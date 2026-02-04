Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026

The Palmetto State is one of America's richest in quality accessible golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
gc-sc-caledonia-hero.jpg
Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, home of one of resort golf's iconic post-round hangouts, landed on top in South Carolina for Golfers' Choice 2026.

The best public golf courses in South Carolina could keep avid golfers busy and satisfied for a long time. From coastal destinations like Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach to inland hidden-gem courses, there is a great deal to love about Palmetto State golf.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina list every January/February thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Unfortunately, The Ocean Course at Kiawah didn't receive enough reviews to qualify this time around; neither did Harbour Town Golf Links, although we can vouch for the quality of its latest restoration work. Nevertheless, there is plenty of great accessible public golf across South Carolina, from Lowcountry gems along stretches of salt marshes to upland courses near larger cities like Columbia and Greenville.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in South Carolina or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

South Carolina golf courses reviewed in 2025: 127
Reviews of South Carolina golf courses in 2025: 6,097

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 6,100 reviews of South Carolina golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in South Carolina

  1. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club

    Caledonia GC
    Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Public
    4.7153594771
    96
    Write Review

    Green fee: $218-$254
    What they're saying: "Every hole is unique, and you must try to be on the correct side of the fairway, for your approach to the green(s). The course is fair but will provide a challenge on wayward shots." - PeterDiehl

  2. The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University

    Walker GC At Clemson University: #17
    View Tee Times
    The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
    Clemson, South Carolina
    Public
    4.7925952196
    472
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "Outside of the private courses in the Upstate of SC, this course is one of the best taken care of. The friendliness of the entire staff was great and welcoming. The greens held true / consistent and rolled smooth and were very fast the day we played. Looking forward to the warmup and practice facilities being completed." - GolfPass reviewer

  3. Grande Dunes Resort Club

    Grande Dunes Resort Club: #8
    View Tee Times
    Grande Dunes Resort Club
    Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
    Public/Resort
    4.6797385621
    174
    Write Review

    Green fee: $290
    What they're saying: "In Myrtle Beach, you have lots of choices where to golf. Grande Dunes is one of the best courses I've played, ANYWHERE! Course is in fantastic shape, great practice facilities and super friendly staff. Certainly will be back again!!" - mikedee32

  4. The Links at Stono Ferry

    The Links at Stono Ferry, Charleston, South Carolina
    The Links at Stono Ferry
    Hollywood, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.8907563025
    31
    Write Review

    Green fee: $156
    What they're saying: "Beautiful public track in Charleston. Fairways are plush and greens reasonably quick. Excellent layout, you must move your ball in both directions off the tee to score. Will definitely go back! Not too far from downtown." - dearl0627

  5. Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club

    Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club: #13
    View Tee Times
    Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club
    Conway, South Carolina
    Public
    4.6628787879
    26
    Write Review

    Green fee: $150
    What they're saying: "Excellent experience playing at this location. Staff very friendly and the handmade sandwiches were excellent." - GolfPass reviewer

  6. Legends Golf Course at Parris Island

    Legends At Parris Island
    View Tee Times
    The Legends Golf Course at Parris Island
    Parris Island, South Carolina
    Military
    4.591372549
    319
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99
    What they're saying: "Everyone was so friendly and the course was in very nice shape!! Very enjoyable experience!! I was an MP at PI 55 years ago and met my future bride there!!" - GolfPass reviewer

  7. Timberlake Country Club

    Timberlake GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Timberlake Country Club
    Chapin, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.5123537257
    408
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79
    What they're saying: "This course has come a long way in the past few years. Staff was A-1 and thinking about becoming a member. Will play here again." - perice9

  8. Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club

    Pawleys Plantation GCC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.6720965309
    78
    Write Review

    Green fee: $226
    What they're saying: "This course is so fun and challenging. The layout isn’t for someone who always grips it and rips it. There’s so many features that it makes is a fun time and still have a great time. Watch for the gators." - GolfPass reviewer

