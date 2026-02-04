Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2026

Golfers: let the sunshine in.
Florida is home to more golf courses than any other state in the U.S. Sure, there are a lot of cheap-and-cheerful (and sometimes not-so-cheerful) tracks, but there are also some of the most sought-after private and resort/public golf courses in America, too. Florida's municipal golf scene, represented below by Vero Beach's Sandridge Golf Club (the Dunes Course) and The Park West Palm, gets better every year as well. With all that competition, in order to stand out above the field, Florida golf courses need to be on their game at all times, even during the searing heat of the summer.
GolfPass releases a list of the Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida every January thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating thousands of reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. You won't see luminaries like Seminole Golf Club (uber-private) on this list, but there are plenty of familiar names and hidden-gem candidates to inform your travels. Florida's best public golf courses are at their best (and most expensive) between November and April, although summer can be a great time to enjoy compelling courses at deep discounts. Our recommendations: check aerification schedules diligently, play early in the day to avoid afternoon storms and drink more water than you think you need to.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Florida or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Florida golf courses reviewed in 2025: 451
Reviews of Florida golf courses in 2025: 47,910
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 48,000 reviews of Florida golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Florida
Juliette Falls
Green fee: $70-$99
What they're saying: "Outstanding Course. My friends and I make it a point to play this course 3 or 4 times a year. The course is a true gem, well maintained and challenging. The staff is very friendly and helpful. In mine and my golfing friends opinion Juliette Falls is the best course in the area and a must play." - GolfPass reviewer
Herons Glen Golf & Country ClubNorth Fort Myers, FloridaSemi-Private4.8018460934630
Green fee: $50-$135
What they're saying: "Conditions (and) Practice facilities are really nice. I've played the course 5 times and it has been in great shape every time. Nice layout. I highly recommend." - Dboland66
Candler Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $77-$127
What they're saying: "DA BEST!! Super course. In great condition. What makes it so good are the cart guys, starter and guys bringing water and ice all day. Now that's called caring about your golfers." - Strickj4
The Park West Palm
Green fee: $254
What they're saying: "Wow, what a day! This muni is better than many of the country clubs I have played. While I am sad a Dick Wilson course was lost at least it was replaced by this terrific course. The layout is great with a slightly hilly back 9 and flatter front 9. The course wanders effortlessly through the sandy terrain with each hole culminating on a green with hills and bumps where each one feels unique." - hornedwoodchuck
Streamsong Black
Green fee: $375-$425
What they're saying: "Course was running quicker than ever but true. Was in great shape. Such a fun track." - ScottyGilmore
Cabot Citrus Farms - Roost
Green fee: $330-$395
What they're saying: "Much more traditional off the tee with every challenge you’d ask of a high end golf course. There are some difficult holes built into a gorgeous walk. Both sides are a great time with the comfort station built in strategically to never leave you without a beverage or bite." - rich4par
TPC Treviso Bay
Green fee: $210
What they're saying: "Every time I come here it’s always dialed in. Layout has water everywhere. Chose the tees and yardage you want to play from wisely. This is a great test of golf. Greens are money." - GolfPass reviewer
Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $80-$110
What they're saying: "This course has had a complete makeover of the greens from the brutal Arthur [Hills] design of 2024. They are bigger, flatter, and more receptive. While it is still a very challenging and pristine course, the new greens now give the members a chance to enjoy a lower score." - jstrother
Esplanade at Azario Lakewood RanchLakewood Ranch, FloridaPrivate/Community4.7608622731045
Green fee: $149-$185
What they're saying: "The course was in immaculate condition and the amenities were spotless clean. Excellent practice areas with a huge putting green, real grass range hitting to targets on the water, and a designated chipping area (where) all balls (are) supplied with green fee. I wish I lived closer to play more often. I highly recommend." - tonydemaso
Waterlefe Golf & River Club
Green fee: $119
What they're saying: "Waterlefe is the most challenging golf course in the Sarasota/Bradenton area and it is always in good shape. The course was packed but we still finished all 18 in 4 hours 10 mins!" - GolfPass reviewer
Babcock National Golf Club
Green fee: $129
What they're saying: "The place is pristine everywhere you look! It has a resort feel and is very forgiving. Plenty of tee options to fit everyone’s abilities. Everyone was friendly and conditions were awesome!! Didn’t hurt that the weather was perfect and I played well!" - Floridagolfer
Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course
Green fee: $180
What they're saying: "My brothers and I had an amazing time honoring our father on his birthday yesterday, for a round on this incredible course and grounds. Thanks to the entire staff from (the) welcome crew, cart staff, beverage gal, bartenders at the turn, and the crew on the way out. We appreciate being welcomed with open arms. We plan on making this a yearly event! Unforgettable experience." - GolfPass reviewer
University Park Country ClubUniversity Park, FloridaSemi-Private4.63828946831963
Green fee: $155
What they're saying: "Course conditions always near perfect. Hot deals are frequent and a great way to access this fantastic course at a good price. I paid $58 with fees etc in October. This time of year pace of play is great. 3 hr 30 min round. Tough course on approach and from rough but fair off the tee. Arrive early to take advantage of large putting green, pitch/chip area and grass range." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Hollybrook Golf & Tennis ClubPembroke Pines, FloridaPrivate4.6699737673897
What they're saying: "Fabulous layout and impeccably maintained course. The landscaping is gorgeous as well. Staff is friendly, electric carts have displays with hole info and yardages. Private course that can be accessed occasionally via GolfNow (in the summer). Greens were all in fine shape. My new favorite area course." - FlopShot
-
TPC Sawgrass - Dye's ValleyPonte Vedra Beach, FloridaResort4.6492996992232
Green fee: $350
What they're saying: "As a high handicapper, I found this course to be extremely challenging. Fortunately, I was paired with more experienced golfers, who led by example and were extremely encouraging. This made for a enjoyable round, even though my playing leaves a lot to be desired. The staff is top-notch in every way. The grounds are beautiful, and well maintained. The clubhouse is iconic and [works] on its own. Highly recommend." - llewell
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Florida
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. While several of senior writer and Florida resident Tim Gavrich's favorite courses in the Sunshine State made this year's list, here are some other of his top picks.
