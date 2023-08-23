Do dogs belong on the golf course?

Taking your dog onto the golf course can be a rewarding experience. Make sure you do it right with these five tips.
Taking your dog on the golf course can be a rewarding experience.

Playing golf in a fivesome is inherently wrong.

There is one exception ... if a furry friend is the fifth member of the foursome.

I thought I had experienced it all in golf until my buddy Ben asked if he could bring his new dog, Astrid, to my foursome's weekly twilight nine adventures. Having never played golf with a pooch, I was both excited and anxious about the novelty of it all.

I texted Ben that it might not be the best idea to bring an undisciplined, excitable young dog onto the course without any advanced training but added that we'd make it work. I'm glad we did. Bringing a dog along for a round invites a more casual vibe.

Whenever Ben needed to hit a shot, we took turns holding the leash. Astrid was great, despite the temptations of the deer, ground squirrels and rabbits that come out at dusk. She didn't bark much and was good enough that we let her off the leash a couple times for a healthy sprint or two. I highly recommend giving doggy golf a try, as long as your course is open to the idea. Make sure you check first.

In honor of National Dog Day Saturday (Aug. 26), now's the perfect time to share five tips that could make bringing your dog to the course for the first time a success:

  1. Play with dogfriendly people

    I think the most important rule of doggy golf is simply this: Don't let your pup distract other golfers, whether it's your playing partners or other players on the course. That same etiquette applies to pace of play, playing music, conversations, etc. - if you're considerate to those around you, everything will work out fine.

    Ben took Astrid out a couple days later for another round. He happily texted he joined up with "a nice dog loving 2-some". Golfers are generally friendly people, so it makes perfect sense to integrate man's best friend into the game, too.

    Have you ever taken a dog on the course or played with someone who has? Tell us about the experience in the comments below.

  2. Keep up with pace of play

    Dog or no dog, this should be always be your no. 1 rule in golf - keep up with the pace of play. If bringing a dog doesn't slow up your round, then I say go for it. I don't want to turn your golf course into a defacto dog park, but walking in wonderful natural surroundings is certainly healthy for both humans and canines.

  3. Control your dog at all times
    Ben and Astrid enjoy a round of golf at Santa Teresa Golf Club.

    The hardest part of the round was allowing Ben to focus on playing golf without too much interference from Astrid. Somebody always had to be nearby to hold the leash. I almost made a major blunder by attaching the leash to a ball washer as I went to putt, not realizing the post wasn't cemented into the ground. Luckily I caught it before Astrid tipped it over, which could have set her off.

    When we did get a little too bold with Astrid off the leash, we did invite a little chaos. She pounced on a couple of putts, grabbing the ball in her mouth. Oh well. Lesson learned. Either Ben trains her not to attack golf balls or he keeps her on the leash at all times.

  4. No barking in the backswing

    Astrid is proof that training isn't necessary to be a "golf dog". However, it would be wise to make sure your dog has the right temperament for the course - Do you have a barker, a puller or a dog that isn't good with strangers? Barkers are probably best left at home.

    We noticed Astrid would flinch when too close to the loud strike of a good shot. Former GolfPass Managing Editor Brandon Tucker tells a funny story how his dog - leashed to a pushcart - took off scared after a loud noise, leaving a trail of scattered clubs.

    Also be sure to bring enough water and treats to keep your pet happy, hydrated and not hangry.

  5. Play at an off-peak time

    Our doggy round succeeded for two reasons: A, we played at an off-peak time when the course wasn't crowded and B, nobody in our foursome was worried about score or how many holes we played. To us, twilight rounds are just a way to decompress in the middle of the week for some fresh air, fellowship and fun, all glued together by a few swings. Adding a dog into the mix spiced things up nicely. I'm sure it will happen again.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
