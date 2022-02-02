10 best PGA Tour events worth attending

Of course, every golf fan in the world wants to attend The Masters.

And the U.S. Open, The Open and the PGA Championship. Pro golf's four majors offer the best fields, the biggest stakes and the most excitement. Attending as a spectator affords anyone the chance to witness history.

Attending a regular old PGA Tour event can be just as compelling ... as long as you pick the right one. We've come up with the 10 best PGA Tour tournaments worth attending as a spectator. It's not always about the golf tournament, either. Sometimes, it's just as important, if not more, when and where the tournament is held.

Would you rather be in Detroit in July or La Quinta, Calif., in January. Yeah, I thought so (no disrespect to my old stomping grounds in the 313, either). The best Tour stops allow fans to play golf before, after or even during the tournament. One day, you can watch Rory play and the next mimic his swing on a great course nearby. Sound fun? Start planning. We've added a golf package to every selection to help.

What PGA Tour events have you attended as a fan in the past? Tell us what you liked or didn't in the comments below.