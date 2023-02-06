10 best Tom Weiskopf golf courses

Weiskopf, known for his short par 4s, built some of the world's best public and resort courses.
There's nothing like playing the par-3 16th at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course with the bleachers still up.

Tom Weiskopf has left public golfers one last present to open.

Weiskopf, who passed away last year, didn't live long enough to see this year's full grand opening of Black Desert, his final golf course in Greater Zion, Utah. Weiskopf's architectural career has left a profound legacy even bigger than his very solid playing career. He virtually invented the driveable short par 4 (or at least made it more popular) and leaves behind dozens of really fun and enjoyable golf courses.

With this week's WM Phoenix Open a fixture on Weiskopf's Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, it's the perfect time to honor his 10 best public courses. I've played seven of them. How about you? What's your favorite?

  1. Forest Dunes, Roscommon, Mich.
    View from behind the short, par-4 17th hole at Forest Dunes.

    Part of the reason I rank this Weiskopf's best course is the 17th hole might be the most interesting short par 4 I've ever played. Carrying the waste bunker up the left side is intimidating, but if you lay up to the fairway on the right, hitting wedge to a green that slopes away is just as daunting.

    Editor's Note: While you can play The Club at Seven Canyons in Sedona, Az., and Kukui'ula on Hawaii Island with a stay at the affiliated resort, we didn't consider these mostly private clubs for our list.

  2. Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
    View of the 18th hole from the The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale

    Playing this course with the stadium erected is one of golf's coolest experiences. Even though the seats are empty on the par-3 16th, you can still feel the vibe.

  3. Pinnacle & Monument Courses at Troon North, Scottsdale, Ariz.
    Troon North's Pinnacle Course sits in the shadow of Pinnacle Peak, a popular local landmark.

    I cheated and listed these two together because they've been intertwined since the beginning. They've even swapped a few holes, flip-flopped nines and generally look and feel very similar. They're as good as any duo Arizona's Sonoran desert has to offer.

  4. Cedar River at Shanty Creek, Bellaire, Mich.
    Avoid the unique bunkering on the par-3 fourth hole on the Cedar River golf course at Shanty Creek Resorts.

    Cedar River pairs with The Legend for one of Northern Michigan's premier 1-2 punches on par with anything Boyne, Grand Traverse, Arcadia Bluffs or other top local resorts throw at golfing guests.

  5. The Ocean Club, Paradise Island, Bahamas
    Atlantis guests enjoy access to Tom Weiskopf's stunning Ocean Club layout.

    The former home of an LPGA Tour event adjacent to the famous Atlantis Bahamas Resort rates among the most gorgeous - and windiest - golf experiences you'll ever encounter.

  6. Whitehawk Ranch Golf Club, Clio, Calif.
    Whitehawk Ranch Golf Club's ninth hole is a drivable, 310-yard par 4.

    Whitehawk Ranch showcases the beautiful natural terrain in a somewhat off-the-radar locale north of Lake Tahoe. It's well worth finding.

  7. Resort Course at La Cantera, San Antonio, Texas
    The downhill, drivable par-4 seventh on the La Cantera Resort Course in San Antonio begs for the driver.

    Now that the resort's Palmer Course has closed, Weiskopf's Resort Course can take its rightful perch on top of La Cantera's food chain. It was always more fun and playable with a history of hosting the Texas Open to boot.

  8. Weiskopf Course at Vista Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
    It's pretty flat on 17 at Vista Vallarta Golf Club's Weiskopf Course.

    Rivals on the golf course for more than decade, Weiskopf and Jack Nicklaus square off once again in Mexico. Whose design at Vista Vallarta is better? They're both so solid that I can't decide.

  9. Old Kinderhook, Camdenton, Mo.
    A view from a tee at Old Kinderhook Golf Course.

    Old Kinderhook rated among the top 15 courses in Missouri in Golfers' Choice from 2015-2020 before reviews quit coming in. Why not drop us a new review to bring it back to the rankings where it belongs?

  10. The Wilds Golf Club, Prior Lake, Minn.
    The Wilds Golf Club is one of three high-end, daily-fee courses in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

    One of the most disappointing washouts of my career occurred at The Wilds. I was loving the course and played well for about four holes before a deluge wiped out my round with no chance to reschedule. I'm itching to return.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
