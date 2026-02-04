Best 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026

According to magazine rankings, the question of the best public golf course in North Carolina has been relatively well-settled over the years. But what do you and your fellow golfers think?
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina every January thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. The great Pinehurst's No. 2 has not been reviewed in the past year, so it didn't qualify. But there is plenty of great golf in North Carolina beyond Pinehurst, just like there is great golf beyond Augusta National in Georgia. From the mountains to the coast, North Carolina's best public golf courses enjoy a variety of great environments in which to play the game.
North Carolina golf courses reviewed in 2025: 173
Reviews of North Carolina golf courses in 2025: 5,409
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed more than 5,400 reviews of North Carolina golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in North Carolina
-
Woodlake Country ClubVass, North CarolinaPrivate/Resort4.944444444418
Green fee: $120-$180+
Green fee: $120-$180+

What they're saying: "Great course in great condition. Played here often since (my) first time in 1980. Course in great shape. The renovation is wonderful. Can't wait for the dam to be completed and lake restored. The traps are a challenge. Very old school." - mckeenlw
-
Thistle Golf ClubSunset Beach, North CarolinaPublic4.8533260105748
Green fee: $99-$225
What they're saying: "Excellent! 5 stars in every aspect. Best course I’ve played in Myrtle beach area!" - cppapro1
-
Springdale Resort
Green fee: $65-$120
What they're saying: "Wonderful golf course and staff. Course is very well maintained. The course maintenance was mowing and rolling the greens as well as blowing leaves from the fairways and greens. Course is very challenging and fair. The restaurant was very nice with great views from the patio. Will be back soon!!!" - zupe11
-
Tot Hill Farm Golf Club
Green fee: $180
What they're saying: "Might just be Strantz’s most enjoyable and visually pleasing course. Full of eye candy intimidating natural rock and boulders that really aren’t effecting your shots. The layout is a carnival ride of golfing joy and pure wow." - Nedernole
-
Tobacco Road Golf Club
Green fee: $170-$260
What they're saying: "Love everything about this quirky course. Some really fantastic and memorable golf holes." - Snaphook417
-
Sound Golf Links at Albemarle PlantationHertford, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.83333333333
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "Course exceeded expectations! I was shocked at how quick our round was for a weekend tee time. The layout and conditions were quite good with both 9s having water holes on the sound." - hornedwoodchuck
-
Lynrock Golf Course
Green fee: $36
What they're saying: "Very beautiful course. You can tell a lot of hard work is put into keeping the greens and the fairways are pristine. I highly recommended to go play." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Mooresville Golf Course
Green fee: $60+
What they're saying: "For the price we paid to play this golf course was a bargain as well. The greens were beautiful and immaculate but FAST! Hope to come again!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
River Bend YMCA Golf CourseShelby, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.6659817104575
Green fee: $58
What they're saying: "It had been about 4 months since I last played at Riverbend and the improvement to the course in that time was astonishing. The greens are in immaculate condition, the traps have been refilled with fresh sand, the tee's have gotten some much-needed attention and the fairways are in great shape as well. Even the cart paths have gotten some attention and the worst spots have had the old asphalt removed and replaced, hopefully temporarily, with fresh gravel. Kudo's to the grounds and greens keepers for getting the course in such good shape." - Peter3574445
-
Cypress Landing Golf CourseChocowinity, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.7537126402272
Green fee: $69+
What they're saying: "Love playing here. Great layout and very scenic especially the 15th hole, a par 3 overlooking the Pamlico River. The practice range is very accommodating for all skill levels . Every hole has a teal tee box that allows the hole to be played as a par 3 if that’s your thing. The on site bar/grill is amazing and I recommend the BLT because, come on, who doesn’t love bacon?" - ChaosReigns
-
River Oaks Golf ClubStatesville, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.4557118949126
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "The course is fun and well maintained. Greens are nice and lots of fun holes and elevation. The owner puts a lot of care into the course and it shows Staff is friendly" - Kevin8020980
-
Mid South Club
Green fee: $100+
What they're saying: "While the layout is a spectacular example of Arnie's best work, the conditions, the service, the staff, and the amenities get better and better. A must play." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Connestee Falls Golf ClubBrevard, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.7068118951613
Green fee: $65+
