MGM Resorts partners with Marriott Bonvoy for the "ultimate golf weekend" at Shadow Creek

Golfers will benefit from a new partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and MGM Resorts International. One lucky golfer will really score.

The new relationship between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International has created a new brand - the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy. Not only does it enable MGM Bonvoy members to earn, redeem and make reservations at 16 MGM Collection properties across the country, members will also gain access to unprecedented experiences - including the ultimate golf weekend at Shadow Creek during Masters week.

If you can't get inside the gates at Augusta during the Masters, playing Shadow Creek is hardly a consolation prize. Bidding with Bonvoy points to buy the 'ultimate golf weekend' runs through March 21 at this website, where you can also bid to choreograph the first-ever custom show using the Bellagio Fountains. The current bid for the golf experience is more than 800,000 points. Considering Shadow Creek currently costs $1,250 per golfer, plus a night's stay at an MGM resort on The Strip, this current exchange rate is quite the deal. The winning golfer will receive:

* Access for four golfers to play Shadow Creek on April 15, the Monday after the Masters.

* A VIP Dinner experience for four after golf at Carbone at ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection.

* A VIP Bungalow Bay at Topgolf for four during the final round of The Masters on Sunday, April 14, including food and beverages.

* A three-night stay in a Sky Suite for the winner at ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection, checking in Saturday, April 13, and checking out Tuesday, April 16.

* A three-night stay in a Junior Suite for each of three friends at ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection at the same time.

* Roundtrip ground transportation service between Harry Reid International Airport and the hotel, and between the hotel and golf course.

Shadow Creek - accessible only with stays at the 14 MGM hotels like Bellagio, ARIA Resort & Casino, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, New York-New York, etc. - isn't the only good golf course available at an MGM hotel or resort. Golfers who stay at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Miss., can play the highly regarded Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio design kept in prime shape just like Shadow Creek. Check out our resort page below.

Borgata in Atlantic City is within a half-hour's drive of some really fun courses, notably Seaview, which hosts the LPGA Tour on its scenic Bay Course. The MGM Springfield in Massachusetts and the MGM Grand Detroit aren't affiliated with golf but both offer a Topgolf Swing Suite. Stays at these MGM properties can be booked at www.Marriott.com or the Marriott Bonvoy app. The story below lists all the Marriott-affiliated hotels where golfers can cash in their Bonvoy points.