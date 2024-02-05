Why the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am remains one of golf's best buddies trips

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - After two tries, the jury is still out on the success of the PGA TOUR's new 'designated events'.

My golf buddies and I descended upon the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wondering how being a 'designated event' would change the look and vibe of the tournament. Gone are most of the celebrities, the Wednesday charity shootout (which was great for getting autographs), the Monterey Peninsula Country Club, the cut and nearly half the field. In were a number of big names who had ignored the "Crosby Clambake" in the past for its notoriously long rounds.

Despite witnessing history in Saturday's third - and what turned into the FINAL - round, we left with just as many questions as answers about how much 'designated events' will play out over the long haul. The first two have delivered the blockbuster fields fans and tournament organizers hoped for but not the attendance figures or buzz that's supposed to accompany such star power.

The Sentry was hindered by Maui's ongoing recovery from the devastating Lahaina wildfire. Mother Nature dealt Pebble Beach a cruel blow with a messy forecast that most definitely limited fan support and eventually led to a washed-out final round and rain-shortened 54-hole tournament.

Next up on the "designated' tee is The Genesis Invitational the week of Feb. 12-18. Can Riviera Country Club deliver the roars and superstar shootouts we're all seeking on TOUR?

Remaining 2024 PGA TOUR 'designated' events The Genesis Invitational, Feb. 12-18

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, March 4-10

RBC Heritage, April 15-21

Wells Fargo Championship, May 6-12

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, June 3-9

Travelers Championship, June 17-23

What it's like attending the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Collin Morikawa putts for birdie on no. 7 of Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The good news for the AT&T is the star of the show every year - no matter who tees it up - never disappoints. Rain or shine, Pebble Beach Golf Links still wows the senses. Watching the best players in the world only amps up the feelings.

Attending with 7 of my best golf buddies affirmed its status among the coolest sporting events on the planet. We played our cards right, and fate brought us some good luck. We saw Wyndham Clark shoot one of the most tantalizing pro rounds of all time on any course ... a tournament- and course-record 60 with a couple of near misses that could have easily added up to 57.

Just as fortunate, the lousy forecast ended up being perfectly good golf weather most of the day. We could walk where we pleased and land a spot just outside the ropes. We ended up camped out for extended periods behind the 9th and 17th tees. At No. 9, we stood feet from World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and fan favorite Justin Thomas as they ripped drivers down the coastal par 4.

Justin Thomas smashes driver on ninth tee during the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

This position sits above the eighth green, where we marveled at the approach shots over the famous cliff. That green is so narrow - and the approach so intimidating - that it sets up all sorts of delicate bunker shots, chips and flops to the back pin when players miss the green. It's fascinating stuff to see in person.

Scottie Scheffler putts out on no. 8 during the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

At No. 17, we witnessed players puring irons toward the hour-glass-shaped green. The massive video board next to the tee would immediately replay the shot, so both players and fans could see where the ball ended up. In between groups, the board also kept us updated on Clark's pursuit of history.

Tips for attending the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The grand stands at no. 18 provide great viewing opportunities sitting or standing at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

This was my third Pro-Am since moving to California a decade ago, so I've got the logistics down as a fan. The shuttle system is fantastic and seamless. Out of towners park free at California State - Monterey Bay in Seaside and shuttle in the 20 minutes to avoid any local traffic hangups closer to Carmel. I recommend getting down to the Monterey Peninsual early, especially on weekends when traffic south on Highway 101 gets brutal.

A handful or guys in our group had never attended the tournament. They kept asking 'What do we do? Where do we go'? There are no rules for spectators at a golf tournament. Go where you want for as long as you want. Generally, you can 1, Follow a specific group. 2, Park on a specific hole and watch groups come through or 3, Walk the course looking for opportunities whenever they arise.

For first-timers, my recommendation is to see as much of the course as possible. Sure, you can seek out certain players, but you can't leave without watching a few groups play iconic holes such as nos. 6, 7, 8 (called 'the triangle' by locals) and 17 and 18. The short-par 4 fourth and par-3 fifth are also on the coast and usually give up some birdies and nice scenery. Every rookie who's never walked or played Pebble Beach comes away mesmerized by just how large the climb is from the sixth fairway to the blind green above. The scale doesn't translate on TV.

The only bummer about the smaller crowds was the atmosphere lacked any major roars. Clark got a nice one when he hit the 18th green in two, but little else reverberated through the galleries. I heard one local mention that some friends missed the celebrities, but I'm not sure how many fans would agree. With 80 of the PGA TOUR's finest, this event was all about the golf.

Hopefully, the new 'designated' status didn't price anyone out. Although the tickets cost $125, the prices to buy food and beverage felt entirely respectable considering it's California. I ordered a hot dog and a 12-ounce draft of Modelo for $17. Fancier options are available.

Logo merch, though, was a different story. We saw hats priced at more than $40 and polos well past $150. That didn't stop crowds from lining up for souvenirs for themselves and gifts for friends back home.

Fans flock to the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am merchandise tent. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Throughout the day, I met spectators from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other much colder places. I overheard one pair of young guys make a pact to come back and play the course once one of them gets engaged. Great plan. I first played Pebble Beach after the best man in my wedding got married and moved to Silicon Valley two decades ago.

Pebble Beach is a place to celebrate ... friendships, life milestones, golf. It's a treasure every fan of golf should experience, either by teeing it up or attending the AT&T. There's few better places to be.

I'm secretly rooting that the weather's better in 2025 and the big guns return. I'd love to see Rory McIlroy battle Victor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and a few others down the stretch of those famous holes.

Could a few LIV Golf stars be among them? Maybe. Everything's in flux in professional golf these days ... even the staying power of these new high-powered 'designated events'.