  9. The Fort Club

    The GC At Star Fort
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club At Star Fort
    Ninety Six, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.3947712418
    229
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Even though we are beginning to get into fall the course was in really good shape. I really liked the clubhouse. The fairways are tree lined but wide so it’s easy to keep the ball in play. The greens were receptive but very fast. I love greens that have a lot of undulation which these do. We had a really good time. I highly recommend playing The Fort." - blr895

  10. Cheraw State Park Golf Course

    Cheraw State Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Cheraw State Park Golf Course
    Cheraw, South Carolina
    Public
    4.677828589
    448
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "We have played this course a number of times and it was in the best condition that we have ever played. This is a great course to play because of the conditions and course layout. If you are ever in the area, this is a must play course." - collingwood4

  11. Mount Vintage Golf Club

    Mount Vintage GC - Vintage: #1
    View Tee Times
    Mount Vintage Golf Club - Vintage Course
    North Augusta, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6189345558
    800
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "Everything about this course is top notch. The conditions were perfect. The course is an amazing layout. Lots of elevation and the greens were spot on perfect." - david5202361

  12. Willbrook Plantation Golf Club

    Willbrook Plantation
    View Tee Times
    Willbrook Plantation Golf Club
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.5082916145
    131
    Write Review

    Green fee: $171
    What they're saying: "We had a great experience! Course was slightly challenging which is what we were looking for. Absolutely beautiful layout. The course was well maintained. We saw some alligators. The starter Don added to our wonderful experience. Very informative and attentive as we saw him a few times making sure pace was being kept. Round was right at 4.5 hours which I was actually surprised with how busy they were. The staff was friendly and made you feel welcome. We will definitely be back next year. Thank you Willbrook!" - GolfPass reviewer

  13. Pine Ridge Country Club

    Pine Ridge CC
    View Tee Times
    Pine Ridge Country Club
    Edgefield, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.5700182443
    731
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39
    What they're saying: "PineRidge is a great course and is always fun to play. As a beginner golfer, it has become my go-to course. Out of the 5 CSRA courses in the $40 range that I’ve played, PineRidge ranks #1. Kurt is top notch and the rest of the staff are very friendly and helpful. The pro shop is well stocked and has comparable prices to big box stores. The facility is clean and the food and drinks are great. The layout of the course was very well thought out. The clubhouse, carts, practice range/green, and first tee are all close, which makes getting on the course, a breeze. The course has its challenges, but is forgiving enough for a beginner like me. The course is always very well manicured from the tees to the greens. Many of the holes are breathtaking and help you appreciate the beauty of the rolling hills throughout this county’s landscape." - jreemi

  14. Man O'War Golf Course

    Man O' War GC
    View Tee Times
    Man O' War Golf Course
    Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
    Public
    4.5392280442
    608
    Write Review

    Green fee: $169
    What they're saying: "Played this course with our normal golf trip foursome and all loved this course. Conditions were excellent, staff was friendly and great layout. A lot of water but more for scenery than true trouble until the closing holes on the back. 5 stars and would have conditions up there with any course we have played in Myrtle. Great rate, lunch and 2 beers included and can bring your own cooler." - GolfPass reviewer

  15. Wild Dunes Golf Links - Harbor Course

    Wild Dunes Golf Links
    View Tee Times
    Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
    Isle of Palms, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.3855143383
    443
    Write Review

    Green fee: $259
    What they're saying: "What a great course! It’s narrower than the Links course but that made me focus and hit good shots. The back 9 goes along the [Intracoatal] waterway and the views were amazing. I would play this again." - rustyshaffer

  16. The Country Club of South Carolina

    CC of South Carolina
    View Tee Times
    The Country Club of South Carolina
    Florence, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.3788595898
    100
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "Very well maintained. A few tee boxes could use improvement. Alot of dog legs and greens quick. This is 1-1/2 hours from home, but worth the drive. Would definitely plan on returning." - gabrieent

