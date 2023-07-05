Brand-new golf course ends 60-year PGA Tour drought in Utah

Golf course news and notes: July, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
Black Desert Resort's brand-new Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course will host the PGA Tour in 2024 and the LPGA Tour in 2025.

Even though much remains uncertain, details about the PGA Tour's 2024 schedule continue to trickle out.

The latest announcement: a brand-new event, to take place in the fall, at a golf course that opened less than a month ago.

Black Desert Resort, home to the final design in the long and rich life and career of major champion, broadcaster and architect Tom Weiskopf, will be the venue for the first Tour event played in the Beehive state in 61 years. The last time top-flight professional golf came to Utah was the Utah Open Invitational, played in 1958, 1960 and 1963. While the Korn Ferry Tour has played at Thanksgiving Point, near Salt Lake City, for several years, Black Desert brings the sport of golf to the extreme southwest corner of the state near the city of St. George, with Mesquite, Nev. just an hour away and Las Vegas less than two hours southwest of the resort.

The golf course and resort derive their name from the expansive lava fields in which both have been built. Weiskopf, along with associate Phil Smith, carved 18 holes, plus a 19th "bye"-hole, through breathtaking scenery less than an hour from Zion National Park. At 7,200 yards from the back tees, the course will be relatively short by modern standards, especially at St. George's elevation of 2,700 feet. With sharp, jagged lava rocks lining several holes, one wonders what the on-site fan capacity for the event will be. Either way, the full-field event figures to be eye-catching to watch on TV.

TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course - no. 16
Articles
10 best Tom Weiskopf golf courses

The environment is reminiscent of that found at the nearby Inn at Entrada and Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club, which plays through lava fields along its back nine. Like Entrada, Black Desert will be a private club that makes tee times available to guests of the on-site, 148-room luxury resort, which is scheduled to open around the same time as the inaugural Black Desert Championship. For now, visitors can make tee times; green fees to play the brand-new course are $250.

Black Desert touts an upscale golf experience. GPS golf carts zoom across the turf at up to 15 miles per hour, with course tips from Tom Weiskopf himself available through the in-cart speaker system. Tee times are spaced a gaudy 15 minutes apart. There is also an expansive practice facility that includes a 36-hole, two-acre putting course.

Thanksgiving Point
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Utah

"This track is now undoubtedly the premiere course in the St George area and arguably tops in the St George, Mesquite region," reads a GolfPass review from a golfer who played Black Desert the day after it opened. "Tom Weiskopf did a wonderful job working with the natural terrain to produce a course that flows beautifully through the area lava fields with the beautiful Kayenta sandstone as a backdrop."

In addition to the PGA Tour event, which is contracted for four years, the course will also host an LPGA event in 2025.

Black Desert Resort
View Tee Times
Black Desert Resort
Ivins, Utah
Resort
5.0
2
Write Review

More golf course news and notes

This virtual-reality landscape will be the setting for a Nicklaus Design private golf course and members' club.

NICKLAUS DESIGN IN THE METAVERSE - Want to play golf without going anywhere? That's the idea behind a new private club in virtual space. "No more than 300 membership tokens will be minted for this high-end golf club experience—a level of exclusivity on par with some of the most prestigious golf communities in the world," reads the release. [LINK: The Golf Wire]

10 COURSES VANDALIZED - A group of climate activists called Extinction Rebellion dug up parts of 10 golf courses in drought-stricken Spain, planting vegetable seedlings on putting greens in order to protest the amount of water the game uses. [LINK: The Guardian]

NEW NAME FOR OVERHAULED MUNI - Bill Bergin's total rebuild of the former Indian Pines Golf Course shared by the Alabama cities of Auburn and Opelika will reopen as Pines Crossing this fall.

COLLEGE COURSE CLOSING - The University of South Florida, whose past golfers include Joaquin Niemann, is closing its golf course, called The Claw, come September. University president Rhea Law cited annual losses of some $200,000 as a reason for the closure. [LINK: WUSF Public Media]

GOLF-ADJACENT - Got a spare $26.2 million lying around? You could buy this Vermont mansion with its own 9-holer beside Lake Champlain. [LINK: The Wall Street Journal]

USGA pin setters - Shinnecock Hills
News
July 27, 2018
Get the latest news from the golf travel and architecture world right here.

GolfPass NewsEventsArchitecture
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
Whiteface Club & Resort - fall colors
Articles
31 Min Read
The top 100 walking golf courses in America: the other 75
June 30, 2023
Beyond the top 25 walking courses in America, we offer 75 other great walkable, publicly-accessible golf courses from affordable munis to high-end resort courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Pasatiempo Golf Club - hole 1
Articles
15 Min Read
The top 100 walking golf courses in America: The 25 best public and resort courses
June 30, 2023
Our Top 100 walking courses in America culminates with our top 25, an illustrious group among the country's most coveted, public tee times.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
david-toms-slice-tips.png
Articles
1 Min Read
5 golf instruction tips that will help you fix your slice for good
June 26, 2023
It's arguably the most common swing flaw in golf, affecting millions. If you're one of them, get ready to hit it farther and straighter than ever.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PING G430 LST 3-wood
Articles
3 Min Read
Look, feel and play better during and after your round of golf
June 25, 2023
A new PING fairway wood, Therabody muscle-relaxing sleeves, Beckett Simonon shoes and Ashworth apparel highlight the June 2023 GolfPass Gear Report.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
foursomes-for-fatherhood.JPG
Articles
4 Min Read
Cool Golf Things Special Edition: The best golf charity outing I've ever attended
June 21, 2023
All charity outings should aspire to be as fun and well-run as Foursomes for Fatherhood, an annual tournament to benefit Hartford's Village for Families & Children.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
golden-horseshoe-2-williamsburg-hero.JPG
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip dispatch: Early American history and modern American golf collide in Williamsburg, Virginia
June 21, 2023
From 18th-century taverns to a trip through golf's modern era, there's a great deal to mark the passage of time.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Payne's Valley Cup
Articles
4 Min Read
Big Cedar Lodge building a third par-3 golf course
June 13, 2023
Golf course news and notes: June, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Articles
9 Min Read
Travelers Championship: TPC River Highlands hole-by-hole
June 19, 2023
Despite its modest length, this stalwart PGA Tour venue defends itself well against the world's best golfers while remaining fun for the rest of us.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Wilson Golf Course at Griffith Park - views
Articles
4 Min Read
Choice Destinations: The best value golf courses in Los Angeles
June 10, 2023
Better known as a concrete jungle, the City of Angels does offer some public green spaces for golfers.
By GolfPass Staff
Bay Harbor - Quarry nine - hole 8
Articles
4 Min Read
10 great summer U.S. golf resorts
June 7, 2023
From the mountains to the Midwest, these are America's premier multi-course golf resorts that shine brighest in summer.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
Brand-new golf course ends 60-year PGA Tour drought in Utah
Search Near Me