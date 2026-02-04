Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2026

From the Panhandle to Miami, competition was fierce to make our annual list of the top Florida courses according to your reviews.
Tim Gavrich
New courses like Cabot Citrus Farms' Roost layout have added some eclectic flair to the Florida golf scene in recent years.

Golfers: let the sunshine in.

Florida is home to more golf courses than any other state in the U.S. Sure, there are a lot of cheap-and-cheerful (and sometimes not-so-cheerful) tracks, but there are also some of the most sought-after private and resort/public golf courses in America, too. Florida's municipal golf scene, represented below by Vero Beach's Sandridge Golf Club (the Dunes Course) and The Park West Palm, gets better every year as well. With all that competition, in order to stand out above the field, Florida golf courses need to be on their game at all times, even during the searing heat of the summer.

GolfPass releases a list of the Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida every January thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating thousands of reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. You won't see luminaries like Seminole Golf Club (uber-private) on this list, but there are plenty of familiar names and hidden-gem candidates to inform your travels. Florida's best public golf courses are at their best (and most expensive) between November and April, although summer can be a great time to enjoy compelling courses at deep discounts. Our recommendations: check aerification schedules diligently, play early in the day to avoid afternoon storms and drink more water than you think you need to.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Florida or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Florida golf courses reviewed in 2025: 451
Reviews of Florida golf courses in 2025: 47,910

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 48,000 reviews of Florida golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Florida

  1. Juliette Falls

    Juliette Falls
    Juliette Falls
    Dunnellon, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.7244911951
    887
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$99
    What they're saying: "Outstanding Course. My friends and I make it a point to play this course 3 or 4 times a year. The course is a true gem, well maintained and challenging. The staff is very friendly and helpful. In mine and my golfing friends opinion Juliette Falls is the best course in the area and a must play." - GolfPass reviewer

  2. Herons Glen Golf & Country Club

    Herons Glen GCC
    View Tee Times
    Herons Glen Golf & Country Club
    North Fort Myers, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.8018460934
    630
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$135
    What they're saying: "Conditions (and) Practice facilities are really nice. I've played the course 5 times and it has been in great shape every time. Nice layout. I highly recommend." - Dboland66

  3. Candler Hills Golf Club

    Candler Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Candler Hills Golf Club
    Ocala, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6000894489
    1355
    Write Review

    Green fee: $77-$127
    What they're saying: "DA BEST!! Super course. In great condition. What makes it so good are the cart guys, starter and guys bringing water and ice all day. Now that's called caring about your golfers." - Strickj4

  4. The Park West Palm

    The Park West Palm: #11
    The Park West Palm
    West Palm Beach, Florida
    Public
    5.0
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $254
    What they're saying: "Wow, what a day! This muni is better than many of the country clubs I have played. While I am sad a Dick Wilson course was lost at least it was replaced by this terrific course. The layout is great with a slightly hilly back 9 and flatter front 9. The course wanders effortlessly through the sandy terrain with each hole culminating on a green with hills and bumps where each one feels unique." - hornedwoodchuck

  5. Streamsong Black

    streamsongblack-9-xxc-edit.jpg
    Streamsong Resort - Black Course
    Fort Meade, Florida
    Resort
    4.9583333333
    51
    Write Review

    Green fee: $375-$425
    What they're saying: "Course was running quicker than ever but true. Was in great shape. Such a fun track." - ScottyGilmore

  6. Cabot Citrus Farms - Roost

    Cabot Citrus Farms - The Roost: #18
    Cabot Citrus Farms - The Roost Course
    Brooksville, Florida
    Semi-Private
    5.0
    2
    Write Review

    Green fee: $330-$395
    What they're saying: "Much more traditional off the tee with every challenge you’d ask of a high end golf course. There are some difficult holes built into a gorgeous walk. Both sides are a great time with the comfort station built in strategically to never leave you without a beverage or bite." - rich4par

  7. TPC Treviso Bay

    TPC Treviso Bay
    TPC Treviso Bay
    Naples, Florida
    Private
    4.9134460548
    416
    Write Review

    Green fee: $210
    What they're saying: "Every time I come here it’s always dialed in. Layout has water everywhere. Chose the tees and yardage you want to play from wisely. This is a great test of golf. Greens are money." - GolfPass reviewer

