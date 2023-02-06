10 best Tom Weiskopf golf courses

Tom Weiskopf has left public golfers one last present to open.

Weiskopf, who passed away last year, didn't live long enough to see this year's full grand opening of Black Desert, his final golf course in Greater Zion, Utah. Weiskopf's architectural career has left a profound legacy even bigger than his very solid playing career. He virtually invented the driveable short par 4 (or at least made it more popular) and leaves behind dozens of really fun and enjoyable golf courses.

With this week's WM Phoenix Open a fixture on Weiskopf's Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, it's the perfect time to honor his 10 best public courses. I've played seven of them. How about you? What's your favorite?