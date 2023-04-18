Bandon Dunes and Sand Valley owners announce new mega-golf resort Rodeo Dunes in Colorado

Rodeo Dunes will sit an hour east of Denver, with 2,000 acres for golf, lodging and more.
Tim Gavrich
A rendering of the proposed Rodeo Dunes project by Dream Golf, to be built 50 miles northeast of Denver, Colorado and debut in 2025.

Dream Golf, the company that owns Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon and Sand Valley Golf Resort in Wisconsin, announced that its third American golf resort is now under construction.

Rodeo Dunes will be located 50 miles northeast of Denver, Colo. - 42 miles from Denver International Airport - on 2,000 acres of pure sand. From the heaving dunes that grace the property, golfers will eventually be able to glimpse the Front Range mountains some 125 miles west.

Construction is set to begin this summer on the resort's first two 18-hole courses, with a short course and putting course expected to follow in short order. Per Dream Golf, the land can support as many as six golf courses.

The first golf course will be laid out by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw, who have been longtime collaborators with Dream Golf founder Mike Keiser. In 2005, Coore & Crenshaw laid out Bandon Trails, the third course at Keiser's Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. And when Keiser's sons, Michael and Chris, began developing Sand Valley Golf Resort in central Wisconsin, they tapped Coore & Crenshaw to design its first golf course.

The second course at Rodeo Dunes will serve as the solo design debut of Jim Craig, who has shaped and managed the construction of several Coore & Crenshaw courses over the years, including Hidden Creek Golf Club in southern New Jersey, Old Sandwich Golf Club in Massachusetts and the new course at McArthur Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

The Sandbox at Sand Valley Golf Resort

A resident of Fort Worth, Texas, Craig has also worked with Coore & Crenshaw at several Dream Golf courses, taking a particularly major role in creating the 17-hole Sandbox short course at Sand Valley. The Sandbox features some particularly exciting and quirky features, including a hellish pot bunker in front of the course's final green. Whereas Coore & Crenshaw courses hew toward mellower, classic interpretations of the land on which they sit, Craig's work at The Sandbox might provide some hint as to the way his Rodeo Dunes course might diverge from that of his mentors.

Dream Golf building new courses in all three American locations

Dream Golf is as busy as ever, their resorts in high demand among traveling golfers. In addition to the work about to commence at Rodeo Dunes in Colorado, the company is overseeing construction of new courses at Bandon Dunes and Sand Valley as well.

At Bandon Dunes, Dream Golf recently announced the construction of a new, 19-hole par-3 golf course to be laid out by the firm of Whitman, Axland and Cutten (WAC). A longtime Coore & Crenshaw associate himself, before embarking on his own career, Whitman laid out the first golf course at Cabot Links in Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, which is also part of the Dream Golf portfolio.

New golf is also coming out of the ground at Sand Valley Golf Resort. In addition to The Lido, a private club adjacent to the resort that is a near-exact replica of a lost, legendary C.B. Macdonald design in New York, Tom Doak is building Sedge Valley, which will be the resort's third course, following on the success of the Coore & Crenshaw original and the David McLay Kidd-designed Mammoth Dunes, which opened in 2016. Sedge Valley will be a somewhat more intimate affair, inspired by British heathland layouts like Swinley Forest Golf Club, a Harry Colt masterpiece that tops out at around 6,100 yards with a par of 68.

Have you stayed and played golf at any of Dream Golf's properties? Let us know your thoughts on their newest golf resort project.

Pacific Dunes - hole 4
Oregon Golf Resorts
Bandon Dunes
Located on the southwestern coast of Oregon, Bandon Dunes Resort is one of the country's largest and most popular golf resorts. It is home to pure links golf on bluffs along the Pacific Ocean. The first course opened in 1999, Bandon Dunes, and was soon joined by Pacific Dunes, a Tom Doak design, which vaulted to as high as the best public course…
Sand Valley Golf Resort: #12
Wisconsin Golf Resorts
Sand Valley
Sand Valley has burst onto the Midwest scene in short order, becoming Mike Keiser's inland answer to Bandon Dunes. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw built the original Sand Valley course in 2017 and followed up in 2018 with the Sandbox, a 17-hole short course. Later in summer 2018, David McLay Kidd's Mammoth Dunes became a favorite of many, riding a…

GolfPass NewsArchitecture
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
Arcadia Bluffs Lodge
Articles
3 Min Read
6 Great Golf Courses With Clubhouse Accommodations
April 13, 2023
List of 6 of America's best golf courses with hotel accommodations on-site.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
Articles
3 Min Read
With help from Tiger Woods, baseball great Mike Trout joins a growing list of pro athletes who own a golf course
April 10, 2023
Golf course news and notes: April, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
harbour-town-18-hero.jpg
Articles
10 Min Read
RBC Heritage: a hole-by-hole guide to Harbour Town Golf Links
April 10, 2023
Pete Dye's midcentury-modern masterpiece remains relevant against the best golfers in the world and great fun for the rest of us.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
What does the future hold for Wolf Point Ranch?
Articles
6 Min Read
12 exclusive golf courses you will (probably) never play
April 10, 2023
We're redefining the meaning of "the most exclusive golf courses." These courses make the likes of Augusta and Pine Valley look downright easy to access.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Harbour Town Golf Links - No. 4
Articles
5 Min Read
Hilton Head's 10 best courses
April 6, 2023
Mike Bailey is no stranger to Hilton Head Island-Bluffton and ranks his favorite courses to play.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
Tim Gavrich
By Mike Bailey, Tim Gavrich
Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus Smiling
Articles
2 Min Read
10 great golf instruction tips from Masters champions
April 5, 2023
From Nicklaus to Woods to Singh and many in between, these great players have decades of experience and wisdom that can help you play better golf.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
TPC Colorado 13
Articles
2 Min Read
The 10 longest golf holes in the U.S.
April 7, 2023
These monster golf holes play more than 700 yards from the tips. Tee it high and let it fly!
By Jason Scott Deegan
Mauna Kea Golf Course - hole 3
Articles
3 Min Read
The 10 longest par 3s in the world
April 12, 2023
Are you good enough - or foolish enough - to attempt golf's longest par 3s from the tips?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Chevy Chase In 'Caddyshack'
Articles
2 Min Read
The 10 best golf movies on Rotten Tomatoes
March 22, 2023
The best golf movies - all available to rent and buy from Vudu - scored high on the Tomatometer.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Mountain Course at Incline Village - female golfer
Articles
4 Min Read
Changing the stereotype of the "ladies tees" in golf
March 27, 2023
It's time to get rid of gender bias and call them 'forward' tees.
Libby Gilliland head shot
By Libby Gilliland
Read More
Now Reading
Bandon Dunes and Sand Valley owners announce new mega-golf resort Rodeo Dunes in Colorado
Search Near Me