  8. Forest Glen Golf & Country Club

    Forest Glen GCC: Aerial
    Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
    Naples, Florida
    Private
    4.8575510463
    930
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$110
    What they're saying: "This course has had a complete makeover of the greens from the brutal Arthur [Hills] design of 2024. They are bigger, flatter, and more receptive. While it is still a very challenging and pristine course, the new greens now give the members a chance to enjoy a lower score." - jstrother

  9. Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch

    Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch
    View Tee Times
    Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch
    Lakewood Ranch, Florida
    Private/Community
    4.760862273
    1045
    Write Review

    Green fee: $149-$185
    What they're saying: "The course was in immaculate condition and the amenities were spotless clean. Excellent practice areas with a huge putting green, real grass range hitting to targets on the water, and a designated chipping area (where) all balls (are) supplied with green fee. I wish I lived closer to play more often. I highly recommend." - tonydemaso

  10. Waterlefe Golf & River Club

    Waterlefe Golf & River Club: #16
    View Tee Times
    Waterlefe Golf & River Club
    Bradenton, Florida
    Public
    4.6970788339
    2309
    Write Review

    Green fee: $119
    What they're saying: "Waterlefe is the most challenging golf course in the Sarasota/Bradenton area and it is always in good shape. The course was packed but we still finished all 18 in 4 hours 10 mins!" - GolfPass reviewer

  11. Babcock National Golf Club

    Babcock National: #7
    Babcock National
    Punta Gorda, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6917081451
    1407
    Write Review

    Green fee: $129
    What they're saying: "The place is pristine everywhere you look! It has a resort feel and is very forgiving. Plenty of tee options to fit everyone’s abilities. Everyone was friendly and conditions were awesome!! Didn’t hurt that the weather was perfect and I played well!" - Floridagolfer

  12. Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course

    Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course: #10
    Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course
    Reunion, Florida
    Private/Resort
    4.7050563815
    135
    Write Review

    Green fee: $180
    What they're saying: "My brothers and I had an amazing time honoring our father on his birthday yesterday, for a round on this incredible course and grounds. Thanks to the entire staff from (the) welcome crew, cart staff, beverage gal, bartenders at the turn, and the crew on the way out. We appreciate being welcomed with open arms. We plan on making this a yearly event! Unforgettable experience." - GolfPass reviewer

  13. University Park Country Club

    University Park CC
    View Tee Times
    1 & 10 at University Park Country Club
    University Park, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6382894683
    1963
    Write Review

    Green fee: $155
    What they're saying: "Course conditions always near perfect. Hot deals are frequent and a great way to access this fantastic course at a good price. I paid $58 with fees etc in October. This time of year pace of play is great. 3 hr 30 min round. Tough course on approach and from rough but fair off the tee. Arrive early to take advantage of large putting green, pitch/chip area and grass range." - GolfPass reviewer

  14. Hollybrook Golf & Tennis Club

    Hollybrook Golf & Tennis Club
    View Tee Times
    Championship at Hollybrook Golf & Tennis Club
    Pembroke Pines, Florida
    Private
    4.6699737673
    897
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Fabulous layout and impeccably maintained course. The landscaping is gorgeous as well. Staff is friendly, electric carts have displays with hole info and yardages. Private course that can be accessed occasionally via GolfNow (in the summer). Greens were all in fine shape. My new favorite area course." - FlopShot

  15. TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley

    5th green on the Dye's Valley at TPC Sawgrass
    View Tee Times
    TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley Course
    Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    Resort
    4.6492996992
    232
    Write Review

    Green fee: $350
    What they're saying: "As a high handicapper, I found this course to be extremely challenging. Fortunately, I was paired with more experienced golfers, who led by example and were extremely encouraging. This made for a enjoyable round, even though my playing leaves a lot to be desired. The staff is top-notch in every way. The grounds are beautiful, and well maintained. The clubhouse is iconic and [works] on its own. Highly recommend." - llewell

  16. Tampa Bay Golf & Country Club

    Tampa Bay GCC
    View Tee Times
    Tampa Bay Golf & Country Club
    San Antonio, Florida
    Public
    4.6079365079
    182
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "Although it was only 6,000 yards from the tips, (the) course layout challenged us. Lots of narrow fairways with water hazards on both sides. Greens were still recovering from aeration but rolled at a good speed for summer conditions in Florida. Tees and Fairways were great! Bunkers were below average but we’ve had a lot of rain in the last 2 weeks. We’ll definitely be back!" - gcoronado29