What they're saying: "Played this course 2 years ago in October and course was in excellent shape. I was worried this late in November that leaves would be a problem but the maintenance staff does an amazing job keeping things in tip top shape. The course has some tricky holes so being paired up with someone who’s has knowledge of the course is very beneficial. All in all it was a great day from the friendly pro shop staff to the great food at the restaurant to a great day on the course. I would highly recommend that if you are anywhere near the area, (then) you won’t regret a day at this course." - don7742814
-
Fort Bragg Golf Course (Ryder)
Green fee: $28
What they're saying: "Everything you need! Draws, fades, strategy! This layout is perfect for building your golf game. Greens are a true test of your patience and skill. The team here has done an amazing job with course management! If they keep improving this will be one of the best courses in the Armed Forces! It’s is already the best value in Fayetteville! Thank you." - GolfPass reviewer
-
The Emerald Golf ClubNew Bern, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.6358220211455
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "The Emerald is a nice course with narrow fairways. It is a lady friendly course with short total yardage from the red tees. Use different tee boxes for more of a challenge. The greens are fast so they can be difficult to judge at times. I have played here several times and keep coming back!" - knicholso
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in North Carolina
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. GolfPass senior writer Tim Gavrich has played several courses across the Tar Heel state; here are some of his favorites that fall outside of this list.Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort3.494208494239Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort2.16470588248Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.857142857121Chapel Hill, North CarolinaPublic4.0435324206866Clemmons, North CarolinaPublic4.2557377049305
-
Cleveland Country Club
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "I always enjoy this course. There were really good deals on GolfPass so of course I jumped on it. It's been very cold in the area so I expected that possibly some of the grass would be in winter shape. Boy was I wrong. It amazes me how well kept this course is on a consistent basis. Very happy and will be back again soon as always." - JByars94
-
Bayonet at Puppy Creek
Green fee: $62
What they're saying: "I was down here from Ohio. Played the course with rented clubs. Conditions were great for the middle of summer. The staff was outstanding and kudos to the grounds crew for keeping the course in top shape. The range, short game area, and practice green were a nice bonus. Thanks for a great day in N.C." - steven7373
-
Sequoyah National Golf ClubWhittier, North CarolinaResort4.6453931305454
Green fee: $100+
What they're saying: "Unbelievable views. Amazing layout. Easily my favorite course I’ve ever played." - zacharyevans05
-
The Beaufort ClubBeaufort, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.6351046166221
Green fee: $85+
What they're saying: "Had the time of my life with my son. I am now a one handed golfer after a stroke stole my left side. Playing here really got me excited to learn how to play all over again this time with only one hand. We will absolutely play there again on vacation." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Olde Beau Resort & Golf ClubRoaring Gap, North CarolinaSemi-Private/Resort4.7040443113448
Green fee: $75+
What they're saying: "A wonderful golf course. Lots of uneven lies, great conditions, elevation changes, and views." - Stang52
-
Cedarbrook Country ClubState Road, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.6078483763548
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "Everything was excellent! The layout, pace of play, greens and, of course, the staff were top notch. At this price point, one of the better courses in the Carolinas." - twhite7
-
Crystal Coast Country ClubPine Knoll Shores, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.6434642016382
Green fee: $120
What they're saying: "This course was unbelievable. It is a short, but challenging and tight course. The greens, fairways, and tee boxes were all in great shape. It was my first time playing it, and I will definitely be back next year. I 100% recommend playing this course!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Belmont Lake Golf ClubRocky Mount, North CarolinaPublic4.5656118907276
Green fee: $79
What they're saying: "This course is one of my favorites in the area. Massive greens which can make putting tough. Fairways are wide. Course is challenging yet fun." - Clanky2
-
Talamore Golf ResortSouthern Pines, North CarolinaPublic/Resort4.5681213621707
Green fee: $140+
What they're saying: "Play here at least once a year and I am never disappointed. One of the best in the area by far. If you haven't played here, it is a must. Course is always in great condition, and the greens will challenge even the best putter. Thank you Talamore staff for another great day, I will definitely be back" - Tsandoval70
-
Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State UniversityRaleigh, North CarolinaPublic4.5555395187987
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "Challenging but [fair] if you pick appropriate tees. Lot of bunkers so you need to be solid on your iron play and I suggest club up. I’ve played it four times and never scored well but I think I’m getting there. Can’t wait to play it again. View of downtown Raleigh is awesome off eleven tee box. Play it!" - Wolfpack8888