Tampa Bay Golf & Country ClubSan Antonio, FloridaPublic4.6079365079182
Green fee: $95
What they're saying: "Although it was only 6,000 yards from the tips, (the) course layout challenged us. Lots of narrow fairways with water hazards on both sides. Greens were still recovering from aeration but rolled at a good speed for summer conditions in Florida. Tees and Fairways were great! Bunkers were below average but we’ve had a lot of rain in the last 2 weeks. We’ll definitely be back!" - gcoronado29
Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht ClubDestin, FloridaSemi-Private4.61971921462567
Green fee: $165
What they're saying: "Great course, awesome staff! We were in town with family for vacation so playing golf anywhere this time of year is fantastic but this course did not disappoint. Some challenging holes but definitely playable for the 15 plus handicap in our group." - Meg078
Panther Run Golf Club
Green fee: $179
What they're saying: "The course is interesting and challenging. Pro staff are friendly. The greens and fairways are well maintained. We saw lots of wildlife including a big alligator who came up behind me as I was putting on a par 3!" - GolfPass reviewer
Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club - North CourseDade City, FloridaSemi-Private4.5430696703856
Green fee: $160
What they're saying: "It was our first time playing Lake Jovita and I can say with confidence that it will not be our last. The conditions were fantastic, staff was friendly and the amenities were top notch. Can’t wait to go back and try the South course." - ccr07c
Riverwood Golf ClubPort Charlotte, FloridaSemi-Private4.66181575851416
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "I played the white tees. 15 handicap. With a drive in the fairway, I was putting for par or bogey. The course rewards the player who hits fairways off the tee. I left a few balls OB due to a leaking fade. Fantastic greens rolled true. Not too fast. Play this course! The staff was welcoming and professional." - TJME12
GlenLakes Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "In central Florida there are a lot of courses to choose from. This course is in excellent condition and is a good value for the money. Give it a try you won’t be disappointed." - cgreggolf
Sandridge Golf Club - DunesVero Beach, FloridaPublic4.6062647707781
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "I was so surprised about the super high quality conditions throughout the entire course. Greens, fairways tee boxes, all top-notch. Kudos to the grounds. Crew. Went early so the pace of play was good. Amazing challenging layout. One of the best public courses I've golfed on in my life. Hands down!" - bclarke62
The Amelia River ClubFernandina Beach, FloridaSemi-Private4.60816432071521
Green fee: $149-$189
What they're saying: "The staff were well mannered and professional from the minute I got there to the minute I left. While there wasn't drinking water on the course, the starter still was very accommodating on giving me plenty of water for the round. The course was in fantastic shape and the greens were basically perfect and rolled true. The pro shop was also very nice with alot of merchandise to choose from. Give this club a shot and you won't be disappointed." - GolfPass reviewer
Fleming Island Golf Club
Green fee: $67
What they're saying: "This place is cool. The layout is great. It's such a nice, modern golf course. The atmosphere in the clubhouse / restaurant / bar is just the best. The food is good. The drinks are good. The separate bar at the range with top-golf style bays is the best and you can hit on turf. The course is very well kept. The staff is super friendly, and the greens are very nice. The only thing I did not like about this place was the amount of traffic that just does not repair ball marks, and that's not on the course. I hit a lot of greens and fix my ball marks, and it seems like I was repairing ball marks left and right. Don't let this deter you because the fairways are plush, the greens are great, and you will enjoy playing here!" - KyleFromTheSipp
Seminole Lake Country ClubSeminole, FloridaSemi-Private4.41871472961358
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "First time on course, read the reviews & the course is indeed in great shape and pace of play was on track. Nice to see the Ranger out a few times on both front & back. Definitely returning!" - RoxyS