  17. Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club

    Regatta Bay: aerial view
    View Tee Times
    Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club
    Destin, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6197192146
    2567
    Write Review

    Green fee: $165
    What they're saying: "Great course, awesome staff! We were in town with family for vacation so playing golf anywhere this time of year is fantastic but this course did not disappoint. Some challenging holes but definitely playable for the 15 plus handicap in our group." - Meg078

  18. Panther Run Golf Club

    View from Panther Run GC
    View Tee Times
    Panther Run Golf Club
    Ave Maria, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6608481989
    1478
    Write Review

    Green fee: $179
    What they're saying: "The course is interesting and challenging. Pro staff are friendly. The greens and fairways are well maintained. We saw lots of wildlife including a big alligator who came up behind me as I was putting on a par 3!" - GolfPass reviewer

  19. Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club - North Course

    Lake Jovita GCC
    View Tee Times
    Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club - North Course
    Dade City, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.5430696703
    856
    Write Review

    Green fee: $160
    What they're saying: "It was our first time playing Lake Jovita and I can say with confidence that it will not be our last. The conditions were fantastic, staff was friendly and the amenities were top notch. Can’t wait to go back and try the South course." - ccr07c

  20. Riverwood Golf Club

    Riverwood GC
    View Tee Times
    Riverwood Golf Club
    Port Charlotte, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6618157585
    1416
    Write Review

    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "I played the white tees. 15 handicap. With a drive in the fairway, I was putting for par or bogey. The course rewards the player who hits fairways off the tee. I left a few balls OB due to a leaking fade. Fantastic greens rolled true. Not too fast. Play this course! The staff was welcoming and professional." - TJME12

  21. GlenLakes Golf & Country Club

    GlenLakes CC
    View Tee Times
    GlenLakes Country Club
    Weeki Wachee, Florida
    Private
    4.6460088298
    447
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "In central Florida there are a lot of courses to choose from. This course is in excellent condition and is a good value for the money. Give it a try you won’t be disappointed." - cgreggolf

  22. Sandridge Golf Club - Dunes

    Sandridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Dunes at Sandridge Golf Club
    Vero Beach, Florida
    Public
    4.6062647707
    781
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "I was so surprised about the super high quality conditions throughout the entire course. Greens, fairways tee boxes, all top-notch. Kudos to the grounds. Crew. Went early so the pace of play was good. Amazing challenging layout. One of the best public courses I've golfed on in my life. Hands down!" - bclarke62

  23. The Amelia River Club

    The Amelia River Club
    View Tee Times
    The Amelia River Club
    Fernandina Beach, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6081643207
    1521
    Write Review

    Green fee: $149-$189
    What they're saying: "The staff were well mannered and professional from the minute I got there to the minute I left. While there wasn't drinking water on the course, the starter still was very accommodating on giving me plenty of water for the round. The course was in fantastic shape and the greens were basically perfect and rolled true. The pro shop was also very nice with alot of merchandise to choose from. Give this club a shot and you won't be disappointed." - GolfPass reviewer

  24. Fleming Island Golf Club

    Fleming Island GC: #5
    View Tee Times
    Fleming Island Golf Club
    Orange Park, Florida
    Public
    4.6463097285
    680
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67
    What they're saying: "This place is cool. The layout is great. It's such a nice, modern golf course. The atmosphere in the clubhouse / restaurant / bar is just the best. The food is good. The drinks are good. The separate bar at the range with top-golf style bays is the best and you can hit on turf. The course is very well kept. The staff is super friendly, and the greens are very nice. The only thing I did not like about this place was the amount of traffic that just does not repair ball marks, and that's not on the course. I hit a lot of greens and fix my ball marks, and it seems like I was repairing ball marks left and right. Don't let this deter you because the fairways are plush, the greens are great, and you will enjoy playing here!" - KyleFromTheSipp

  25. Seminole Lake Country Club

    Seminole Lake CC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Seminole Lake Country Club
    Seminole, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.4187147296
    1358
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "First time on course, read the reviews & the course is indeed in great shape and pace of play was on track. Nice to see the Ranger out a few times on both front & back. Definitely returning!" - RoxyS

