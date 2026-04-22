25 top public golf courses and hidden gems in Canada - Golfers' Choice 2026

Canada's top golf courses stretch from coast to coast.
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Neepawa GCC
A sunset view of a hole at Neepawa Golf and Country Club.

Want to play the best public golf courses in Canada and save a little money along the way?

Our top 25 list of the best public golf courses and hidden gems from Canada can help guide you.

GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists determines a top 25 by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.

We make these lists user friendly. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses and hidden gems in Canada or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Canadian golf courses reviewed in 2025: 341
Reviews of Canadian golf courses in 2025: 8,498

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 8,500 reviews of Canadian golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best Golf Courses and Hidden Gems in Canada

  1. Neepawa Golf & Country Club

    Neepawa GCC
    View Tee Times
    Neepawa Golf and Country Club
    Neepawa, Manitoba
    Semi-Private
    4.7385071676
    53
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "This is a well-laid out and challenging course. It is in great shape this year. The staff is very friendly. The members are also welcoming. We golfed as a twosome and were promptly allowed to play through by the members ahead of us. I would highly recommend this course." - Cargrant58

  2. Killarney Lakeside Golf Club

    Killarney Lakeside GC
    View Tee Times
    Killarney Lakeside Golf Club
    Killarney, Manitoba
    Public
    5.0
    4
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49
    What they're saying: "Incredible Course. Very playable but tight in places. Greens are fantastic." - GolfPass Reviewer

  3. Bay of Quinte Golf & Country Club - South Course

    Bay of Quinte GCC
    View Tee Times
    Bay of Quinte Golf & Country Club - South Course
    Belleville, Ontario
    Semi-Private
    4.7422145329
    57
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition and some of the best greens and bunkers I’ve walked on this year." - KeithTuffrey

  4. Loch March Golf & Country Club

    Loch March GCC
    View Tee Times
    Loch March Golf and Country Club
    Kanata, Ontario
    Public
    4.6486778198
    223
    Write Review

    Green fee: $72-$107
    What they're saying: "Can't say enough about how beautiful this course is. Fun to play. Fast, tough greens!" - Stevieblue

  5. Red Lake Area Golf Area and Country Club

    Red Lake GCC: #15
    View Tee Times
    Red Lake Golf and Country Club
    Balmertown, Ontario
    Semi-Private
    4.9607843137
    34
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Played with my husband recently while staying in town for a wedding. The course was in wonderful shape and was incredibly scenic. More difficult than we'd anticipated. My husband loved it." - GolfPass Reviewer

  6. Fox Run Golf Course

    Fox Run GC
    Fox Run Golf Course
    Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta
    Public
    4.5588235294
    24
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$53
    What they're saying: "This golf course is amazing. I would 100% go again. The Service is amazing and the (fairways) are great. The equipment is also very well kept, would recommend!" - GolfPass Reviewer

  7. Deer Park Municipal Golf Course

    Deer Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Deer Park Municipal Golf Course
    Yorkton, Saskatchewan
    Municipal
    4.8228454172
    98
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Deerpark was in good early season conditions. The completion of their brand new clubhouse is one of the best I’ve come across in some time. For a municipal course, it’s great value and great amenities." - Luvhabs

  8. Tilbury Golf Club

    Tilbury GC: #15
    View Tee Times
    Tilbury Golf Club
    Tilbury, Ontario
    Semi-Private
    4.6604747162
    44
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$56
    What they're saying: "Very happy with pace of play and the course was in great shape. Staff was very pleasant." - Medicman65

  9. Tobiano Golf Course

    Tobiano GC
    View Tee Times
    Tobiano Golf Course
    Kamloops, British Columbia
    Semi-Private
    4.8452847806
    193
    Write Review

    Green fee: $120-$210
    What they're saying: "Great views (from) every hole. Really hard to play. Some elevation, narrow fairways, tough green. Just relax take in the view and not your scorecard." - Clgolfer

  10. Poplar Ridge Golf Course

    Poplar Ridge GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Poplar Ridge Golf Course
    Onanole, Manitoba
    Public
    4.4739304813
    26
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$95
    What they're saying: "Poplar Ridge is in excellent shape with perfect greens and lush fairways. The staff were super friendly and helpful at the Pro Shop and in the snack shack. Highly recommended and I will be back to play this course very soon!" - Mcpaul

    Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in Canada

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are our favorite Canadian golf courses that didn't make the list.

    Cabot Cliffs
    Cabot Cliffs
    Inverness, Nova Scotia
    Resort
    4.9
    21
    Write Review
    Cabot Links: #16
    Cabot Links
    Inverness, Nova Scotia
    Resort
    5.0
    15
    Write Review
    Jasper Park Lodge GC: #16
    Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course
    Jasper, Alberta
    Public
    4.25
    12
    Write Review
    Banff Springs GC
    Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course - Stanley Thompson 18
    Banff, Alberta
    Public
    4.75
    16
    Write Review
    The Links at Crowbush Cove: 6th green
    The Links at Crowbush Cove
    Morell, Prince Edward Island
    Resort
    4.1538461538
    13
    Write Review

  11. Wolf Creek Golf Resort - Links Course

    Wolf Creek GC - Links
    View Tee Times
    Wolf Creek Golf Course - Links
    Ponoka, Alberta
    Resort
    4.7916666667
    9
    Write Review

