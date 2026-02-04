Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2026

Golfers: let the sunshine in.

Florida is home to more golf courses than any other state in the U.S. Sure, there are a lot of cheap-and-cheerful (and sometimes not-so-cheerful) tracks, but there are also some of the most sought-after private and resort/public golf courses in America, too. Florida's municipal golf scene, represented below by Vero Beach's Sandridge Golf Club (the Dunes Course) and The Park West Palm, gets better every year as well. With all that competition, in order to stand out above the field, Florida golf courses need to be on their game at all times, even during the searing heat of the summer.

GolfPass releases a list of the Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida every January thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating thousands of reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. You won't see luminaries like Seminole Golf Club (uber-private) on this list, but there are plenty of familiar names and hidden-gem candidates to inform your travels. Florida's best public golf courses are at their best (and most expensive) between November and April, although summer can be a great time to enjoy compelling courses at deep discounts. Our recommendations: check aerification schedules diligently, play early in the day to avoid afternoon storms and drink more water than you think you need to.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Florida or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Florida golf courses reviewed in 2025: 451

Reviews of Florida golf courses in 2025: 47,910

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 48,000 reviews of Florida golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.