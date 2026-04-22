25 top public golf courses and hidden gems in Canada - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play the best public golf courses in Canada and save a little money along the way?
Our top 25 list of the best public golf courses and hidden gems from Canada can help guide you.
GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists determines a top 25 by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.
We make these lists user friendly. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses and hidden gems in Canada or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Canadian golf courses reviewed in 2025: 341
Reviews of Canadian golf courses in 2025: 8,498
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 8,500 reviews of Canadian golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best Golf Courses and Hidden Gems in Canada
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Neepawa Golf & Country ClubNeepawa, ManitobaSemi-Private4.738507167653
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "This is a well-laid out and challenging course. It is in great shape this year. The staff is very friendly. The members are also welcoming. We golfed as a twosome and were promptly allowed to play through by the members ahead of us. I would highly recommend this course." - Cargrant58
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Killarney Lakeside Golf Club
Green fee: $49
What they're saying: "Incredible Course. Very playable but tight in places. Greens are fantastic." - GolfPass Reviewer
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Bay of Quinte Golf & Country Club - South CourseBelleville, OntarioSemi-Private4.742214532957
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition and some of the best greens and bunkers I’ve walked on this year." - KeithTuffrey
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Loch March Golf & Country ClubKanata, OntarioPublic4.6486778198223
Green fee: $72-$107
What they're saying: "Can't say enough about how beautiful this course is. Fun to play. Fast, tough greens!" - Stevieblue
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Red Lake Area Golf Area and Country ClubBalmertown, OntarioSemi-Private4.960784313734
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Played with my husband recently while staying in town for a wedding. The course was in wonderful shape and was incredibly scenic. More difficult than we'd anticipated. My husband loved it." - GolfPass Reviewer
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Fox Run Golf Course
Green fee: $33-$53
What they're saying: "This golf course is amazing. I would 100% go again. The Service is amazing and the (fairways) are great. The equipment is also very well kept, would recommend!" - GolfPass Reviewer
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Deer Park Municipal Golf CourseYorkton, SaskatchewanMunicipal4.822845417298
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Deerpark was in good early season conditions. The completion of their brand new clubhouse is one of the best I’ve come across in some time. For a municipal course, it’s great value and great amenities." - Luvhabs
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Tilbury Golf Club
Green fee: $40-$56
What they're saying: "Very happy with pace of play and the course was in great shape. Staff was very pleasant." - Medicman65
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Tobiano Golf CourseKamloops, British ColumbiaSemi-Private4.8452847806193
Green fee: $120-$210
What they're saying: "Great views (from) every hole. Really hard to play. Some elevation, narrow fairways, tough green. Just relax take in the view and not your scorecard." - Clgolfer
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Poplar Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $75-$95
What they're saying: "Poplar Ridge is in excellent shape with perfect greens and lush fairways. The staff were super friendly and helpful at the Pro Shop and in the snack shack. Highly recommended and I will be back to play this course very soon!" - Mcpaul
Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in Canada
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are our favorite Canadian golf courses that didn't make the list.
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Wolf Creek Golf Resort - Links Course
Green fee: $76-$105
What they're saying: "The staff were very friendly. The Links Course is just over 7000 yards off the tips and offers a great test with the undulating greens. The greens were in great shape being firm and fast." - Texace
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Camrose Golf Course
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "Friendly track for players of all skills. Despite not being a long track, some holes require good placement and (you must) carry the ball on (the) approach shot." - TheSquid
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Kachur's Country ClubPrince Albert, SaskatchewanPublic4.683823529424
Green fee: $53-$60
What they're saying: "Well maintained great value for the money. Interesting layout fun to play" - GolfPass Reviewer
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KenWo Country Club
Green fee: $80-$95
What they're saying: "Course is in top notch shape, great tee boxes, fairways, greens and well placed bunkers. Friendly staff and a great deal on GolfNow!" - Cpuma18
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Predator Ridge ResortVernon, British ColumbiaSemi-Private4.6299390567136
Green fee: $135-$235
What they're saying: "Love this course. Great to have fun on for long hitters. Staff couldn’t be more friendly." - Lesleecooper
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Westlock Golf Club
Green fee: $29-$61
What they're saying: "First time playing, greens & tee boxes perfect . We have not had very much rain so fairways were quite dry. With some rain, the fairways would be awesome. Layout is awesome, lots of very different hole layouts. Definitely recommend to play." - Woody4some
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Tamarack Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $37-$70
What they're saying: "Staff was fantastic, the ladies running the bar and food court were fantastic. Greens and fairways were in excellent shape, recommend for all to try" - GolfPass Reviewer
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Trestle Creek Golf ResortEntwistle, AlbertaResort4.6181957858283
Green fee: $65-$80
What they're saying: "Great value and truly exceptional staff and service. Everyone was friendly, attentive, and made the experience memorable. I’d absolutely recommend making the drive out—it’s well worth it!" - Chris9303668
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Fairmont Hot Springs Resort - RiversideFairmont Hot Springs, British ColumbiaResort4.720
What they're saying: "This course ticks all the boxes. It's in great shape, friendly staff and the pace is well suited." - AllyGrace2
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Whispering Pines Golf & Country ResortPine Lake, AlbertaPublic/Resort4.6088803543202
Green fee: $53-$61
What they're saying: "As an avid (golfer), I would definitely recommend this course. Greens were rolling nice and course was in great condition! Definitely 5 stars. 50 bucks (with) cart included (you) can’t beat the price!" - Golfgawd000
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Whirlpool Golf Course
Green fee: $69-$89
What they're saying: "What a great course. Amazing conditions and great staff make for a great round" - GolfingWithRob
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Trillium Wood Golf Club
Green fee: $64-$109
What they're saying: "Trillium is my favorite golf course to play right now by far. The price for what you get is great!" - GolfPass Reviewer
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Cardinal 18 Golf Club
What they're saying: "Enjoyed our round here. Course is in really great shape. Fairways, greens, and tee blocks all are soft and have been taken care of." - Guydogg
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Gray Rocks Resort - La BeteMont Tremblant, QuebecPublic4.661764705935
Green fee: $70-$120
What they're saying: "Our first time playing this course. From booking online, checking in, tee off to finish, it was an awesome experience." - Alhyatt
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Oak Bay Golf Course
Green fee: $90-$135
What they're saying: "This course is a must if you’re in the area. Beautiful scenery and outstanding layout. The staff were great and very knowledgeable about the course. Can’t say enough good things about our experience. We will definitely be back!" - GolfPass Reviewer
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