Best 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026

A mix of top college, resort and daily fee courses make North Carolina an enticing golf destination for golfers.
Tim Gavrich
,
Tot Hill Farm Golf Club is one of several unforgettable golf courses strewn across North Carolina.

According to magazine rankings, the question of the best public golf course in North Carolina has been relatively well-settled over the years. But what do you and your fellow golfers think?

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina every January thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. The great Pinehurst's No. 2 has not been reviewed in the past year, so it didn't qualify. But there is plenty of great golf in North Carolina beyond Pinehurst, just like there is great golf beyond Augusta National in Georgia. From the mountains to the coast, North Carolina's best public golf courses enjoy a variety of great environments in which to play the game.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in North Carolina or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

North Carolina golf courses reviewed in 2025: 173
Reviews of North Carolina golf courses in 2025: 5,409

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed more than 5,400 reviews of North Carolina golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in North Carolina

  1. Woodlake Country Club

    Woodlake Country Club - Maples: #1
    Woodlake Country Club
    Vass, North Carolina
    Private/Resort
    4.9444444444
    18
    Green fee: $120-$180+
    What they're saying: "Great course in great condition. Played here often since (my) first time in 1980. Course in great shape. The renovation is wonderful. Can't wait for the dam to be completed and lake restored. The traps are a challenge. Very old school." - mckeenlw

  2. Thistle Golf Club

    Thistle GC
    Thistle Golf Club - Cameron Course
    Sunset Beach, North Carolina
    Public
    4.8533260105
    748
    Green fee: $99-$225
    What they're saying: "Excellent! 5 stars in every aspect. Best course I’ve played in Myrtle beach area!" - cppapro1

  3. Springdale Resort

    Springdale CC
    View Tee Times
    Springdale Resort
    Canton, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.7393946306
    653
    Green fee: $65-$120
    What they're saying: "Wonderful golf course and staff. Course is very well maintained. The course maintenance was mowing and rolling the greens as well as blowing leaves from the fairways and greens. Course is very challenging and fair. The restaurant was very nice with great views from the patio. Will be back soon!!!" - zupe11

  4. Tot Hill Farm Golf Club

    Tot Hill Farm GC
    Tot Hill Farm Golf Club
    Asheboro, North Carolina
    Public
    4.7863639166
    488
    Green fee: $180
    What they're saying: "Might just be Strantz’s most enjoyable and visually pleasing course. Full of eye candy intimidating natural rock and boulders that really aren’t effecting your shots. The layout is a carnival ride of golfing joy and pure wow." - Nedernole

  5. Tobacco Road Golf Club

    Tobacco Road G.C: #2
    Tobacco Road Golf Club
    Sanford, North Carolina
    Public
    4.5018192844
    102
    Green fee: $170-$260
    What they're saying: "Love everything about this quirky course. Some really fantastic and memorable golf holes." - Snaphook417

  6. Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation

    Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation
    Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation, The
    Hertford, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.8333333333
    3
    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "Course exceeded expectations! I was shocked at how quick our round was for a weekend tee time. The layout and conditions were quite good with both 9s having water holes on the sound." - hornedwoodchuck

  7. Lynrock Golf Course

    Lynrock GC
    Lynrock Golf Course
    Eden, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.9
    8
    Green fee: $36
    What they're saying: "Very beautiful course. You can tell a lot of hard work is put into keeping the greens and the fairways are pristine. I highly recommended to go play." - GolfPass reviewer

  8. Mooresville Golf Course

    Mooresville GC
    Mooresville Golf Club
    Mooresville, North Carolina
    Municipal
    4.3117647059
    183
    Green fee: $60+
    What they're saying: "For the price we paid to play this golf course was a bargain as well. The greens were beautiful and immaculate but FAST! Hope to come again!" - GolfPass reviewer

  9. River Bend YMCA Golf Course

    River Bend YMCA GC: #1
    River Bend YMCA Golf Course
    Shelby, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6659817104
    575
    Green fee: $58
    What they're saying: "It had been about 4 months since I last played at Riverbend and the improvement to the course in that time was astonishing. The greens are in immaculate condition, the traps have been refilled with fresh sand, the tee's have gotten some much-needed attention and the fairways are in great shape as well. Even the cart paths have gotten some attention and the worst spots have had the old asphalt removed and replaced, hopefully temporarily, with fresh gravel. Kudo's to the grounds and greens keepers for getting the course in such good shape." - Peter3574445