    Green fee: $76-$105
    What they're saying: "The staff were very friendly. The Links Course is just over 7000 yards off the tips and offers a great test with the undulating greens. The greens were in great shape being firm and fast." - Texace

  12. Camrose Golf Course

    Camrose GC
    View Tee Times
    Camrose Golf Course
    Camrose, Alberta
    Public/Municipal
    4.7335741314
    80
    Write Review

    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "Friendly track for players of all skills. Despite not being a long track, some holes require good placement and (you must) carry the ball on (the) approach shot." - TheSquid

  13. Kachur's Country Club

    Kachur's CC
    View Tee Times
    Kachur's Country Club
    Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
    Public
    4.6838235294
    24
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53-$60
    What they're saying: "Well maintained great value for the money. Interesting layout fun to play" - GolfPass Reviewer

  14. KenWo Country Club

    Ken-Wo CC
    View Tee Times
    KenWo Country Club
    New Minas, Nova Scotia
    Semi-Private
    4.7369747899
    49
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$95
    What they're saying: "Course is in top notch shape, great tee boxes, fairways, greens and well placed bunkers. Friendly staff and a great deal on GolfNow!" - Cpuma18

  15. Predator Ridge Resort

    Predator @ Predator Ridge Resort
    View Tee Times
    Predator Ridge Golf Resort - Predator
    Vernon, British Columbia
    Semi-Private
    4.6299390567
    136
    Write Review

    Green fee: $135-$235
    What they're saying: "Love this course. Great to have fun on for long hitters. Staff couldn’t be more friendly." - Lesleecooper

  16. Westlock Golf Club

    Westlock GC
    View Tee Times
    Westlock Golf Club
    Westlock, Alberta
    Semi-Private
    4.515995872
    52
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$61
    What they're saying: "First time playing, greens & tee boxes perfect . We have not had very much rain so fairways were quite dry. With some rain, the fairways would be awesome. Layout is awesome, lots of very different hole layouts. Definitely recommend to play." - Woody4some

  17. Tamarack Ridge Golf Club

    Tamarack Ridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Tamarack Ridge Golf Club
    Putnam, Ontario
    Semi-Private
    4.3191104028
    249
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$70
    What they're saying: "Staff was fantastic, the ladies running the bar and food court were fantastic. Greens and fairways were in excellent shape, recommend for all to try" - GolfPass Reviewer

  18. Trestle Creek Golf Resort

    Trestle Creek Golf Resort
    View Tee Times
    Trestle Creek Golf Resort - Jack Pine/Creekside Course
    Entwistle, Alberta
    Resort
    4.6181957858
    283
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$80
    What they're saying: "Great value and truly exceptional staff and service. Everyone was friendly, attentive, and made the experience memorable. I’d absolutely recommend making the drive out—it’s well worth it!" - Chris9303668

  19. Fairmont Hot Springs Resort - Riverside

    Fairmont Hot Springs R. - Riverside
    View Tee Times
    Fairmont Hot Springs Resort - Riverside
    Fairmont Hot Springs, British Columbia
    Resort
    4.7
    20
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "This course ticks all the boxes. It's in great shape, friendly staff and the pace is well suited." - AllyGrace2

  20. Whispering Pines Golf & Country Resort

    Whispering Pines GC: #1
    View Tee Times
    Whispering Pines Golf and Country Resort
    Pine Lake, Alberta
    Public/Resort
    4.6088803543
    202
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53-$61
    What they're saying: "As an avid (golfer), I would definitely recommend this course. Greens were rolling nice and course was in great condition! Definitely 5 stars. 50 bucks (with) cart included (you) can’t beat the price!" - Golfgawd000

  21. Whirlpool Golf Course

    Whirlpool GC
    View Tee Times
    Whirlpool Golf Course
    Niagara Falls, Ontario
    Public
    4.5929296515
    1372
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$89
    What they're saying: "What a great course. Amazing conditions and great staff make for a great round" - GolfingWithRob

  22. Trillium Wood Golf Club

    Trillium Wood GC
    View Tee Times
    Trillium Wood Golf Club
    Corbyville, Ontario
    Public
    4.7041116006
    236
    Write Review

    Green fee: $64-$109
    What they're saying: "Trillium is my favorite golf course to play right now by far. The price for what you get is great!" - GolfPass Reviewer

  23. Cardinal 18 Golf Club

    Cardinal 18 GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Cardinal 18 Golf Club
    Little Britain, Ontario
    Public
    4.5481509059
    253
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Enjoyed our round here. Course is in really great shape. Fairways, greens, and tee blocks all are soft and have been taken care of." - Guydogg

  24. Gray Rocks Resort - La Bete

    Gray Rocks Golf - La Bete: #2
    View Tee Times
    Gray Rocks Resort - La Bete
    Mont Tremblant, Quebec
    Public
    4.6617647059
    35
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$120
    What they're saying: "Our first time playing this course. From booking online, checking in, tee off to finish, it was an awesome experience." - Alhyatt

  25. Oak Bay Golf Course

    Oak Bay GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Oak Bay Golf Course
    Port Severn, Ontario
    Public
    4.6366121605
    535
    Write Review

    Green fee: $90-$135
    What they're saying: "This course is a must if you’re in the area. Beautiful scenery and outstanding layout. The staff were great and very knowledgeable about the course. Can’t say enough good things about our experience. We will definitely be back!" - GolfPass Reviewer

Golfers' Choice 2026
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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