) steady pace. No one (was) behind us for several holes (1pm tee). Course (was) in great shape and I had a good day." - 2014tarr
-
The Traces Golf ClubFlorence, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.518767507112
Green fee: $46
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. Pace of play was on the money. Best golf course to play in Florence s.c." - lnkl1968
-
The Club at BrookstoneAnderson, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.3576192784508
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "My favorite course in South Carolina in my area just don’t get to play it much. Besides a good price on a great course they also have one of the best facilities to practice a trackman driving range, huge putting green, a chipping green with a steep sand bunker, & a putting course" - Woah2x
-
Cobb's Glen Country ClubAnderson, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.2300824798406
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "First time playing here and first off every member of the staff was extremely friendly and just happy you were there. You can tell they’re proud of their course. There is some work going on but doesn’t hinder play. Tee boxes, greens and fairways were all in really great shape. Very nice Golf Carts with GPS. The only small down side is the cart parts need work but they’re working on that. A couple really long Par 3’s to watch out for. 180-205 from whites." - Dennis4435