  10. Cypress Landing Golf Course

    Cypress Landing GC: #15
    Cypress Landing Golf Course
    Chocowinity, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.7537126402
    272
    Green fee: $69+
    What they're saying: "Love playing here. Great layout and very scenic especially the 15th hole, a par 3 overlooking the Pamlico River. The practice range is very accommodating for all skill levels . Every hole has a teal tee box that allows the hole to be played as a par 3 if that’s your thing. The on site bar/grill is amazing and I recommend the BLT because, come on, who doesn’t love bacon?" - ChaosReigns

  11. River Oaks Golf Club

    River Oaks GC: #2
    River Oaks Golf Club
    Statesville, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4557118949
    126
    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "The course is fun and well maintained. Greens are nice and lots of fun holes and elevation. The owner puts a lot of care into the course and it shows Staff is friendly" - Kevin8020980

  12. Mid South Club

    Mid South Club
    Mid South Club
    Southern Pines, North Carolina
    Private
    4.659320197
    150
    Green fee: $100+
    What they're saying: "While the layout is a spectacular example of Arnie's best work, the conditions, the service, the staff, and the amenities get better and better. A must play." - GolfPass reviewer

  13. Connestee Falls Golf Club

    Connestee Falls GC
    Connestee Falls Golf Course
    Brevard, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.7068118951
    613
    Green fee: $65+
    What they're saying: "Played this course 2 years ago in October and course was in excellent shape. I was worried this late in November that leaves would be a problem but the maintenance staff does an amazing job keeping things in tip top shape. The course has some tricky holes so being paired up with someone who’s has knowledge of the course is very beneficial. All in all it was a great day from the friendly pro shop staff to the great food at the restaurant to a great day on the course. I would highly recommend that if you are anywhere near the area, (then) you won’t regret a day at this course." - don7742814

  14. Fort Bragg Golf Course (Ryder)

    Ryder GC
    Ryder Golf Course
    Fort Bragg, North Carolina
    Military
    4.6907993967
    29
    Green fee: $28
    What they're saying: "Everything you need! Draws, fades, strategy! This layout is perfect for building your golf game. Greens are a true test of your patience and skill. The team here has done an amazing job with course management! If they keep improving this will be one of the best courses in the Armed Forces! It’s is already the best value in Fayetteville! Thank you." - GolfPass reviewer

  15. The Emerald Golf Club

    Emerald GC: #16
    The Emerald Golf Club
    New Bern, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6358220211
    455
    Green fee: $69
    What they're saying: "The Emerald is a nice course with narrow fairways. It is a lady friendly course with short total yardage from the red tees. Use different tee boxes for more of a challenge. The greens are fast so they can be difficult to judge at times. I have played here several times and keep coming back!" - knicholso

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in North Carolina

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. GolfPass senior writer Tim Gavrich has played several courses across the Tar Heel state; here are some of his favorites that fall outside of this list.

    Pinehurst No. 2 - Hole 5
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
    Pinehurst, North Carolina
    Resort
    3.4942084942
    39
    Pinehurst Resort & CC - No. 3: #11
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 3
    Pinehurst, North Carolina
    Resort
    2.1647058824
    8
    Pine Needles Resort & GC
    Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club
    Southern Pines, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.3577106518
    39
    Pinehurst Resort & CC - No. 10: #17
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 10
    Aberdeen, North Carolina
    Private/Resort
    5.0
    3
    Pinehurst Resort & CC - No. 4 - #3, #14
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 4
    Pinehurst, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.8571428571
    21
    Southern Pines GC: #12
    Southern Pines Golf Club
    Southern Pines, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.5732620321
    279
    UNC Finley GC
    View Tee Times
    UNC Finley Golf Course
    Chapel Hill, North Carolina
    Public
    4.0435324206
    866
    Duke University GC
    Duke University Golf Club
    Durham, North Carolina
    Public
    3.8962848297
    22
    Bryan Park
    Bryan Park Champions Course
    Brown Summit, North Carolina
    Public
    2.3636363636
    23
    Tanglewood Golf Club - Championship: #5
    Tanglewood Golf Club - Championship Course
    Clemmons, North Carolina
    Public
    4.2557377049
    305
  16. Cleveland Country Club