  17. Links O'Tryon

    Links O'Tryon: #13
    View Tee Times
    Links O'Tryon
    Campobello, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4262327598
    737
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape, actually the best I've ever seen it, which is saying quite a lot since it's almost always in excellent condition. Greens were the best I've seen on a course in months, rolling perfect with no bad spots to speak of. Love Links O'Tryon." - Goku4416

  18. Cobblestone Park Golf Club

    Cobblestone Park GC - Black: #2
    View Tee Times
    Cobblestone Park Golf Club - Black Course
    Blythewood, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.5538187303
    431
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "I didn't know of this course until a buddy of mine booked it and we played it. Wow. Beautiful course. The tee boxes, the fairways, the bunkers, and the greens were just in perfect condition. Rolling terrain makes finding a flat spot challenging. I just loved the layout. Elevation, protected greens, etc. Par-5s are rather short but usually protected with water...Probably my favorite course that I've played in SC so far." - Rthomas34

  19. Chickasaw Point Golf Course

    Chickasaw Point GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Chickasaw Point Golf Course
    Westminster, South Carolina
    Public
    4.3900016586
    146
    Write Review

    Green fee: $68
    What they're saying: "Was really surprised how nice the course was, a few rough patches here and there but overall great. Greens were in great shape. Ground in some areas is pretty tough and ball will bounce. Not much room for error and I imagine course knowledge goes a long way because more than a few shots you can't see the pin/fairway you're hitting too because of elevation changes. Nice staff, but since we were the first tee time we ran into maintenance crew a few times while playing. All in all had a great time and would play again" - SaintFox

  20. Santee National Golf Course

    Santee National GC
    View Tee Times
    Santee National Golf Club
    Santee, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.5002454773
    656
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Santee National Golf Club is one of South Carolina’s finest courses. Greens are always true and the challenging course plays fair. Not far from Charleston or Columbia and lots of great winter golf for snowbirds!" - coachaumend

  21. Edgewater Golf Club

    Edgewater GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Edgewater Golf Club
    Lancaster, South Carolina
    Public
    4.402528595
    1301
    Write Review

    Green fee: $77
    What they're saying: "Always a fun track. Course has been doing many upgrades. The greens were rolling nice. Fairways and tees were in good condition. We played in 3 hours. Highly recommend." - Skwahder

  22. River Club

    river-club-1920x400.png
    View Tee Times
    River Club
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4033130494
    76
    Write Review

    Green fee: $150
    What they're saying: "Very good day. Thought it would be slow round but after couple holes it was (a) steady pace. No one (was) behind us for several holes (1pm tee). Course (was) in great shape and I had a good day." - 2014tarr

  23. The Traces Golf Club

    Traces GC
    View Tee Times
    Meadows/Creekside at Traces Golf Club, The
    Florence, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.518767507
    112
    Write Review

    Green fee: $46
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. Pace of play was on the money. Best golf course to play in Florence s.c." - lnkl1968

  24. The Club at Brookstone

    The Club at Brookstone
    View Tee Times
    The Club at Brookstone
    Anderson, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.3576192784
    508
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "My favorite course in South Carolina in my area just don’t get to play it much. Besides a good price on a great course they also have one of the best facilities to practice a trackman driving range, huge putting green, a chipping green with a steep sand bunker, & a putting course" - Woah2x

  25. Cobb's Glen Country Club

    Cobb's Glen: 3rd green
    View Tee Times
    Cobb's Glen Country Club
    Anderson, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.2300824798
    406
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "First time playing here and first off every member of the staff was extremely friendly and just happy you were there. You can tell they’re proud of their course. There is some work going on but doesn’t hinder play. Tee boxes, greens and fairways were all in really great shape. Very nice Golf Carts with GPS. The only small down side is the cart parts need work but they’re working on that. A couple really long Par 3’s to watch out for. 180-205 from whites." - Dennis4435

Jason Scott Deegan