    Cleveland CC
    Cleveland Country Club
    Shelby, North Carolina
    Private
    4.6116895861
    267
    Green fee: $69
    What they're saying: "I always enjoy this course. There were really good deals on GolfPass so of course I jumped on it. It's been very cold in the area so I expected that possibly some of the grass would be in winter shape. Boy was I wrong. It amazes me how well kept this course is on a consistent basis. Very happy and will be back again soon as always." - JByars94

  17. Bayonet at Puppy Creek

    Bayonet at Puppy Creek: #18
    Bayonet at Puppy Creek
    Raeford, North Carolina
    Public
    4.5579322638
    100
    Green fee: $62
    What they're saying: "I was down here from Ohio. Played the course with rented clubs. Conditions were great for the middle of summer. The staff was outstanding and kudos to the grounds crew for keeping the course in top shape. The range, short game area, and practice green were a nice bonus. Thanks for a great day in N.C." - steven7373

  18. Sequoyah National Golf Club

    Sequoyah National GC
    Sequoyah National Golf Club
    Whittier, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.6453931305
    454
    Green fee: $100+
    What they're saying: "Unbelievable views. Amazing layout. Easily my favorite course I’ve ever played." - zacharyevans05

  19. The Beaufort Club

    The Beaufort Club
    The Beaufort Club
    Beaufort, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6351046166
    221
    Green fee: $85+
    What they're saying: "Had the time of my life with my son. I am now a one handed golfer after a stroke stole my left side. Playing here really got me excited to learn how to play all over again this time with only one hand. We will absolutely play there again on vacation." - GolfPass reviewer

  20. Olde Beau Resort & Golf Club

    Olde Beau GC: #15
    Olde Beau Resort & Golf Club
    Roaring Gap, North Carolina
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.7040443113
    448
    Green fee: $75+
    What they're saying: "A wonderful golf course. Lots of uneven lies, great conditions, elevation changes, and views." - Stang52

  21. Cedarbrook Country Club

    Cedarbrook CC
    Cedarbrook Country Club
    State Road, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6078483763
    548
    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "Everything was excellent! The layout, pace of play, greens and, of course, the staff were top notch. At this price point, one of the better courses in the Carolinas." - twhite7

  22. Crystal Coast Country Club

    Crystal Coast CC: Clubhouse
    Crystal Coast Country Club
    Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6434642016
    382
    Green fee: $120
    What they're saying: "This course was unbelievable. It is a short, but challenging and tight course. The greens, fairways, and tee boxes were all in great shape. It was my first time playing it, and I will definitely be back next year. I 100% recommend playing this course!" - GolfPass reviewer

  23. Belmont Lake Golf Club

    Belmont Lake GC
    Belmont Lake Golf Club
    Rocky Mount, North Carolina
    Public
    4.5656118907
    276
    Green fee: $79
    What they're saying: "This course is one of my favorites in the area. Massive greens which can make putting tough. Fairways are wide. Course is challenging yet fun." - Clanky2

  24. Talamore Golf Resort

    Talamore Golf Resort: #18
    Talamore Golf Resort
    Southern Pines, North Carolina
    Public/Resort
    4.5681213621
    707
    Green fee: $140+
    What they're saying: "Play here at least once a year and I am never disappointed. One of the best in the area by far. If you haven't played here, it is a must. Course is always in great condition, and the greens will challenge even the best putter. Thank you Talamore staff for another great day, I will definitely be back" - Tsandoval70

  25. Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University

    Lonnie Poole GC at North Carolina State University
    Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University
    Raleigh, North Carolina
    Public
    4.5555395187
    987
    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "Challenging but [fair] if you pick appropriate tees. Lot of bunkers so you need to be solid on your iron play and I suggest club up. I’ve played it four times and never scored well but I think I’m getting there. Can’t wait to play it again. View of downtown Raleigh is awesome off eleven tee box. Play it!" - Wolfpack8888

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
